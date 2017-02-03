News
Faith Evans Reveals Release Date and Tracklisting For ‘The King & I’
After two singles (“When We Party” and “NYC”) surfaced on the internet from Faith Evans’ highly-anticipated duets album The King & I earlier this week, she drops the release date and tracklisting of the project, which features rare and unreleased vocals by the legendary rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.
The King & I is Faith’s first album in ten years and features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, and Styles P. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19th release, just two days before Biggie’s birthday.
Peep the tracklist below:
The King & I Tracklisting
1.) “A Billion”
2.) “Legacy”
3.) “Beautiful” (Interlude)
4.) “Can’t Get Enough”
5.) “Don’t Test Me”
6.) “Big/Faye” (Interlude) – featuring Jamal Woolard
7.) “Tryna Get By”
8.)“The Reason”
9.)“I Don’t Want It” – featuring Lil’ Cease
10.) “I Got Married” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace
11.) “Wife Commandments”
12.) “We Just Clicked” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace
13.)“A Little Romance”
14.) “The Baddest” (Interlude)
15.) “Fool For You”
16.) “Crazy” (Interlude) – featuring 112 & Mama Wallace
17.) “Got Me Twisted”
18.) “When We Party” – featuring Snoop Dogg
19.) “Somebody Knows” – featuring Busta Rhymes
20.) “Take Me There” – featuring Sheek Louch & Styles P
21.) “One In The Same”
22.) “I Wish” (Interlude) – featuring Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere
23.) “Lovin You For Life” – featuring Lil’ Kim
24.) “NYC” – featuring Jadakiss
25.) “It Was Worth It”