After two singles (“When We Party” and “NYC”) surfaced on the internet from Faith Evans’ highly-anticipated duets album The King & I earlier this week, she drops the release date and tracklisting of the project, which features rare and unreleased vocals by the legendary rapper, The Notorious B.I.G.

The King & I is Faith’s first album in ten years and features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, and Styles P. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19th release, just two days before Biggie’s birthday.

Pre-order the album and purchase the singles HERE.

Peep the tracklist below:

The King & I Tracklisting

1.) “A Billion”

2.) “Legacy”

3.) “Beautiful” (Interlude)

4.) “Can’t Get Enough”

5.) “Don’t Test Me”

6.) “Big/Faye” (Interlude) – featuring Jamal Woolard

7.) “Tryna Get By”

8.)“The Reason”

9.)“I Don’t Want It” – featuring Lil’ Cease

10.) “I Got Married” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace

11.) “Wife Commandments”

12.) “We Just Clicked” (Interlude) – featuring Mama Wallace

13.)“A Little Romance”

14.) “The Baddest” (Interlude)

15.) “Fool For You”

16.) “Crazy” (Interlude) – featuring 112 & Mama Wallace

17.) “Got Me Twisted”

18.) “When We Party” – featuring Snoop Dogg

19.) “Somebody Knows” – featuring Busta Rhymes

20.) “Take Me There” – featuring Sheek Louch & Styles P

21.) “One In The Same”

22.) “I Wish” (Interlude) – featuring Kevin McCall & Chyna Tahjere

23.) “Lovin You For Life” – featuring Lil’ Kim

24.) “NYC” – featuring Jadakiss

25.) “It Was Worth It”