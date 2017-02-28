Tyrese is a Married Man: “I Believe God Heard My Heart”

R&B artist Tyrese found his “Sweet Lady.”

In a surprise announcement via social media, the singer and actor reveals that he married his “God sent” wife on Valentine’s Day 2017.

Along with the announcement, the 38-year-old shared a sweet and heartfelt video of his special day, set to Brian Courtney Wilson’s “I’ll Just Say Yes.”

Although Tyrese didn’t reveal Mrs. Gibson’s real name, it’s clear he’s head over heels in love with her:

Some of you guys may remember this post from a while back…….. I can’t tell you how crazy my life is right now…… I’ve shared with you guys it’s VERY important when you pray to pray “specific” prayers…… and God will specifically bless you with all that your heart desires…….. >>>. Message to my wife of the future….: I just finished designing our private SPA it’s called #TheVSpa in my backyard…… Hello my name is Tyrese Gibson….. In a KING seeking my QUEEN….. Nothing to just smash and dash…. I’m talking a REAL WOMAN….. Not just a pretty face….. A classy, sophisticated women with an angel heart…. Heart soooo committed to the Lord Jesus Christ that I feel the pressure to get even closer to HIM in order to attract her even more…. I’m talking about a woman soooooo lady like and in tune with her femininity that she doesn’t have an aggressive bone in her body….: She lets a King be a KING!!!!!! The music is right and I also made sure you have a throw rug in case you get cold and or if you don’t want anyone to walk by and take a sneak peak at my business under that skirt………. It’s been said that preparation meets opportunity…… I’m prepared for YOU…. When I meet YOU…… I won’t be single for long I feel it in my soul…. To God be ALL the glory!!!!!!! ( I believe God heard my heart cause he delivered on exactly what I asked for..) #Amen

Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen #GrownManSeason A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Congrats to the happy couple!