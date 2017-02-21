Only in the age of the internet can a young master of beats from a small town called Gorinchem in the Netherlands discover the music of a Korean-American singer-songwriter from New Jersey and make magic in a matter of hours.

Case in point: shortly after the debut of the music video for ANE’s latest single “R.S.D,” Singularis was inspired to create a sultry and buoyant down-tempo remix of the original song.

As if the song wasn’t vibalicious already, Singularis adds another element to the song with a warm, strong bassline and re-organized vocals.

Vibe out below: