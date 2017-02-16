Mary J. Blige Says ‘U + Me’ Wasn’t The Best Thing

During a recent appearance at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party, Mary J. Blige admitted to event-goers that she was going through some “horrible stuff.”

“Right now in my life, I need strength like yours, because I may look happy, but I’m going through some horrible stuff right now. It’s called divorce,” Blige said, before performing her latest single, ‘Thick of It.’

Blige and her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs called it quits after 12 years of marriage.

‘Thick of It‘ set the stage for Blige’s painful truth, while her new song ‘U + Me (Love Lesson)’ places the spotlight on her regrets. The record is reflecting in in a way as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul gains strength to move on with her life.

“The lies you told to me make it easy for me to leave,” she sings. “You plus me wasn’t the best thing.”

Blige’s forthcoming album, Strength of a Woman, will arrive soon.

Listen to ‘U + Me (Love Lesson)’ below: