Mary J. Blige Gets Emotional at Pre-Grammy Party: “I’m Going Through Some Horrible Stuff”

Mary J, Blige’s divorce from her estranged husband Kendu Isaacs is taking a toll on the music veteran. During her appearance at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul revealed her struggles to event-goers.

During the soiree, Blige took the stage to celebrate BET Networks Chairman & CEO Debra Lee, who received the Industry Icons award for her contributions to music. While on stage, Blige took an emotional turn, opening up about her pending divorce.

“Right now in my life, I need strength like yours, because I may look happy, but I’m going through some horrible stuff right now. It’s called divorce,” Blige said, before performing her latest single, ‘Thick of It.’

She adds: “This song is exactly where I’m at.”

As previously reported, court documents state that Isaacs is requesting $129,319 per month to maintain his “lavish lifestyle.” He claims he’s financially struggling because Blige fired him as her manager and that he had a “significant role” in growing her career, negotiating “practically every deal on her behalf.”

A source close to the former couple tells Singersroom that Isaacs has been cheating on Blige for many years.

