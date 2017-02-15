Mariah Carey Shares Valentine’s Day Photos With New Boo, Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey’s over-the-top diva antics spilled over into Valentine’s Day.

The singer took time out to post photos of how she celebrated the lover’s holiday with her new boo thang, 33-year-old Bryan Tanaka; and it’s much like how she celebrated it in 2014 – with a lavish bubble bath, candy included.

First, she shared a photo of her and Tanaka in a copper bathtub, both all smiles as they sip champagne.

She then shared two festive photos of herself in a candy-coated bra in a bathtub surrounded by candies and balloons. She did the same look for her now ex-husband Nick Cannon back in 2014, only then, she donned a heart candy brassiere.

Mimi always keeps it festive! Hit next to see more photos.