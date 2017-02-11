Ro James – Already Knew That (Remix) Ft. G-Eazy

Rising R&B star Ro James blessed fans with a visual for “Holy Water” as he kicked off his ‘XIX Tour’ and now he’s back with a remix to “Already Knew That” in anticipation for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Featuring Bay Area rapper G-Eazy, on the offering, the German-born, New York-raised crooner soulfully pays tribute to his musical influences.

“You make me feel some kind of way,” he sings. “I need your body every day / I’m like a young Marvin in his hey.”

James garnered a Grammy nomination for “Best R&B Performance” for his single “Permission.”

“Lots of artist have been nominated for a Grammy but this MY first one,” he tweeted in the past. “Still on my first single. Blessings on blessings.”

Ro’s “XIX Tour,” presented by REVOLT, will hit major cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on on March 11 in Memphis, TN.

Listen to “Already Knew That (Remix)” below.