Video: Ro James – Holy Water

Ro James blessed fans with a new visual before he jetted off on his XIX tour on Feb 3rd.

The song “Holy Water” is lifted from the New York-based R&B artist’s well-received debut album, Eldorado, released last May (2016). In the accompanying music video, directed by Sarah McColgan, Ro takes on nature as visits deserted land to highlight the passionate and thought-provoking lyrics of the record.

“Say I paid my way to win, I’m running from the city / Cause I’ve found my reason, Tryina be a better man,” Ro emotionally delivers.

Ro’s “XIX Tour,” presented by REVOLT, will hit major cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on on March 11 in Memphis, TN.