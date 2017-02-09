Omarion – Distance

Omarion is starting to heat up!

Last week, he dropped off the sensual music video for ‘BDY On Me‘ and now he’s back with the new offering, ‘Distance.’

Labeled as the lead single from his forthcoming album, Reasons, the bouncy, island-tinged song sees O wanting a little more contact than a dance floor romp.

“I be up late night talking like a smooth operator / Losing all control / I need that pum-pum right now, baby,” O sings.

A video, which was shot in South Africa, will arrive soon!

Omarion’s upcoming fifth studio album, Reasons, follows up 2014’s ‘Sex Playlist.’