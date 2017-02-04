Video: Omarion – BDY On Me

Omarion takes a trip back to the Motherland for the music video for his latest release “BDY On Me.”

In the clip, the R&B veteran travels to Cape Town (South Africa) and enjoys some beautiful views including the sunset, an ocean cliff and of course, the ladies. Towards the end of the visual, O enjoys some steamy, sexy time with a naked female in a tub and another one in a bedroom.

The bass-knocking “BDY On Me” samples veteran R&B group Next’s 1997 classic “Too Close.”

“Baby, when we’re grinding, I get so excited,” he sings. “The way you’re feelin’ on me / Won’t you put me on / Put your body on me.”

Omarion is readying his fifth studio album, Reasons, the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Sex Playlist.’

Watch the steamy video: