Bell Biv DeVoe – Finally Ft. SWV

Two of the top R&B groups from the ’90s join forces for a new, timeless duet.

Bell Biv DeVoe (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ron DeVoe) taps SWV (Sisters With Voices) for “Finally,” a mid-tempo groove about finding real love.

“When you finally get it right…that’s how it feels when I’m with you baby,” sings BBD. “You are so secure, and I mean that / Some reciprocation is all I’ve been missing, ” SWV adds.

“Finally” has a nostalgic, boppin’ bounce, with sweet and smooth vocals. The record follows BBD’s Urban AC Top 10 single, “Run,” as well as their Christmas offering, “Happy Holidays To You.”

BBD’s forthcoming album, Three Stripes ≡, is scheduled for a January 27th release (a day after the third and final part of the three-night BET mini-series “The New Edition Story”).

As for SWV, their rise to stardom and the highs and lows of being in the limelight was spotlighted earlier this week on TV One’s award-winning documentary series, Unsung.