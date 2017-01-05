Last night (Jan. 4), TV One kick off the 10th season of their award-winning documentary series, Unsung, by showcasing the story of ’90s female R&B group, Sisters With Voices (SWV).

The episode covered group members Cheryl “Coko” Clemons, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamara “Taj” George rise to stardom and the highs and lows of being in the limelight. The clip features interviews with family, friends, archive footage, and includes with Eddie George, Kelly Rowland, and Bell Biv Devoe.

Your browser does not support iframes.

“If you didn’t get anything from our story, I hope that you know that God restores all,” the Group wrote on IG. “Sometimes you just can’t do it. Learn to live, love, and forgive. I promise there’s no charge. We hold on to deadly venom for way too long that we become It. I know some of y’all love the drama as long as it’s not yours, but keep on living. If we never record another record, SWV will always be covered. We thank you so much for loving us. You Frans are amazing!!”

Known for their New York swag, edgy image and powerful vocals that created a fresh mix of gospel, rap and R&B, SWV brought a distinct sound to the ’90s with hit songs like “Weak,” “Right Here,” “I’m So Into You,” You’re The One,” and “Rain.” The group broke up in 1998 but reunited in 2005 for the albums, “I Missed Us” and “Still.” As of 2015, they have sold more than 25 million records, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.