Music has always been an integral part of our lives, and 2018 was no exception. From pop to hip-hop, rock to country, and everything in between, the year saw the release of some truly remarkable albums that left a lasting impact on the industry and its listeners. As we look back on the past few years, we can see how the music industry has evolved, and the different genres that have emerged and taken over the charts. It is through these albums that we can witness the diversity and creativity of artists from around the world, and the way in which they express themselves through their music.

The Top 100 Greatest Albums from 2018 is a testament to the power of music and its ability to move and inspire us. These albums represent the very best of what the year had to offer, showcasing a range of musical styles and themes that appealed to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Whether it was the upbeat, danceable pop songs of Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener,” the introspective lyrics of Janelle Monae’s “Dirty Computer,” or the emotional ballads of Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour,” there was something for everyone in 2018’s top albums.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the Top 100 Greatest Albums from 2018, exploring the themes, sounds, and styles that made these albums so special. From groundbreaking debut albums to the latest releases from established artists, we will take a closer look at the music that defined the year and left a lasting impression on the industry. So, whether you are a music lover looking to expand your horizons or simply curious about what made 2018’s music scene so memorable, this article has something for everyone.

1. Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe

Dirty Computer is the third studio album by American singer and songwriter Janelle Monáe, released in 2018. The album is a masterpiece of genre-bending music that seamlessly blends pop, R&B, funk, and soul. It features guest appearances by artists such as Pharrell Williams, Zoe Kravitz, and Brian Wilson. Lyrically, the album tackles themes of identity, sexuality, and personal freedom, all while showcasing Monáe’s unique artistic vision and exceptional vocal range. Dirty Computer has been critically acclaimed for its innovative sound, bold themes, and political messaging, with many critics praising it as one of the best albums of 2018. It was also accompanied by a 48-minute “emotion picture,” which served as a visual companion to the album and further showcased Monáe’s creativity and vision. Overall, Dirty Computer is a powerful and thought-provoking album that not only showcases Monáe’s immense talent but also highlights the importance of representation and diversity in the music industry.

2. Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Sweetener is the fourth studio album by American singer Ariana Grande, released in 2018. The album features collaborations with artists such as Pharrell Williams, Nicki Minaj, and Missy Elliott, and showcases Grande’s signature pop sound while exploring new musical directions. Sweetener is characterized by its upbeat and positive tone, with lyrics that touch on themes of love, empowerment, and self-care. The album was well-received by critics and fans alike, who praised Grande’s vocal ability and the album’s catchy hooks and infectious beats. Sweetener also served as a cathartic release for Grande, who had experienced personal tragedies and hardships leading up to its release. Despite the difficult circumstances, Sweetener is a testament to Grande’s resilience and her ability to use her music to spread joy and positivity. Overall, Sweetener is a feel-good album that serves as a celebration of life and love, and it solidified Grande’s status as one of the most talented pop stars of her generation.

3. Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Golden Hour is the fourth studio album by American country singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves, released in 2018. The album blends elements of country, pop, and folk music to create a unique and captivating sound. Musgraves’ lyrics are introspective and heartfelt, touching on themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Golden Hour has been widely praised for its authenticity, with critics lauding Musgraves’ songwriting and her ability to capture the essence of small-town life in America. The album also earned Musgraves four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, cementing her status as a rising star in the music industry. With its warm and dreamy soundscapes, Golden Hour invites listeners on a journey of self-reflection and emotional exploration, making it a standout album of 2018.

4. Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

Invasion of Privacy is the debut studio album by American rapper Cardi B, released in 2018. The album features collaborations with artists such as Migos, Chance the Rapper, and SZA, and showcases Cardi B’s brash and unapologetic personality. Invasion of Privacy is characterized by its bold beats, catchy hooks, and lyrics that touch on themes of female empowerment, success, and the struggles of being a woman in the music industry. The album was well-received by both critics and fans, with many praising Cardi B’s authenticity and raw talent. Invasion of Privacy also made history by becoming the first female rap album to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Overall, Invasion of Privacy is a testament to Cardi B’s tenacity and her ability to overcome adversity and achieve success in a male-dominated industry. It is a standout album that has solidified her place as one of the most influential rappers of her generation.

5. Black Panther soundtrack – Kendrick Lamar & various artists

The Black Panther soundtrack is a collaboration between American rapper Kendrick Lamar and various artists, released in 2018. The album serves as a companion to the critically acclaimed Marvel superhero film Black Panther and features contributions from a wide range of artists, including SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. The album showcases a diverse range of musical styles, blending elements of hip-hop, R&B, and African-inspired beats. The Black Panther soundtrack has been widely praised for its socially conscious themes and its celebration of African culture and heritage. It earned multiple Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, and has been credited with elevating the role of music in blockbuster films. Overall, the Black Panther soundtrack is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of representation in the music industry. It is a standout album that showcases the talents of some of the most innovative and forward-thinking artists of our time.

6. A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships – The 1975

A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships is the third studio album by English pop-rock band The 1975, released in 2018. The album explores the impact of technology and social media on modern relationships, touching on themes of love, addiction, and loneliness. A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships features a diverse range of musical styles, incorporating elements of pop, rock, and electronic music. The album has been widely praised for its thought-provoking lyrics and innovative production, with critics commending The 1975 for their willingness to experiment with new sounds and styles. The album also earned the band their second consecutive number one album in the UK, cementing their status as one of the most popular and influential bands of their generation. Overall, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships is a standout album that offers a poignant commentary on the complexities of modern life and relationships in the digital age.

7. Be the Cowboy – Mitski

Be the Cowboy is the fifth studio album by Japanese-American indie rock musician Mitski, released in 2018. The album showcases Mitski’s unique blend of introspective lyrics and indie rock sound, touching on themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Be the Cowboy features a range of musical styles, incorporating elements of rock, pop, and country music. The album has been widely praised for its raw emotional depth and Mitski’s distinctive voice, with critics hailing it as a standout album of 2018. The album also earned Mitski her first appearance on the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying her place as one of the most promising new voices in indie rock. Overall, Be the Cowboy is a testament to Mitski’s songwriting talent and her ability to capture the complexities of the human experience with honesty and vulnerability.

8. Astroworld – Travis Scott

Astroworld is the third studio album by American rapper Travis Scott, released in 2018. The album is named after the now-defunct amusement park in Houston, Texas, where Scott grew up. Astroworld features collaborations with a wide range of artists, including Drake, The Weeknd, and James Blake, and incorporates elements of trap, hip-hop, and psychedelic rock. The album has been widely praised for its innovative sound and Scott’s dynamic delivery, with many hailing it as his best work to date. Astroworld also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) within months of its release. Overall, Astroworld is a standout album that showcases Travis Scott’s growth as an artist and his ability to push the boundaries of the hip-hop genre.

9. Daytona – Pusha T

Daytona is the third studio album by American rapper Pusha T, released in 2018. The album features production from Kanye West and showcases Pusha T’s distinctive lyricism and storytelling abilities. Daytona incorporates elements of hip-hop and soul, with samples from 1970s soul and funk tracks. The album is notable for its concise length, clocking in at just seven tracks, and its tight focus on the drug trade and its impact on the African American community. Daytona has been widely praised for its cohesive sound and Pusha T’s skillful delivery, with critics hailing it as one of the best hip-hop albums of 2018. Overall, Daytona is a standout album that offers a poignant commentary on the impact of drug culture on American society and showcases Pusha T’s talent as a rapper and storyteller.

10. A Star is Born soundtrack – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

The A Star is Born soundtrack is the official soundtrack to the 2018 musical drama film of the same name, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The album features original songs performed by the film’s stars, including the hit single “Shallow”, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The soundtrack incorporates elements of country, rock, and pop, and features collaborations with a range of musicians, including Lukas Nelson, Mark Ronson, and Jason Isbell. The album has been widely praised for its emotional depth and the powerful performances of its lead actors. It also achieved commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and earning critical acclaim. Overall, the A Star is Born soundtrack is a standout album that showcases the raw talent and versatility of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and captures the emotional intensity of the film’s storyline.

11. Room 25 – Noname

Room 25 is the debut studio album by American rapper and poet Noname, released in 2018. The album showcases Noname’s unique style, blending elements of hip-hop, jazz, and spoken word poetry to create a sound that is both innovative and deeply personal. Room 25 features collaborations with a range of musicians, including Saba, Ravyn Lenae, and Phoelix, and tackles themes of love, identity, and social justice. The album has been widely praised for its honesty and vulnerability, with critics hailing it as one of the best hip-hop albums of the year. Noname’s lyricism and delivery have been particularly noted, with many praising her ability to use her music to tell powerful stories and offer insightful commentary on the world around her. Overall, Room 25 is a standout album that showcases Noname’s talent as a rapper, poet, and storyteller, and establishes her as a powerful new voice in hip-hop.

12. Joy as an Act of Resistance – Idles

Joy as an Act of Resistance is the second studio album by British punk rock band Idles, released in 2018. The album is a powerful and politically charged work, with songs that address issues of toxic masculinity, immigration, and mental health. Joy as an Act of Resistance features the band’s signature sound, characterized by fast, aggressive guitar riffs and frontman Joe Talbot’s distinctive vocal style. The album has been widely praised for its energy and its ability to tackle serious issues in a way that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. Critics have hailed it as one of the best punk albums of the year, and it has earned the band a devoted fanbase around the world. Overall, Joy as an Act of Resistance is a standout album that showcases Idles’ talent for combining raw energy with incisive social commentary, and establishes them as one of the most exciting punk bands of the moment.

13. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – Arctic Monkeys

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is the sixth studio album by English rock band Arctic Monkeys, released in 2018. The album features a departure from the band’s previous guitar-driven sound, instead incorporating elements of lounge music, jazz, and space rock. The album’s lyrics are heavily influenced by science fiction and explore themes of technology, consumerism, and the role of the artist in modern society. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino has been praised for its ambition and creativity, with critics hailing it as one of the band’s most mature and sophisticated works to date. The album has also achieved commercial success, debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart and earning widespread critical acclaim. Overall, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is a standout album that showcases the Arctic Monkeys’ willingness to experiment and push the boundaries of their sound, while maintaining their signature wit and charm.

14. Lush – Snail Mail

Lush is the debut studio album by American indie rock musician Snail Mail, released in 2018. The album features a blend of indie rock and dream pop, with themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and coming-of-age. Lush showcases Snail Mail’s talent as both a songwriter and a guitarist, with intricate guitar riffs and introspective lyrics that have earned her comparisons to other influential indie artists like Elliott Smith and Liz Phair. The album has been widely praised for its emotional depth and its ability to capture the experience of being a young woman in modern America. Critics have hailed it as one of the best indie rock albums of the year, and it has earned Snail Mail a devoted following among fans of the genre. Overall, Lush is a standout album that showcases Snail Mail’s talent and establishes her as a rising star in the indie rock scene.

15. Everything is Love – The Carters

Everything is Love is a collaborative studio album by American power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, released in 2018 under the name “The Carters.” The album is a celebration of their love and partnership, with themes of success, wealth, and black empowerment. Everything is Love features a range of musical styles, including hip hop, R&B, and trap, and showcases the couple’s chemistry and lyrical prowess. The album has been praised for its infectious energy and its ability to capture the excitement and glamour of the couple’s superstar lifestyle. Everything is Love debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and has earned widespread critical acclaim, with many critics hailing it as one of the year’s best albums. Overall, Everything is Love is a standout album that showcases the power and creativity of two of the biggest names in modern music.

16. Wide Awake! – Parquet Courts

Wide Awake! is the sixth studio album by American rock band Parquet Courts, released in 2018. The album features a blend of punk, funk, and indie rock, with themes of political activism and social consciousness. Wide Awake! showcases the band’s evolution as musicians, with complex instrumentals and experimental production that sets it apart from their previous work. The album has been widely praised for its bold and energetic sound, as well as its socially conscious lyrics that tackle issues like racism, gentrification, and police brutality. Critics have hailed it as one of the best rock albums of the year, and it has earned Parquet Courts a wider following among fans of the genre. Overall, Wide Awake! is a standout album that showcases Parquet Courts’ versatility and establishes them as one of the most exciting rock bands of their generation.

17. Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – SOPHIE

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides is the debut studio album by Scottish producer and singer SOPHIE, released in 2018. The album features a unique blend of electronic and pop music, with experimental production and themes of self-discovery and gender identity. Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides showcases SOPHIE’s talent as a producer and songwriter, with inventive soundscapes and deeply personal lyrics that explore her own experiences as a trans woman. The album has been widely praised for its boundary-pushing sound and its representation of marginalized identities in music. It has earned SOPHIE critical acclaim and a wider following among fans of electronic and experimental music. Overall, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides is a powerful and innovative album that cements SOPHIE’s status as one of the most exciting and influential artists in contemporary pop music.

18. FM! – Vince Staples

FM! is the third studio album by American rapper Vince Staples, released in 2018. The album is a tribute to West Coast hip hop and radio culture, with skits and interludes that mimic the format of a radio station. FM! features a range of guest appearances from artists like Earl Sweatshirt and Jay Rock, and showcases Staples’ signature blend of intelligent lyrics and hard-hitting beats. The album has been praised for its cohesive sound and its reflection of Staples’ upbringing in Long Beach, California. FM! is a standout album that cements Staples’ status as one of the most innovative and exciting rappers of his generation, and has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

19. Historian – Lucy Dacus

Historian is the second studio album by American indie rock musician Lucy Dacus, released in 2018. The album showcases Dacus’ introspective songwriting and richly layered instrumentation, with themes of loss, grief, and hope. Historian features a range of musical influences, from folk to shoegaze, and highlights Dacus’ dynamic vocal range and emotive performances. The album has been widely praised for its raw honesty and its ability to capture the complexities of the human experience. Historian solidified Dacus’ place as one of the most compelling and talented songwriters in contemporary indie rock, and has earned her critical acclaim and a devoted following. Overall, Historian is a powerful and deeply moving album that speaks to the heart of what it means to be human.

20. Love Yourself: Tear – BTS

Love Yourself: Tear is the third studio album by South Korean boy band BTS, released in 2018. The album continues the group’s exploration of self-love and introspection, with themes of loss, heartbreak, and healing. Love Yourself: Tear features a range of musical styles, from hip-hop to R&B to pop, and showcases the members’ vocal and rap skills. The album has been widely praised for its emotional depth and its ability to connect with listeners on a personal level. Love Yourself: Tear was a commercial and critical success, topping the charts in multiple countries and earning BTS a dedicated global fanbase. The album solidified BTS’ status as one of the most influential and innovative acts in K-pop, and helped to further popularize the genre worldwide. Overall, Love Yourself: Tear is a standout album that highlights the unique talents and creativity of BTS.

21. By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

By the Way, I Forgive You is the sixth studio album by American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, released in 2018. The album showcases Carlile’s powerful vocals and emotional songwriting, and features a range of musical styles, from folk to rock to country. By the Way, I Forgive You explores themes of forgiveness, acceptance, and resilience, and has been widely praised for its honesty and authenticity. The album earned critical acclaim and commercial success, reaching the top ten on the US Billboard 200 chart and earning Carlile multiple Grammy nominations. By the Way, I Forgive You is a powerful and inspiring album that showcases Carlile’s unique talent and artistry.

22. God’s Favorite Customer – Father John Misty

God’s Favorite Customer is the fourth studio album by American singer-songwriter Father John Misty, released in 2018. The album explores themes of love, loss, and addiction, and features Misty’s signature blend of folk, rock, and pop. The album showcases Misty’s distinct lyrical style, which is often satirical and humorous, but also deeply emotional and poignant. God’s Favorite Customer has been praised for its honesty and vulnerability, and for its ability to capture the complexities of the human experience. The album received critical acclaim and earned Misty a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. God’s Favorite Customer is a compelling and moving album that showcases Misty’s unique talent and vision.

23. Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies

Interstate Gospel is the third studio album by country music supergroup Pistol Annies, consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley. The album was released in 2018 and features 14 tracks that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and the struggles of women in modern society. The album showcases the group’s tight harmonies and songwriting skills, with each member taking turns to lead on different tracks. Interstate Gospel has been praised for its raw and honest portrayal of life as a woman in today’s world, and for its ability to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level. The album is a standout example of modern country music and has solidified the Pistol Annies as one of the most talented and innovative acts in the genre.

24. Culture II – Migos

Released in January 2018, “Culture II” is the third studio album by American hip-hop trio Migos. The album features guest appearances from a star-studded lineup of artists including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott among others. The 24-track album showcases the group’s signature sound of trap beats, catchy hooks, and ad-libs that have become synonymous with their music. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, becoming Migos’ second consecutive number-one album in the United States. “Culture II” was met with mixed reviews from critics but is considered to be one of the most commercially successful rap albums of 2018.

25. Chris – Christine and the Queens

“Chris” is the sophomore album by French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens. The album is an exploration of gender, sexuality, and identity, blending electronic and pop music with French and English lyrics. “Chris” is a conceptual album that tells the story of the artist’s journey of self-discovery and embracing their masculinity. The album showcases Christine and the Queens’ unique vocals, powerful lyrics, and experimental sound. With influences ranging from Madonna to Michael Jackson, “Chris” features upbeat tracks like “Girlfriend” and “5 Dollars” as well as introspective ballads like “What’s-her-face” and “The Stranger.” The album received critical acclaim for its boldness and creative vision, earning Christine and the Queens comparisons to icons like David Bowie and Prince. “Chris” is a captivating album that defies categorization and cements Christine and the Queens’ place as a boundary-pushing artist in the music industry.

26. Bark Your Head Off, Dog – Hop Along

“Bark Your Head Off, Dog” is the fourth album by American indie rock band Hop Along. Released in 2018, the album features an eclectic mix of folk, rock, and pop elements, with lead singer Frances Quinlan’s emotive vocals driving the songs. The album explores themes of identity, relationships, and societal expectations, with lyrics that are often introspective and self-reflective. The band’s instrumentation is both intricate and powerful, with lush harmonies and dynamic guitar work that add depth and richness to the songs. Overall, “Bark Your Head Off, Dog” showcases Hop Along’s versatility and range as musicians, as they experiment with different styles and genres while remaining true to their indie rock roots.

27. Pray for the Wicked – Panic! at the Disco

Released in June 2018, Panic! at the Disco’s sixth studio album “Pray for the Wicked” continues the band’s tradition of catchy, theatrical pop-rock anthems. The album is led by frontman Brendon Urie’s soaring vocals, which are supported by a lush production that incorporates elements of rock, pop, and electronic music. The lyrics, which were written solely by Urie, are introspective and confessional, exploring themes of personal growth, loss, and fame. From the energetic opener “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” to the ballad “Dying in LA,” “Pray for the Wicked” showcases the band’s ability to create memorable hooks and melodies while also delving into deeper emotional territory. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and earning critical acclaim for its catchy hooks and Urie’s dynamic vocals.

28. Some Rap Songs – Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt’s “Some Rap Songs” is a deeply introspective album that sees the rapper explore themes of loss, depression, and self-discovery. The album is a departure from his earlier work, featuring sparse beats and unconventional song structures that create a sense of disorientation and unease. Earl’s delivery is often mumbled and insular, giving the impression that he is speaking directly to himself. Yet, there is a raw emotional honesty to the lyrics that makes the album all the more powerful. “Some Rap Songs” is a challenging and rewarding listen that showcases Earl Sweatshirt’s growth as an artist.

29. Boygenius – Boygenius

Boygenius is a collaborative album between three indie rock singer-songwriters – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. Each artist brings their unique perspectives and talents to the table, resulting in a hauntingly beautiful collection of songs. The album is a showcase of their individual songwriting skills, as well as their seamless harmonies and instrumentation. The lyrics are deeply personal, exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Boygenius is a powerful and cathartic listening experience that is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt lost or alone.

30. KOD – J. Cole

J. Cole’s fifth studio album “KOD” is a powerful commentary on addiction, mental health, and modern society. The title stands for “Kids On Drugs,” “King Overdose,” and “Kill Our Demons,” themes that are explored throughout the album. Cole’s introspective lyrics are paired with hard-hitting beats that elevate the emotional intensity of the record. The album sees Cole adopting different personas and delivering his messages in a variety of styles, ranging from introspective and vulnerable to aggressive and confident. With “KOD,” J. Cole proves himself as one of the most thought-provoking and socially conscious rappers of his generation.

31. American Utopia – David Byrne

David Byrne’s “American Utopia” is a thought-provoking and dynamic album that showcases the artist’s signature blend of art rock, world music, and pop. The album is a reflection on the current state of American society, exploring themes of technology, human connection, and politics. Byrne’s distinctive vocals are complemented by a diverse array of instruments, including brass, percussion, and synthesizers, creating a unique and captivating soundscape. The album features collaborations with artists like Brian Eno and Sampha, adding even more depth and complexity to the already rich musical tapestry. “American Utopia” is a must-listen for fans of innovative and socially conscious music.

32. Negro Swan – Blood Orange

“Negro Swan” is the fourth studio album by Dev Hynes, also known as Blood Orange. The album is a poignant exploration of Black identity and queerness, featuring guest appearances from artists like A$AP Rocky and Janet Mock. Hynes’ unique blend of R&B, funk, and indie rock provides a fitting backdrop for his introspective lyrics and soulful vocals. “Negro Swan” is a deeply personal work that tackles themes of trauma, healing, and acceptance, and has been lauded for its emotional depth and musical artistry. It is a powerful statement on the complexities of Black identity in America.

33. The Tree of Forgiveness – John Prine

“The Tree of Forgiveness” is a poignant and introspective album from John Prine, the iconic singer-songwriter who passed away in 2020. The album showcases Prine’s knack for storytelling and his unique ability to blend humor and heartache. The songs touch on themes of aging, mortality, love, and forgiveness, and are delivered with Prine’s trademark wit and wisdom. The album is a fitting tribute to a true legend of American music, and serves as a reminder of the power of simple yet profound songwriting to touch the soul.

34. Kids See Ghosts – Kids See Ghosts

The self-titled debut album of the collaborative project between Kanye West and Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, is an enigmatic and introspective journey. Blending elements of hip hop, psychedelic rock, and soul, the album creates a dreamy and otherworldly soundscape. Both artists confront their personal demons and mental health struggles, resulting in some of their most vulnerable and raw lyrics to date. The standout track “Reborn” serves as a cathartic release, with Kid Cudi and Kanye West trading verses about overcoming personal obstacles and rising from the ashes. The album’s unique blend of genres and introspective lyrics make it a standout in the hip hop landscape.

35. Little Dark Age – MGMT

Little Dark Age is the fourth studio album by American psychedelic pop band MGMT. The album marks a return to the band’s earlier sound, with catchy synth-pop melodies and dark, introspective lyrics. The album explores themes of anxiety, paranoia, and nostalgia, while also showcasing the band’s penchant for quirky experimentation. Tracks like “Me and Michael” and “When You Die” feature infectious hooks and singalong choruses, while “James” and “Days That Got Away” delve into more somber subject matter. Little Dark Age showcases MGMT’s evolution as a band, while also tapping into the nostalgia of ’80s synth-pop.

36. Trench – Twenty One Pilots

“Trench” is the fifth studio album by American musical duo Twenty One Pilots. It tells a conceptual story about a character named Clancy, who discovers a rebellion against the bishops in the fictional city of Dema. The album features a mix of genres, including alternative rock, pop, and hip-hop. It showcases the band’s experimentation with new sounds, while still incorporating their signature introspective and emotional lyrics. The album received critical acclaim for its depth and complexity, with many praising its storytelling and musical evolution. “Trench” is a must-listen for fans of the band and anyone looking for a unique and immersive musical experience.

37. Queen – Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s fourth studio album, “Queen,” is a fiery and confident declaration of her reign over the rap game. The album boasts explosive tracks like “Barbie Dreams,” where Minaj playfully roasts her male peers, and “Chun-Li,” an anthem for female empowerment. “Queen” also showcases Minaj’s versatility as an artist, with vulnerable moments on tracks like “Come See About Me” and “Ganja Burns.” Featuring collaborations with Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd, “Queen” is a powerful testament to Minaj’s talent and influence in the hip-hop world.

38. Tell Me How You Really Feel – Courtney Barnett

“Tell Me How You Really Feel” by Courtney Barnett is a raw and honest portrayal of the emotional turbulence that often accompanies relationships. Barnett’s signature deadpan delivery is in full force as she weaves stories of heartbreak, self-doubt, and anger over fuzzy guitars and driving rhythms. The album tackles complex themes such as gender inequality and mental health with a refreshing directness and vulnerability, making it a standout indie rock release of 2018. With its catchy hooks and sharp lyricism, “Tell Me How You Really Feel” solidifies Barnett’s place as one of the most compelling songwriters of her generation.

39. Twin Fantasy – Car Seat Headrest

Car Seat Headrest’s “Twin Fantasy” is a masterful reimagining of Will Toledo’s 2011 cult classic of the same name. With updated production and re-recorded vocals, the album feels fresh yet familiar. The lo-fi indie rock of the original is replaced with a fuller, more polished sound, but the raw emotion of Toledo’s lyrics still shines through. The album is a deeply personal exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery, with songs that range from soaring anthems to intimate ballads. With its dynamic arrangements and introspective lyrics, “Twin Fantasy” cements Car Seat Headrest’s place as one of the most exciting indie rock bands of the moment.

40. I Need to Start a Garden – Haley Heynderickx

“I Need to Start a Garden” is the debut album by American singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx. This stunning album showcases Heynderickx’s unique blend of folk and indie rock with poetic lyrics, introspective themes, and intricate guitar work. The album’s 9 tracks explore themes of self-discovery, personal growth, and the search for meaning in life. Heynderickx’s haunting vocals and emotive delivery bring an authentic vulnerability to the lyrics, creating an intimate listening experience for the audience. With its impressive songwriting, soulful instrumentation, and emotional depth, “I Need to Start a Garden” is a powerful debut album that solidifies Heynderickx as a rising talent in the indie folk scene.

41. In a Poem Unlimited – U.S. Girls

U.S. Girls’ 2018 album “In a Poem Unlimited” showcases the band’s unique blend of indie pop and experimental art rock. With influences ranging from disco to doo-wop, the album features intricate arrangements and provocative lyrics that explore themes of power, politics, and gender dynamics. Frontwoman Meg Remy’s powerful vocals are complemented by a wide range of instruments, including saxophones, trumpets, and synthesizers, creating a dynamic and immersive sound that is both danceable and thought-provoking. “In a Poem Unlimited” is a bold and ambitious album that pushes the boundaries of contemporary pop music.

42. Iridescence – Brockhampton

“Iridescence” is the fourth studio album by the American boy band Brockhampton. The album is an introspective and experimental work that explores themes of identity, trauma, and healing through a blend of hip-hop, pop, and alternative rock. The album features a range of eclectic and experimental production, with tracks that move seamlessly from aggressive and hard-hitting to soft and vulnerable. The lyrics are deeply personal and honest, with each member of the group contributing to the emotional depth of the album. “Iridescence” is a bold and inventive work that showcases Brockhampton’s versatility and emotional depth as artists.

43. Swimming – Mac Miller

“Swimming” is the fifth studio album by American rapper and producer Mac Miller, released in 2018. The album showcases Miller’s introspective and reflective side, exploring themes of mental health, relationships, and self-discovery. With smooth and jazzy instrumentals, Miller’s unique voice glides effortlessly over the beats, delivering his honest and vulnerable lyrics with a raw and emotive energy. From the melancholic “Self Care” to the introspective “2009,” “Swimming” is a cohesive and introspective album that shows the growth and maturity of an artist who tragically passed away shortly after its release.

44. The Sciences – Sleep

“The Sciences” by Sleep is a highly acclaimed and influential album in the genre of stoner and doom metal. Released in 2018, it marked the first album by the band in nearly 20 years, and their return was highly anticipated by fans of the genre. The album consists of six tracks, each of which is a sprawling, epic journey through the band’s signature heavy, sludgy sound. The album’s title is a nod to the band’s fascination with science fiction and themes of space and the cosmos can be heard throughout the album’s lyrics and instrumentation. The album’s cover art, featuring a smoking green planet, perfectly encapsulates the album’s otherworldly and psychedelic vibe. Fans of heavy music will appreciate the album’s dense, riff-heavy sound and the band’s ability to craft memorable hooks within the context of their long-form compositions. “The Sciences” is a definitive statement from a band that has been a guiding force in the stoner metal scene for over two decades, and it is a must-listen for fans of heavy music.

45. Clean – Soccer Mommy

“Clean” by Soccer Mommy is a deeply personal and introspective album that explores themes of heartbreak, self-doubt, and the complexities of young adulthood. Released in 2018, it marked the debut album by the young singer-songwriter Sophie Allison, who performs under the name Soccer Mommy. The album’s sound is characterized by its shimmering guitar melodies and understated production, which allows Allison’s confessional lyrics to take center stage. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Your Dog” and “Cool,” showcase Allison’s gift for crafting catchy and emotionally resonant indie rock anthems. With its candid and vulnerable songwriting, “Clean” has been praised for its raw honesty and relatability, striking a chord with listeners who have experienced similar struggles in their own lives. “Clean” is a remarkable debut album from a talented young artist, and it serves as a promising glimpse into the future of indie rock.

46. Ephorize – Cupcakke

“Ephorize” by Cupcakke is a bold and unapologetic album that pushes the boundaries of explicit content in rap music. Released in 2018, it marked the third album by the Chicago-based rapper, and it further established her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. The album’s sound is characterized by its heavy beats and Cupcakke’s fast-paced, no-holds-barred rapping style. The album’s explicit lyrics explore themes of sexuality, empowerment, and personal growth, and they are delivered with a level of confidence and conviction that is truly impressive. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Duck Duck Goose” and “Cartoons,” showcase Cupcakke’s skillful wordplay and her ability to tackle controversial topics with wit and humor. “Ephorize” is a fearless and boundary-pushing album that is not for the faint of heart, but for those who appreciate Cupcakke’s unique voice and perspective, it is a must-listen.

47. H.E.R – H.E.R.

“H.E.R.” by H.E.R. is a stunning debut album that showcases the immense talent and versatility of the R&B singer-songwriter. Released in 2017, it marked the first full-length project by the artist, who had previously released a series of EPs and singles under the same moniker. The album’s sound is characterized by its soulful and jazzy instrumentation, which provides a lush backdrop for H.E.R.’s powerful vocals and introspective lyrics. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Focus” and “Best Part,” are intimate and vulnerable ballads that showcase H.E.R.’s ability to capture the complexities of love and relationships with her poetic songwriting. With its smooth and sophisticated sound, “H.E.R.” has been praised for revitalizing the classic sound of ’90s R&B and bringing it into the modern era. “H.E.R.” is a remarkable debut album by a rising star in the music industry, and it is a must-listen for fans of contemporary R&B.

48. 7 – Beach House

“7” by Beach House is a haunting and ethereal album that showcases the dreamy and atmospheric sound that has made the band a staple of the indie rock scene. Released in 2018, it marked the seventh album by the Baltimore-based duo, and it is a testament to their ability to evolve and refine their sound over the years. The album’s sound is characterized by its lush, reverb-soaked instrumentation and Victoria Legrand’s haunting vocals, which are layered to create an otherworldly and immersive listening experience. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Lemon Glow” and “Dive,” are masterpieces of dream pop, with their swirling synths and hypnotic rhythms creating a sense of otherworldly beauty. “7” is a deeply atmospheric and introspective album that rewards repeated listens, as new layers of sound and meaning reveal themselves with each play. It is a must-listen for fans of dream pop and shoegaze music.

49. Hell-On – Neko Case

“Hell-On” by Neko Case is a powerful and introspective album that showcases the singer-songwriter’s distinctive voice and poetic songwriting. Released in 2018, it marked the seventh album by the artist, and it is a testament to her ability to create deeply personal and meaningful music. The album’s sound is characterized by its lush and intricate instrumentation, which ranges from sweeping orchestral arrangements to stripped-down acoustic ballads. Case’s vocals are at the forefront of the album, with her soaring voice conveying a range of emotions, from heartbreak and grief to hope and resilience. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Bad Luck” and “Last Lion of Albion,” are stunning showcases of Case’s songwriting prowess, with her poetic lyrics and intricate melodies combining to create a truly unforgettable listening experience. “Hell-On” is a deeply emotional and affecting album that highlights Neko Case’s exceptional talent and artistry, and it is a must-listen for fans of contemporary folk and alt-country music.

50. Now Only – Mount Eerie

“Now Only” by Mount Eerie is a devastating and heart-wrenching album that grapples with the aftermath of loss and grief. Released in 2018, it marked the eleventh album by the indie folk project led by Phil Elverum, and it is a deeply personal and introspective work that documents the death of his wife and the aftermath of her passing. The album’s sound is characterized by its sparse and haunting instrumentation, which provides a raw and intimate backdrop for Elverum’s vulnerable and confessional lyrics. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Tintin in Tibet” and “Distortion,” are gut-wrenching and emotionally charged, with Elverum’s fragile vocals conveying a sense of pain and longing that is truly unforgettable. “Now Only” is a deeply moving and poignant album that captures the raw and unrelenting nature of grief, and it is a must-listen for fans of indie folk and singer-songwriter music.

51. Hive Mind – The Internet

“Hive Mind” by The Internet is a slick and sultry album that showcases the R&B group’s impeccable musicianship and silky-smooth vocals. Released in 2018, it marked the fourth album by the Los Angeles-based collective, and it is a testament to their ability to create seductive and sophisticated music. The album’s sound is characterized by its groovy and funky instrumentation, which draws inspiration from jazz, soul, and hip-hop. The group’s vocalists, Syd and Steve Lacy, are the stars of the album, with their sultry and soulful vocals weaving in and out of each other to create a sense of intimacy and sensuality. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Come Over” and “La Di Da,” are masterpieces of contemporary R&B, with their irresistible grooves and silky-smooth harmonies making them perfect for late-night listening. “Hive Mind” is a standout album by one of the most exciting groups in R&B, and it is a must-listen for fans of soulful and seductive music.

52. To the Sunset – Amanda Shires

“To the Sunset” by Amanda Shires is a bold and dynamic album that showcases the singer-songwriter’s exceptional musicianship and poetic songwriting. Released in 2018, it marked the sixth album by the artist, and it is a testament to her ability to fuse elements of country, folk, and rock into a distinctive and unique sound. The album’s sound is characterized by its raw and emotive instrumentation, which ranges from stripped-down acoustic ballads to raucous rock anthems. Shires’ vocals are at the forefront of the album, with her expressive voice conveying a range of emotions, from vulnerability and heartbreak to resilience and hope. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Eve’s Daughter” and “Parking Lot Pirouette,” are powerful showcases of Shires’ songwriting prowess, with her poetic lyrics and intricate melodies combining to create a truly unforgettable listening experience. “To the Sunset” is a standout album by one of the most talented singer-songwriters working today, and it is a must-listen for fans of contemporary folk and alt-country music.

53. Safe in the Hands of Love – Yves Tumor

“Safe in the Hands of Love” by Yves Tumor is a genre-defying album that blends elements of experimental electronic music, post-punk, and R&B into a unique and captivating sound. Released in 2018, it marked the third album by the Tennessee-born artist, and it is a testament to his ability to push the boundaries of contemporary music. The album’s sound is characterized by its experimental and unconventional instrumentation, which incorporates everything from distorted guitars to glitchy beats and atmospheric synths. Tumor’s vocals are at the forefront of the album, with his haunting and ethereal voice adding a sense of otherworldliness to the music. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Noid” and “Lifetime,” are mesmerizing and hypnotic, with their intricate rhythms and immersive soundscapes drawing the listener into Tumor’s unique sonic universe. “Safe in the Hands of Love” is a truly innovative and boundary-pushing album that defies easy categorization, and it is a must-listen for fans of avant-garde and experimental music.

54. Bloom – Troye Sivan

“Bloom” by Troye Sivan is a vibrant and exuberant album that showcases the singer-songwriter’s exceptional talent and creativity. Released in 2018, it marked the second album by the Australian artist, and it is a testament to his ability to create infectious and emotionally resonant pop music. The album’s sound is characterized by its upbeat and playful instrumentation, which draws inspiration from a range of genres, including synthpop, dance, and R&B. Sivan’s vocals are at the forefront of the album, with his tender and expressive voice conveying a range of emotions, from joy and passion to heartbreak and longing. The album’s standout tracks, such as “My My My!” and “Bloom,” are irresistible and uplifting, with their catchy hooks and euphoric choruses making them perfect for dancing and singing along. “Bloom” is a standout album by one of the most exciting young pop artists working today, and it is a must-listen for fans of infectious and emotionally resonant music.

55. Isolation – Kali Uchis

“Isolation” by Kali Uchis is a stunning debut album that showcases the singer’s exceptional talent and versatility. Released in 2018, it marked the first full-length album by the Colombian-American artist, and it is a testament to her ability to blend elements of R&B, soul, funk, and Latin music into a unique and captivating sound. The album’s sound is characterized by its lush and richly textured instrumentation, which incorporates everything from groovy basslines and funky guitar riffs to jazzy horns and Latin percussion. Uchis’ vocals are at the forefront of the album, with her sultry and seductive voice adding a sense of intimacy and sensuality to the music. The album’s standout tracks, such as “After the Storm” and “Tyrant,” are powerful showcases of Uchis’ songwriting prowess, with her poetic lyrics and intricate melodies combining to create a truly unforgettable listening experience. “Isolation” is a standout album by one of the most exciting and innovative artists working today, and it is a must-listen for fans of genre-bending and emotionally resonant music.

56. Scorpion – Drake

“Scorpion” by Drake is a mammoth double album that showcases the Canadian rapper’s exceptional skill and versatility as an artist. Released in 2018, it marked the fifth studio album by the Grammy-winning artist, and it is a testament to his ability to dominate the charts and influence the contemporary music scene. The album’s sound is characterized by its lush and opulent instrumentation, which incorporates everything from booming trap beats to smooth R&B grooves and atmospheric ballads. Drake’s vocals are at the forefront of the album, with his confident and charismatic delivery adding a sense of swagger and gravitas to the music. The album’s standout tracks, such as “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings,” are massive hits that showcase Drake’s ability to craft infectious and memorable hooks that stay with you long after the music has stopped. “Scorpion” is a true blockbuster album by one of the most successful and influential artists of the 21st century, and it is a must-listen for fans of contemporary hip-hop and R&B music.

57. Double Negative – Low

“Double Negative” by Low is a haunting and experimental album that pushes the boundaries of the band’s signature sound. Released in 2018, it marked the 12th studio album by the American indie rock band, and it is a testament to their willingness to take risks and explore new sonic territories. The album’s sound is characterized by its ethereal and otherworldly instrumentation, which incorporates everything from glitchy electronic beats to droning guitar riffs and atmospheric synths. Low’s vocals are at the forefront of the album, with the band’s trademark harmonies adding a sense of intimacy and vulnerability to the music. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Quorum” and “Dancing and Blood,” are complex and challenging pieces that reward careful listening with their intricate textures and sonic layers. “Double Negative” is a bold and adventurous album by one of the most innovative and respected bands in the indie rock scene, and it is a must-listen for fans of experimental and boundary-pushing music.

58. Sparkle Hard – Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks

“Sparkle Hard” by Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks is a dynamic and playful album that showcases the former Pavement frontman’s unique songwriting style and eclectic musical influences. Released in 2018, it marked the seventh studio album by the American indie rock band, and it is a testament to their ability to combine infectious hooks and clever lyrics with an irreverent and experimental edge. The album’s sound is characterized by its jangly and upbeat instrumentation, which incorporates everything from shimmering guitar riffs to groovy basslines and catchy keyboard hooks. Malkmus’ vocals are at the forefront of the album, with his wry and witty lyrics adding a sense of humor and irony to the music. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Middle America” and “Shiggy,” are buoyant and upbeat anthems that showcase the band’s knack for crafting memorable and engaging pop songs. “Sparkle Hard” is a fun and enjoyable album by one of the most influential and respected figures in the indie rock scene, and it is a must-listen for fans of catchy and quirky guitar-driven music.

59. Please Don’t Be Dead – Fantastic Negrito

“Please Don’t Be Dead” by Fantastic Negrito is a powerful and soulful album that blends blues, rock, and funk to create a unique and dynamic sound. Released in 2018, it marked the second studio album by the American singer-songwriter, and it is a testament to his ability to channel his personal experiences and struggles into music that is both cathartic and empowering. The album’s sound is characterized by its raw and gritty instrumentation, which incorporates everything from searing guitar solos to groovy basslines and propulsive drums. Fantastic Negrito’s vocals are at the forefront of the album, with his raspy and emotive voice adding a sense of urgency and passion to the music. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Plastic Hamburgers” and “A Boy Named Andrew,” are intense and visceral pieces that showcase the artist’s ability to blend social commentary with personal storytelling. “Please Don’t Be Dead” is a moving and powerful album by one of the most exciting and talented artists in contemporary music, and it is a must-listen for fans of blues, rock, and soul.

60. There’s a Riot Going On – Yo La Tengo

“There’s a Riot Going On” by Yo La Tengo is a haunting and introspective album that showcases the American indie rock band’s ability to create music that is both ethereal and grounded in reality. Released in 2018, it marked the fifteenth studio album by the band, and it is a testament to their longevity and enduring creative vision. The album’s sound is characterized by its dreamy and atmospheric instrumentation, which incorporates everything from hazy guitar melodies to delicate keyboard flourishes and ambient textures. Yo La Tengo’s vocals are understated and understated, with their lyrics exploring themes of identity, loss, and transformation. The album’s standout tracks, such as “You Are Here” and “For You Too,” are hypnotic and mesmerizing pieces that showcase the band’s ability to create music that is both introspective and immersive. “There’s a Riot Going On” is a haunting and beautiful album by one of the most influential and respected bands in indie rock, and it is a must-listen for fans of atmospheric and introspective music.

61. Ordinary Corrupt Human Love – Deafheaven

“Ordinary Corrupt Human Love” by Deafheaven is a stunning and intense album that showcases the American black metal band’s ability to combine the harshness of extreme metal with the beauty of shoegaze and post-rock. Released in 2018, it marked the fourth studio album by the band, and it is a testament to their genre-bending approach to music. The album’s sound is characterized by its powerful and visceral instrumentation, which incorporates everything from blistering blast beats and tremolo-picked guitar riffs to soaring, ethereal melodies and lush, atmospheric textures. Deafheaven’s vocals are equally powerful, with their lyrics exploring themes of love, loss, and the complexities of human emotion. The album’s standout tracks, such as “Canary Yellow” and “Honeycomb,” are epic and sprawling pieces that showcase the band’s ability to create music that is both intense and emotionally resonant. “Ordinary Corrupt Human Love” is a masterful and challenging album by one of the most exciting and innovative bands in extreme metal, and it is a must-listen for fans of adventurous and boundary-pushing music.

62. Songs of Praise – Shame

“Songs of Praise” by Shame is an explosive and raw debut album that showcases the British post-punk band’s ability to create music that is both aggressive and introspective. Released in 2018, it marked the first studio album by the band, and it is a testament to their youthful energy and political conviction. The album’s sound is characterized by its jagged and angular instrumentation, which incorporates everything from propulsive basslines and frenzied guitar riffs to pounding drums and brash, confrontational vocals. Shame’s lyrics are equally confrontational, with their songs exploring themes of social inequality, alienation, and personal struggle. The album’s standout tracks, such as “One Rizla” and “Concrete,” are visceral and urgent pieces that showcase the band’s ability to create music that is both politically charged and emotionally cathartic. “Songs of Praise” is a blistering and vital album by one of the most exciting and important bands in contemporary post-punk, and it is a must-listen for fans of passionate and uncompromising music.

63. Come Tomorrow – Dave Matthews Band

“Come Tomorrow” by Dave Matthews Band is the band’s ninth studio album and was released in 2018. The album features the signature sound of the band, which blends elements of rock, jazz, and folk music. Throughout the album, Matthews’ distinctive vocals and guitar playing are complemented by the virtuosic musicianship of the band’s other members, including saxophonist Jeff Coffin and drummer Carter Beauford. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, loss, and social justice, with tracks like “Can’t Stop” and “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)” standing out as highlights. The album also features collaborations with a variety of artists, including Brandi Carlile and trombonist/tubaist/trombone player trombonist Sam Bush. “Come Tomorrow” is a solid addition to the Dave Matthews Band’s impressive discography, showcasing their ability to create music that is both complex and accessible.

64. Boarding House Reach – Jack White

“Boarding House Reach” is the third solo album by American musician Jack White, released in 2018. The album showcases White’s ability to blend rock, blues, and experimental sounds into a cohesive and compelling whole. It features a variety of instrumentation, including synthesizers, drum machines, and horns, along with White’s trademark guitar playing and soulful vocals. Lyrically, the album explores themes of personal growth and social commentary, with standout tracks like “Connected By Love” and “Over and Over and Over” showcasing White’s songwriting prowess. The album’s experimental approach may be jarring to some longtime fans of White’s more traditional rock sound, but it demonstrates his willingness to take creative risks and push his music in new directions. Overall, “Boarding House Reach” is a fascinating and challenging addition to Jack White’s already impressive body of work.

65. The Future and the Past – Natalie Prass

“The Future and the Past” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Natalie Prass, released in 2018. The album features a diverse range of styles, blending elements of funk, R&B, soul, and pop to create a fresh and modern sound. Prass’s powerful vocals are front and center, accompanied by groovy bass lines, catchy melodies, and intricate arrangements. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of love, heartbreak, and social justice, with standout tracks like “Short Court Style” and “Sisters” demonstrating Prass’s ability to combine personal and political themes in her songwriting. “The Future and the Past” received critical acclaim upon its release, with many praising Prass’s songwriting, vocal delivery, and musical versatility. Overall, the album is a vibrant and uplifting exploration of modern pop music that showcases Natalie Prass’s immense talent as a singer and songwriter.

66. Love is Dead – CHVRCHES

“Love is Dead” is the third studio album by Scottish synth-pop band CHVRCHES, released in 2018. The album features the band’s signature electro-pop sound, with catchy hooks and shimmering synthesizers backed by powerful vocals from lead singer Lauren Mayberry. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, loss, and heartbreak, with tracks like “Graffiti” and “My Enemy” showcasing the band’s ability to blend emotional depth with danceable rhythms. The album also features collaborations with artists like Matt Berninger of The National and Japanese Breakfast. “Love is Dead” received critical acclaim for its catchy melodies, poignant lyrics, and polished production, cementing CHVRCHES’ place as one of the most exciting synth-pop bands of the decade.

67. You Won’t Get What You Want – Daughters

“You Won’t Get What You Want” is the fourth studio album by American noise rock band Daughters, released in 2018. The album marks a departure from the band’s earlier sound, incorporating elements of industrial and post-punk music. The result is a dark and brooding sonic landscape, filled with dissonant guitars, pounding drums, and haunting vocals from frontman Alexis Marshall. Lyrically, the album explores themes of anxiety, addiction, and personal demons, with tracks like “Satan in the Wait” and “The Flammable Man” delivering visceral and unsettling portrayals of mental turmoil. “You Won’t Get What You Want” has been widely praised for its intense and immersive sound, cementing Daughters’ reputation as one of the most innovative and compelling bands in underground music.

68. Egypt Station – Paul McCartney

“Egypt Station” is the 18th solo studio album by legendary Beatles member Paul McCartney, released in 2018. The album features a mix of styles, from pop ballads to bluesy rockers, and showcases McCartney’s timeless songwriting skills. The album’s title is a reference to a painting by McCartney, and the songs were conceived as a kind of musical journey through different places and experiences. Highlights include the wistful ballad “I Don’t Know,” the upbeat rock anthem “Come On to Me,” and the playful and catchy “Fuh You.” “Egypt Station” received positive reviews for its strong melodies and varied instrumentation, and reaffirms McCartney’s status as one of the most influential and enduring figures in pop music.

69. Knock Knock – DJ Koze

“Knock Knock” is the fourth studio album by German electronic music producer and DJ, DJ Koze. The album features a range of styles, including house, techno, and ambient, with a diverse array of samples and guest vocals from artists such as Róisín Murphy, Kurt Wagner, and Speech from Arrested Development. The album is a playful and creative exploration of sound, with tracks like “Bonfire” featuring an upbeat groove and catchy vocal hook, while “Pick Up” samples a classic disco track and adds layers of electronic instrumentation. “Knock Knock” received widespread critical acclaim upon its release in 2018, with many praising Koze’s ability to blend genres and create a cohesive and engaging listening experience.

70. Future Me Hates Me – The Beths

“Future Me Hates Me” is the debut album of New Zealand indie pop-rock band The Beths. It features 10 catchy and upbeat tracks that showcase the band’s irresistible blend of power pop hooks, jangly guitars, and witty lyrics. Lead vocalist and songwriter Elizabeth Stokes explores themes of self-doubt, anxiety, and heartbreak with a refreshing honesty and vulnerability, while the band’s tight instrumentation and harmonies keep the energy high throughout the album. From the infectious title track to the bittersweet “Less Than Thou,” “Future Me Hates Me” is a solid debut that puts The Beths on the map as a rising force in the indie rock scene.

71. Dose Your Dreams – Fucked Up

“Dose Your Dreams” is the fifth studio album by the Canadian hardcore punk band, Fucked Up. This album is a sprawling and ambitious work that blends their characteristic hardcore punk sound with elements of post-punk, indie rock, and even electronic music. Clocking in at just over an hour, the album features guest appearances from artists such as Jennifer Castle and J Mascis. The songs explore themes of personal growth, political turmoil, and the challenges of modern life. The album is a complex and rewarding listen, showcasing the band’s evolution as musicians and their willingness to push the boundaries of punk rock.

72. Voicenotes – Charlie Puth

“Voicenotes” is the sophomore album by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. The album features an eclectic mix of pop, R&B, and funk elements, with Puth’s smooth vocals at the forefront. The album is inspired by Puth’s personal experiences, with themes of heartbreak and love woven throughout the songs. Standout tracks include the groovy “Attention,” the soulful “Done for Me” featuring Kehlani, and the catchy “The Way I Am.” “Voicenotes” showcases Puth’s growth as a songwriter and musician, solidifying his place as a force in the pop music scene.

73. Time & Space – Turnstile

“Time & Space” is the third studio album by American punk band Turnstile, released in 2018. The album features a blend of punk, hardcore, and rock, showcasing the band’s dynamic and energetic sound. With lyrics exploring themes of self-discovery, identity, and change, the album is a visceral and emotionally charged experience. The production is crisp and clean, allowing the instrumentation and vocals to shine. Standout tracks include “Generator”, “Real Thing”, and “Moon”. “Time & Space” solidified Turnstile’s reputation as one of the most exciting and innovative bands in punk and hardcore music today.

74. Warm – Jeff Tweedy

Jeff Tweedy’s “Warm” is an introspective and stripped-down album that showcases his songwriting and storytelling abilities. The album features acoustic guitar, piano, and minimal percussion, allowing Tweedy’s voice and lyrics to take center stage. The songs range from melancholic reflections on life and death to more upbeat tracks about love and hope. Tweedy’s distinctive voice, with its gravelly tone and emotional delivery, adds to the album’s raw and personal feel. “Warm” is a testament to Tweedy’s songwriting talents, and it’s a must-listen for fans of his work with Wilco and those who appreciate thoughtful and heartfelt folk rock.

75. Caution – Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s 15th studio album “Caution” is a stunning showcase of her powerhouse vocals and songwriting skills. The album features R&B and pop-infused tracks with elements of hip-hop and trap. Mariah’s lyrics are a reflection of her personal experiences and growth, touching on themes of self-love, empowerment, and relationships. The standout tracks “With You” and “GTFO” showcase her signature silky vocals and sultry sound, while “A No No” and “The Distance” feature catchy hooks and slick beats. Overall, “Caution” proves that Mariah is still a force to be reckoned with in the music industry after more than three decades in the business.

76. Hope Downs – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s debut album “Hope Downs” is a refreshing dose of jangly guitar pop, combining the charm of Australian indie rock with sharp songwriting and infectious melodies. The band’s tight rhythm section and shimmering guitar lines propel each track forward, while frontman Fran Keaney’s vocals effortlessly glide atop the mix. From the catchy hooks of “Talking Straight” and “Mainland” to the nostalgic yearning of “Sister’s Jeans” and “An Air Conditioned Man,” “Hope Downs” is a triumph of jangly guitar pop, filled with hooks that are sure to stick in your head for days.

77. Delta – Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons’ fourth studio album “Delta” showcases a change of direction for the British folk-rock band. While still incorporating their signature harmonies and acoustic instrumentation, the album features a more experimental and expansive sound. Lead singer Marcus Mumford’s lyrics delve into personal struggles and existential themes, backed by layered instrumentals and a variety of sonic textures. The album also features collaborations with a diverse range of artists, including Gillian Welch, Yebba, and The National’s Aaron Dessner. Overall, “Delta” is a bold and ambitious offering from Mumford & Sons that showcases their growth and evolution as a band.

78. What a Time to Be Alive – Superchunk

Superchunk’s “What a Time to Be Alive” is a raucous and politically charged album that reflects the band’s discontent with the current state of the world. The record is a high-energy blend of punk and indie rock, with catchy hooks and lyrics that take aim at the Trump administration and social injustices. Tracks like “What a Time to Be Alive” and “Reagan Youth” are anthems for those who are fed up with the status quo, while “Break the Glass” and “Erasure” tackle issues of gender inequality and the erasure of marginalized voices. Overall, “What a Time to Be Alive” is a cathartic and urgent call to action.

79. Electric Messiah – High on Fire

“Electric Messiah” by High on Fire is a powerful album that is sure to please fans of heavy metal. Released in 2018, this album features thunderous guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Matt Pike’s signature growling vocals. The title track is a tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead, and the album as a whole is a fitting tribute to the legacy of heavy metal. With songs like “Spewn from the Earth” and “Freebooter”, High on Fire proves they can still deliver the goods after more than two decades in the game. “Electric Messiah” is a must-listen for fans of heavy, uncompromising music.

80. I’ll Be Your Girl – The Decemberists

“I’ll Be Your Girl” is the eighth studio album by the indie rock band The Decemberists. The album marks a departure from their usual folk-influenced sound, incorporating more electronic and new wave elements. Despite the change in sound, the album retains the band’s signature storytelling style, with lyrics touching on themes such as social justice, politics, and love. The tracks on the album range from upbeat and danceable to introspective and reflective. Overall, “I’ll Be Your Girl” is a bold step for The Decemberists, showcasing their willingness to experiment and evolve while staying true to their roots.

81. I’m All Ears – Let’s Eat Grandma

“I’m All Ears” is a genre-defying sophomore album from the British duo Let’s Eat Grandma. Produced by electronic musician SOPHIE, the album is a collection of pop songs that blend elements of experimental music, art rock, and electronica. It features lush soundscapes, intricate arrangements, and soaring vocal harmonies that range from ethereal to powerful. The lyrics touch on themes of identity, self-discovery, and the complexities of human relationships. From the dreamy opener “Whitewater” to the infectious “Hot Pink,” “I’m All Ears” is a thrilling and imaginative journey that showcases Let’s Eat Grandma’s unique creative vision.

82. My Dear Melancholy – The Weeknd

“My Dear Melancholy” is a six-track EP that marks The Weeknd’s return to his roots of melancholic R&B music. The Canadian singer and songwriter takes the listener through the ups and downs of love, relationships, and heartbreaks, which he masterfully expresses through his soulful voice and emotive lyrics. The EP is introspective and intimate, with a sound that feels both familiar and fresh. The production is sparse, with atmospheric synths and haunting melodies that perfectly complement the moody tone of the lyrics. Overall, “My Dear Melancholy” is a poignant and emotionally charged work that showcases The Weeknd’s undeniable talent as a singer and songwriter.

83. I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life – Tune-Yards

“I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life” is the fourth studio album by indie pop band Tune-Yards, released in 2018. The album explores themes of identity, race, and politics, and features a unique blend of experimental pop, funk, and Afrobeat. The album was praised for its catchy and danceable beats, as well as its thought-provoking lyrics. Lead vocalist Merrill Garbus delivers powerful vocals that are both introspective and political, making for a compelling and engaging listening experience. Overall, “I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life” showcases Tune-Yards’ innovative approach to music and their ability to tackle complex social issues through their art.

84. Nearer My God – Foxing

Nearer My God, the third album from St. Louis indie rockers Foxing, is a bold and ambitious effort that marks a departure from the band’s earlier, more straightforward sound. Featuring an eclectic mix of styles and genres, the album blends anthemic rock, experimental electronics, and intricate orchestration to create a rich and immersive sonic landscape. With its soaring melodies, emotive vocals, and existential lyrics, Nearer My God is a deeply introspective and thought-provoking work that explores themes of love, loss, and the search for meaning in a chaotic world. A standout release from one of indie rock’s most exciting and innovative bands.

85. Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello and The Imposters’ “Look Now” is a meticulously crafted album that showcases Costello’s lyrical prowess and the band’s instrumental prowess. The album is full of lush orchestration, intricate arrangements, and melodies that range from upbeat pop to somber ballads. Costello’s voice is in top form, and he delivers lyrics that are both introspective and insightful. The album also features guest vocals from Burt Bacharach on two tracks, adding to the album’s sophisticated sound. Overall, “Look Now” is a testament to Costello’s enduring creativity and his ability to continue to produce music that is both timeless and contemporary.

86. Be More Kind – Frank Turner

“Be More Kind” is an album by English folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner. The album features upbeat, catchy melodies and thoughtful lyrics that touch on themes of love, politics, and social justice. Turner’s trademark earnestness shines through on tracks like “Don’t Worry” and “Blackout,” while songs like “1933” and “Make America Great Again” address the turbulent political climate of recent years with a sense of urgency. The album’s production is polished and expansive, with lush arrangements that showcase Turner’s songwriting in a new light. Overall, “Be More Kind” is a powerful and uplifting collection of songs from an artist at the top of his game.

87. And Nothing Hurt – Spiritualized

“And Nothing Hurt” is the eighth studio album by British space rock band Spiritualized, released in 2018. Led by Jason Pierce, the album marks a return to the band’s earlier sound, with its spacey, psychedelic rock and expansive arrangements. The album features Pierce’s signature ethereal vocals and is filled with lush, layered instrumentation, from strings and horns to electronic effects. Lyrically, the album is introspective and contemplative, exploring themes of love, loss, and spirituality. “And Nothing Hurt” is a stunningly beautiful and immersive album that showcases Spiritualized’s continued mastery of the space rock genre.

88. Prequelle – Ghost

“Prequelle” is the fourth studio album by Swedish rock band Ghost, released in 2018. The album is a concept record that explores the theme of the Black Plague and features a mix of heavy metal, hard rock, and pop influences. The band’s frontman, Tobias Forge, performs under the guise of “Cardinal Copia” on this record, and the album’s lyrics explore themes of death, love, and humanity’s relationship with the divine. Musically, “Prequelle” showcases Ghost’s signature theatricality, with haunting choruses and catchy guitar riffs that blend seamlessly with orchestral arrangements and choir vocals.

89. Post – Jeff Rosenstock

Jeff Rosenstock’s “Post” is an energetic and politically charged punk rock album that reflects on the aftermath of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The album is filled with catchy melodies and driving rhythms, with Rosenstock’s impassioned vocals leading the charge. The lyrics touch on themes of frustration, disillusionment, and hopelessness, while also advocating for action and resistance. The music is both introspective and outwardly expressive, with songs like “USA” and “TV Stars” taking aim at the current state of politics and media in America. “Post” is a powerful and relevant album that speaks to the times we live in.

90. Ventriloquism – Meshell Ndegeocello

“Ventriloquism” by Meshell Ndegeocello is a stunning tribute to some of the greatest R&B and soul music of the 1980s and ’90s. The album features covers of iconic songs like “Tender Love” by Force MDs, “Sometimes It Snows In April” by Prince, and “Smooth Operator” by Sade, among others. Ndegeocello’s unique style infuses each track with a sense of intimacy and reverence, creating a powerful connection between the listener and the music. With lush arrangements and Ndegeocello’s soulful voice, “Ventriloquism” is a beautiful homage to the power of classic R&B and soul.

91. Ye – Kanye West

Kanye West’s eighth studio album “Ye” was released in 2018 and features only seven tracks, making it his shortest album to date. The album explores themes of mental health, drug addiction, and relationships, with West’s signature production and introspective lyrics. The album received mixed reviews upon release, with some praising West’s vulnerability and honesty while others criticized the album’s brevity and lack of sonic experimentation. However, it still managed to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and contains standout tracks such as “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes”.

92. High as Hope – Florence + The Machine

“High as Hope” is the fourth studio album by English indie rock band Florence + The Machine. The album is a reflection on lead singer Florence Welch’s personal experiences with love, loss, and self-discovery. It features a more stripped-back sound compared to the band’s previous work, with a greater focus on Welch’s vocals and introspective lyrics. The album received critical acclaim for its emotional depth and Welch’s powerful vocals, with standout tracks such as “Hunger,” “Sky Full of Song,” and “Big God.” “High as Hope” marks a new chapter for Florence + The Machine, showcasing their growth as artists while staying true to their signature sound.

93. Cocoa Sugar – Young Fathers

Young Fathers’ third album “Cocoa Sugar” is a moody, genre-bending exploration of the dark side of life. The Scottish trio effortlessly blend elements of hip-hop, soul, and electronic music to create a unique and immersive sound. The album is full of brooding, atmospheric tracks that are at times sinister, and at other times vulnerable. Lyrically, the album tackles themes of power, oppression, and redemption, with the band’s signature blend of abstraction and raw emotion. From the distorted synth beats of “In My View” to the haunting choir of “Lord,” “Cocoa Sugar” is a daring and rewarding listen.

94. Care for Me – Saba

Saba’s “Care for Me” is a powerful and emotional journey that showcases his lyrical prowess and storytelling ability. The album is deeply personal, exploring themes of grief, trauma, and healing. Saba’s flow is effortlessly smooth, and his introspective lyrics are both poignant and relatable. The production is equally impressive, with moody and atmospheric beats that perfectly complement Saba’s introspective ruminations. From the heartfelt tribute to his late cousin on “LIFE” to the vulnerable confessions on “PROM / KING,” “Care for Me” is a raw and captivating portrayal of Saba’s struggles and growth as an artist and a person.

95. Age Of – Oneohtrix Point Never

Oneohtrix Point Never’s 2018 album “Age Of” presents a unique and experimental soundscape that blurs the lines between ambient, electronica, and modern classical music. The album is an imaginative journey through dense layers of synth textures, pulsing beats, and abstract soundscapes. Throughout the record, Daniel Lopatin, the mastermind behind the project, explores themes such as technology, spirituality, and the human condition. The album’s tracks range from the hauntingly beautiful “Toys 2,” featuring a sweeping orchestral arrangement, to the glitchy and disorienting “Black Snow,” showcasing Lopatin’s skillful production and attention to detail. “Age Of” is a mesmerizing and thought-provoking work of art that showcases Oneohtrix Point Never’s unique vision and inventive approach to electronic music.

96. Whistle Down the Wind – Joan Baez

“Whistle Down the Wind” is the final album from legendary folk singer Joan Baez. The album features a collection of songs that touch on themes of social justice, love, and the beauty of life. Baez’s voice, still as powerful and emotive as ever, is backed by sparse but evocative arrangements that allow the songs to breathe and the lyrics to shine. With covers of songs by Tom Waits, Anohni, and Josh Ritter, as well as several original compositions, “Whistle Down the Wind” is a fitting conclusion to Baez’s illustrious career and a testament to her enduring artistry.

97. Beyondless – Iceage

“Beyondless” by Iceage is an exhilarating post-punk album that showcases the band’s musical growth and experimentation. The album’s sound is characterized by jagged guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and the emotive vocals of lead singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt. The songs range from brooding ballads to explosive punk anthems, with themes that touch on love, loss, and the search for meaning. Standout tracks include the haunting “Pain Killer” featuring Sky Ferreira, the anthemic “Catch It,” and the soaring “Thieves Like Us.” “Beyondless” is a masterful work that solidifies Iceage’s place as one of the most exciting bands in contemporary rock music.

98. Good Thing – Leon Bridges

“Good Thing” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Leon Bridges. Released in 2018, the album showcases Bridges’ versatile vocal range and musical range, blending elements of soul, R&B, and gospel with contemporary pop influences. The album features singles such as “Bad Bad News” and “Beyond”, which received critical acclaim for their catchy hooks and Bridges’ smooth, soulful voice. With “Good Thing,” Bridges demonstrates his growth as an artist, building upon the success of his debut album “Coming Home” while taking risks and expanding his sound to create a timeless, modern masterpiece.

99. Dove – Belly

Belly’s comeback album “Dove” marks a strong return after more than two decades. The band creates a sound that’s both nostalgic and modern, blending post-punk, indie rock, and shoegaze elements. The songs are atmospheric and ethereal, with intricate guitar riffs and lush synths that carry the listener on a sonic journey. Tanya Donelly’s vocals are as mesmerizing as ever, emotive and ethereal, with lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and rebirth. From the haunting “Shiny One” to the uplifting “Stars Align,” “Dove” is a triumphant album that shows Belly has not lost its touch.

100. The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs – Wye Oak

“The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs” is an album by American indie rock duo Wye Oak, released in 2018. This album showcases a blend of dreamy indie-pop and experimental rock, with intricate and soaring melodies. The duo’s dynamic instrumentation and intricate arrangements create a lush, atmospheric sound that envelops the listener. The album’s lyrics explore themes of self-discovery, transformation, and the search for meaning in life. Standout tracks include the title track “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs,” “It Was Not Natural,” and “Symmetry.” Overall, the album is a bold and ambitious effort from Wye Oak that demonstrates their musical growth and experimentation.