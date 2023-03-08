The music of 1989 was a diverse mix of genres and styles that reflected the rapidly changing cultural landscape of the time. Pop music continued to dominate the charts, with artists like Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Michael Jackson releasing chart-topping hits that blended dance beats, catchy hooks, and innovative production techniques.

At the same time, alternative and indie rock were gaining popularity, with bands like Nirvana, Pixies, and The Cure releasing critically acclaimed albums that challenged the conventions of mainstream pop music. Hip hop also continued to make its mark, with artists like Public Enemy, N.W.A., and De La Soul addressing issues of race, politics, and social justice through their music.

Electronic music also saw a surge in popularity in 1989, with the emergence of genres like house, techno, and acid house. DJs and producers like Frankie Knuckles, Paul Oakenfold, and 808 State brought these new sounds to the forefront of the club scene, paving the way for the electronic music explosion of the 1990s.

Overall, the music of 1989 was marked by its diversity and experimentation, as artists pushed the boundaries of genre and style to create innovative, groundbreaking music that continues to resonate with audiences today.

1. 3 Feet High And Rising – De La Soul

“3 Feet High and Rising” is the debut studio album by American hip hop group De La Soul, released in 1989. The album features a unique blend of samples, eclectic production, and witty, playful lyrics, making it a landmark in the development of alternative hip hop. The album includes hits such as “Me Myself and I” and “The Magic Number,” as well as more experimental tracks like “Ghetto Thang” and “Jenifa Taught Me (Derwin’s Revenge).” “3 Feet High and Rising” is a seminal album in the genre and helped to establish De La Soul as one of the most influential hip hop acts of the 1990s.

2. Doolittle – The Pixies

The Pixies’ 1989 album “Doolittle” is a seminal work in the world of alternative and indie rock. The album features a unique blend of punk, pop, and surf rock influences, with catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and surreal lyrics that explore themes of love, violence, and the human psyche. Standout tracks like “Debaser,” “Here Comes Your Man,” and “Monkey Gone to Heaven” showcase the band’s distinctive sound and style, with frontman Black Francis’s raw vocals and guitarist Joey Santiago’s frenzied riffs adding to the album’s sense of energy and urgency. “Doolittle” remains a beloved classic of 80s and 90s rock, and a testament to The Pixies’ enduring influence on the genre.

3. Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys

“Paul’s Boutique” is the second studio album by American hip hop group Beastie Boys, released in 1989. The album features a diverse range of samples, clever wordplay, and humorous skits, cementing the group’s reputation as one of the most innovative and creative in hip hop. The album includes hits like “Hey Ladies” and “Shake Your Rump,” as well as deeper cuts like “High Plains Drifter” and “Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun.” “Paul’s Boutique” was initially a commercial disappointment, but has since become a cult classic and is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

4. Like A Prayer – Madonna

Madonna’s 1989 album “Like a Prayer” is a groundbreaking work that blends elements of pop, rock, and gospel music to create a deeply personal and spiritual album. The title track, with its gospel choir and provocative music video, caused controversy upon its release, but it also showcased Madonna’s willingness to tackle social and religious themes in her music. The album also features hit singles like “Express Yourself” and “Cherish,” as well as more introspective tracks like “Oh Father” and “Promise to Try.” Overall, “Like a Prayer” is a testament to Madonna’s creativity and artistry, and remains a beloved classic of 80s pop music.

5. Rhythm Nation 1814 – Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson’s 1989 album “Rhythm Nation 1814” is a groundbreaking work that combines elements of pop, R&B, and funk to create a socially conscious and politically charged album. The album’s title track, “Rhythm Nation,” became an anthem for unity and equality, while other tracks like “State of the World” and “The Knowledge” explore themes of poverty, racism, and environmentalism. The album also features hit singles like “Miss You Much,” “Escapade,” and “Alright,” which showcase Janet Jackson’s signature blend of danceable beats and catchy hooks. Overall, “Rhythm Nation 1814” remains a classic of 80s and 90s pop music, and a testament to Janet Jackson’s creative vision and social activism.

6. Disintegration – The Cure

“Disintegration” is the eighth studio album by British rock band The Cure, released in 1989. The album features a moody, atmospheric sound, with layers of synthesizers, guitars, and intricate drum patterns. The album’s title track “Disintegration” is a haunting ballad that showcases lead singer Robert Smith’s vocal range and ability to convey emotion through his lyrics. Other standout tracks include “Pictures of You” and “Lovesong,” both of which feature memorable melodies and evocative lyrics. “Disintegration” is widely regarded as one of The Cure’s best albums and has been cited as a major influence on alternative rock and goth music.

7. The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

“The Stone Roses” is the eponymous debut album by British indie rock band The Stone Roses, released in 1989. The album features a blend of jangly guitars, danceable beats, and psychedelic elements, all anchored by lead singer Ian Brown’s distinctive vocals. The album includes hits like “She Bangs the Drums” and “I Wanna Be Adored,” as well as deeper cuts like “Waterfall” and “This Is the One.” “The Stone Roses” has been cited as a landmark album in the British indie rock scene and has influenced countless bands in the years since its release. The album’s combination of catchy melodies and innovative production make it a timeless classic.

8. Nick Of Time – Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt’s 1989 album “Nick of Time” is a critically acclaimed work that revitalized her career and cemented her status as one of the greatest blues-rock artists of all time. The album features a mix of blues, rock, and country influences, with standout tracks like “Thing Called Love” and “Nick of Time” showcasing Raitt’s powerful vocals and soulful guitar playing. The album also features collaborations with top songwriters and musicians like Don Was and John Hiatt, adding to its sense of creative energy and collaboration. “Nick of Time” remains a beloved classic of 80s rock and a testament to Bonnie Raitt’s enduring influence on the genre.

9. The End Of The Innocence – Don Henley

“The End of the Innocence” is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Don Henley, released in 1989. The album features a mix of rock and pop songs, with a focus on introspective lyrics and polished production. The album includes hits like the title track “The End of the Innocence” and “The Heart of the Matter,” as well as deeper cuts like “New York Minute” and “Gimme What You Got.” “The End of the Innocence” is widely regarded as Henley’s best solo work, showcasing his skills as a songwriter and performer. The album’s themes of loss and introspection still resonate with listeners today.

10. Technique – New Order

New Order’s 1989 album “Technique” is a landmark work in the world of electronic dance music. The album features a blend of dance, rock, and pop influences, with standout tracks like “Fine Time” and “Round & Round” showcasing the band’s ability to create catchy, danceable grooves. The album also explores more introspective themes, with tracks like “Vanishing Point” and “Dream Attack” featuring atmospheric, dreamlike soundscapes. Overall, “Technique” is a testament to New Order’s ability to innovate and push the boundaries of genre, and remains a beloved classic of 80s and 90s dance music.

11. Freedom – Neil Young

“Freedom” is the eighteenth studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young, released in 1989. The album features a mix of acoustic and electric songs, with a focus on Young’s trademark guitar work and socially conscious lyrics. The album includes hits like “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Hangin’ on a Limb,” as well as deeper cuts like “The Ways of Love” and “Too Far Gone.” “Freedom” is widely regarded as one of Young’s best albums, and its themes of political protest and personal introspection continue to resonate with listeners today. The album showcases Young’s skills as both a musician and a lyricist.

12. Pretty Hate Machine – Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails’ 1989 debut album “Pretty Hate Machine” is a seminal work in the world of industrial rock. The album features a unique blend of synthesizers, drum machines, and distorted guitars, with standout tracks like “Head Like a Hole” and “Terrible Lie” showcasing frontman Trent Reznor’s aggressive vocals and provocative lyrics. The album explores themes of isolation, anger, and betrayal, with Reznor’s lyrics and soundscapes creating a dark and haunting atmosphere. Overall, “Pretty Hate Machine” is a groundbreaking work that established Nine Inch Nails as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the 90s, and remains a classic of the industrial rock genre.

13. Full Moon Fever – Tom Petty

Tom Petty’s 1989 album “Full Moon Fever” is a beloved classic of 80s rock that features a mix of catchy pop hooks, jangly guitars, and introspective lyrics. The album features collaborations with top songwriters and musicians like Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, adding to its sense of creative energy and collaboration. Standout tracks like “Free Fallin'” and “I Won’t Back Down” showcase Petty’s ability to create unforgettable melodies set to powerful, driving rhythms. The album also features hits like “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “Yer So Bad,” solidifying Tom Petty’s status as one of the greatest songwriters and performers of his era. Overall, “Full Moon Fever” is a timeless work of rock and a testament to Tom Petty’s enduring influence on the genre.

14. Pump – Aerosmith

“Pump” is the tenth studio album by American rock band Aerosmith, released in 1989. The album features a mix of hard rock and bluesy ballads, with a focus on catchy hooks and powerful guitar riffs. The album includes hits like “Love in an Elevator” and “Janie’s Got a Gun,” as well as deeper cuts like “Monkey on My Back” and “Voodoo Medicine Man.” “Pump” is widely regarded as one of Aerosmith’s best albums, showcasing the band’s skillful songwriting and musicianship. The album’s combination of rock anthems and introspective ballads makes it a standout in the band’s extensive catalog.

15. Club Classics Vol. One (Keep On Movin’) – Soul II Soul

Soul II Soul’s 1989 album “Club Classics Vol. One (Keep On Movin’)” is a seminal work in the world of British R&B and dance music. The album features a unique blend of soulful vocals, funky basslines, and hip-hop inspired beats, with standout tracks like “Back to Life” and “Keep On Movin'” showcasing the band’s ability to create infectious, danceable grooves. The album also explores themes of social consciousness and cultural identity, with tracks like “Jazzie’s Groove” celebrating the band’s West Indian roots. Overall, “Club Classics Vol. One (Keep On Movin’)” is a groundbreaking work that established Soul II Soul as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the era, and remains a classic of the 80s dance music scene.

16. New York – Lou Reed

“New York” is the fifteenth solo album by American musician Lou Reed, released in 1989. The album is a concept album that explores the city of New York in all its gritty, complex glory. The album features Reed’s signature blend of rock and spoken-word poetry, with a focus on social and political commentary. The album includes hits like “Dirty Blvd” and “Busload of Faith,” as well as deeper cuts like “Romeo Had Juliette” and “Last Great American Whale.” “New York” is widely regarded as one of Reed’s best albums, and its themes of urban alienation and societal decay still resonate with listeners today.

17. Dr. Feelgood – Mütley Crüe

“Dr. Feelgood” is the fifth studio album by American heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, released in 1989. The album features a mix of high-energy rock songs and power ballads, with a focus on catchy hooks and raunchy lyrics. The album includes hits like “Kickstart My Heart” and “Dr. Feelgood,” as well as deeper cuts like “Sticky Sweet” and “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away).” “Dr. Feelgood” is widely regarded as one of Mötley Crüe’s best albums, and its themes of excess and hedonism capture the spirit of the band’s hard-rocking lifestyle. The album’s combination of sleaze and swagger make it a standout in the band’s discography.

18. The Real Thing – Faith No More

Faith No More’s 1989 album “The Real Thing” is a seminal work in the world of alternative metal. The album features a blend of heavy metal riffs, funk-inspired basslines, and experimental vocal stylings, with standout tracks like “Epic” and “Falling to Pieces” showcasing the band’s ability to create unique, genre-defying music. The album also explores a range of themes, from personal struggles and political commentary to satirical takes on pop culture. Overall, “The Real Thing” is a groundbreaking work that established Faith No More as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the 90s, and remains a classic of the alternative metal genre.

19. The Raw & The Cooked – Fine Young Cannibals

“The Raw & The Cooked” is the second and final studio album by British band Fine Young Cannibals, released in 1988. The album features a mix of pop, rock, and soul influences, with a focus on catchy melodies and polished production. The album includes hits like “She Drives Me Crazy” and “Good Thing,” as well as deeper cuts like “I’m Not the Man I Used to Be” and “As Hard As It Is.” “The Raw & The Cooked” is widely regarded as one of the best albums of the 1980s, and its infectious rhythms and smooth vocals have stood the test of time. The album showcases the band’s songwriting and instrumental talents, and its eclectic mix of genres make it a standout in the pop canon.

20. Pump Up The Jam: The Album – Technotronic

Technotronic’s 1989 album “Pump Up The Jam: The Album” is a landmark work in the world of electronic dance music. The album features a unique blend of house beats, hip-hop samples, and catchy pop hooks, with standout tracks like “Pump Up The Jam” and “Get Up! (Before The Night Is Over)” becoming instant dance floor classics. The album also features collaborations with various vocalists, adding to its sense of diversity and musical experimentation. Overall, “Pump Up The Jam: The Album” is a timeless work that established Technotronic as one of the most influential and innovative electronic dance music acts of the era, and remains a beloved classic of the late 80s dance scene.

21. Tender Lover – Babyface

“Tender Lover” is the second studio album by American R&B singer-songwriter and producer Babyface, released in 1989. The album features a mix of slow jams and mid-tempo tracks, with a focus on Babyface’s smooth vocals and intricate harmonies. The album includes hits like “It’s No Crime” and “Whip Appeal,” as well as deeper cuts like “Breathe Again” and “Soon As I Get Home.” “Tender Lover” is widely regarded as one of Babyface’s best albums, and its romantic themes and heartfelt lyrics have made it a staple of the R&B canon. The album’s silky production and Babyface’s impeccable songwriting make it a must-listen for fans of ’80s and ’90s R&B.

22. Affection – Lisa Stansfield

Lisa Stansfield’s 1989 album “Affection” is a soulful and seductive work that showcases her incredible vocal talents. The album features a blend of classic R&B and pop, with standout tracks like “All Around the World” and “This is the Right Time” becoming instant hits. Stansfield’s smooth and sultry voice carries the listener through songs of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, while the album’s lush instrumentation adds a touch of sophistication and elegance. Overall, “Affection” is a timeless work of soulful pop that established Lisa Stansfield as a major talent and remains a classic of the late 80s music scene.

23. Cuts Both Ways – Gloria Estefan

“Cuts Both Ways” is a 1989 album by Gloria Estefan, her first solo album after leaving the Miami Sound Machine. The album features a blend of pop, Latin, and adult contemporary music, showcasing Estefan’s powerful vocals and songwriting talents. The album includes popular tracks such as “Don’t Wanna Lose You” and “Get On Your Feet,” as well as songs in both English and Spanish. “Cuts Both Ways” helped establish Estefan as a solo artist and became a commercial success, earning several awards and nominations. It remains a classic in the pop and Latin music genres, showcasing Estefan’s versatility and artistry.

24. Soul Provider – Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton’s 1989 album “Soul Provider” is a classic work of adult contemporary pop that showcases his powerful and emotive vocal style. The album features a blend of soulful ballads and upbeat pop anthems, with standout tracks like “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and “When I’m Back on My Feet Again” becoming instant classics. Bolton’s heartfelt lyrics and soaring vocals resonate with listeners, while the album’s polished production and lush arrangements add a touch of grandeur and cinematic scope. Overall, “Soul Provider” is a timeless work of pop craftsmanship that established Michael Bolton as a major talent and remains a beloved classic of the late 80s music scene.

25. Oh Mercy – Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s 1989 album “Oh Mercy” is a haunting and introspective work that showcases his continued evolution as a songwriter and musician. Produced by Daniel Lanois, the album features a more atmospheric and textured sound than Dylan’s previous efforts, with standout tracks like “Man in the Long Black Coat” and “Most of the Time” displaying a dark and brooding sensibility. Dylan’s lyrics continue to explore themes of love, loss, and redemption, while his grizzled voice delivers each line with a sense of world-weary wisdom. Overall, “Oh Mercy” is a masterful work of artistry that stands as one of Dylan’s most accomplished albums.

26. Cosmic Thing – The B-52s

“Cosmic Thing” is the fifth studio album by American new wave band The B-52s, released in 1989. The album features a mix of rock, pop, and dance influences, with a focus on the band’s signature quirky vocals and catchy hooks. The album includes hits like “Love Shack” and “Roam,” as well as deeper cuts like “Junebug” and “Topaz.” “Cosmic Thing” is widely regarded as one of The B-52s’ best albums, and its infectious energy and irreverent humor make it a must-listen for fans of ’80s and ’90s pop music. The album’s unique sound and playful lyrics have earned it a place in the pop culture lexicon.

27. Loc-ed After Dark – Tone Loc

Tone Loc’s 1989 album “Loc-ed After Dark” is a classic work of West Coast hip-hop that helped define the sound of the late 80s and early 90s. The album features a blend of funky beats, clever rhymes, and catchy hooks, with standout tracks like “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina” becoming massive hits. Tone Loc’s deep voice and laid-back delivery add to the album’s overall cool and confident vibe, while the production, handled by the legendary Dust Brothers, provides a dense and dynamic sonic backdrop. Overall, “Loc-ed After Dark” is a quintessential work of old-school hip-hop that remains a beloved classic of the genre.

28. Repeat Offender – Richard Marx

“Repeat Offender” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Richard Marx, released in 1989. The album features a blend of rock, pop, and adult contemporary music, showcasing Marx’s distinctive voice and introspective songwriting style. The album includes hit tracks like “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting,” and “Angelia,” which helped cement Marx as a prominent artist in the music industry. “Repeat Offender” received commercial and critical success, topping charts around the world and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance. The album remains a classic of the late 80s and early 90s music scene, showcasing Marx’s talent and influence in the genre.

29. Mystery Girl – Roy Orbison

Roy Orbison’s 1989 album “Mystery Girl” is a powerful and poignant work that showcases his unmistakable vocal talent and songwriting ability. The album features a blend of haunting ballads and upbeat rockers, with standout tracks like “You Got It” and “She’s a Mystery to Me” becoming instant classics. Orbison’s soaring voice conveys a sense of deep emotion and vulnerability, while his lyrics explore themes of love, heartbreak, and redemption. Overall, “Mystery Girl” is a timeless work of artistry that stands as a fitting testament to Roy Orbison’s legacy as one of the greatest singers and songwriters in the history of popular music.

30. Hooked/To The Extreme – Vanilla Ice

“Hooked/To The Extreme” is a two-in-one album released in 1998 by American rapper Vanilla Ice. The album combines two of his previous releases: “Hooked,” his debut album from 1989, and “To The Extreme,” his breakout success from 1990. The album features Vanilla Ice’s signature blend of hip-hop and pop, with hit tracks like “Ice Ice Baby,” “Play That Funky Music,” and “Ninja Rap.” While the album was not as successful as the original releases, it remains a nostalgic classic for fans of 90s hip-hop and pop culture. “Hooked/To The Extreme” showcases Vanilla Ice’s unique style and contribution to the music industry.

31. Skid Row – Skid Row

Skid Row’s 1989 self-titled debut album is a high-energy work of heavy metal that helped define the sound of the late 80s and early 90s. The album features a blend of driving riffs, thunderous drums, and Sebastian Bach’s powerful vocals, with standout tracks like “Youth Gone Wild” and “18 and Life” becoming massive hits. Skid Row’s anthemic choruses and hard-driving sound resonated with fans of the genre, while the band’s tight musicianship and skilled songwriting ensured that each track was a tightly crafted work of art. Overall, “Skid Row” is a classic work of heavy metal that remains a beloved staple of the genre.

32. Altars Of Madness – Morbid Angel

“Altars of Madness” is the debut album by American death metal band Morbid Angel, released in 1989. The album features a raw and aggressive sound with fast-paced guitar riffs, intense drumming, and deep growling vocals. It is considered a classic in the death metal genre and is credited with shaping the style of the genre in the years to come. The album includes tracks like “Maze of Torment,” “Blasphemy,” and “Chapel of Ghouls” which have become staples in the death metal community. “Altars of Madness” is a must-listen for fans of extreme metal and remains a landmark release in the genre.

33. Heart Shaped World – Chris Isaak

Chris Isaak’s 1989 album “Heart Shaped World” is a haunting and romantic work that showcases his distinctive voice and signature blend of rockabilly, country, and blues. The album features a mix of upbeat rockers and dreamy ballads, with standout tracks like “Wicked Game” and “Blue Spanish Sky” becoming instant classics. Isaak’s soulful crooning and evocative lyrics convey a sense of deep longing and passion, while his band’s tight musicianship provides a rich and textured sonic backdrop. Overall, “Heart Shaped World” is a masterful work of artistry that remains a beloved classic of the genre.

34. …But Seriously – Phil Collins

Phil Collins’ 1989 album “…But Seriously” is a deeply personal and introspective work that explores themes of love, loss, and social justice. The album features a blend of soulful ballads and uptempo pop hits, with standout tracks like “Another Day in Paradise” and “I Wish It Would Rain Down” becoming chart-topping hits. Collins’ powerful vocals and skilled songwriting provide a raw and emotional intensity that resonated with fans of all ages, while his socially conscious lyrics offer a stark and unflinching commentary on the world around us. Overall, “…But Seriously” is a timeless work of artistry that stands as a testament to Phil Collins’ enduring legacy as one of the greatest musicians of our time.

35. Bleach – Nirvana

“Bleach” is the debut album by American rock band Nirvana, released in 1989. It features a raw and abrasive sound with heavy distortion and dark lyrics, foreshadowing the band’s later success in the grunge movement. The album was produced on a small budget and recorded in just a few days, but it still stands as an influential work in the punk and grunge scenes. Tracks like “About a Girl,” “Negative Creep,” and “Blew” showcase the band’s early talent for crafting catchy and memorable songs. “Bleach” is a must-listen for any fan of Nirvana or 90s alternative rock.

36. Avalon Sunset – Van Morrison

Van Morrison’s 1989 album “Avalon Sunset” is a sublime work of art that blends together elements of folk, rock, and soul to create a warm and inviting sound. The album features a mix of upbeat tracks and contemplative ballads, with standout tracks like “Have I Told You Lately” and “When Will I Ever Learn to Live in God” becoming fan favorites. Morrison’s soulful vocals and masterful songwriting evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing, while his band’s lush and textured arrangements provide a rich and inviting sonic backdrop. Overall, “Avalon Sunset” is a timeless work of art that remains a beloved classic of the genre.

37. Heart Of Stone – Cher

“Heart of Stone” is the 1989 studio album by iconic American singer Cher. It was a commercial and critical success, and includes hit songs like “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Just Like Jesse James.” The album is known for its eclectic blend of pop, rock, and dance music, and showcases Cher’s powerful vocals and versatility as an artist. “Heart of Stone” features collaborations with top songwriters and producers of the era, and is a standout example of late 80s pop music. The album remains a beloved classic in Cher’s discography and a memorable contribution to the music of its time.

38. Storm Front – Billy Joel

Released in 1989, “Storm Front” is the eleventh studio album by American singer-songwriter Billy Joel. The album features some of Joel’s most popular songs, including “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” “I Go to Extremes,” and “The Downeaster Alexa.” Known for its catchy melodies and introspective lyrics, “Storm Front” reflects on themes of love, loss, and the struggle to find one’s place in the world. The album showcases Joel’s distinctive piano-playing style, as well as his ability to seamlessly blend different genres such as rock, pop, and classical music. “Storm Front” remains one of Joel’s most beloved and critically acclaimed albums.

39. All Hail The Queen – Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah’s 1989 album “All Hail the Queen” is a landmark work in hip-hop history, showcasing the emerging artist’s fierce talent and social consciousness. The album features a mix of hard-hitting beats and socially conscious lyrics, with standout tracks like “Ladies First” and “Wrath of My Madness” becoming instant classics. Queen Latifah’s confident delivery and empowering message set her apart from other artists of the time, as she brought a fresh perspective to a male-dominated industry. Overall, “All Hail the Queen” is a groundbreaking work that remains a seminal album in the evolution of hip-hop culture.

40. The Great Radio Controversy – Tesla

“The Great Radio Controversy” is the second studio album by American rock band Tesla, released in 1989. The album features a blend of hard rock and blues-influenced music, showcasing the band’s musicianship and songwriting abilities. Hits such as “Love Song” and “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out)” helped make the album a commercial success, earning Tesla a reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the hard rock scene of the late 80s. The album has been praised for its powerful riffs, melodic hooks, and the soulful vocals of lead singer Jeff Keith, making it a fan favorite to this day.

41. Steel Wheels – The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones’ 1989 album “Steel Wheels” marked a triumphant return to form for the legendary rock band. The album features a mix of hard-driving rockers and bluesy ballads, with standout tracks like “Mixed Emotions” and “Rock and a Hard Place” showcasing the band’s trademark swagger and energy. The addition of backing vocalists and horn sections adds a rich texture to the album, while Mick Jagger’s charismatic performance anchors the band’s sound. Overall, “Steel Wheels” is a testament to the enduring power of the Rolling Stones, and stands as one of their strongest albums of the 1980s.

42. Walking With A Panther – LL Cool J

Released in 1989, “Walking With a Panther” is the third studio album by American rapper LL Cool J. The album features a mix of upbeat party tracks and romantic ballads, with LL Cool J showcasing his signature smooth flow and clever wordplay throughout. The album was a commercial success, reaching number six on the US Billboard 200 chart and earning critical acclaim for its catchy hooks and polished production. Hits such as “Going Back to Cali” and “I’m That Type of Guy” helped establish LL Cool J as one of the most influential rappers of his time, making the album a classic of 80s hip hop.

43. The Sensual World – Kate Bush

Kate Bush’s 1989 album “The Sensual World” is a mesmerizing work of art that showcases the artist’s unique blend of pop sensibilities and avant-garde experimentation. The album features a mix of lushly produced ballads and uptempo pop hits, with standout tracks like “This Woman’s Work” and “Love and Anger” becoming fan favorites. Bush’s ethereal vocals and poetic lyrics transport listeners to a world of romance and enchantment, while her masterful songwriting and bold production choices set her apart from her contemporaries. Overall, “The Sensual World” is a timeless masterpiece that stands as a testament to Kate Bush’s singular talent and vision.

44. Done By The Forces Of Nature – The Jungle Brothers

The Jungle Brothers’ 1989 album “Done By The Forces Of Nature” is a groundbreaking work of art that helped to redefine the sound of hip-hop. The album features a mix of hard-hitting beats and Afrocentric themes, with standout tracks like “What U Waitin’ 4?” and “Beyond This World” becoming instant classics. The Jungle Brothers’ use of samples and live instrumentation set them apart from other hip-hop acts of the time, as they blended together elements of funk, soul, and jazz to create a wholly unique sound. Overall, “Done By The Forces Of Nature” is a seminal work in the evolution of hip-hop culture.

45. Big Daddy – John Cougar Mellencamp

“Big Daddy” is the tenth studio album by American rock artist John Cougar Mellencamp, released in 1989. The album features a mix of rock, folk, and country sounds, with lyrics that tackle social and political issues, including the struggles of small-town America. The album’s lead single, “Pop Singer,” is a tongue-in-cheek critique of the music industry and the media’s focus on image over substance. Other notable tracks include “Void in My Heart,” “Let It All Hang Out,” and “Martha Say.” “Big Daddy” received mixed reviews from critics but was a commercial success, reaching number seven on the Billboard 200 chart.

46. Beneath The Remains – Sepultura

“Beneath the Remains” is the third studio album by Brazilian thrash metal band Sepultura, released in 1989. The album is widely regarded as one of the band’s best and helped establish their sound and reputation within the metal scene. With its fast-paced riffs, intricate guitar solos, and powerful drumming, “Beneath the Remains” combines elements of thrash, death, and black metal to create a ferocious and intense listening experience. The album’s lyrics explore themes of violence, corruption, and social injustice, showcasing the band’s political and social commentary. It is considered a classic of the thrash metal genre.

47. Unfinished Business – EPMD

Unfinished Business is the second studio album by American hip hop duo EPMD, released in 1989. The album is a continuation of their debut album Strictly Business with a similar sound and themes of boom-bap beats, funky samples, and streetwise rhymes. It features collaborations with hip hop legends K-Solo and LL Cool J, as well as the group’s signature tracks “So Wat Cha Sayin'” and “You Gots to Chill.” Unfinished Business solidified EPMD’s place in hip hop history as pioneers of the “golden age” of hip hop, influencing generations of rappers with their smooth flow and gritty, streetwise style.

48. Indigo Girls – Indigo Girls

The Indigo Girls’ 1989 self-titled album is a masterclass in harmonies and storytelling. The duo’s intricate vocal interplay and evocative lyrics are on full display on standout tracks like “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears,” which explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The stripped-down instrumentation, featuring little more than acoustic guitar and occasional fiddle or mandolin, lends the album a warm, intimate feel. Overall, “Indigo Girls” is a landmark work in the realm of folk rock, and helped to establish the duo as one of the most talented and distinctive acts of the era.

49. Journeyman – Eric Clapton

Released in 1989, Journeyman is Eric Clapton’s eleventh studio album. The album features a mix of blues, rock, and pop songs, showcasing Clapton’s versatility as a musician. The album contains hit songs like “Bad Love” and “Pretending,” both of which were commercial successes. Journeyman features guest appearances by some of Clapton’s musical peers, including George Harrison, Daryl Hall, and Robert Cray. The album has been praised for its musicianship and production quality, and it solidified Clapton’s reputation as a guitar virtuoso. Overall, Journeyman is a standout album in Clapton’s discography and a must-listen for fans of rock and blues music.

50. Cry Like A Rainstorm, Howl Like A Wind – Linda Ronstadt featuring Aaron Neville

“Cry Like A Rainstorm, Howl Like A Wind” is a collaborative album by Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville, released in 1989. The album features 10 tracks of duets and solo performances by both artists, blending soulful R&B and rock genres. The lead single “Don’t Know Much” reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the album received critical acclaim for its beautiful harmonies and emotional depth. The album showcases the exceptional vocal range of both Ronstadt and Neville, with standout tracks including “All My Life,” “Adios,” and the title track, “Cry Like A Rainstorm.” The album went on to become a commercial success, reaching platinum status in the US.

51. Raw Like Sushi – Neneh Cherry

Neneh Cherry’s 1989 debut album “Raw Like Sushi” is a dynamic and genre-defying work that blends elements of hip-hop, pop, and world music. The album’s standout tracks, including “Buffalo Stance” and “Manchild,” feature Cherry’s unique vocal stylings and sharp social commentary, set against a backdrop of innovative electronic beats and samples. “Raw Like Sushi” is a bold and confident statement from a groundbreaking artist, and helped to usher in a new era of feminist and anti-racist perspectives in popular music. The album remains a timeless classic, and a testament to Cherry’s enduring influence on the music world.

52. Can’t Fight Fate – Taylor Dayne

Released in 1989, Taylor Dayne’s “Can’t Fight Fate” is a bold and energetic pop album that showcases the singer’s powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence. The album’s standout tracks, including “With Every Beat of My Heart” and “I’ll Be Your Shelter,” are anthemic dancefloor fillers that combine classic disco elements with contemporary pop sensibilities. “Can’t Fight Fate” helped to cement Dayne’s status as a superstar of the 80s and 90s pop scene, and remains a beloved and timeless work for fans of the genre.

53. As Nasty As They Wanna Be – 2 Live Crew

“As Nasty As They Wanna Be” is the third studio album by American hip-hop group 2 Live Crew. It was released in 1989 and is known for its sexually explicit lyrics, which generated controversy and led to the album being banned in some parts of the United States. Despite this, the album went on to become a commercial success, reaching the top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart. It features singles such as “Me So Horny” and “The F*** Shop”. The album is considered a classic in the genre of Miami bass and is often cited as one of the most controversial albums in music history.

54. Flowers In The Dirt – Paul McCartney

Released in 1989, “Flowers in the Dirt” is the eighth studio album by Paul McCartney, featuring collaborations with Elvis Costello and other renowned musicians. The album showcases McCartney’s musical diversity, incorporating rock, pop, and ballads into his signature sound. The songwriting is a standout feature of the album, with McCartney’s insightful and introspective lyrics shining through in tracks like “My Brave Face” and “That Day is Done.” The album was well-received critically and commercially, cementing McCartney’s status as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

55. Girl You Know It’s True – Milli Vanilli

“Girl You Know It’s True” was the debut album of German-French R&B duo Milli Vanilli, released in 1989. The album’s catchy pop tunes and danceable beats quickly made it a commercial success, with hit singles such as “Blame It On the Rain” and “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You” dominating the airwaves. However, the duo’s success was short-lived, as it was revealed that they had not actually sung any of the vocals on the album, leading to a scandal and eventual downfall of their career. Despite the controversy, “Girl You Know It’s True” remains a nostalgic reminder of the late 80s pop scene.

56. Batman – Prince

Prince’s 1989 album, “Batman,” is a soundtrack to the Tim Burton film of the same name. The album features songs that blend elements of rock, funk, and soul, all with a touch of the dramatic and cinematic. Prince’s unmistakable falsetto and guitar work are front and center throughout the album, with highlights including “Partyman,” “Batdance,” and “Scandalous!” The album’s dark and brooding tone perfectly captures the spirit of the film, while also standing on its own as a testament to Prince’s unique artistic vision and musical talent. “Batman” remains a beloved classic in Prince’s discography.

57. Electric Youth – Debbie Gibson

Released in 1989, “Electric Youth” is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 4 on the US Billboard 200 and spawning five hit singles including “Lost In Your Eyes” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The album features a mix of pop, dance and R&B tracks with a strong emphasis on electronic production, showcasing Gibson’s songwriting and vocal abilities. The title track and album’s lead single “Electric Youth” also became a major hit, earning Gibson the title of the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a Billboard Hot 100 number-one single.

58. Spike – Elvis Costello

“Spike” is the twelfth studio album by British musician Elvis Costello, released in 1989. The album features an eclectic mix of genres, including rock, pop, and even classical music, with intricate arrangements and Costello’s signature lyrical wit. The album includes collaborations with a range of artists, including Paul McCartney, Roger McGuinn, and T-Bone Burnett. Standout tracks include “Veronica,” a duet with McCartney, and the haunting ballad “Baby Plays Around.” “Spike” received critical acclaim for its experimentation and craftsmanship, cementing Costello’s status as one of the most innovative and enduring songwriters of his generation.

59. Louder Than Love – Soundgarden

Louder Than Love is the second studio album by the American rock band Soundgarden, released in 1989. The album showcased a heavier and more aggressive sound than their previous release, with Chris Cornell’s powerful vocals and Kim Thayil’s distorted guitar riffs leading the way. The album’s standout tracks include “Loud Love,” “Get on the Snake,” and “Hands All Over,” which features Cornell’s haunting screams. Louder Than Love was a critical and commercial success, helping to establish Soundgarden as one of the leading bands in the emerging grunge scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

60. Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich – Warrant

“Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich” is the debut studio album by American rock band Warrant, released in 1989. The album features a blend of hard rock and glam metal, with catchy hooks and guitar riffs. The album was a commercial success, propelled by hit singles such as “Heaven,” “Down Boys,” and “Sometimes She Cries.” The album’s upbeat, party-oriented lyrics and catchy choruses made it a favorite among fans of the glam metal genre. Despite its commercial success, the album received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising the band’s musicianship and others criticizing their lack of originality.

61. Hats – The Blue Nile

Hats is the second studio album by Scottish band The Blue Nile. It was released in 1989 and produced by the band themselves. The album features a mix of atmospheric synthesizers, lush orchestration, and soulful vocals that combine to create a dreamy and introspective mood. The album’s themes revolve around love, loss, and the passing of time, and its lyrics are often cryptic and open to interpretation. The standout tracks on the album include “The Downtown Lights,” “Let’s Go Out Tonight,” and “Headlights on the Parade.” Hats is widely considered a classic of the genre and a must-listen for fans of dream pop and synthpop.

62. Mother’s Milk – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Mother’s Milk” is the fourth studio album by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1989. The album marks the band’s first major label release with new guitarist John Frusciante and drummer Chad Smith. The album features a blend of funk, punk, and rock influences, with socially conscious lyrics and energetic performances. The album includes covers of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground” and Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” both of which became hit singles for the band. “Mother’s Milk” is widely considered a breakthrough album for the band, propelling them to mainstream success and solidifying their status as one of the most influential rock acts of the ’90s.

63. After 7 – After 7

After 7’s self-titled debut album is a smooth blend of R&B and soul that captures the essence of the genre in the early ’90s. The album features the lush harmonies of brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, along with Keith Mitchell, and the production of legendary R&B hitmaker Babyface. The standout tracks include the sultry ballad “Ready or Not,” the upbeat “Can’t Stop,” and the emotional “One Night,” which showcases the group’s powerful vocal abilities. After 7’s debut album is a classic representation of the smooth R&B sound of the era and a testament to the group’s undeniable talent.

64. No One Can Do It Better – The DOC

“No One Can Do It Better” is the debut studio album by American rapper The DOC, released in 1989. The album features production from Dr. Dre and DJ Yella of N.W.A, and is noted for its smooth, funk-infused beats and The DOC’s unique flow and lyricism. The album’s hit single “It’s Funky Enough” showcases The DOC’s ability to blend traditional gangsta rap themes with his own unique sense of humor and wit. The album’s production, combined with The DOC’s innovative style, helped establish him as a major force in the West Coast rap scene and remains a classic of the era.

65. A New Flame – Simply Red

Released in 1989, A New Flame is the third studio album by British soul and pop band Simply Red. The album is known for its lush arrangements, horn sections, and soulful ballads, which showcase lead singer Mick Hucknall’s powerful vocals. The album features hit singles such as “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” and “It’s Only Love”, both of which were top 10 hits in the US and the UK. Overall, A New Flame marks a mature and confident turn for Simply Red, solidifying the band’s position as one of the most popular and enduring acts of the 1980s and 1990s.

66. Big Tyme – Heavy D & The Boyz

“Big Tyme” is the third studio album by American hip-hop group Heavy D & The Boyz, released in 1989. The album features a mix of uptempo dance tracks and smooth R&B ballads, showcasing the group’s versatility and musical range. Heavy D’s confident and charismatic flow is complemented by the group’s funky and soulful production, incorporating samples from classic soul and funk songs. Standout tracks include the hit singles “We Got Our Own Thang” and “Somebody for Me”, both of which helped to solidify Heavy D & The Boyz’s place in the hip-hop and R&B landscape of the late 80s. Overall, “Big Tyme” is a fun and energetic album that captures the spirit of the era.

67. The Seeds Of Love – Tears For Fears

“The Seeds of Love” is the third studio album from British band Tears for Fears, released in 1989. The album explores themes of love, spirituality, and political issues, and features lush orchestration and complex arrangements. The lead single “Sowing the Seeds of Love” became a worldwide hit, blending elements of The Beatles and Sly and the Family Stone with its upbeat melody and social commentary. Other standout tracks include the hauntingly beautiful “Woman in Chains,” featuring a guest vocal from Oleta Adams, and the epic album closer “Famous Last Words,” which showcases the band’s mastery of orchestration and songcraft.

68. Paradise/Big Fun – Inner City

“Paradise/Big Fun” is the debut album of the Detroit-based electronic music group, Inner City. Released in 1989, the album consists of a blend of house, techno, and funk sounds, and features the hit singles “Big Fun,” “Do You Love What You Feel,” and “Good Life.” With its infectious rhythms and soulful vocals, “Paradise/Big Fun” helped establish Inner City as one of the leading acts in the electronic dance music scene of the late 1980s. The album has since become a classic of the genre and is still considered one of the most influential electronic music albums of all time.

69. …Twice Shy – Great White

Released in 1989, “…Twice Shy” is the fourth studio album by American hard rock band Great White. The album reached number 9 on the Billboard 200 chart and features the band’s hit cover of the Ian Hunter song “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.” The album showcases Great White’s blend of bluesy hard rock, highlighted by the powerful vocals of lead singer Jack Russell and the dynamic guitar work of Mark Kendall. The album’s success helped cement Great White’s place in the late 80s and early 90s hard rock scene and is still regarded as one of their most popular and enduring releases.

70. The Biz Never Sleeps – Biz Markie

Released in 1989, “The Biz Never Sleeps” is the second album by the American rapper Biz Markie. Known for his unique style and humorous lyrics, Markie’s sophomore album features hit singles like “Just a Friend” and “Spring Again,” which showcase his trademark beatboxing and playful storytelling. The album’s production includes contributions from Marley Marl, DJ Cool V, and Big Daddy Kane, while Markie’s witty rhymes tackle topics ranging from love and relationships to the everyday struggles of being a working-class artist. “The Biz Never Sleeps” solidified Markie’s place in hip hop history as a beloved and respected figure.

71. Ghetto Music: The Blueprint Of Hip-Hop – Boogie Down Productions

Released in 1989, “Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip Hop” by Boogie Down Productions is a seminal album in the history of hip hop. Led by the legendary MC and producer KRS-One, the album is a powerful and politically-charged exploration of black consciousness, police brutality, and the struggles of inner-city life. With hard-hitting beats and intelligent rhymes, tracks like “The Style You Haven’t Done Yet” and “You Must Learn” are still regarded as classic examples of the socially-conscious rap that KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions were known for. Overall, “Ghetto Music” is a must-listen for anyone interested in the history and evolution of hip hop.

72. Yellow Moon – The Neville Brothers

Released in 1989, “Yellow Moon” is the eighth studio album by American R&B and soul band The Neville Brothers. The album blends various genres, including funk, soul, and reggae, with an emphasis on New Orleans rhythms. It features collaborations with fellow musicians like Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt. The album’s title track, “Yellow Moon,” reached the top 10 of the Billboard adult contemporary chart. Other notable tracks include the cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “Sister Rosa,” a tribute to Rosa Parks. “Yellow Moon” is regarded as one of The Neville Brothers’ most successful and critically acclaimed albums.

73. Larger Than Life – Jody Watley

Released in 1989, Larger Than Life is the second album by American singer-songwriter Jody Watley. The album blends pop, R&B, and dance music, showcasing Watley’s versatile vocal abilities. The album’s lead single, “Real Love,” was a commercial success and became one of Watley’s signature songs. The album also includes the hit singles “Friends” and “Everything.” The production is top-notch, with contributions from notable producers such as André Cymone and David Morales. Larger Than Life helped cement Watley’s status as one of the most prominent R&B and dance artists of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

74. Everything – The Bangles

Released in 1988, “Everything” is the third studio album by American pop-rock band The Bangles. The album features a mix of jangly guitar-pop and harmonious vocal melodies, and includes hit songs such as “In Your Room” and “Eternal Flame.” The album showcases the band’s evolution into a more mature and refined sound, with contributions from outside songwriters and instrumentalists. “Everything” was a commercial success, reaching No. 15 on the US Billboard 200 chart and No. 5 in the UK, solidifying The Bangles as one of the leading female-fronted bands of the 80s.

75. The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech… Just Watch What You Say! – Ice-T

“The Iceberg/Freedom of Speech… Just Watch What You Say!” is the third album by American rapper and actor Ice-T. It was released in 1989 and is considered to be one of the most important and controversial rap albums of its time. The album features politically charged lyrics that tackle issues such as racism, police brutality, and censorship. It also includes the hit single “Colors,” which was featured in the film of the same name. The album was praised for its socially conscious themes and the powerful delivery of Ice-T’s lyrics, cementing his status as a significant figure in hip-hop culture.

76. Sonic Temple – The Cult

Released in 1989, Sonic Temple is the fourth studio album by the British rock band The Cult. The album marked a shift towards a more hard rock sound, with heavy guitar riffs and catchy hooks. The singles “Fire Woman” and “Edie (Ciao Baby)” both became major hits, and the album itself reached number ten on the US Billboard 200 chart. Sonic Temple is considered a classic of the hard rock genre, and has been praised for its powerful, anthemic sound and memorable songs. The album cemented The Cult’s place as one of the leading rock bands of the late 1980s.

77. Don’t Tell A Soul – The Replacements

“Don’t Tell A Soul” is the sixth studio album by American alternative rock band The Replacements. It was released in 1989, and marked a departure from their punk and garage rock roots. The album features a more polished and radio-friendly sound, with the addition of keyboards and string arrangements. The lyrics focus on themes of love, loss, and addiction, and are delivered by frontman Paul Westerberg’s raspy vocals. The lead single “I’ll Be You” became the band’s first and only Top 40 hit. While not as critically acclaimed as their earlier albums, “Don’t Tell A Soul” remains a fan favorite and a key moment in the band’s discography.

78. On Fire – Galaxie 500

Galaxie 500’s second album, “On Fire,” is a dreamy, shoegaze masterpiece that became a cult classic among indie rock fans. The album features ethereal and hypnotic guitar riffs, hushed vocals, and introspective lyrics that transport listeners into a dreamlike state. The band’s distinctive sound, which combines elements of psychedelic rock, dream pop, and slowcore, is showcased in tracks like “Blue Thunder,” “Strange,” and “Snowstorm.” “On Fire” has been praised for its atmospheric and immersive quality, with many critics hailing it as one of the most influential indie rock albums of the 1990s.

79. Love And Rockets – Love And Rockets

The self-titled debut album of Love and Rockets presents a blend of alternative rock, post-punk, and gothic rock, offering an atmospheric and psychedelic soundscape. The trio, which includes former members of the band Bauhaus, creates a compelling mix of guitar-driven rock, moody rhythms, and lush melodies, featuring tracks like “Ball of Confusion” and “All in My Mind.” The album’s lyrics touch on themes of love, loss, and existentialism, conveying a sense of introspection and emotional depth. With its dynamic musical arrangements and introspective lyrics, Love and Rockets’ debut album stands as a seminal work of the alternative rock movement.

80. Blind Man’s Zoo – 10,000 Maniacs

Blind Man’s Zoo is the fourth studio album by the American alternative rock band 10,000 Maniacs, released in 1989. The album features socially conscious themes and reflective lyrics, anchored by the soulful voice of lead singer Natalie Merchant. The band’s folk-rock roots are evident throughout, with added elements of world music and alternative rock instrumentation. The standout track “Trouble Me” became a hit single, with its catchy melody and positive message of encouragement. Blind Man’s Zoo received critical acclaim and solidified 10,000 Maniacs’ place as a leading band in the alternative rock scene of the late 1980s.

81. The Healer – John Lee Hooker

Released in 1989, “The Healer” is the Grammy Award-winning album by blues legend John Lee Hooker. Produced by Roy Rogers and featuring collaborations with notable musicians such as Bonnie Raitt, Carlos Santana, and George Thorogood, the album showcases Hooker’s signature boogie blues style with a modern twist. The album includes hit singles such as “The Healer” and “I’m in the Mood,” which helped to revitalize Hooker’s career and introduced his music to a new generation of listeners. With its soulful vocals, virtuoso guitar playing, and timeless blues compositions, “The Healer” is a classic in the genre of blues music.

82. The Cactus Album – 3rd Bass

The Cactus Album, the debut album by hip-hop group 3rd Bass, was released in 1989 to critical acclaim. The album features socially conscious lyrics and clever wordplay over funky, sample-heavy production. The group’s three members, MC Serch, Prime Minister Pete Nice, and DJ Richie Rich, showcase their lyrical prowess on tracks like “The Gas Face” and “Steppin’ to the A.M.” The album also features appearances from KMD (later known as MF DOOM) and Prince Paul. The Cactus Album is regarded as a classic of the golden age of hip-hop, with its inventive lyrics and innovative production.

83. Back On The Block – Quincy Jones

“Back on the Block” is a 1989 album by legendary producer Quincy Jones, featuring an all-star lineup of artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, and Stevie Wonder. The album is a fusion of jazz, pop, and hip-hop, and explores African-American music from various eras. It won several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and is considered a landmark in Jones’ career. With its innovative sound and impressive guest performances, “Back on the Block” cemented Jones’ reputation as one of the greatest producers in music history.

84. Streetcleaner – Godflesh

Godflesh’s debut album “Streetcleaner” is a relentless industrial metal classic that showcases the band’s signature sound. The album is a raw, gritty and uncompromising assault on the senses, with grinding, distorted guitar riffs, pounding drum beats, and heavy, distorted basslines. The songs are dark, brooding and intense, and explore themes of isolation, alienation, and the brutalities of life in the modern world. “Streetcleaner” is a defining work of the industrial metal genre, and its influence can be heard in the work of countless metal and industrial bands that have followed in Godflesh’s footsteps.

85. Labour Of Love II – UB40

Released in 1989, “Labour of Love II” is the ninth album by British reggae-pop group UB40. This album is a tribute to the classic reggae hits of the 1960s and 1970s, featuring covers of songs by artists such as Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, and The Melodians. UB40 adds their unique touch to these songs, incorporating their signature reggae sound with a pop twist. The album’s standout tracks include “Here I Am (Come and Take Me)”, “Kingston Town”, and “The Way You Do The Things You Do”. “Labour of Love II” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries.

86. It’s A Big Daddy Thing – Big Daddy Kane

“It’s A Big Daddy Thing” is the second studio album by American rapper Big Daddy Kane, released in 1989. The album features an impressive lineup of producers and guest artists, including Marley Marl, Teddy Riley, Biz Markie, and Kool G Rap. The album showcases Kane’s lyrical prowess and smooth flow, with tracks like “Smooth Operator” and “Warm It Up Kane” becoming instant classics. The album’s content covers various themes, including love, sex, and social issues, all delivered with Kane’s signature wit and charm. “It’s A Big Daddy Thing” is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

87. In Step – Stevie Ray Vaughan

“In Step” is the fourth studio album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and his band, Double Trouble. Released in 1989, the album marked a significant turning point for Vaughan, as he had recently overcome his struggles with substance abuse and was recording with a renewed focus and energy. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, including the hit single “Crossfire.” Vaughan’s guitar work is electrifying, showcasing his mastery of the blues and rock genres. “In Step” is widely considered to be one of the greatest albums in Vaughan’s career and a testament to his musical legacy.

88. Stone Cold Rhymin’ – Young MC

Released in 1989, Stone Cold Rhymin’ is the debut album by American rapper Young MC. The album features the hit single “Bust a Move,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance. The album blends old-school funk and hip-hop with Young MC’s witty and clever rhymes, creating a fun and upbeat sound that was popular in the late 1980s. The album also features production from influential producer Dr. Dre. Stone Cold Rhymin’ is often considered a classic of the golden age of hip-hop and helped establish Young MC as a major figure in the genre.

89. Sleeping With The Past – Elton John

Released in 1989, Sleeping With The Past is the 22nd studio album by British singer-songwriter Elton John. The album features a 1960s R&B and soul-influenced sound, produced by Chris Thomas. The hit singles “Sacrifice” and “Healing Hands” propelled the album to commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries. The album also includes collaborations with George Michael and Nik Kershaw. The nostalgic feel of the album is complemented by John’s powerful vocals, intricate piano melodies, and soulful saxophone solos. Sleeping With The Past remains a fan favorite and a testament to John’s ability to evolve and experiment with his music.

90. Mental Floss For The Globe – Urban Dance Squad

Mental Floss for the Globe is the debut album by Dutch band Urban Dance Squad, released in 1989. It is considered a groundbreaking fusion of rock, rap, funk, and soul, and is considered a landmark album in the development of rap rock and funk metal. The album features aggressive and funky rhythms, heavy guitar riffs, and social and political lyrics. The song “Deeper Shade of Soul” became a worldwide hit and remains the band’s most recognizable song. Mental Floss for the Globe received critical acclaim and remains an influential album in the rap rock and alternative metal genres.

91. Alannah Myles – Alannah Myles

Alannah Myles’ self-titled album is a powerful and sultry rock record that made a significant impact upon its release in 1989. The album features Myles’ iconic hit song “Black Velvet,” which showcases her rich and bluesy voice, as well as her talent for crafting memorable hooks. The album’s other tracks range from hard-edged rockers like “Still Got This Thing” to soulful ballads like “Lover of Mine.” Throughout the album, Myles displays a confident and commanding presence, backed by a talented group of musicians. With its blend of rock, blues, and pop sensibilities, Alannah Myles remains a timeless and impressive debut album.

92. Slip Of The Tongue – Whitesnake

Slip of the Tongue is the eighth studio album by British hard rock band Whitesnake, released in 1989. The album features the classic lineup of vocalist David Coverdale, guitarists Steve Vai and Adrian Vandenberg, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and drummer Tommy Aldridge. With Vai’s virtuosic guitar playing and Coverdale’s powerful vocals, the album is a showcase of explosive hard rock anthems like “Judgement Day” and “Fool for Your Loving.” The album also includes the hit power ballad “The Deeper the Love.” Slip of the Tongue remains a quintessential album of the late ’80s hard rock era, blending high energy rock with memorable hooks and powerful vocals.

93. Oranges And Lemons – XTC

Oranges and Lemons is the eleventh studio album by English rock band XTC, released in 1989. The album features the band’s signature blend of quirky pop and experimental rock, with a focus on bright melodies and intricate arrangements. The album’s lead single, “The Mayor of Simpleton,” became a hit, with its infectious chorus and jangly guitar riff. Other standout tracks include the psychedelic “Pink Thing” and the driving rocker “King for a Day.” With its eclectic mix of genres and playful lyrics, Oranges and Lemons remains a beloved album of the late ’80s alternative rock scene, and a testament to XTC’s unique and innovative approach to music.

94. Let Love Rule – Lenny Kravitz

Let Love Rule is the debut album by American musician Lenny Kravitz, released in 1989. The album is a mix of rock, funk, soul, and psychedelic sounds, influenced by the music of the 1960s and 1970s. It features the hit singles “Let Love Rule” and “I Build This Garden for Us,” both of which showcase Kravitz’s impressive musicianship and unique vocal style. The album received critical acclaim for its refreshing sound and positive message of love and unity. Let Love Rule is considered a classic of 1980s and 1990s rock, and established Kravitz as a major force in the music industry.

95. 11 – The Smithereens

11 is the fourth studio album by American rock band The Smithereens, released in 1989. The album features the band’s trademark blend of rock and power pop, with catchy hooks and driving guitar riffs. The album’s lead single, “A Girl Like You,” became the band’s biggest hit, with its memorable chorus and jangly guitar riff. Other standout tracks include the propulsive rocker “House We Used to Live In” and the wistful ballad “Blue Period.” With its combination of gritty rock energy and catchy melodies, 11 remains a fan favorite and a quintessential album of the late ’80s alternative rock scene.

96. Hot In The Shade – KISS

Hot In The Shade is the 15th studio album by the iconic American rock band KISS, released in 1989. The album marked a return to the band’s classic hard rock sound after several years of experimenting with pop and heavy metal styles. It features the hit singles “Hide Your Heart” and “Forever,” both of which showcase the band’s trademark catchy hooks and explosive guitar riffs. The album received mixed reviews from critics, but is considered a fan favorite and a must-listen for diehard KISS fans. Hot In The Shade is a testament to the band’s enduring legacy in the world of rock and roll.

97. Trash – Alice Cooper

Trash is the eighteenth studio album by American rock icon Alice Cooper, released in 1989. The album marked a return to commercial success for Cooper, with hit singles like “Poison” and “Bed of Nails.” The album features a polished and radio-friendly sound, with catchy hooks and anthemic choruses. With guest appearances by Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Jon Bon Jovi himself, Trash is a collaborative effort that blends hard rock, glam metal, and pop sensibilities. Despite its slick production, the album retains the dark and theatrical edge that has made Cooper a beloved figure in rock and roll history.

98. Eyes On This – MC Lyte

Eyes On This is the second studio album by American rapper MC Lyte, released in 1989. The album features Lyte’s confident and aggressive flow, as she raps about social issues and personal empowerment. The album’s standout tracks include the feminist anthem “Lyte as a Rock” and the socially conscious “Cappucino,” which criticizes police brutality and systemic racism. Lyte’s strong lyricism and message-driven approach make Eyes On This an important album in the history of hip-hop, particularly for female rappers. With its blend of conscious lyrics and hard-hitting beats, Eyes On This remains a classic of the late ’80s rap scene.

99. Enuff Z’Nuff – Enuff Z’Nuff

Enuff Z’Nuff is the self-titled debut album by American glam rock band Enuff Z’Nuff, released in 1989. The album features the band’s signature blend of glam rock, power pop, and hard rock, with catchy hooks and harmonies. The album’s lead single, “New Thing,” became a hit, with its infectious chorus and hard-edged guitar riff. Other standout tracks include the ballad “Fly High Michelle” and the driving rocker “She Wants More.” With its mix of high energy rock and melodic pop sensibilities, Enuff Z’Nuff remains a beloved album of the late ’80s glam rock scene, and a showcase of the band’s impressive songwriting and musicianship.

100. Brave And Crazy – Melissa Etheridge

Brave and Crazy is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, released in 1989. The album showcases Etheridge’s distinctive voice and raw songwriting style, with a mix of hard-edged rockers and introspective ballads. The album’s lead single, “No Souvenirs,” became a hit, with its driving guitar riff and catchy chorus. Other standout tracks include the emotional ballad “You Can Sleep While I Drive” and the anthemic rocker “Brave and Crazy.” With its blend of personal lyrics and rock and roll attitude, Brave and Crazy remains a fan favorite and an important album of the late ’80s rock scene.