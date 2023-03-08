In 1988, the music industry saw a wide variety of albums released across multiple genres. One notable release was “The Joshua Tree” by U2, which quickly became one of the most iconic albums of the era. The album’s sound was a mix of rock and roll, blues, and gospel influences, with soaring vocals and intricate guitar work.

The songs on the album tackled themes of love, faith, and political turmoil, with tracks such as “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “Bullet the Blue Sky,” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” becoming instant classics. The band’s lead singer, Bono, used his powerful voice to convey both passion and vulnerability, drawing listeners in with his evocative lyrics.

Critics praised “The Joshua Tree” for its sonic experimentation and poetic lyrics, with many calling it U2’s masterpiece. The album went on to win multiple Grammy Awards and cemented U2’s status as one of the biggest bands in the world.

Beyond the music, the album’s iconic cover art featured a black and white photograph of a solitary Joshua Tree, set against a stark desert landscape. The image became synonymous with the album’s themes of isolation and spirituality, and has since become one of the most recognizable album covers of all time. Overall, “The Joshua Tree” remains a beloved and influential album that continues to inspire musicians and fans alike.

1. It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back – Public Enemy

It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back is the second studio album by American hip-hop group Public Enemy, released in 1988. The album is considered one of the greatest and most influential hip-hop albums of all time, featuring socially and politically conscious lyrics, innovative production techniques, and aggressive beats. The album’s lead single, “Bring the Noise,” became a hit, with its hard-hitting beat and iconic opening riff. Other standout tracks include “Don’t Believe the Hype,” “Rebel Without a Pause,” and “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos.” With its uncompromising political message and groundbreaking production, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back remains a landmark album in hip-hop history.

2. Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A

Straight Outta Compton is the debut studio album by American hip-hop group N.W.A, released in 1988. The album’s explicit lyrics and raw, unapologetic portrayal of inner-city life and police brutality in Compton, California, challenged societal norms and pushed the boundaries of the genre. Tracks such as “Fuck tha Police” and “Gangsta Gangsta” sparked controversy and garnered attention from the media, ultimately leading to the group’s notoriety and influence in the hip-hop world. The album has been cited as one of the most influential and significant albums in the history of hip-hop and remains a landmark release in the genre’s development.

3. Daydream Nation – Sonic Youth

Daydream Nation is the fifth studio album by American alternative rock band Sonic Youth, released in 1988. The album is considered a masterpiece of experimental rock, blending noise rock, post-punk, and art rock elements to create a unique and groundbreaking sound. The album features sprawling, guitar-driven compositions that push the boundaries of conventional rock music. The album’s lead single, “Teen Age Riot,” became a cult favorite, with its anthemic chorus and distorted guitars. Other standout tracks include “Silver Rocket,” “The Sprawl,” and “Candle.” With its avant-garde approach to rock and roll, Daydream Nation remains a landmark album in alternative rock history and a testament to Sonic Youth’s visionary approach to music.

4. Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman is the debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman, released in 1988. The album features a stripped-down, acoustic sound, with Chapman’s powerful voice and socially conscious lyrics at the forefront. The album’s lead single, “Fast Car,” became a massive hit, with its moving portrait of working-class struggles and soaring chorus. Other standout tracks include “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” “Baby Can I Hold You,” and “Mountains o’ Things.” With its raw emotion and poignant storytelling, Tracy Chapman remains a timeless classic and a testament to the power of great songwriting. The album earned Chapman multiple Grammy nominations and launched her career as a major artist.

5. Nothing’s Shocking – Jane’s Addiction

Nothing’s Shocking is the debut studio album by American alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction, released in 1988. The album is a seminal work of alternative rock, featuring a blend of hard rock, punk, and art rock elements, with dark lyrics and powerful, driving instrumentation. The album’s lead single, “Jane Says,” became a cult classic, with its poignant lyrics and acoustic instrumentation. Other standout tracks include “Mountain Song,” “Had a Dad,” and “Ted, Just Admit It…” With its uncompromising approach to rock and roll, Nothing’s Shocking remains a landmark album in alternative rock history and a testament to Jane’s Addiction’s innovative approach to music.

6. Surfer Rosa – Pixies

Surfer Rosa is the debut studio album by American alternative rock band Pixies, released in 1988. The album is widely regarded as a masterpiece of alternative rock, featuring a mix of punk, surf rock, and art rock elements, with a focus on unconventional song structures and dark, surreal lyrics. The album’s lead single, “Gigantic,” became a cult favorite, with its catchy bassline and sing-along chorus. Other standout tracks include “Where Is My Mind?,” “Bone Machine,” and “Cactus.” With its uncompromising approach to rock and roll, Surfer Rosa remains a landmark album in alternative rock history and a testament to the Pixies’ unique and influential sound.

7. Strictly Business – EPMD

Strictly Business is the debut album by American hip-hop duo EPMD, released in 1988. The album is widely regarded as a classic in the genre, known for its innovative production and witty lyricism. Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith, the members of EPMD, showcase their unique flow and clever wordplay over funky beats that heavily sample old-school funk and soul. The title track “Strictly Business” is a standout single, with its iconic bassline and catchy hook, but the album also features other memorable tracks such as “You Gots to Chill” and “It’s My Thing.” Overall, Strictly Business remains a timeless album that has had a significant influence on hip-hop culture.

8. Spirit Of Eden – Talk Talk

Spirit of Eden is the fourth studio album by British band Talk Talk, released in 1988. It marked a dramatic departure from the band’s earlier synthpop sound, and was a groundbreaking work of experimental post-rock, jazz, and ambient music. The album features complex arrangements, unusual instrumentation, and an emphasis on mood and atmosphere over conventional song structures. With its dense, organic sound and evocative themes of spirituality and nature, Spirit of Eden has become a cult classic and a highly influential work, inspiring many artists in the decades since its release. It is widely regarded as a landmark album in the development of alternative and experimental rock.

9. Green – R.E.M.

Green is the sixth studio album by the American alternative rock band R.E.M., released in 1988. The album marked a significant change in the band’s sound, with more prominent use of acoustic guitars, mandolin and keyboards, and a departure from the jangle-pop sound of their earlier work. The album features the hit singles “Stand” and “Orange Crush” and explores themes of environmentalism and political activism. Green is regarded as a landmark album in R.E.M.’s career and in the development of alternative rock. It was the band’s first album to sell over a million copies and solidified their position as one of the most important bands of the 80s and 90s.

10. …And Justice For All – Metallica

…And Justice For All is the fourth studio album by American heavy metal band Metallica, released in 1988. The album is notable for its complex, intricate song structures, ambitious lyrical themes, and aggressive sound. It features the hit single “One,” which became one of the band’s signature songs, and explores topics such as war, corruption, and social injustice. The album also marked a departure from the band’s earlier sound, with longer songs, more intricate guitar work, and a greater emphasis on melody. …And Justice For All is widely considered one of Metallica’s greatest and most influential albums, and a classic of the thrash metal genre.

11. Giving You The Best That I Got – Anita Baker

Giving You The Best That I Got is the third studio album by American R&B singer Anita Baker, released in 1988. The album marked a departure from Baker’s earlier jazz-infused sound and embraced a more soulful and contemporary R&B sound. The album is known for its romantic ballads and smooth, sophisticated production. The title track “Giving You The Best That I Got” became a hit single and won Baker three Grammy Awards. Other notable tracks include “Just Because” and “Lead Me Into Love.” Overall, Giving You The Best That I Got showcases Baker’s powerful and soulful voice and remains a classic in the genre.

12. Straight Out The Jungle – Jungle Brothers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfB23d1M7pY

Straight Out The Jungle is the debut album by American hip hop group Jungle Brothers, released in 1988. The album is notable for its pioneering fusion of hip hop and jazz, and its innovative use of samples and drum machines. It features the hit singles “I’ll House You” and “Straight Out The Jungle” and explores themes such as Afrocentricity, self-expression, and social issues. The album’s blend of conscious lyrics and party-ready beats made it a groundbreaking release, and it has been cited as a major influence on the development of alternative hip hop and the Native Tongues collective.

13. Lucinda Williams – Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams’ self-titled album, released in 1988, is a raw and honest collection of songs that showcases her unique blend of country, rock, and folk music. The album features Williams’ distinctive voice, which is both vulnerable and powerful, as well as her masterful songwriting skills, which explore themes of love, loss, and heartache. With sparse instrumentation and simple, yet powerful melodies, Lucinda Williams draws listeners in with its emotional depth and authenticity. The album is a true masterpiece that has stood the test of time and solidified Williams’ reputation as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation.

14. Operation: Mindcrime – Queensryche

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLi46MAgxqc

Operation: Mindcrime is the third studio album by American progressive metal band Queensrÿche, released in 1988. The album is a concept album that tells the story of a young man named Nikki who becomes disillusioned with society and becomes involved in a revolutionary group led by a mysterious figure known as Dr. X. The album features complex song structures and intricate guitar work, with lead singer Geoff Tate delivering a powerful and emotive vocal performance. The album is known for its socially conscious lyrics and its ambitious storytelling, making it a landmark album in the progressive metal genre. The album spawned several hit singles, including “Eyes of a Stranger” and “I Don’t Believe in Love.”

15. Forever Your Girl – Paula Abdul

Forever Your Girl is the debut studio album by American pop singer Paula Abdul, released in 1988. The album features a blend of pop, dance, and R&B, with Abdul’s catchy hooks and infectious energy. The album was a commercial success, spending ten weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and spawning four #1 hit singles, including “Straight Up” and “Cold Hearted.” The album also showcased Abdul’s skills as a dancer and choreographer, with many of the music videos becoming iconic in their own right. Overall, Forever Your Girl remains a fun and upbeat album that captures the spirit of late 80s pop music.

16. Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown

Don’t Be Cruel is the second studio album by American R&B singer Bobby Brown, released in 1988. The album features a mix of upbeat dance tracks and soulful ballads, with Brown’s smooth vocals and charismatic persona driving the album forward. The album was a commercial success, selling over 12 million copies worldwide and spawning several hit singles, including the title track “Don’t Be Cruel,” “My Prerogative,” and “Every Little Step.” The album also marked a shift in the R&B genre, incorporating elements of hip-hop and new jack swing. Overall, Don’t Be Cruel remains a classic album in the R&B genre and a testament to Brown’s talents as a singer and performer.

17. I’m Your Man – Leonard Cohen

I’m Your Man is the eighth studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, released in 1988. The album features a mix of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with Cohen’s distinctive gravelly voice delivering his poignant and introspective lyrics. The album is known for its use of synthesizers and drum machines, giving it a more contemporary sound that marked a departure from Cohen’s earlier folk-inspired work. The album includes the hit single “First We Take Manhattan,” as well as fan favorites like “Tower of Song” and “Ain’t No Cure for Love.” Overall, I’m Your Man remains a critically acclaimed album that showcases Cohen’s poetic songwriting and unique musical style.

18. Isn’t Anything – My Bloody Valentine

My Bloody Valentine’s debut album, Isn’t Anything, released in 1988, is a groundbreaking masterpiece that helped to define the shoegaze genre. The album features a wall of sound created by layers of distorted guitars and ethereal vocals that are both haunting and dreamy. From the opening track “Soft As Snow (But Warm Inside)” to the epic closer “Nothing Much to Lose,” Isn’t Anything is a sonic journey that takes listeners on a hypnotic and immersive experience. The album’s influence can still be heard in the music of countless contemporary indie and alternative bands, making it a true classic that stands the test of time.

19. Follow The Leader – Eric B. & Rakim

Follow the Leader is the second studio album by American hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, released in 1988. The album is widely regarded as a classic in the genre, known for its innovative production and Rakim’s intricate and intellectual rhymes. The album features iconic tracks such as the title track “Follow the Leader,” “Microphone Fiend,” and “Lyrics of Fury.” The album also showcases Eric B.’s skills as a producer, incorporating samples from a wide range of sources and creating a sound that would go on to influence many hip-hop artists. Overall, Follow the Leader remains a landmark album in the history of hip-hop.

20. Rattle And Hum – U2

Rattle and Hum is the sixth studio album by Irish rock band U2, released in 1988. The album is a hybrid of studio recordings and live performances, showcasing U2’s growth as a band and their exploration of American music. The album features collaborations with notable American artists, including B.B. King, Bob Dylan, and Harlem choir, and includes iconic tracks such as “Desire,” “Angel of Harlem,” and “When Love Comes to Town.” The accompanying documentary film of the same name chronicles the band’s experiences on their tour and features live footage of the album’s performances. Overall, Rattle and Hum is a unique album that captures U2’s evolution and their appreciation of American musical traditions.

21. New Jersey – Bon Jovi

New Jersey, the fourth studio album by Bon Jovi, was released in 1988 and quickly became a massive commercial success. The album features the band’s signature blend of hard rock and pop, with catchy hooks and anthemic choruses that are still instantly recognizable today. From the rock and roll energy of “Bad Medicine” to the soaring balladry of “I’ll Be There For You,” New Jersey offers a diverse range of musical styles while still remaining true to Bon Jovi’s roots. The album was a critical and commercial success, solidifying the band’s place as one of the most popular and enduring acts of the 80s and beyond.

22. Guy – Guy

Guy is the eponymous debut album by American R&B group Guy, released in 1988. The album was produced by New Jack Swing pioneer Teddy Riley and features a mix of uptempo dance tracks and smooth ballads, with the group’s signature harmonies and Riley’s innovative production style. The album includes classic tracks like “Groove Me,” “Teddy’s Jam,” and “I Like,” and helped establish the New Jack Swing genre as a major force in R&B. Guy’s debut album remains a landmark in the genre and a testament to Teddy Riley’s influence on contemporary R&B music.

23. Traveling Wilburys, Volume 1 – Traveling Wilburys

Traveling Wilburys, Volume 1 is the debut album by the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, consisting of George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, and Tom Petty. The album features a blend of rock, folk, and country styles, with the group’s distinct personalities and musical talents shining through. The album includes hits like “Handle with Care,” “End of the Line,” and “Congratulations,” and showcases the group’s seamless collaboration and camaraderie. Traveling Wilburys, Volume 1 remains a beloved album among fans of classic rock and is a testament to the enduring legacy of some of the most iconic musicians of the 20th century.

24. Open Up And Say…Ahh! – Poison

Open Up and Say…Ahh! is the second studio album by American glam metal band Poison, released in 1988. The album features a mix of catchy hooks and guitar riffs, with lead vocalist Bret Michaels’ distinctive raspy voice and the band’s upbeat energy driving the album forward. The album includes classic hits like “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” and “Fallen Angel,” and helped establish Poison as one of the most popular bands in the glam metal genre. Open Up and Say…Ahh! remains a fun and nostalgic album that captures the spirit of 80s rock music.

25. Look Sharp! – Roxette

Roxette’s second album, Look Sharp!, released in 1988, is a masterful collection of catchy, upbeat pop songs that helped to define the sound of the era. The album features a perfect blend of Marie Fredriksson’s powerful vocals and Per Gessle’s infectious songwriting, with standout tracks like “The Look,” “Listen to Your Heart,” and “Dressed for Success.” Look Sharp! was a commercial and critical success, selling millions of copies and earning the duo international fame. With its irresistible hooks and sing-along choruses, the album remains a beloved classic of the 80s pop music canon.

26. By All Means Necessary – Boogie Down Productions

By All Means Necessary is the second studio album by American hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, released in 1988. The album is known for its politically charged lyrics and commentary on social issues, with group leader KRS-One using his rhymes to address topics like police brutality, racial inequality, and poverty. The album includes classic tracks like “My Philosophy,” “Ya Know the Rules,” and “Illegal Business,” and helped establish Boogie Down Productions as a major force in conscious hip-hop. By All Means Necessary remains a seminal album in the genre and a testament to KRS-One’s skills as a lyricist and social commentator.

27. 16 Lovers Lane – The Go-Betweens

The Go-Betweens’ sixth studio album, 16 Lovers Lane, released in 1988, is a beautiful and understated masterpiece that showcases the band’s songwriting prowess and unique sound. The album features a mix of jangly guitars, melodic basslines, and poetic lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and longing. From the delicate beauty of “Quiet Heart” to the upbeat energy of “Love Goes On,” 16 Lovers Lane is a cohesive and emotionally resonant album that has stood the test of time. Despite being largely overlooked upon its initial release, the album is now considered a classic of the indie rock genre.

28. Long Live The Kane – Big Daddy Kane

Big Daddy Kane’s debut album, Long Live The Kane, released in 1988, is a seminal classic of the golden age of hip hop. The album features Kane’s smooth and confident flow over soulful and funky production, with standout tracks like “Ain’t No Half Steppin'” and “Raw.” Kane’s lyrical skills and charismatic presence on the mic set him apart from his peers and helped to establish him as one of the greatest MCs of all time. Long Live The Kane is a timeless album that continues to influence and inspire generations of hip hop artists to this day.

29. Vivid – Living Colour

Vivid is the debut album by American rock band Living Colour, released in 1988. The album is known for its unique blend of rock, funk, and jazz, with lyrics addressing issues of race, politics, and social injustice. The album features hits like “Cult of Personality,” “Open Letter (To a Landlord),” and “Glamour Boys,” showcasing the band’s virtuosic musicianship and innovative sound. Vivid helped establish Living Colour as one of the most influential rock bands of the 80s and remains a seminal album in the genre, a powerful testament to the band’s commitment to both musical excellence and social consciousness.

30. Irish Heartbeat – Van Morrison & The Chieftains

Irish Heartbeat, the collaborative album by Van Morrison and The Chieftains, released in 1988, is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to Irish music and culture. The album features traditional Irish folk songs and original compositions by both Morrison and The Chieftains, with Morrison’s soulful vocals blending seamlessly with the Chieftains’ expert musicianship on instruments like the uilleann pipes, fiddle, and bodhrán. From the haunting beauty of “My Lagan Love” to the lively energy of “I’ll Tell Me Ma,” Irish Heartbeat is a masterful showcase of the power and beauty of Irish music. The album is a timeless classic that continues to captivate listeners to this day.

31. The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick – Slick Rick

The Great Adventures of Slick Rick is the debut album by British-American rapper Slick Rick, released in 1988. The album features Slick Rick’s unique storytelling style and his clever use of vivid imagery and wordplay. The album includes classic tracks like “Children’s Story,” “Hey Young World,” and “Mona Lisa,” and showcases Slick Rick’s smooth delivery and charismatic persona. The Great Adventures of Slick Rick remains a landmark album in the golden age of hip-hop and a testament to Slick Rick’s enduring influence on the genre, with his signature storytelling style inspiring generations of rappers to come.

32. OU812 – Van Halen

OU812 is the eighth studio album by American rock band Van Halen, released in 1988. The album features Sammy Hagar on lead vocals, following the departure of original singer David Lee Roth. The album includes hits like “When It’s Love,” “Finish What Ya Started,” and “Black and Blue,” showcasing the band’s signature blend of hard rock and pop sensibilities. The album also features a cover of Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which became one of the band’s biggest hits. OU812 remains a beloved album among Van Halen fans and a testament to the band’s enduring popularity and musical prowess.

33. It Takes Two – Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock

It Takes Two, the debut album by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, released in 1988, is a high-energy party record that helped to define the sound of hip hop and dance music in the late 80s. The album features the duo’s signature blend of catchy samples, funky beats, and call-and-response vocals, with standout tracks like the title track “It Takes Two” and “Joy and Pain.” It Takes Two was a commercial and critical success, cementing Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock’s place in the hip hop pantheon and inspiring countless artists in the decades since its release. It remains a beloved classic of the genre.

34. Heavy Nova – Robert Palmer

Heavy Nova is the ninth studio album by British singer-songwriter Robert Palmer, released in 1988. The album features a mix of pop, rock, and funk influences, with Palmer’s smooth vocals and catchy hooks driving the album forward. The album includes hits like “Simply Irresistible,” “She Makes My Day,” and “Early in the Morning,” and showcases Palmer’s ability to blend different styles into a cohesive and infectious sound. Heavy Nova remains a beloved album among fans of 80s pop music and a testament to Palmer’s skills as a songwriter and performer.

35. Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son – Iron Maiden

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son is the seventh studio album by British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, released in 1988. The album is a concept album that tells the story of a prophesied child who possesses magical powers and must confront the forces of evil. The album features classic Iron Maiden tracks like “Can I Play with Madness,” “The Evil That Men Do,” and the title track “Seventh Son of a Seventh Son,” showcasing the band’s signature mix of fast-paced, hard-hitting metal and progressive rock influences. Seventh Son of a Seventh Son remains a beloved album among Iron Maiden fans and a highlight of their discography.

36. Heart Break – New Edition

Heart Break is the fifth studio album by American R&B group New Edition, released in 1988. The album marked a significant change in the group’s sound, moving away from their bubblegum pop roots towards a more mature, urban contemporary sound. The album’s title track became a hit single, showcasing the group’s new sound and style. Heart Break also includes notable tracks such as “If It Isn’t Love” and “Can You Stand the Rain”, both of which became popular singles. With its smooth vocals, slick production, and catchy hooks, Heart Break remains a beloved album in New Edition’s catalog and a classic of the R&B genre.

37. Life Is…Too $hort – Too $hort

Life Is…Too $hort, the third album by Oakland rapper Too $hort, released in 1988, is a seminal classic of West Coast hip hop. The album features Too $hort’s smooth flow and explicit lyrics over funk and soul-influenced production, with standout tracks like “Life Is…Too $hort” and “City of Dope.” Too $hort’s unapologetic approach to sexuality and street life was controversial at the time but helped to establish him as a groundbreaking artist in the genre. Life Is…Too $hort remains a landmark album in the history of hip hop and a testament to Too $hort’s enduring legacy.

38. Tell It To My Heart – Taylor Dayne

“Tell It to My Heart” is the debut studio album by American singer Taylor Dayne, released in 1988. The album’s title track became a massive hit and established Dayne as a pop icon. The album features an upbeat and danceable sound, with Dayne’s powerful vocals and catchy melodies at the forefront. Other popular tracks on the album include “Prove Your Love,” “I’ll Always Love You,” and “Don’t Rush Me.” “Tell It to My Heart” cemented Dayne’s status as a prominent figure in the pop music scene of the late 80s and early 90s, and remains a beloved classic to this day.

39. He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper is the second studio album by American hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, released in 1988. The album was a critical and commercial success, cementing the duo’s place in hip hop history. The album features the iconic hit single “Parents Just Don’t Understand”, which won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 1989. The album also includes other notable tracks such as “Brand New Funk” and “A Nightmare on My Street”. With its humorous lyrics, infectious beats, and clever sampling, He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper remains a classic of the golden age of hip hop.

40. Lita – Lita Ford

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJ3B-WlpnNc

“Lita” is the eponymous third studio album by American rock musician Lita Ford, released in 1988. The album showcases Ford’s impressive guitar skills and powerful vocals, as she delivers hard-hitting rock anthems and heartfelt ballads. The album includes hit singles such as “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever” (a duet with Ozzy Osbourne), which both charted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. With its mix of classic hard rock riffs and melodic ballads, “Lita” solidified Ford’s status as a leading figure in the male-dominated rock scene of the 80s, and remains a classic example of 80s rock.

41. Stronger Than Pride – Sade

“Stronger Than Pride” is the third studio album by British band Sade, released in 1988. The album features the smooth, sultry vocals of lead singer Sade Adu over a mix of soulful R&B, jazz, and reggae-inspired beats. The album’s title track and lead single became a hit, while other standout tracks include “Love Is Stronger Than Pride” and “Haunt Me.” The album’s overall mood is relaxed and sensual, with a subdued energy that perfectly captures the band’s signature sound. “Stronger Than Pride” further solidified Sade’s status as one of the most influential and beloved bands of the 80s and beyond.

42. Hangin’ Tough – New Kids On The Block

Hangin’ Tough is the second studio album by American boy band New Kids On The Block, released in 1988. The album features a catchy blend of pop, R&B, and dance music, and includes hit singles such as “You Got It (The Right Stuff)”, “Hangin’ Tough”, and “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”. The album’s upbeat, feel-good vibe and the group’s choreographed dance routines made them a sensation with young audiences. Hangin’ Tough became a commercial success, topping the charts in the US and Canada and going on to sell millions of copies worldwide. Today, the album remains a beloved classic of the late 1980s pop scene.

43. Long Cold Winter – Cinderella

“Long Cold Winter” is the second studio album by American rock band Cinderella, released in 1988. The album showcases the band’s bluesy hard rock sound, with heavy guitar riffs and soulful ballads. The album includes hit singles such as “Gypsy Road” and “Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone),” which both charted in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also features guest appearances by legendary blues musicians Jonny Lang and Dr. John. “Long Cold Winter” is widely considered one of the band’s best works, and cemented their status as a major force in the 80s rock scene.

44. Melissa Etheridge – Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge is the self-titled debut album by American singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge, released in 1988. The album showcases Etheridge’s powerful vocals and guitar skills, blending elements of rock, folk, and blues music. The album includes notable tracks such as “Similar Features” and “Like the Way I Do”, which became fan favorites and staples of Etheridge’s live performances. With its honest, introspective lyrics and raw energy, Melissa Etheridge received critical acclaim and launched Etheridge’s career as a solo artist. Today, the album is considered a classic of the 1980s singer-songwriter scene and a must-listen for fans of rock and folk music.

45. Now And Zen – Robert Plant

“Now And Zen” is the fourth solo studio album by British rock singer Robert Plant, released in 1988. The album marks a departure from Plant’s earlier blues and folk-inspired work, and showcases a more polished, mainstream rock sound. The album features hit singles such as “Heaven Knows” and “Tall Cool One,” which incorporates samples from iconic songs by Led Zeppelin and The Doors. The album also features guest appearances by renowned musicians such as guitarist Jimmy Page and keyboardist Phil Johnstone. “Now And Zen” is widely regarded as one of Plant’s most successful albums, and is a beloved classic of 80s rock.

46. Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars – Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars is the debut album by American alternative rock band Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, released in 1988. The album features a unique blend of folk, rock, and jazz influences, and is anchored by Brickell’s distinctive, soulful vocals. The album includes the hit single “What I Am”, which became a radio staple and a signature song for the band. With its laid-back, groove-oriented sound and poetic lyrics, Shooting Rubberbands At The Stars received critical acclaim and helped to establish Edie Brickell & New Bohemians as a leading voice in the alternative rock scene of the late 1980s.

47. Roll With It – Steve Winwood

“Roll With It” is the fifth solo studio album by British singer-songwriter Steve Winwood, released in 1988. The album features a blend of soulful R&B, blues, and rock, with Winwood’s smooth, powerful vocals at the forefront. The album includes hit singles such as the title track “Roll With It,” which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as “Don’t You Know What the Night Can Do?” and “Holding On.” The album’s upbeat and infectious sound, combined with Winwood’s undeniable talent, made it a commercial and critical success, and cemented his status as one of the most prominent artists of the era.

48. If I Should Fall From Grace With God – The Pogues

If I Should Fall From Grace With God is the third studio album by Anglo-Irish folk punk band The Pogues, released in 1988. The album blends traditional Irish music with punk rock influences, featuring energetic instrumentals and Shane MacGowan’s gravelly vocals. The album includes some of the band’s most popular songs, such as “Fairytale of New York” and “Thousands Are Sailing”. With its raucous energy, political lyrics, and infectious melodies, If I Should Fall From Grace With God is considered a classic of the Celtic punk genre and a high point of The Pogues’ career.

49. Lap Of Luxury – Cheap Trick

Lap Of Luxury is the tenth studio album by American rock band Cheap Trick, released in 1988. The album marked a shift towards a more polished, radio-friendly sound, featuring power ballads and catchy hooks. The album includes the hit singles “The Flame” and “Don’t Be Cruel”, which became commercial successes and helped to revitalize the band’s career. With its polished production and pop sensibilities, Lap Of Luxury divided fans and critics at the time of its release but has since become a beloved classic of the late 1980s rock scene, showcasing Cheap Trick’s ability to evolve and adapt to changing musical trends.

50. Out Of Order – Rod Stewart

“Out of Order” is the fifteenth studio album by British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart, released in 1988. The album features a blend of upbeat pop-rock and soulful ballads, with Stewart’s signature raspy vocals shining through. The album includes hit singles such as “Lost in You,” “Forever Young,” and “My Heart Can’t Tell You No.” The album’s diverse sound, combined with Stewart’s talent for storytelling and emotional delivery, made it a commercial success, reaching platinum status in the United States. “Out of Order” further cemented Stewart’s status as one of the most successful and influential artists of the 20th century.

51. Hold Me In Your Arms – Rick Astley

Hold Me In Your Arms is the second studio album by British pop singer Rick Astley, released in 1988. The album features a blend of upbeat dance-pop and soulful ballads, showcasing Astley’s smooth vocals and catchy hooks. The album includes the hit singles “She Wants To Dance With Me” and “Take Me To Your Heart”, both of which became chart-toppers in the UK and US. With its slick production and irresistible melodies, Hold Me In Your Arms cemented Astley’s status as a leading pop star of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the era, beloved by fans of pop and dance music.

52. Viva Hate – Morrissey

“Viva Hate” is the debut solo album by English singer-songwriter Morrissey, released in 1988. The album features Morrissey’s signature blend of post-punk and indie rock, with biting lyrics and a unique vocal style. The album includes hit singles such as “Suedehead” and “Everyday Is Like Sunday,” which both received critical acclaim and charted in the UK Top 10. The album’s themes of loneliness, rejection, and longing, combined with Morrissey’s unapologetic attitude, made it a defining work of the alternative rock scene of the 80s. “Viva Hate” remains a beloved classic among Morrissey fans and alternative rock enthusiasts alike.

53. Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. 2 – Helloween

Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. 2 is the third studio album by German power metal band Helloween, released in 1988. The album is a concept album featuring epic, symphonic tracks that showcase the band’s virtuosic musicianship and soaring vocals. The album includes the hit single “I Want Out”, a metal anthem that has become a staple of the band’s live performances. With its progressive song structures, intricate guitar work, and operatic vocals, Keeper Of The Seven Keys, Pt. 2 is considered a masterpiece of the power metal genre and a high point of Helloween’s career.

54. Cocktail – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Artists

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLeA-PNefRs&list=PLYXFf5vBdOYHgGCIJNR2PwpFy2gQrUkFo

“Cocktail” is the soundtrack album for the 1988 romantic comedy film of the same name, featuring various artists. The album showcases a mix of upbeat pop, rock, and soulful ballads, with hit singles such as “Kokomo” by The Beach Boys and “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin, which became a cultural phenomenon and topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album also includes songs by popular artists such as Starship, John Cougar Mellencamp, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds. The album’s upbeat and nostalgic sound perfectly captures the carefree and romantic spirit of the film, and remains a classic example of 80s pop music.

55. Lyte As A Rock – MC Lyte

Lyte As A Rock is the debut studio album by American rapper MC Lyte, released in 1988. The album features Lyte’s confident, witty lyrics and distinctive flow, set against a backdrop of stripped-down, sample-based beats. The album includes notable tracks such as “Paper Thin” and “I Am the Lyte”, which established MC Lyte as a pioneering female voice in the male-dominated world of hip hop. With its socially conscious lyrics and feminist themes, Lyte As A Rock received critical acclaim and has since become a classic of the late 1980s hip hop scene, inspiring a new generation of female rappers.

56. The Trinity Session – The Cowboy Junkies

“The Trinity Session” is the second studio album by Canadian alternative country band The Cowboy Junkies, released in 1988. The album was recorded live in a single day at the Holy Trinity Church in Toronto, using only a single microphone and minimal equipment. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, with the band’s signature sound of hauntingly beautiful vocals and sparse instrumentation. The album’s standout track is the band’s cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane,” which became a hit single and a defining moment in the band’s career. “The Trinity Session” is widely regarded as a classic album of the alternative country genre, and a timeless masterpiece of music.

57. Copperhead Road – Steve Earle

Copperhead Road is the third studio album by American singer-songwriter Steve Earle, released in 1988. The album features a fusion of country, rock, and folk influences, showcasing Earle’s versatile songwriting and gritty vocals. The album includes the title track, a hard-driving anthem that blends country instrumentation with a rock edge, as well as the socially conscious “The Devil’s Right Hand”. With its raw energy and socially conscious lyrics, Copperhead Road received critical acclaim and cemented Earle’s status as a leading voice in the alt-country movement of the 1980s. The album remains a classic of the genre and a must-listen for fans of country rock.

58. Critical Beatdown – Ultramagnetic MC’s

“Critical Beatdown” is the debut studio album by American hip hop group Ultramagnetic MC’s, released in 1988. The album is widely regarded as a landmark in hip hop music, featuring innovative and experimental production techniques, complex rhymes, and diverse subject matter. The album includes hit singles such as “Ego Trippin'” and “Travelling at the Speed of Thought,” which showcase the group’s unique style and lyrical prowess. The album’s groundbreaking sound and influential production techniques have inspired countless artists in the hip hop genre and beyond, and have cemented the Ultramagnetic MC’s as one of the most important groups in the history of hip hop.

59. Life’s Too Good – The Sugarcubes

Life’s Too Good is the debut studio album by Icelandic alternative rock band The Sugarcubes, released in 1988. The album features the distinctive vocals of lead singer Björk and a blend of post-punk and pop sensibilities, showcasing the band’s unique style and sound. The album includes the hit singles “Birthday” and “Motorcrash”, both of which received significant airplay on alternative radio stations. With its catchy hooks, playful lyrics, and eclectic instrumentation, Life’s Too Good is considered a classic of the alternative rock genre and a defining moment in Icelandic music history.

60. South Of Heaven – Slayer

“South of Heaven” is the fourth studio album by American thrash metal band Slayer, released in 1988. The album showcases the band’s signature sound of blistering, breakneck speed thrash metal, with lyrics that explore themes of death, war, and social and political issues. The album includes hit singles such as “Mandatory Suicide” and “South of Heaven,” which feature the band’s trademark aggressive riffs and intricate guitar work. “South of Heaven” is widely regarded as one of Slayer’s best albums, and a defining work of the thrash metal genre. The album’s influence can be heard in countless heavy metal bands that followed.

61. Power – Ice-T

Power is the third studio album by American rapper and actor Ice-T, released in 1988. The album features a fusion of hip hop and heavy metal, showcasing Ice-T’s aggressive rhymes and politically charged lyrics, set against a backdrop of distorted guitar riffs and pounding drums. The album includes the hit single “High Rollers”, which features a sample of Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf”, and the socially conscious “Soul On Ice”. With its innovative fusion of musical styles and uncompromising lyrics, Power received critical acclaim and helped to establish Ice-T as a leading voice in the hip hop scene of the late 1980s.

62. So Far, So Good…So What! – Megadeth

“So Far, So Good…So What!” is the third studio album by American thrash metal band Megadeth, released in 1988. The album features the band’s signature blend of thrash metal and heavy metal, with lyrics that explore themes of war, politics, and social commentary. The album includes hit singles such as “In My Darkest Hour” and “Set the World Afire,” which showcase the band’s technical musicianship and Dave Mustaine’s snarling vocals. “So Far, So Good…So What!” is widely regarded as a classic of the thrash metal genre, and a seminal work in Megadeth’s discography. The album’s influence can be heard in countless heavy metal bands that followed.

63. A Salt With A Deadly Pepa – Salt-n-Pepa

A Salt With A Deadly Pepa is the second studio album by American hip hop group Salt-n-Pepa, released in 1988. The album features the group’s signature blend of witty lyrics and catchy beats, set against a backdrop of funky R&B and pop influences. The album includes the hit singles “Shake Your Thang” and “Twist And Shout”, as well as the empowering anthem “Expression”. With its infectious hooks and confident, female-forward lyrics, A Salt With A Deadly Pepa helped to establish Salt-n-Pepa as one of the most influential hip hop acts of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the genre.

64. Lovesexy – Prince

“Lovesexy” is the tenth studio album by American musician Prince, released in 1988. The album features a fusion of funk, rock, and soul, with lyrics that explore themes of love, spirituality, and social issues. The album includes hit singles such as “Alphabet St.” and “Glam Slam,” which showcase Prince’s iconic falsetto vocals and intricate guitar work. “Lovesexy” is widely regarded as one of Prince’s most innovative and experimental works, with its seamless flow of songs that form a cohesive narrative. The album’s groundbreaking sound and innovative approach to album structure have cemented its place in Prince’s legendary discography.

65. Another Side – Fingers Inc.

Another Side is the debut studio album by American house music group Fingers Inc., released in 1988. The album features a blend of deep house, soulful vocals, and electronic instrumentation, showcasing the group’s innovative and influential sound. The album includes the hit singles “Can You Feel It” and “Mystery Of Love”, which have become classics of the house music genre. With its rich production values and soulful grooves, Another Side helped to establish Fingers Inc. as one of the leading acts in the house music scene of the late 1980s and remains a must-listen for fans of the genre.

66. Starfish – The Church

“Starfish” is the fifth studio album by Australian rock band The Church, released in 1988. The album features a mix of jangly guitar pop and dreamy psychedelic rock, with lyrics that explore themes of spirituality, love, and the beauty of nature. The album includes the hit single “Under the Milky Way,” which became a massive international hit and a defining moment in the band’s career. “Starfish” is widely regarded as a classic of the alternative rock genre, and a seminal work in The Church’s discography. The album’s lush, atmospheric soundscapes and poetic lyrics have inspired countless artists in the indie rock and dream pop genres.

67. 2nd Wave – Surface

2nd Wave is the second studio album by American R&B group Surface, released in 1988. The album features the group’s signature blend of smooth vocals, romantic lyrics, and sophisticated arrangements, set against a backdrop of lush, synth-driven production. The album includes the hit singles “Shower Me With Your Love” and “The First Time”, which both topped the Billboard R&B chart. With its polished sound and romantic themes, 2nd Wave cemented Surface’s status as one of the premier R&B groups of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the genre, beloved by fans of smooth, soulful music.

68. The Innocents – Erasure

The Innocents is the third studio album by British synthpop duo Erasure, released in 1988. The album features a blend of danceable beats, catchy hooks, and emotionally resonant lyrics, showcasing the duo’s distinctive sound and style. The album includes the hit singles “Ship Of Fools”, “Chains Of Love”, and “A Little Respect”, all of which received significant airplay on radio and MTV. With its infectious energy and heart-on-sleeve sentimentality, The Innocents helped to establish Erasure as one of the most successful and beloved synthpop acts of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the genre.

69. Blood Fire Death – Bathory

“Blood Fire Death” is the fourth studio album by Swedish extreme metal band Bathory, released in 1988. The album is considered a classic of the black metal genre and features a fusion of thrash and black metal, with lyrics that explore themes of pagan mythology, Norse history, and darkness. The album includes hit singles such as “A Fine Day to Die” and “Blood Fire Death,” which showcase the band’s raw and aggressive sound, as well as their technical musicianship. “Blood Fire Death” has been highly influential in the black metal scene, inspiring countless bands with its atmospheric sound and thematic depth.

70. Tender Prey – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Tender Prey is the fifth studio album by Australian post-punk band Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, released in 1988. The album features a haunting blend of gothic rock, bluesy balladry, and punk energy, showcasing Cave’s distinctive vocals and poetic lyricism. The album includes the hit singles “The Mercy Seat” and “Deanna”, both of which received critical acclaim for their powerful, emotionally charged performances. With its intense, brooding atmosphere and darkly compelling themes, Tender Prey helped to establish Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds as one of the most innovative and influential bands of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the genre.

71. Don’t Let Love Slip Away – Freddie Jackson

“Don’t Let Love Slip Away” is the fourth studio album by American R&B singer Freddie Jackson, released in 1988. The album features a mix of smooth ballads and upbeat grooves, with lyrics that explore themes of love and relationships. The album includes hit singles such as “Hey Lover” and “Nice ‘N’ Slow,” which showcase Jackson’s smooth vocals and sensual delivery. “Don’t Let Love Slip Away” is widely regarded as one of Jackson’s best works, with its polished production and infectious melodies. The album’s romantic themes and soulful sound have made it a favorite among R&B fans.

72. The World’s Greatest Entertainer – Doug E. Fresh

The World’s Greatest Entertainer is the debut studio album by American rapper and beatboxer Doug E. Fresh, released in 1988. The album features Fresh’s signature blend of beatboxing, freestyle rapping, and infectious hooks, showcasing his innovative and influential style. The album includes the hit singles “The Show” and “Keep Risin’ To The Top”, both of which helped to establish Fresh as one of the most exciting and dynamic performers in hip-hop. With its groundbreaking beats and Fresh’s charismatic personality, The World’s Greatest Entertainer remains a classic of the genre and a must-listen for fans of old-school hip-hop.

73. See The Light – Jeff Healey Band

See The Light is the debut studio album by Canadian blues-rock band the Jeff Healey Band, released in 1988. The album features Healey’s unique style of playing guitar on his lap, showcasing his virtuosic talent and soulful vocals. The album includes the hit singles “Angel Eyes” and “Confidence Man”, both of which received significant airplay on radio and MTV. With its bluesy grooves and fiery solos, See The Light helped to establish the Jeff Healey Band as one of the most exciting and innovative bands of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the genre.

74. Bummed – Happy Mondays

Bummed is the second studio album by the British alternative rock band Happy Mondays, released in 1988. The album showcases the band’s unique blend of alternative rock, funk, and acid house, creating a sound that was both danceable and introspective. The band’s frontman, Shaun Ryder, delivers cryptic and often surreal lyrics that are full of wit and social commentary. Bummed’s standout tracks include the dancefloor anthem “Wrote for Luck,” the trippy “Lazyitis,” and the melancholic “Do It Better.” Bummed is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential albums of the Madchester era, showcasing the Happy Mondays at their creative peak.

75. Brian Wilson – Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson is the self-titled debut solo album by American singer-songwriter and former Beach Boys member Brian Wilson, released in 1988. The album features a blend of Beach Boys-style harmonies, lush orchestration, and Wilson’s distinctive songwriting, showcasing his prodigious talents as a composer and arranger. The album includes the hit singles “Love And Mercy” and “Melt Away”, both of which received critical acclaim for their heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies. With its sunny, optimistic sound and Wilson’s deeply personal songwriting, Brian Wilson helped to establish the Beach Boys legend as a solo artist in his own right and remains a classic of the genre.

76. The Land Of Rape And Honey – Ministry

The Land of Rape and Honey is the third studio album by the American industrial rock band Ministry, released in 1988. The album is a departure from the band’s earlier synthpop sound, with aggressive industrial metal riffs, pounding drum beats, and distorted vocals. The album’s title and cover art reflect the band’s political and social commentary, with songs tackling issues like war, religion, and the state of the American society. The Land of Rape and Honey is considered a groundbreaking album in the industrial rock genre and has been cited as a major influence on bands like Nine Inch Nails and KMFDM. Standout tracks include “Stigmata,” “The Missing,” and “Flashback.”

77. Temple Of Low Men – Crowded House

Temple of Low Men is the second studio album by the Australian rock band Crowded House, released in 1988. The album features a more stripped-down sound compared to their self-titled debut, with a focus on acoustic instruments and introspective lyrics. The album showcases Neil Finn’s songwriting talent, with tracks like “I Feel Possessed” and “Better Be Home Soon” becoming fan favorites. The album’s standout track, “Into Temptation,” is a haunting ballad that showcases Finn’s vocal range and songwriting prowess. Temple of Low Men is a timeless album that solidified Crowded House’s reputation as one of the most talented bands of the ’80s.

78. In Full Gear – Stetsasonic

In Full Gear is the second studio album by American hip hop group Stetsasonic, released in 1988. The album features a unique blend of live instrumentation, jazz samples, and socially conscious lyrics, showcasing the group’s innovative and forward-thinking approach to hip hop. The album includes the hit singles “Talkin’ All That Jazz” and “Sally”, both of which received critical acclaim for their catchy hooks and socially conscious messages. With its intelligent lyrics, funky beats, and live instrumentation, In Full Gear helped to establish Stetsasonic as one of the most influential and groundbreaking groups of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the genre.

79. Talk Is Cheap – Keith Richards

Talk Is Cheap is the debut solo album by Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, released in 1988. The album features a blend of rock, blues, and reggae influences, showcasing Richards’ iconic guitar riffs and soulful vocals. The album includes the hit singles “Take It So Hard” and “Struggle”, both of which received critical acclaim for their raw energy and catchy hooks. With its stripped-down sound and gritty authenticity, Talk Is Cheap helped to establish Richards as a formidable solo artist in his own right and remains a classic of the genre.

80. Let’s Get It Started – MC Hammer

Let’s Get It Started is the debut studio album by American rapper MC Hammer, released in 1988. The album features a unique blend of hip hop, funk, and pop, with Hammer’s signature dance moves and catchy hooks. The album’s title track, “Let’s Get It Started,” became a chart-topping hit, as did the singles “Turn This Mutha Out” and “U Can’t Touch This.” The album’s upbeat and infectious energy made it a massive commercial success and a defining album of the late ’80s. Let’s Get It Started solidified MC Hammer’s place as one of the biggest stars in hip hop and pop culture.

81. Peepshow – Siouxsie & The Banshees

Peepshow is the ninth studio album by British alternative rock band Siouxsie and the Banshees, released in 1988. The album features a unique blend of gothic rock, pop, and experimental influences, showcasing Siouxsie Sioux’s haunting vocals and the band’s intricate instrumentation. The album includes the hit singles “Peek-a-Boo” and “The Killing Jar”, both of which received critical acclaim for their innovative sound and distinctive style. With its eclectic mix of genres and unconventional approach to songwriting, Peepshow helped to establish Siouxsie and the Banshees as one of the most influential and groundbreaking bands of the 1980s and remains a classic of the genre.

82. Kylie – Kylie Minogue

Kylie is the self-titled debut studio album by Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue, released in 1988. The album features a mix of upbeat pop tracks and slower ballads, showcasing Minogue’s versatile vocal range and her ability to deliver catchy and memorable hooks. The album’s standout tracks include the hit singles “I Should Be So Lucky,” “The Loco-Motion,” and “Got to Be Certain,” which helped catapult Minogue to international stardom. Kylie is a classic ’80s pop album that encapsulates the carefree spirit of the decade, and remains a fan favorite to this day, cementing Minogue’s status as a pop icon.

83. Up Your Alley – Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Up Your Alley is the seventh studio album by American rock band Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, released in 1988. The album features a mix of hard rock and punk influences, showcasing Jett’s powerful vocals and the band’s gritty guitar riffs. The album includes the hit singles “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “Little Liar”, both of which received critical acclaim for their catchy hooks and rebellious attitude. With its high-energy sound and unapologetic approach to rock and roll, Up Your Alley helped to establish Jett as one of the most influential and iconic female rockers of the 1980s and remains a classic of the genre.

84. In Effect Mode – Al B. Sure!

In Effect Mode is the debut studio album by American R&B singer Al B. Sure!, released in 1988. The album features a blend of new jack swing, soul, and pop, with Al B. Sure!’s smooth and silky vocals at the forefront. The album’s hit singles “Nite and Day” and “Off on Your Own (Girl)” helped to establish Al B. Sure! as a major force in R&B and catapulted the album to commercial success. In Effect Mode is a classic example of late ’80s R&B, showcasing Al B. Sure!’s songwriting and vocal abilities, and solidifying his status as one of the most talented singers of the era.

85. Naked – Talking Heads

Naked is the eighth and final studio album by the American new wave band Talking Heads, released in 1988. The album features a blend of world music, funk, and rock, with a strong emphasis on African rhythms and instrumentation. The album’s standout tracks include “Blind,” “Totally Nude,” and “Ruby Dear,” which showcase the band’s experimental sound and David Byrne’s quirky lyricism. Naked is a bold and adventurous album that solidified Talking Heads’ reputation as one of the most innovative bands of the ’80s, and stands as a testament to their willingness to push the boundaries of popular music.

86. Swass – Sir Mix-A-Lot

Swass is the debut studio album by American rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, released in 1988. The album features a mix of hip hop, funk, and R&B influences, showcasing Sir Mix-a-Lot’s unique style and irreverent humor. The album includes the hit single “Posse on Broadway”, which helped to establish Sir Mix-a-Lot as a major force in the rap scene. With its playful lyrics and infectious beats, Swass remains a classic of the genre and a must-listen for fans of old-school hip hop. Sir Mix-a-Lot’s irreverent humor and clever wordplay helped to pave the way for the emergence of the alternative hip hop scene in the 1990s.

87. Danzig – Danzig

Danzig is the eponymous debut album by the American heavy metal band Danzig, released in 1988. The album features a blend of hard rock and blues-influenced heavy metal, with Glenn Danzig’s powerful and distinctive vocals at the forefront. The album’s hit singles “Twist of Cain” and “Mother” helped to establish Danzig as a major force in the heavy metal scene, and the album as a classic of the genre. Danzig’s self-titled debut is a powerful and memorable album that showcases the band’s raw energy and Danzig’s songwriting and vocal talents, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

88. The Lover In Me – Sheena Easton

The Lover in Me is the ninth studio album by Scottish singer Sheena Easton, released in 1988. The album features a mix of pop, R&B, and dance influences, showcasing Easton’s powerful vocals and dynamic range. The album includes the hit singles “The Lover in Me”, “Days Like This”, and “101”, all of which received critical acclaim for their catchy hooks and infectious beats. With its slick production and upbeat sound, The Lover in Me helped to establish Easton as a major force in the pop scene of the 1980s and remains a classic of the era.

89. Winger – Winger

Winger is the self-titled debut studio album by the American rock band Winger, released in 1988. The album features a blend of hard rock and glam metal, with catchy hooks, soaring guitar solos, and Kip Winger’s powerful vocals. The album’s hit singles “Seventeen” and “Headed for a Heartbreak” helped to establish Winger as one of the most popular bands of the late ’80s, and the album as a classic of the era. Winger’s self-titled debut is a fun and energetic album that showcases the band’s musical chops and songwriting abilities, and remains a beloved album among fans of the genre.

90. Karyn White – Karyn White

Karyn White is the self-titled debut studio album by American singer-songwriter Karyn White, released in 1988. The album features a blend of R&B, pop, and dance influences, showcasing White’s soulful voice and catchy songwriting. The album includes the hit singles “The Way You Love Me”, “Superwoman”, and “Love Saw It”, a duet with the legendary singer and songwriter Babyface. With its powerful lyrics and infectious beats, Karyn White helped to establish White as a major force in the R&B and pop scene of the late 1980s and remains a classic of the era.

91. Fisherman’s Blues – The Waterboys

Fisherman’s Blues is the fourth studio album by the Irish-Scottish folk rock band The Waterboys, released in 1988. The album features a blend of traditional Irish and Scottish folk music with rock and roll, resulting in a unique and highly infectious sound. The album’s standout tracks include the title track “Fisherman’s Blues,” “And a Bang on the Ear,” and “World Party,” which showcase the band’s masterful musicianship and Mike Scott’s soulful vocals. Fisherman’s Blues is a timeless album that stands as a testament to The Waterboys’ ability to blend genres and create music that is both highly entertaining and deeply emotional.

92. The Right Stuff – Vanessa Williams

The Right Stuff is the debut studio album by American singer and actress Vanessa Williams, released in 1988. The album features a blend of R&B, pop, and adult contemporary influences, showcasing Williams’ sultry vocals and elegant style. The album includes the hit singles “The Right Stuff”, “Dreamin'”, and “He’s Got The Look”, all of which received critical acclaim for their sophisticated sound and Williams’ powerful performances. With its polished production and sophisticated arrangements, The Right Stuff helped to establish Williams as a major force in the music industry and remains a classic of the late 1980s.

93. Party Your Body – Stevie B.

Party Your Body is the debut studio album by American freestyle artist Stevie B, released in 1988. The album features a blend of dance-pop, freestyle, and R&B, with Stevie B’s smooth vocals and catchy hooks at the forefront. The album’s hit singles “Party Your Body,” “Dreamin’ of Love,” and “Spring Love” helped to establish Stevie B as one of the most popular artists of the era. Party Your Body is a fun and upbeat album that captures the essence of ’80s dance music, and remains a classic of the genre to this day.

94. Lincoln – They Might Be Giants

Lincoln is the second studio album by the alternative rock band They Might Be Giants, released in 1988. The album features a unique blend of quirky lyrics, off-kilter melodies, and eclectic instrumentation, showcasing the band’s signature style. The album includes the hit single “Ana Ng”, which became a cult classic and remains one of the band’s most popular songs. With its irreverent humor and experimental sound, Lincoln helped to establish They Might Be Giants as one of the most innovative and beloved bands of the alternative rock scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

95. Conscious Party – Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers

Conscious Party is the third studio album by Jamaican reggae band Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers, released in 1988. The album features a blend of roots reggae, dancehall, and pop, with lyrics that explore themes of social justice, spirituality, and love. The album’s standout tracks include “Tomorrow People,” “Tumblin’ Down,” and “We a Guh Some Weh,” which showcase the band’s musical prowess and Ziggy Marley’s soulful vocals. Conscious Party is a powerful and uplifting album that captures the essence of reggae music and remains a classic of the genre. It solidified Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers’ reputation as one of the most important reggae bands of the era.

96. Introspective – Pet Shop Boys

Introspective is the third studio album by the British electronic music duo Pet Shop Boys, released in 1988. The album features a collection of extended dance mixes and introspective ballads, showcasing the band’s versatility and sophistication. The album includes the hit singles “Domino Dancing” and “Left to My Own Devices”, both of which received critical acclaim for their lush production and introspective lyrics. With its innovative sound and eclectic mix of styles, Introspective helped to establish Pet Shop Boys as one of the most important and influential acts of the synth-pop and dance-pop scenes of the late 1980s.

97. Bug – Dinosaur Jr.

Bug is the third studio album by American alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr, released in 1988. The album is known for its raw and distorted sound, heavy guitar riffs, and J Mascis’ distinctive guitar solos. The album features the popular tracks “Freak Scene” and “No Bones”, both of which became college radio staples and helped to establish the band’s reputation as one of the most influential and pioneering acts of the alternative rock genre. Bug is widely regarded as a classic of the genre, and its impact can still be heard in the music of many contemporary indie and alternative bands.

98. Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark – Robert Cray Band

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark is the eighth studio album by the American blues musician Robert Cray, released in 1988. The album features a blend of traditional and contemporary blues, with Cray’s soulful vocals and virtuosic guitar playing at the forefront. The album’s standout tracks include the title track “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” “The Forecast (Calls for Pain),” and “These Things,” which showcase Cray’s songwriting talents and musical versatility. Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark is a powerful and emotional album that solidified Robert Cray’s reputation as one of the greatest blues guitarists and songwriters of all time.

99. Sunshine On Leith – The Proclaimers

Sunshine on Leith is the second studio album by the Scottish folk rock duo The Proclaimers, released in 1988. The album features a blend of traditional Scottish folk music, rock and roll, and pop, with Craig and Charlie Reid’s distinctive vocals and witty songwriting at the forefront. The album’s standout tracks include the title track “Sunshine on Leith,” “I’m On My Way,” and “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” which became a massive hit in the US after being featured in the movie Benny & Joon. Sunshine on Leith is a timeless album that showcases The Proclaimers’ unique musical style and remains a fan favorite to this day.

100. Short Sharp Shocked – Michelle Shocked

Short Sharp Shocked is the second studio album by American singer-songwriter Michelle Shocked, released in 1988. The album features a mix of folk, rock, and blues-influenced songs that showcase Shocked’s powerful voice and politically charged lyrics. The album includes popular tracks such as “Anchorage” and “When I Grow Up”, both of which helped to establish Shocked as a unique and influential voice in the folk and alternative music scenes. Short Sharp Shocked received critical acclaim upon its release and is often cited as one of the best albums of the 1980s.