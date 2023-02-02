Singing high notes is a talent that many aspiring vocalists aim to master. High notes are often associated with power, emotion, and musicality. They can take a song to the next level, creating an impactful moment that leaves the audience spellbound. High notes require a lot of technical skill, breath control, and vocal dexterity. From ballads to rock anthems, there is a wide variety of songs that showcase incredible high notes. In this article, we will explore the Top 20 Songs with High Notes. These songs are a testament to the vocal prowess of some of the most talented singers in the music industry. From Mariah Carey to Freddie Mercury, this list features a diverse range of vocalists who have left a lasting impact on the music world. These songs are not just showcases of high notes, but they are also anthems of love, heartbreak, and triumph. Whether you’re a fan of classical music or pop, these songs are sure to awe and inspire.

1. “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele

“Rolling In The Deep” by Adele is a soulful, powerful ballad with a bluesy edge. The song features Adele’s distinctive, soulful voice, backed by a driving beat and lush instrumentation that includes guitar, piano, and horns. The lyrics tell the story of a relationship gone wrong, with Adele delivering raw, emotive vocals that convey a deep sense of heartache and defiance. The song was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of charts around the world and becoming one of Adele’s signature hits. It remains a beloved classic of modern popular music, a testament to Adele’s exceptional talent as a singer and songwriter.

2. “Titanium” by David Guetta feat. Sia

“Titanium” is a powerful pop ballad by French DJ David Guetta and Australian singer Sia. The song, released in 2011, features Guetta’s electrifying beats and Sia’s soulful vocals, creating a combination of electronic dance music and emotive pop. Lyrically, the song focuses on the theme of inner strength and resilience, encouraging listeners to rise above adversity and not let the world bring them down. The chorus features the memorable line “I’m bulletproof, nothing to lose” which has become an anthem for those seeking to overcome obstacles and find their own voice. With its catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and electrifying production, “Titanium” remains a popular dance hit and has cemented its place in pop music history.

3. “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga

“I’ll Never Love Again” is a power ballad by American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, featured on the soundtrack of the 2018 musical romantic drama film, “A Star is Born”. The song showcases Gaga’s soulful vocals, as she sings about the heartache and pain that comes with losing a loved one. With emotional lyrics and a haunting melody, the song is a melancholic tribute to unrequited love and the struggle to move on. The song’s simple yet powerful production, featuring just piano and strings, allows Gaga’s vocals to shine and deliver a touching performance that is sure to bring listeners to tears.

4. “Run” by Leona Lewis

“Run” is a power ballad performed by Leona Lewis and was released in 2008. The song is known for its emotional lyrics and Lewis’s powerful vocals that showcase her incredible vocal range. The music video features Lewis running through various scenic locations as she sings about wanting to escape from a relationship that’s causing her pain. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and was well received by critics. Overall, “Run” is a hauntingly beautiful song that showcases Leona Lewis’s incredible vocal talent and emotional delivery.

5. “Chandelier” by SIA

“Chandelier” is a pop song by SIA, released in 2014. It features powerful vocals by the artist and an infectious beat that drives the track forward. The lyrics describe feeling trapped and losing control, often associated with addiction and partying. The chorus features SIA’s signature soaring vocals, as she sings about wanting to “swing from the chandelier.” The song received widespread critical acclaim and was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 charts in multiple countries. The music video features dancer Maddie Ziegler performing a captivating routine, which added to the song’s popularity. “Chandelier” is a haunting and moving piece of pop music that showcases SIA’s impressive vocal range and songwriting skills.

6. “Somebody to Love” by Queen

“Somebody to Love” is a classic rock ballad by the legendary band Queen. With its powerful vocals, soaring harmonies, and upbeat tempo, this song has become a staple of the rock genre and is one of Queen’s most recognizable and beloved tracks. The song’s lyrics convey a sense of longing and desire, as the singer asks for someone to love and to share his life with. The melody is upbeat and energetic, driven by Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals and the band’s tight instrumentation. Overall, “Somebody to Love” is a timeless classic that continues to captivate audiences and is a testament to the enduring power of rock music.

7. “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys

“If I Ain’t Got You” is a soulful ballad by Alicia Keys. Released in 2004, the song features Keys’ powerful and emotive vocals over a piano-led melody. The lyrics reflect on the importance of love and the things money can’t buy. The song was well-received by audiences and critics, reaching the top 40 on charts around the world and earning Keys numerous award nominations. With its meaningful message and touching performance, “If I Ain’t Got You” is considered one of Keys’ signature songs.

8. “Emotions” by Mariah Carey

“Emotions” is a song by Mariah Carey, released in 1991. It’s a dance-pop track with R&B influences, featuring Carey’s powerful and emotional vocals. The song’s lyrics reflect on the ups and downs of love and how emotions can take control. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 5 in the US and the top 10 in several other countries. It has become one of Carey’s most recognizable and beloved hits and is widely regarded as one of the best R&B ballads of all time.

9. “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande

“One Last Time” is a power ballad by Ariana Grande, released in 2014. It is a heartfelt track about saying goodbye to a lost love and acknowledging the pain it brings. The song features a strong piano melody, building to a powerful chorus with soaring vocals from Ariana. The lyrics express a desire to hold on to the past, but also a determination to move on. With its emotional lyrics and powerful vocals, “One Last Time” showcases Ariana’s vocal range and versatility as a pop artist.

10. “Bang Bang” by Jessie J

“Bang Bang” is a pop song by British singer Jessie J. It features vocals from American artists Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. The upbeat track was released in 2014 and became a hit in several countries, reaching the top ten in the UK and the US. With its catchy chorus and playful lyrics, the song is an anthem for female empowerment and encourages listeners to embrace their individuality. The song features a blend of pop, hip-hop, and R&B influences, creating a unique and dynamic sound. The catchy beat and infectious chorus make “Bang Bang” a fun and energetic song that is sure to get people dancing.

11. “Video Games” by Lana Del Rey

“Video Games” by Lana Del Rey is a melancholic, dreamy ballad that showcases her signature vocals and nostalgic, introspective lyrics. The song explores themes of longing, sadness, and the passage of time, set against a sweeping, atmospheric soundscape of haunting piano, moody strings, and reverberating beats. Del Rey’s ethereal voice paints vivid, cinematic images of a romantic relationship, capturing the bittersweet feelings of both love and loss. The song has become a fan favorite and has solidified Del Rey’s status as one of the leading voices in modern pop music.

12. “Wuthering Heights” by Kate Bush

“Wuthering Heights” is a classic, powerful, and haunting ballad written and performed by the legendary British singer, Kate Bush. The song was first released as a single in 1978 and quickly became a hit in the UK, reaching number one on the charts. With its soaring vocals, haunting melody, and poignant lyrics, “Wuthering Heights” is widely considered to be one of the greatest songs of the 20th century. The song tells the story of Cathy and Heathcliff, two passionate, star-crossed lovers whose tumultuous relationship is immortalized in Emily Bronte’s classic novel of the same name. Through her powerful voice and emotive delivery, Kate Bush brings this timeless tale of love, longing, and tragedy to life in a way that is both beautiful and deeply moving.

13. “My Immortal” by Evanescence

“My Immortal” by Evanescence is a hauntingly beautiful power ballad that showcases the incredible vocal range of lead singer Amy Lee. The song was released in 2003 and was one of the most popular tracks from the band’s debut album, “Fallen”. The lyrics tell the story of lost love and heartbreak, with lines such as “I’m so tired of being here / Suppressed by all my childish fears” conveying a sense of longing and despair. The song’s powerful melody, combined with Lee’s emotive voice, creates a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere that is sure to bring a tear to the eye of any listener.

14. “Dream On” by Steven Tyler

“Dream On” by Steven Tyler is a power ballad that was released as the lead single from Aerosmith’s self-titled debut album in 1973. The song features Tyler’s powerful, soulful vocals as he sings about dreaming of a better life and living life to the fullest. The song’s signature guitar riff and anthemic chorus have made it one of Aerosmith’s most recognizable hits, and a classic of rock radio. With its powerful lyrics and soaring melody, “Dream On” remains a timeless anthem of hope and perseverance.

15. “Listen” by Beyonce

“Listen” is a power ballad by American singer Beyoncé, from the soundtrack of the 2006 musical film “Dreamgirls”. The song showcases Beyoncé’s soulful vocals as she delivers a heartfelt message about the importance of listening to one’s heart and trusting one’s instincts. The instrumentation features a slow and tender piano melody, complemented by strings and percussion. The song’s powerful chorus, in which Beyoncé belts out “Listen to the melody, because my life makes a symphony”, conveys the emotion and passion behind her message. With its uplifting lyrics and soulful delivery, “Listen” has become a fan-favorite and a staple of Beyoncé’s live performances.

16. “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Holliday

“And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” is a soulful and powerful ballad originally performed by Jennifer Holliday. The song showcases her impressive vocal range and emotional delivery as she sings about refusing to give up on love and staying true to herself despite any obstacles she may face. With its soulful melody and lyrics, the song has become a classic in musical theater and continues to be a beloved performance piece for many singers. The song was featured in the musical “Dreamgirls” and has been covered by many artists since its release.

17. “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato

“Stone Cold” is a song recorded by American singer Demi Lovato. It was released as a single from her fifth studio album, “Confident” in 2015. The song is a power ballad that showcases Demi’s strong vocals and emotional delivery. The lyrics talk about the pain of heartbreak and the difficulty of letting go of a past love. The song has a mid-tempo beat with an orchestral arrangement and a haunting piano melody. It has become one of Demi’s most popular songs and has been praised for its powerful message and vocal performance.

18. “All By Myself” by Celine Dion

“All By Myself” is a powerful ballad by Canadian singer Celine Dion, released in 1996. The song is a cover of Eric Carmen’s 1975 hit of the same name. With its soaring melody and emotive vocals, “All By Myself” showcases Dion’s immense vocal range and ability to convey deep feelings of heartbreak and loneliness. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being alone and the overwhelming sense of loss that comes with it. Despite its melancholic tone, “All By Myself” is an uplifting and empowering anthem for anyone who has ever felt lost and alone. The song remains one of Dion’s most popular and enduring hits, a testament to its timeless appeal.

19. “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

“I Have Nothing” is a power ballad by Whitney Houston, released in 1993 as part of the soundtrack for the film “The Bodyguard”. The song was written by David Foster and Linda Thompson and produced by Foster. The lyrics of the song express feelings of loss and regret, as the singer laments the end of a relationship and acknowledges that she has nothing left without her former love. Houston’s powerful and emotional vocal performance is the centerpiece of the song, showcasing her incredible range and control. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Houston a Grammy nomination. To this day, “I Have Nothing” remains one of Houston’s most popular and enduring songs, and a testament to her talent as a singer.

20. “Skinny Love” by Birdy

“Skinny Love” is a haunting and emotional ballad by British singer-songwriter Birdy. The song features just her voice and a simple piano melody, creating a raw and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics are a plea for love and affection, reflecting on the difficulty of making a relationship work and the fragility of love. The song’s haunting melody and powerful vocals have made it a staple of contemporary pop music, capturing the hearts of listeners with its powerful message and beautiful composition.