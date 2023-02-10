Music has the power to evoke emotions and memories, and a great song can stay with us for a lifetime. When it comes to songs that start with the letter “M”, there are many memorable tunes that have stood the test of time. From classic hits of the 60s and 70s to more recent chart-toppers, these songs span a wide range of genres, including rock, pop, hip-hop, and R&B. In this list of the Top 20 Songs That Start With The Letter M, you’ll find a diverse selection of tracks that have made an impact on the music world. Whether you’re a fan of upbeat anthems or mellow ballads, there’s something for everyone on this list. So turn up the volume, sit back, and get ready to be transported through the decades by some of the greatest songs that start with the letter “M”.

1. “My Girl” by The Temptations

“My Girl” is a classic R&B track by The Temptations, released in 1965. With its smooth harmonies, catchy melody, and upbeat rhythm, the song became an instant hit, reaching the top of the charts and cementing its place in music history. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is deeply in love with his girl and grateful for all that she brings to his life. The song’s upbeat and optimistic vibe is the perfect representation of The Temptations’ signature sound, and it remains a beloved favorite among music fans of all generations.

2. “Man On The Street” by Bob Dylan

“Man On The Street” by Bob Dylan is a powerful protest song that showcases Dylan’s iconic blend of folk and rock music. Released in 1965, the track features Dylan’s signature folksy style and thought-provoking lyrics that take a critical look at the state of society. The song’s lyrics describe the struggles of an average person trying to make a living in a world where the odds are stacked against them. With its haunting melody and powerful message, “Man On The Street” remains one of Dylan’s most popular and enduring songs, and it continues to inspire and move listeners today.

3. “Made Of Stone” by Evanescence

“Made of Stone” is a powerful ballad by Evanescence, released in 2003. The song showcases Amy Lee’s stunning vocals, which soar over a hauntingly beautiful piano melody and a driving beat. The lyrics are full of emotion, with Lee singing about the pain and heartbreak of a shattered relationship. “Made of Stone” is a song of resilience and determination, as Lee declares that she will not let the pain of the past define her. The track is a standout moment on Evanescence’s album “Fallen” and it remains one of the band’s most popular and well-loved songs.

4. “Misery Business” by Paramore

“Misery Business” is a high-energy pop punk track by Paramore, released in 2007. The song is known for its catchy melody, driving beat, and powerful vocals by lead singer Hayley Williams. The lyrics explore the theme of a toxic relationship, as Williams sings about feeling trapped and used by someone she thought she could trust. Despite its heavy subject matter, “Misery Business” is an upbeat and energetic anthem that has become a staple of Paramore’s live performances and a fan favorite. The song was a major breakthrough for the band and helped to establish them as one of the leading voices in the pop punk genre.

5. “Mandy” by Barry Manilow

“Mandy” is a classic pop ballad by Barry Manilow, released in 1974. The song is known for its smooth, upbeat melody and tender lyrics, which tell the story of a man who is hopelessly in love with a girl named Mandy. Manilow’s smooth vocals and lush production give the song a classic feel, making it a timeless love song that continues to be popular with audiences of all ages. “Mandy” was a major hit for Manilow, reaching the top of the charts and establishing him as one of the most successful pop singers of the 1970s. The song has since become one of Manilow’s signature tracks and a beloved classic of the pop genre.

6. “Magic Johnson” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Magic Johnson” is a funky, upbeat track by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1991. The song is known for its groovy bassline, catchy guitar riffs, and energetic vocals by lead singer Anthony Kiedis. The lyrics pay tribute to basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and celebrate the impact that he had on the sport and on society. The song is a fun, lighthearted tribute to one of the greatest basketball players of all time and is a fan favorite among Red Hot Chili Peppers fans. With its upbeat energy and catchy melody, “Magic Johnson” is a standout track from the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ album “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” and continues to be a popular choice for fans of the band.

7. “More Than Words” by Extreme

8. “My Friends” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“My Friends” is a funky, upbeat track by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, released in 1995. The song is known for its groovy bassline, catchy guitar riffs, and energetic vocals by lead singer Anthony Kiedis. The lyrics celebrate friendship and the bond that people can form with one another, as Kiedis sings about the importance of having good friends by his side. “My Friends” is a fun and lighthearted track that has become a staple of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ live performances and a fan favorite. With its catchy melody and upbeat energy, “My Friends” is a standout track from the band’s album “One Hot Minute” and continues to be a popular choice for fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

9. “Message In A Bottle” by The Police

“Message in a Bottle” is a classic rock song by The Police, released in 1979. The song is known for its infectious reggae-influenced beat, catchy guitar riffs, and distinctive vocal performance by lead singer Sting. The lyrics are about a man sending out a message in a bottle, searching for love and connection in a world that can be lonely and isolating. The song’s upbeat energy and memorable melody have made it one of The Police’s biggest hits and a staple of classic rock radio. “Message in a Bottle” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that explores themes of loneliness and the human need for connection, making it one of the most enduring tracks of The Police’s discography. To this day, “Message in a Bottle” remains a popular choice for fans of classic rock and continues to be a beloved classic.

10. “Make Me” by Janet Jackson

“Make Me” is a pop-R&B track by Janet Jackson, released in 1997. The song is known for its seductive beat, catchy melody, and sensual vocals by Jackson. The lyrics are about a woman’s desire for love and affection, as Jackson sings about wanting someone to make her feel wanted and needed. “Make Me” is a standout track from Jackson’s album “The Velvet Rope” and was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 charts in several countries. The song’s provocative themes and sensual energy have made it a favorite among fans of Janet Jackson and a staple of pop-R&B radio. With its infectious beat and memorable chorus, “Make Me” is a classic track that showcases Janet Jackson’s powerful vocal skills and her ability to create unforgettable pop anthems.

11. “Mine” by Taylor Swift

“Mine” by Taylor Swift is a mid-tempo love ballad that showcases the singer’s vulnerability and emotional expression. The song was released as the lead single from Taylor’s third studio album, “Speak Now”. With its catchy chorus, memorable melody, and relatable lyrics, “Mine” quickly became a fan favorite and helped establish Taylor’s reputation as a talented songwriter. The song’s lyrics explore the uncertainty and fear that can come with falling in love and the struggles of maintaining a relationship. “Mine” is an intimate and honest portrayal of love and its challenges, capturing the universal human experience of feeling both hopeful and afraid in matters of the heart.

12. “Mamacita” by The Black Eyed Peas

“Mamacita” by The Black Eyed Peas is a vibrant, energetic pop-rap track that was released in 2019. The song features fast-paced, catchy verses, and a lively chorus that showcases the band’s signature blend of hip-hop and pop music. The lyrics of “Mamacita” are playful, with the group rapping about their attraction to a woman and their desire to take her out on a date. With its upbeat rhythm, upbeat production, and infectious chorus, “Mamacita” is a fun and energetic tune that’s sure to get you dancing.

13. “Man I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain

“Man I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain is a lively and energetic country-pop song that encourages listeners to let loose and have fun. Released in 1997, the song became one of the most popular tracks from Twain’s critically acclaimed album “Come on Over.” The song features catchy lyrics and upbeat instrumentation, creating a feel-good and empowering vibe. The upbeat beat and empowering lyrics of “Man I Feel Like a Woman” have made it a staple of karaoke and party playlists, and it continues to be a fan favorite to this day.

14. “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado

“Maneater” by Nelly Furtado is a fun, upbeat pop song that showcases the singer’s powerful vocals. The song was released in 2006 as the lead single from Nelly’s second studio album, “Loose”. It has a catchy melody, driven by a groovy beat, and Nelly’s confident vocals. The lyrics of “Maneater” depict a woman who is independent and unapologetically herself, warning potential lovers that she is not someone to be tamed. The song’s upbeat energy, combined with its empowering message, make it a fun and catchy pop hit.

15. “Missing” by Bruce Springsteen

“Missing” by Bruce Springsteen is a melancholic ballad that reflects on the feeling of longing for someone who has gone missing. The song is characterized by its stripped-down acoustic guitar and Springsteen’s poignant vocals. The lyrics paint a picture of a person searching for someone who has left them and the memories that are associated with that person. Despite the sadness in the song, there is also a sense of hope as the singer vows to keep searching until they are reunited. “Missing” is a beautiful tribute to the power of love and the lengths people will go to hold on to it.

16. “Malibu” by Miley Cyrus

“Malibu” by Miley Cyrus is a pop song released in 2017. It is a nostalgic and romantic ballad that reflects on Miley’s memories of her childhood and her relationship with her former fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The song features a simple and uplifting melody with breezy acoustic guitar strums, and Miley’s soft and wistful vocals. The music video for the song captures Miley exploring the beach and the countryside, highlighting the song’s theme of fond memories and longing for a simpler time. “Malibu” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 charts in several countries, and cementing Miley’s transition from a controversial pop star to a more mature and introspective artist.

17. “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon Five

“Moves Like Jagger” is a pop rock song by Maroon Five. It was released in 2011 and features Christina Aguilera. The song is about being confident and having the ability to attract someone like Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, who is known for his iconic stage presence and moves. The upbeat rhythm and catchy lyrics make “Moves Like Jagger” a fun and danceable track. The song became a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in many countries and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The music video features Maroon Five and Aguilera performing in front of a vibrant, energetic crowd.

18. “Marry Me” by Train

“Marry Me” by Train is a sweet and romantic love ballad that tells the story of someone who’s fallen in love and wants to spend the rest of their life with their beloved. With its soaring chorus and heartfelt lyrics, this song is the perfect anthem for anyone who wants to express their love and commitment to their partner. Whether you’re planning a wedding or simply looking for a beautiful love song to share with your sweetheart, “Marry Me” is a timeless classic that will never go out of style. So put on your dancing shoes, grab your partner, and let the magic of this song sweep you away!

19. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

“My Heart Will Go On” is a powerful ballad from the 1997 movie “Titanic”. Sung by Celine Dion, the song was written by James Horner and Will Jennings and became an instant classic. The song speaks of the love between two people and how it will last even though they are separated. The song’s memorable melody, powerful lyrics, and Dion’s soulful voice make it one of the most popular love songs of all time. It reached number one on charts all around the world and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Today, it remains one of Dion’s signature songs and is a timeless classic that continues to be played on the radio and in movies.

20. “My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder

“My Cherie Amour” by Stevie Wonder is a classic love song released in 1969. This soulful ballad showcases Stevie’s exceptional vocal range and smooth delivery. With its upbeat melody, delicate piano work and rich orchestration, “My Cherie Amour” is a timeless tribute to a love that’s truly worth cherishing. The song’s lyrics paint a picture of deep affection and admiration, expressing the narrator’s devotion to his “sweet love”. This song remains one of Stevie Wonder’s most well-known and beloved tracks, and its message of love continues to resonate with listeners around the world. Whether you’re a fan of classic soul or just appreciate a good love song, “My Cherie Amour” is an absolute must-listen.