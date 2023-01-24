Honesty is a fundamental value that is essential for healthy relationships, both personal and professional. It is the foundation of trust, and without it, relationships can quickly deteriorate. Honesty is not always easy, it takes courage to be truthful, and it is often easier to avoid difficult conversations or to sugarcoat the truth. However, when we are honest, we not only build stronger relationships, but we also gain a sense of self-respect and integrity. In this article, we will be exploring the top 20 songs about honesty, where musicians have used their talents to express the importance of this value in different ways. From heartbreak to hope, these songs will take you on a journey through the different emotions and experiences that come with honesty. Whether you’re looking for inspiration or just a good tune, this list has something for everyone.

1. “Honesty” by Billy Joel

“Honesty” is a song by American singer-songwriter Billy Joel, from his album 52nd Street, released in 1978. The song is a piano-based ballad, with Joel’s emotive vocals backed by a string section. The song is about the importance of honesty in a relationship. The lyrics talk about how lies and deceit can destroy trust and intimacy. The song paints a sad picture of a broken relationship, and how the singer wishes that his partner could be more honest with him. The song is a powerful and emotional performance that showcases Joel’s songwriting and vocal abilities. Overall, it is a song that encourages honesty and truth in relationships, and is a classic in Billy Joel’s discography.

2. “If We’re Honest” by Francesca Battistelli

“If We’re Honest” is a song by Francesca Battistelli, a contemporary Christian music artist. The song is a upbeat and catchy pop track with a positive message about being truthful with yourself and others. The lyrics explore themes of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the power of honesty in relationships. The song has a catchy chorus and upbeat instrumentation, making it a perfect anthem for anyone looking for a little inspiration and encouragement.

3. “Honestly” by Kelly Clarkson

“Honestly” is a powerful ballad by Kelly Clarkson. The song is a mid-tempo ballad with an emotional and raw delivery. The lyrics are about being honest with yourself, and the people around you, about your feelings and what you truly want. The song has a simple instrumentation of piano and strings that allows Kelly’s powerful vocals to shine through. The song has a climax of emotion and power that makes it a powerful anthem for anyone who has ever struggled with being truthful with themselves.

4. “Truth And Honesty” by Aretha Franklin

“Truth And Honesty” is a soulful ballad by the legendary Aretha Franklin. The song showcases her powerful vocals as she sings about the importance of honesty and authenticity in relationships. The lush arrangement, featuring a mix of piano, strings, and horns, adds to the emotional depth of the track. The lyrics convey a message of vulnerability and the need for genuine connection. Overall, “Truth And Honesty” is a timeless classic that highlights Franklin’s ability to convey powerful emotions through her music.

5. “Just Being Honest” by Rhett and Link

“Just Being Honest” is a comedic song by Rhett and Link. The song is known for its humorous lyrics and catchy pop-rock melodies. The song is a parody of typical love songs, as the lyrics describe the singers’ love for things like pizza and Netflix, and their lack of interest in traditional romantic relationships. The chorus of the song is catchy and memorable, with the singers repeating “I’m just being honest.” The song is a playful and lighthearted take on the themes of love and relationships, and it’s sure to put a smile on the listener’s face.

6. “Honest” by Kodaline

“Honest” is a melancholic, yet uplifting song by Kodaline. The song’s lyrics express the struggles of being honest and genuine in a relationship, and the desire to open up to someone. The vocals are emotive and raw, backed by a gentle piano melody and a steady beat, creating a powerful and emotive atmosphere. The chorus of the song is particularly powerful, with the singer’s voice rising in intensity as he repeats the title of the song, “honest.” Overall, “Honest” is a moving and relatable song that explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships.

7. “Honestly” by Harem Scarem

“Honestly” by Harem Scarem is a powerful rock ballad with emotive lyrics. The song features a driving guitar riff, a steady drum beat and soaring vocals that convey the raw emotion of the lyrics. The song speaks about being true to oneself and not hiding behind a facade. The chorus is anthemic, urging the listener to be true to themselves. Overall, “Honestly” is a moving and powerful song that delivers a strong message of self-acceptance and authenticity.

8. “Everything but the Truth” by Lucinda Williams

“Everything but the Truth” by Lucinda Williams is a slow-burning, emotive country-rock ballad. The song features Williams’ powerful, soulful vocals backed by a steady guitar and drums. The lyrics talk about the struggles of a relationship and how the truth can be hard to hear and accept. The lyrics are deeply personal, and Williams delivers them with raw vulnerability. The song’s instrumentation builds to a climax, mirroring the emotional turmoil described in the lyrics. Overall, “Everything but the Truth” is a powerful and moving song that showcases Williams’ songwriting and vocal abilities.

9. “Honestly” by Hot Chelle Rae

“Honestly” by Hot Chelle Rae is an upbeat pop-rock song with catchy lyrics and a sing-along chorus. The song features a driving guitar riff, a steady beat, and the band’s signature harmonies. The lyrics speak about the joys and struggles of young love and how honesty is the key to any relationship. The song is catchy and energetic, with a catchy chorus that is sure to stick in the listener’s head. The song is upbeat and encourages the listener to be true to themselves and their feelings. Overall, “Honestly” is an upbeat, catchy and fun song that delivers a positive message.

10. “Honest Man” by Ben Platt

“Honest Man” by Ben Platt is a powerful and emotive pop-ballad with a strong message about the importance of honesty and integrity. The song features Platt’s soulful and expressive vocals, backed by piano and strings. The lyrics are introspective and personal, talking about the struggles of being true to oneself and living an authentic life. The song is honest and raw, with Platt’s vocals conveying the emotion of the lyrics. The song’s melody is simple yet poignant, building to a powerful climax. Overall, “Honest Man” is a moving and thought-provoking song that delivers a strong message about the importance of integrity and authenticity.

11. “Said I Loved You… But I Lied” by Michael Bolton

“Said I Loved You… But I Lied” by Michael Bolton is a powerful and emotive pop-ballad with a soulful melody and powerful vocals. The song features Bolton’s smooth and soulful voice, backed by piano and a full orchestra. The lyrics tell the story of a man admitting the mistake of lying about his love and asking for forgiveness. The song’s melody is slow and emotional, building to a climax as Bolton sings the powerful chorus. The song is a powerful showcase of Bolton’s vocal range and emotive singing style. Overall, “Said I Loved You… But I Lied” is a moving and thought-provoking song that delivers a strong message about the importance of honesty in love.

12. “I Love You, I Honestly Love You” by Olivia Newton-John

“I Love You, I Honestly Love You” by Olivia Newton-John is a sweet and upbeat pop-ballad. The song features Newton-John’s clear and melodic voice, backed by a catchy piano melody, guitar and drums. The lyrics express the pure and simple feelings of love and affection. The song’s melody is catchy and upbeat, with a chorus that is easy to sing along to. The song is a simple yet heartwarming love song that delivers a message of pure and honest love. It became a hit for Olivia Newton-John in 1974, reaching the top 10 in the US and Canada. Overall, “I Love You, I Honestly Love You” is a sweet and catchy song that is sure to put a smile on the listener’s face.

13. “Honesty (Write Me a List)” by Rodney Atkins

“Honesty (Write Me a List)” by Rodney Atkins is a upbeat country song with a catchy melody and relatable lyrics. The song features Atkins’ smooth and emotive vocals, backed by a driving guitar and drums. The lyrics tell the story of a man asking his partner to be honest with him and write a list of everything she wants in a relationship. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a chorus that is easy to sing along to. The lyrics convey a message of communication and honesty in relationships. Overall, “Honesty (Write Me a List)” is a catchy and relatable song that delivers a positive message about the importance of open and honest communication in relationships.

14. “Honestly” by Cartel

“Honestly” is a song by the American rock band Cartel. It is a power-pop, upbeat song with catchy guitar riffs and a memorable chorus. The lyrics of the song are about the struggles of maintaining a relationship and the need to be honest with oneself and others. The song has a positive and uplifting message and it encourages the listener to be true to themselves and to be open and honest in their relationships. The vocals are emotive and the instrumentals are dynamic and energetic, making it a perfect song for singing along and dancing. Overall, it’s a song that will leave you feeling good.

15. “Honest” by Chainsmokers

“Honest” is a song by the American DJ duo The Chainsmokers. It is an electronic pop song with a catchy beat and melodic instrumentals. The lyrics of the song are about the struggles of maintaining a relationship and the need to be honest with oneself and others. The lyrics are sung with a sense of vulnerability and the chorus is catchy, making the song memorable and enjoyable to listen to. The song has a moderate tempo and a smooth flow, making it perfect for dancing and singing along. The song is a reflection of the Chainsmokers’ signature style of blending electronic and pop music, creating a unique and enjoyable listening experience.

16. “Be Honest” by Jason Mraz feat. Inara George

“Be Honest” is a song by American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, featuring Inara George. It is a folk-pop song with a laid-back, acoustic guitar-driven sound, and a touch of soulful feel. The lyrics of the song are about the importance of honesty in relationships, and the struggles of maintaining trust and communication. The song features a duet between Mraz and George, whose voices complement each other perfectly, and their harmonies create a beautiful and emotive listening experience. The song has a positive and uplifting message and it encourages the listener to be open and honest in their relationships. Overall, it’s a song that showcases the vulnerability and honesty that is often necessary for a healthy relationship.

17. “Don’t” by Ed Sheeran

“Don’t” is a song by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. It is a mid-tempo pop song with a mix of electronic and R&B influences, with a catchy beat and melodic instrumentals. The lyrics of the song are about a past relationship, where the narrator is warning his ex-partner’s new lover not to make the same mistakes he did. The lyrics are sung with a sense of vulnerability and the chorus is catchy, making the song memorable and enjoyable to listen to. The song has a moderate tempo and a smooth flow, making it perfect for dancing and singing along. Ed Sheeran’s unique vocal style and songwriting ability shines through in this song. Overall, it’s a song that showcases Sheeran’s versatility as an artist and his ability to blend different genres seamlessly.

18. “Honest” by Justin Beiber feat. Don Toliver

“Honest” is a song by Canadian singer Justin Bieber, featuring Don Toliver. It is a slow-tempo R&B/Pop song with a mix of electronic and hip hop influences, with a smooth and catchy beat and melodic instrumentals. The lyrics of the song are about a past relationship, where the narrator is being honest about his feelings and regrets about the relationship. The lyrics are sung with a sense of vulnerability and the chorus is catchy, making the song memorable and enjoyable to listen to. The song has a moderate tempo and a smooth flow, making it perfect for dancing and singing along. Justin Bieber’s unique vocal style and songwriting ability shines through in this song. Overall, it’s a song that showcases Bieber’s versatility as an artist and his ability to blend different genres seamlessly.

19. “Do I Lie?” by Alisha’s Attic

“Do I Lie?” is a song by British duo Alisha’s Attic. It is a mid-tempo pop/rock song with a mix of electronic and dance influences, with a catchy beat and melodic instrumentals. The lyrics of the song are about the questioning of one’s own honesty in a relationship, and the struggles of maintaining trust and communication. The song features the powerful and emotive vocals of the two sisters Karen and Shellie Poole, their harmonies create a beautiful and emotive listening experience. The song has a positive and uplifting message and it encourages the listener to be open and honest in their relationships. Overall, it’s a song that showcases the vulnerability and honesty that is often necessary for a healthy relationship.

20. “Honestly” by Stryper

“Honestly” is a song by American Christian metal band Stryper. It is a hard rock song with a powerful guitar riffs, driving drums, and emotive vocals. The lyrics of the song are about being honest and true to oneself, and the importance of living a life with integrity and purpose. The song has a positive and uplifting message and it encourages the listener to be true to themselves and to be open and honest in their relationships. The song has a strong and powerful sound, with a fast-paced tempo and the guitar solos are particularly noteworthy, showcasing the bands musicianship. Overall, it’s a song that will leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.