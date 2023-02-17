Ella Fitzgerald is a legendary jazz singer whose unique voice and captivating performances continue to inspire musicians and music lovers around the world. Her incredible talent and contribution to the music industry have earned her a place in history as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Throughout her career, Ella recorded numerous timeless classics that have become part of the jazz canon and inspired countless covers and adaptations. Her music has been praised for its emotional depth, technical brilliance, and timeless appeal. In this article, we will explore the top 20 songs about Ella, a selection of tunes that pay tribute to this iconic artist and her enduring legacy. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat swing numbers, these songs capture the essence of Ella’s music and showcase the influence she has had on generations of musicians. Whether you are a die-hard fan of Ella’s music or simply appreciate great jazz, this list is sure to introduce you to some memorable tunes that celebrate the life and art of one of the greatest jazz singers of all time. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the top 20 songs about Ella!

1. “Beautiful Ella” by Addictive Behavior

“Beautiful Ella” by Addictive Behavior is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. The song features a smooth, jazzy instrumental track that sets the mood for the soulful lyrics that pay homage to Ella’s musical legacy. The vocalist’s smooth, melodic delivery perfectly captures the essence of Ella’s voice and style, while also adding a modern flair. The song’s lyrics paint a vivid picture of Ella’s musical genius and the impact she had on the music industry, from her technical prowess to her unmatched charisma and charm. The chorus features a catchy hook that invites the listener to sing along and celebrate the life and art of this iconic artist. Overall, “Beautiful Ella” is a beautiful and fitting tribute to one of the greatest jazz singers of all time, and a testament to the enduring power of her music.

2. “Ella Mintió” by Héctor Lavoe

“Ella Mintió” by Héctor Lavoe is a classic salsa track that features the singer’s signature energetic and passionate vocal delivery. The song tells the story of a man who has been betrayed by a woman named Ella, who lied to him and broke his heart. The lively, upbeat rhythm and driving horns create a festive, danceable atmosphere that contrasts with the song’s bittersweet lyrics. Lavoe’s powerful vocals express a mix of anger, sadness, and resignation as he sings about the pain of being deceived by someone he loved. The song’s catchy chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella Mintió” (she lied), is sure to get stuck in the listener’s head and is often sung along to by fans during live performances. Overall, “Ella Mintió” is a timeless classic that showcases Lavoe’s talent as a performer and the enduring popularity of salsa music.

3. “Ella Hums the Blues” by Ella Fitzgerald

“Ella Hums the Blues” is a classic jazz tune by the legendary Ella Fitzgerald. The song features Ella’s signature smooth, velvety vocals, which are accompanied by a bluesy piano and subtle percussion. The song’s melancholy melody and introspective lyrics create a mood that is both reflective and somber. As Ella sings about the pain of heartbreak and the search for love, her voice conveys a depth of emotion that is both powerful and vulnerable. The song’s simple instrumentation and stripped-down arrangement put the focus squarely on Ella’s voice, allowing her to showcase her unparalleled talent and artistry. “Ella Hums the Blues” is a masterful example of Ella Fitzgerald’s ability to convey complex emotions through her music and a testament to her enduring influence on the jazz genre.

4. “Por Ella” by Victor Manuelle

“Por Ella” by Victor Manuelle is a classic salsa track that tells the story of a man who is willing to do anything for the woman he loves. The song’s lively rhythm and upbeat melody create a festive, danceable atmosphere that is characteristic of the salsa genre. Manuelle’s powerful, emotive vocals express a mix of passion, devotion, and longing as he sings about the sacrifices he would make for his beloved. The song’s catchy chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Por Ella” (for her), is sure to get the listener moving and is often sung along to by fans during live performances. The horn section, percussion, and piano combine to create a rich, layered sound that perfectly complements Manuelle’s vocals. “Por Ella” is a timeless classic that showcases Manuelle’s talent as a performer and the enduring popularity of salsa music.

5. “Ella Es” by Tony Vega

“Ella Es” by Tony Vega is a classic salsa track that celebrates the beauty and charm of a woman. The song’s lively rhythm and upbeat melody create a festive, danceable atmosphere that is characteristic of the salsa genre. Vega’s smooth, velvety vocals express a mix of admiration, passion, and joy as he sings about the object of his affection. The song’s catchy chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella Es” (she is), is sure to get the listener moving and is often sung along to by fans during live performances. The horn section, percussion, and piano combine to create a rich, layered sound that perfectly complements Vega’s vocals. “Ella Es” is a timeless classic that showcases Vega’s talent as a performer and the enduring popularity of salsa music.

6. “Dile a Ella” by Victor Manuelle

“Dile a Ella” by Victor Manuelle is a classic salsa track that tells the story of a man who is advising his friend to break up with his girlfriend, who has been unfaithful. The song’s lively rhythm and upbeat melody create a festive, danceable atmosphere that is characteristic of the salsa genre. Manuelle’s powerful, emotive vocals express a mix of concern, empathy, and tough love as he sings about the importance of self-respect and moving on from a toxic relationship. The song’s catchy chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Dile a Ella” (tell her), is sure to get the listener moving and is often sung along to by fans during live performances. The horn section, percussion, and piano combine to create a rich, layered sound that perfectly complements Manuelle’s vocals. “Dile a Ella” is a timeless classic that showcases Manuelle’s talent as a performer and the enduring popularity of salsa music.

7. “Ella Guru” by Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band

“Ella Guru” is a classic rock song by Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band. The song features Beefheart’s unique, gravelly vocals and a driving, blues-influenced rhythm that is characteristic of the band’s sound. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman named Ella Guru, who is described as a mystical figure with supernatural powers. The song’s surreal, poetic lyrics and off-kilter instrumentation create an otherworldly atmosphere that is both haunting and intriguing. The song’s guitar riffs and frenetic drumming combine to create a sound that is both raw and complex, showcasing the band’s talent as musicians. “Ella Guru” is a classic example of Captain Beefheart’s idiosyncratic style and his ability to create music that is both experimental and accessible.

8. “Vivir Sin Ella” by Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Vivir Sin Ella” by Gilberto Santa Rosa is a classic salsa track that tells the story of a man who is struggling to move on after a painful breakup. The song’s lively rhythm and upbeat melody create a festive, danceable atmosphere that is characteristic of the salsa genre. Santa Rosa’s smooth, soulful vocals express a mix of pain, sadness, and determination as he sings about the difficulty of living without his former lover. The song’s catchy chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Vivir Sin Ella” (to live without her), is sure to get the listener moving and is often sung along to by fans during live performances. The horn section, percussion, and piano combine to create a rich, layered sound that perfectly complements Santa Rosa’s vocals. “Vivir Sin Ella” is a timeless classic that showcases Santa Rosa’s talent as a performer and the enduring popularity of salsa music.

9. “Ella” by Andre Moss

“Ella” by Andre Moss is a romantic ballad that celebrates the beauty and charm of a woman. The song’s gentle, melodic rhythm and soothing instrumentation create a mellow, romantic atmosphere that is characteristic of the love ballad genre. Moss’s soft, soothing vocals express a mix of admiration and love as he sings about the object of his affection. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and gentle instrumentation create a sense of intimacy and tenderness that is sure to resonate with listeners. The song’s chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella” (she), is simple yet effective in conveying the singer’s feelings. “Ella” is a timeless classic that showcases Moss’s talent as a performer and the enduring popularity of love ballads.

10. “Ella” by Alex Hoyer

“Ella” by Alex Hoyer is a modern pop ballad that celebrates the beauty and uniqueness of a woman. The song’s gentle, melodic rhythm and electronic instrumentation create a dreamy, romantic atmosphere that is characteristic of the modern pop genre. Hoyer’s smooth, polished vocals express a mix of admiration and affection as he sings about the object of his desire. The song’s heartfelt lyrics and contemporary sound create a sense of intimacy and vulnerability that is sure to resonate with listeners. The song’s chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella” (she), is catchy and memorable, showcasing Hoyer’s talent as a songwriter. “Ella” is a modern classic that highlights Hoyer’s talent as a performer and songwriter, and the enduring popularity of pop ballads.

11. “Ella Elle L’a” by Kate Ryan

“Ella Elle L’a” by Kate Ryan is a dance-pop track that celebrates the legendary French singer, songwriter, and pianist, France Gall. The song’s energetic rhythm, upbeat melody, and electronic instrumentation create a fun, danceable atmosphere that is characteristic of the dance-pop genre. Ryan’s powerful, soaring vocals express a sense of excitement and joy as she pays homage to France Gall and her iconic music. The song’s lyrics and catchy chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella Elle L’a” (she has it), are a tribute to France Gall’s music and the lasting impact it has had on the pop music landscape. The song’s lively beat and infectious melody are sure to get the listener dancing and singing along, making it a classic dance-pop anthem. “Ella Elle L’a” is a testament to France Gall’s enduring influence and Ryan’s talent as a performer and interpreter of pop music.

12. “Ella Que Nunca Fue Ella” by Gloria Trevi

“Ella Que Nunca Fue Ella” by Gloria Trevi is a pop-rock track that tells the story of a woman who struggles to be true to herself in the face of societal expectations. The song’s driving rhythm, guitar riffs, and rock-inspired instrumentation create a powerful, anthemic atmosphere that is characteristic of the pop-rock genre. Trevi’s dynamic vocals express a mix of anger, frustration, and defiance as she sings about the challenges of conforming to society’s expectations of femininity. The song’s lyrics and memorable chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella que nunca fue ella” (she who was never herself), are a call to authenticity and self-expression. The song’s energetic beat and powerful melody make it a classic pop-rock anthem that inspires listeners to be true to themselves and their individuality. “Ella Que Nunca Fue Ella” is a testament to Trevi’s talent as a songwriter and performer and a powerful message of empowerment and self-acceptance.

13. “Ella” by Alvaro Soler

“Ella” by Alvaro Soler is a Latin pop song that celebrates the beauty and charm of a woman. The song’s upbeat rhythm, catchy melody, and Latin-inspired instrumentation create a lively, festive atmosphere that is characteristic of the Latin pop genre. Soler’s smooth, romantic vocals express a sense of admiration and attraction as he sings about the object of his desire. The song’s lyrics and infectious chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella” (she), are a celebration of love and the power of attraction. The song’s energetic beat and festive melody make it a perfect party anthem that will get listeners up and dancing. “Ella” is a modern classic that highlights Soler’s talent as a songwriter and performer and the enduring popularity of the Latin pop genre.

14. “Ella Jean” by Timothy B. Schmit

“Ella Jean” by Timothy B. Schmit is a country rock song that tells the story of a woman who captures the singer’s heart. The song’s gentle rhythm, acoustic guitar, and country-inspired instrumentation create a warm and inviting atmosphere that is characteristic of the country rock genre. Schmit’s heartfelt, tender vocals express a sense of love and admiration as he sings about Ella Jean, her grace, and her beauty. The song’s lyrics and memorable chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella Jean,” are a testament to the power of love and the joy of finding someone who truly completes you. The song’s warm and inviting melody makes it a timeless classic that resonates with listeners of all ages. “Ella Jean” is a beautiful country rock ballad that showcases Schmit’s talent as a songwriter and performer and the enduring popularity of the country rock genre.

15. “Ella Ella” by Don Omar

“Ella Ella” by Don Omar is a reggaeton song that combines elements of Latin and hip-hop music. The song’s fast-paced rhythm, catchy melody, and electrifying beats create an energetic and danceable atmosphere that is characteristic of the reggaeton genre. Don Omar’s smooth, charismatic vocals express a sense of passion and attraction as he sings about a woman who captivates his heart. The song’s lyrics and infectious chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella Ella” (she she), are a celebration of love and the power of attraction. The song’s energetic beat and lively melody make it a perfect dancefloor anthem that will get listeners moving. “Ella Ella” is a classic reggaeton hit that showcases Don Omar’s talent as a songwriter and performer and the enduring popularity of the reggaeton genre.

16. “Por Ella” by Julio Iglesias

“Por Ella” by Julio Iglesias is a romantic ballad that tells the story of a man who is willing to do anything for the woman he loves. The song’s gentle rhythm, soaring strings, and Spanish-inspired instrumentation create a romantic and heartfelt atmosphere that is characteristic of the Latin pop genre. Iglesias’ passionate, emotional vocals express a sense of devotion and love as he sings about the sacrifices he would make for his beloved. The song’s lyrics and memorable chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Por Ella” (for her), are a tribute to the power of love and the depth of commitment that comes with it. The song’s beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics make it a timeless classic that resonates with listeners of all ages. “Por Ella” is a stunning Latin pop ballad that showcases Iglesias’ talent as a songwriter and performer and the enduring popularity of the Latin pop genre.

17. “Ella Es un Volcan” by La Union

“Ella Es un Volcan” by La Union is an upbeat and energetic rock song that combines elements of pop and New Wave music. The song’s fast-paced beat, catchy melody, and driving guitar riffs create a dynamic and explosive atmosphere that is characteristic of the rock genre. La Union’s lead singer, Rafa Sánchez, delivers a high-energy vocal performance that perfectly captures the song’s sense of excitement and passion. The song’s lyrics and memorable chorus, which features the repeated phrase “Ella es un volcán” (she’s a volcano), are a celebration of a woman’s fiery and unpredictable nature. The song’s energetic sound and catchy hooks make it an instant crowd-pleaser that is guaranteed to get listeners dancing. “Ella Es un Volcan” is a classic rock hit that showcases La Union’s talent as a band and the enduring popularity of the rock genre.

18. “Nadie Como Ella” by Marc Anthony

“Nadie Como Ella” by Marc Anthony is a romantic salsa song that celebrates the unique and special qualities of a particular woman. The song’s lively rhythm, infectious horns, and Latin percussion create a festive and upbeat atmosphere that is characteristic of the salsa genre. Marc Anthony’s powerful vocals and passionate delivery bring the song’s lyrics to life, expressing a deep sense of love and admiration for the subject of the song. The song’s catchy melody and memorable chorus, which translates to “nobody like her”, are a tribute to the woman’s unique beauty and personality. “Nadie Como Ella” is a classic salsa hit that showcases Marc Anthony’s talent as a singer and the enduring popularity of the salsa genre. The song’s lively sound and heartfelt lyrics make it a favorite among salsa fans and a testament to the power of Latin music.

19. “Vivo Por Ella” by Andrea Bocelli

“Vivo Por Ella” by Andrea Bocelli is a powerful and emotional ballad that celebrates the transformative power of love. The song’s sweeping orchestral arrangement, lush strings, and piano create a grand and dramatic atmosphere that is characteristic of the classical crossover genre. Andrea Bocelli’s iconic voice, with its rich timbre and emotional depth, adds a sense of gravitas to the song’s lyrics, which express a deep commitment to living for the one he loves. The song’s soaring melody and memorable chorus, which translates to “I live for her”, express the powerful emotional connection that the protagonist feels to his lover. “Vivo Por Ella” is a classic crossover hit that showcases Andrea Bocelli’s talent as a singer and the enduring power of classical music. The song’s grandeur and emotional intensity make it a favorite among classical music fans and a testament to the enduring power of love.