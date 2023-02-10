Bowling is a classic American pastime that has been enjoyed by people of all ages for decades. From the sound of the ball hitting the pins to the thrill of rolling a strike, there’s something special about a day at the lanes. Throughout the years, many musicians have celebrated the sport of bowling in their music, creating a genre of songs dedicated to this beloved pastime. These songs range from upbeat and energetic punk rock tracks to cheerful and playful tunes for kids, showcasing the diverse ways that people have celebrated bowling in music. In this list of Top 20 Songs About Bowling, you’ll find a wide variety of tracks that capture the excitement and joy of this classic sport. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just looking for some fun and upbeat music to enjoy, these songs are sure to provide a soundtrack for your next day at the lanes.

1. “The Bowling Song” by Asleep at the Wheel

“The Bowling Song” by Asleep at the Wheel is a lively, upbeat tune that celebrates the fun of going to the bowling alley. With its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody, this song will have you tapping your feet and singing along in no time. The lyrics describe the excitement of rolling a strike and the camaraderie of playing a game with friends. This song is perfect for anyone who loves bowling, or anyone who just enjoys a fun, lighthearted tune about a fun pastime. With its upbeat energy, “The Bowling Song” is sure to get you in the mood for a night at the bowling alley.

2. “Take the Skinheads Bowling” by Camper Van Beethoven

“Take the Skinheads Bowling” by Camper Van Beethoven is an upbeat rock and roll song with punk rock influences. The song has a fast-paced beat and catchy lyrics, making it a great song to sing along to. The lyrics are humorous and lighthearted, telling the story of a group of skinheads who go bowling and have a great time. The song has become a classic among fans of alternative and punk rock music, and is often played at concerts and festivals. With its upbeat and energetic vibe, “Take the Skinheads Bowling” is the perfect anthem for a night of bowling with friends and family.

3. “Bowling Alley Bar” by The Handsome Family

“Bowling Alley Bar” by The Handsome Family is a country and western ballad that narrates the story of a man who frequents a local bowling alley bar. The song paints a vivid picture of the everyday life of the patrons and the character of the bar itself, as they gather to drink, bowl, and forget their troubles. The melancholic melody and folksy lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing for a simpler time. The song speaks to the idea of how communal spaces like bowling alleys can bring people together and provide a sense of community and comfort. With its touching lyrics and evocative sound, “Bowling Alley Bar” is a touching tribute to the role that these spaces play in people’s lives.

4. “Bowling Song” by Stephen Lynch

“Bowling Song” by Stephen Lynch is a comedic take on the sport of bowling. The song is sung from the perspective of a terrible bowler who boasts about their skills, even though they consistently score low. The song features witty lyrics and humor, making it a light-hearted and entertaining listen for fans of comedic music. The upbeat, sing-along melody will have listeners tapping their feet and humming along, making it a great addition to any playlist for a fun time. Overall, “Bowling Song” is a comedic and upbeat tribute to the beloved sport of bowling.

5. “The Bowling Song” by Joe Montgomery

“The Bowling Song” by Joe Montgomery is a lighthearted tune that celebrates the joys of going to the bowling alley. The song is characterized by its upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics that describe the fun of rolling strikes and spares, and the camaraderie that comes with playing with friends. The song’s upbeat and cheerful tone makes it the perfect tune for a night out at the bowling alley, or for anyone looking for a fun and lighthearted listening experience. Whether you’re an avid bowler or simply enjoy the atmosphere of the bowling alley, this song is sure to bring a smile to your face and tap your toes.

6. “Let’s Go Bowling” by Lambchop

“Let’s Go Bowling” is a song by the alternative country band Lambchop. The song is a lively, upbeat tune that celebrates the sport of bowling and its place in American culture. With its catchy melody and playful lyrics, the song captures the spirit of this classic pastime and encourages listeners to grab their bowling shoes and hit the lanes. Throughout the song, the singer sings about the joys of rolling strikes and spares, and the camaraderie that comes from playing with friends and family. The upbeat tempo and catchy chorus of “Let’s Go Bowling” make it an enjoyable and memorable track that perfectly captures the fun of this beloved American pastime.

7. “Bowling Barmy” by Toy Dolls

“Bowling Barmy” by Toy Dolls is an upbeat, fun-filled track that takes you on a journey to the bowling alley. The song has a playful melody and catchy lyrics that will have you singing along in no time. The upbeat rhythm and cheerful lyrics capture the joy of a day spent bowling with friends. The song’s carefree vibe and upbeat tempo make it perfect for a party playlist or for when you want to inject a little bit of fun into your day. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just love to hit the alley every now and then, “Bowling Barmy” is a must-have for your musical collection.

8. “Laser Cat Bowling” by Parry Gripp

“Laser Cat Bowling” by Parry Gripp is a quirky and lighthearted song about a game of laser tag that takes place in a bowling alley. The song features a playful and upbeat melody, with whimsical lyrics that paint a picture of a futuristic game where players dodge laser beams and score strikes. The electronic instrumentation and playful vocal delivery add to the lighthearted and fun feel of the song, making it the perfect tune for a night of laser tag bowling with friends. Whether you’re a fan of laser tag, bowling, or just catchy pop songs, “Laser Cat Bowling” is sure to put a smile on your face.

9. “Bowling Ball” by Superchick

10. “Bowling Ball Blues” by Mack Fields

“Bowling Ball Blues” by Mack Fields is a song about the sport of bowling and the emotions that come with it. The song tells the story of a person who is struggling with their game, with the chorus singing about the “bowling ball blues.” The bluesy and soulful sound of the song, combined with the lyrics, create a melancholic atmosphere that captures the frustration of a bad game and the longing for a better one. The song highlights the emotions that come with playing a sport and the ups and downs that come with it. It is a nostalgic tribute to the game of bowling and a reminder of the joy it can bring.

11. “Bowling U.S.A.” by The Blue Flames

“Bowling U.S.A.” by The Blue Flames is a lively and upbeat song that encapsulates the excitement and joy of a fun night of bowling. The track features catchy lyrics, lively instrumentation, and an infectious chorus that will have you tapping your feet and singing along. With its energetic and celebratory vibe, “Bowling U.S.A.” is the perfect anthem for a night of bowling with friends and family.

12. “Let’s Bowl” by Grease 2

“Let’s Bowl” by Grease 2 is a lighthearted and fun song that perfectly captures the excitement of going to the bowling alley. The song features playful lyrics and a catchy melody, backed by upbeat instrumentation. Whether you’re an avid bowler or just enjoy the occasional game, “Let’s Bowl” is sure to put a smile on your face and get your feet tapping. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a fun-filled night at the bowling alley.

13. “Let’s Go Bowling” by The Telefones

“Let’s Go Bowling” by The Telefones is an upbeat and catchy song that is all about the joys of heading to the bowling alley. With its lively instrumentation and fun-loving lyrics, this song is sure to get your feet tapping and put you in the mood for a night of bowling. The track features a lively chorus that is sure to get stuck in your head, making it the perfect anthem for a fun-filled evening at the lanes. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just looking for a good time, “Let’s Go Bowling” is a must-listen.

14. “Bowling Green” by The Everly Brothers

“Bowling Green” by The Everly Brothers is a classic folk-inspired track that pays homage to the beloved game of bowling. With its simple acoustic guitar strumming and charming lyrics, this song is a nod to the simpler times when a night of bowling was all it took to have a good time. The Everly Brothers’ signature close harmonies add to the song’s timeless feel, making “Bowling Green” a charming and nostalgic tune for fans of both the game and classic folk music. This song is sure to transport you back in time and bring a smile to your face with its warm and inviting sound.

15. “Man from Bowling Green” by Jody Miller

“Man from Bowling Green” by Jody Miller is a upbeat and playful country-pop track that pays tribute to the charming town of Bowling Green and the people who call it home. With its cheerful lyrics and lively instrumentation, this song is sure to get your toes tapping and put you in a good mood. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat melody make it the perfect anthem for the residents of Bowling Green, as well as fans of country-pop music. Whether you’re a fan of the town or just enjoy a good country-inspired tune, “Man from Bowling Green” is sure to brighten your day and bring a smile to your face.

16. “Bowling Shoes” by Fountains of Wayne

“Bowling Shoes” by Fountains of Wayne is a lighthearted and upbeat rock track that celebrates the joys of a night at the bowling alley. The song features catchy lyrics, upbeat instrumentation, and a lively chorus that will have you singing along and tapping your feet. The track is driven by a cheerful energy that is sure to put a smile on your face and get you in the mood for a fun-filled night at the bowling lanes. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just looking for a good time, “Bowling Shoes” is the perfect anthem for a night of bowling with friends and family.

17. “Let’s Go Bowling” by Arrogant Worms

“Let’s Go Bowling” by Arrogant Worms is a fun and lively folk-rock song that is all about the joys of hitting the bowling alley. With its upbeat instrumentation and silly lyrics, this song is sure to put a smile on your face and get you in the mood for a fun-filled evening at the lanes. The song’s catchy chorus and lively rhythm make it the perfect anthem for a night of bowling, whether you’re an avid bowler or just looking for a good time. Whether you’re looking to add some humor to your playlist or just enjoy a good folk-rock tune, “Let’s Go Bowling” by Arrogant Worms is sure to brighten your day and bring a smile to your face.

18. “Rolling Balls” by AFI

“Rolling Balls” by AFI is a high-energy punk rock track that celebrates the fast-paced and exciting sport of bowling. With its driving rhythm and intense instrumentation, this song is sure to get your heart racing and put you in the mood for a night at the bowling alley. The song’s powerful vocals and catchy chorus are sure to get stuck in your head and have you singing along long after the track is over. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just looking for an energetic and adrenaline-fueled punk rock tune, “Rolling Balls” by AFI is sure to satisfy your musical cravings and get you pumped up for a night of bowling.

19. “Red Bowling Ball Ruth” by The White Stripes

“Red Bowling Ball Ruth” by The White Stripes is a fast-paced and energetic rock song that pays tribute to one of the most iconic figures in the world of sports: Babe Ruth. The track features driving instrumentation and intense vocals, making it the perfect anthem for fans of high-energy rock music. The song’s catchy chorus and lively rhythm make it the perfect track to pump you up before a big game, whether you’re playing on the bowling lanes or the baseball diamond. With its celebratory lyrics and powerful energy, “Red Bowling Ball Ruth” by The White Stripes is sure to be a hit with fans of both sports and rock music.

20. “The Bowling Song” by RAFFI

“The Bowling Song” by Raffi is a cheerful and upbeat tune that is perfect for kids and families. With its simple and catchy melody, this song is sure to get stuck in your head and have you humming along for days. The song’s upbeat lyrics and joyful rhythm celebrate the fun and excitement of going bowling, making it the perfect track to play before a family outing to the lanes. Whether you’re a seasoned bowler or just looking for a fun and cheerful song to sing along to, “The Bowling Song” by Raffi is sure to brighten your day and bring a smile to your face. This song is a great addition to any playlist for kids and families, and is sure to become a favorite for generations to come.