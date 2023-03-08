The late 1970s was a pivotal moment in the history of popular music, with artists exploring new sounds and genres while continuing to push the boundaries of what was considered mainstream. 1978 in particular saw a wealth of iconic songs released, ranging from disco anthems to punk rock classics to chart-topping pop hits. In this article, we will explore the top 100 greatest songs from 1978, taking a deep dive into the music that defined the era and the artists that created it.

To compile this list, we have taken into account a variety of factors, including chart performance, critical acclaim, and lasting cultural impact. We have also considered the broader musical and cultural context in which each song was created, taking into account the social and political issues of the time, as well as the broader trends and innovations in music production and technology.

As we explore the top 100 greatest songs from 1978, we will celebrate the diverse range of musical genres and styles that defined the era, from the disco-fueled dancefloor anthems of Donna Summer and Chic, to the punk rock revolution of the Clash and the Ramones, to the enduring pop classics of ABBA and the Bee Gees. Whether you lived through the era or are discovering these songs for the first time, this list is a celebration of the enduring power of music to inspire, uplift, and move us, even decades after its creation.

The year 1978 was a golden age for music, with a wide range of genres producing hits that are still revered and listened to today. From disco and funk to rock and pop, the Top 100 Greatest Songs from 1978 includes an eclectic mix of tracks that defined the sound of the era.

At the top of the list is “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, a disco classic that has become synonymous with the genre itself. The song’s infectious beat, catchy lyrics, and iconic falsetto vocals have ensured its enduring popularity, with many covers and remixes produced in the years since its release.

Other highlights from the list include “Le Freak” by Chic, a funk anthem that was a massive hit on both sides of the Atlantic; “Miss You” by The Rolling Stones, a soulful rock ballad that showcases Mick Jagger’s vocal range; and “Three Times a Lady” by the Commodores, a romantic ballad that has become a staple at weddings and other special events.

The list also features a number of iconic songs from iconic artists, including “Blinded by the Light” by Bruce Springsteen, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, and “You’re the One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

In addition to its entertainment value, the Top 100 Greatest Songs from 1978 also provides a fascinating snapshot of the cultural and political climate of the time. Many of the songs address issues such as love, heartbreak, and social justice, reflecting the concerns and aspirations of the era’s audiences.

1. Shadow Dancing – Andy Gibb

“Shadow Dancing” by Andy Gibb was a chart-topping hit in 1978 and the lead single from his album of the same name. Written by Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees, the song features their signature harmonies and disco-inspired sound. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy lyrics, and Andy’s smooth vocals propelled it to become one of the biggest hits of the year, earning him multiple awards and securing his position as a rising star in the music industry. “Shadow Dancing” remains a beloved classic, reflecting the energetic and carefree spirit of the late ’70s music scene.

2. Night Fever – The Bee Gees

“Night Fever” by the Bee Gees was a standout track from the iconic “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, released in 1978. The song’s pulsing beat, catchy chorus, and falsetto vocals capture the essence of the disco era and remain instantly recognizable today. “Night Fever” was a massive success, spending eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning the Bee Gees multiple Grammy Awards. The song is a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, representing the peak of disco music’s popularity and the enduring influence of the Bee Gees on the music world.

3. You Light Up My Life – Debby Boone

“You Light Up My Life” by Debby Boone was a chart-topping ballad in 1978 that became an instant classic. Written by Joseph Brooks for the film of the same name, the song’s sentimental lyrics and Debby’s emotive vocals struck a chord with listeners, earning it multiple awards and cementing its place as a timeless love song. “You Light Up My Life” remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for ten consecutive weeks, breaking the record for the longest reign in the chart’s history at the time. The song’s enduring popularity and heartfelt message continue to resonate with listeners today.

4. Stayin’ Alive – The Bee Gees

“Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees is a disco classic that has become synonymous with the era. Released in 1978, the song’s funky bassline, infectious beat, and catchy chorus have made it a staple of dance floors and pop culture. The song’s popularity was further boosted by its inclusion in the soundtrack of the hit movie “Saturday Night Fever”, which propelled the Bee Gees to superstardom. “Stayin’ Alive” remains an iconic representation of the disco movement, reflecting the carefree and energetic spirit of the time and inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

5. Kiss You All Over – Exile

“Kiss You All Over” by Exile was a smash hit in 1978, becoming one of the most popular songs of the year. The song’s sensual lyrics, catchy melody, and disco-inspired beat captured the attention of listeners, making it a favorite at dance clubs and on radio stations. “Kiss You All Over” marked a departure from the country sound that Exile was known for, showcasing their versatility and ability to tap into different genres. The song remains a beloved classic, embodying the carefree and romantic spirit of the late ’70s music scene.

6. How Deep Is Your Love – The Bee Gees

“How Deep Is Your Love” by the Bee Gees was a chart-topping hit in 1978 that became one of the most iconic love songs of all time. The song’s gentle melody, soulful harmonies, and emotive lyrics capture the essence of a deep, abiding love. “How Deep Is Your Love” was an instant classic, earning the Bee Gees multiple awards and topping charts around the world. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, with countless covers and tributes paying homage to its enduring appeal. “How Deep Is Your Love” remains a timeless masterpiece, evoking the power and beauty of true love.

7. Baby Come Back – Player

“Baby Come Back” by Player was a chart-topping hit in 1978 that has become a beloved classic. The song’s catchy melody, heartfelt lyrics, and smooth vocals struck a chord with listeners, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. “Baby Come Back” reflects the timeless theme of lost love and the desire to make amends, conveying a sense of longing and regret that is relatable to many. The song’s popularity has endured over the years, with its memorable chorus and catchy hooks remaining instantly recognizable. “Baby Come Back” is a testament to the enduring power of love and the enduring appeal of classic pop music.

8. (Love Is) Thicker Than Water – Andy Gibb

“(Love Is) Thicker Than Water” by Andy Gibb was a hit song in 1978 that marked a departure from his earlier work. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and disco-inspired sound captured the attention of audiences, making it one of the most popular songs of the year. “(Love Is) Thicker Than Water” was co-written by Barry Gibb, Andy’s older brother and member of the Bee Gees, reflecting their musical synergy and shared love of dance music. The song remains a classic of the disco era, embodying the upbeat and carefree spirit of the time while showcasing Andy’s talents as a singer and performer.

9. Boogie Oogie Oogie – A Taste Of Honey

“Boogie Oogie Oogie” by A Taste of Honey was a disco hit in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the genre. The song’s funky bassline, catchy chorus, and infectious beat made it an instant dance floor favorite, becoming one of the most popular songs of the year. “Boogie Oogie Oogie” showcased A Taste of Honey’s talents as a band, highlighting their ability to fuse different musical styles and create a sound that was uniquely their own. The song remains a classic of the disco era, representing the carefree and energetic spirit of the time while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

10. Three Times a Lady – The Commodores

“Three Times a Lady” by The Commodores was a romantic ballad in 1978 that became one of the biggest hits of the year. The song’s gentle melody, soulful vocals, and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with audiences, earning it multiple awards and securing its place as a timeless love song. “Three Times a Lady” showcases The Commodores’ musical versatility and ability to tap into different genres, highlighting their talents as both musicians and songwriters. The song remains a beloved classic, embodying the power and beauty of true love while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

11. Grease – Frankie Valli

“Grease” by Frankie Valli was a hit song in 1978 that became the theme song for the iconic musical of the same name. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and playful lyrics capture the fun and excitement of the movie, making it a beloved classic. “Grease” showcases Frankie Valli’s talents as a singer and performer, highlighting his ability to infuse different musical genres with his unique style. The song remains a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, representing the peak of the disco and musical theater movements while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

12. I Go Crazy – Paul Davis

“I Go Crazy” by Paul Davis was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s gentle melody, emotive vocals, and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with listeners, making it one of the most popular songs of the year. “I Go Crazy” showcases Paul Davis’s talents as a singer and songwriter, highlighting his ability to tap into the universal themes of love and heartbreak. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of a great love song while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

13. You’re the One That I Want – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

“You’re the One That I Want” by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John was a hit song in 1978 that became the theme song for the iconic movie “Grease”. The song’s catchy melody, playful lyrics, and electrifying vocals capture the essence of the movie’s playful spirit, making it a beloved classic. “You’re the One That I Want” showcases John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John’s chemistry as performers, highlighting their ability to bring a sense of joy and excitement to their roles. The song remains a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, inspiring countless covers and tributes while embodying the timeless appeal of classic pop music.

14. Emotion – Samantha Sang

“Emotion” by Samantha Sang was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s soulful vocals, emotive lyrics, and disco-inspired beat capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite at dance clubs and on radio stations. “Emotion” showcases Samantha Sang’s talents as a singer and performer, highlighting her ability to infuse different musical genres with her unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of a great love song while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

15. Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton

“Lay Down Sally” by Eric Clapton was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy melody, and playful lyrics capture the essence of the country rock sound, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Lay Down Sally” showcases Eric Clapton’s talents as a guitarist and songwriter, highlighting his ability to blend different musical genres with his unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

16. Miss You – The Rolling Stones

“Miss You” by The Rolling Stones was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s disco-inspired beat, catchy chorus, and soulful vocals capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite at dance clubs and on radio stations. “Miss You” showcases The Rolling Stones’ talents as musicians and songwriters, highlighting their ability to adapt to different musical genres while retaining their signature sound. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

17. Just the Way You Are – Billy Joel

“Just the Way You Are” by Billy Joel was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s gentle melody, emotive vocals, and heartfelt lyrics struck a chord with listeners, making it one of the most popular songs of the year. “Just the Way You Are” showcases Billy Joel’s talents as a songwriter and musician, highlighting his ability to craft timeless love songs that resonate with audiences of all ages. The song remains a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, inspiring countless covers and tributes while embodying the enduring power of love and great music.

18. With a Little Luck – Wings

“With a Little Luck” by Wings was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and playful lyrics capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “With a Little Luck” showcases Wings’ talents as musicians and songwriters, highlighting their ability to blend different musical genres with their unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

19. If I Can’t Have You – Yvonne Elliman

“If I Can’t Have You” by Yvonne Elliman was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s disco-inspired beat, catchy chorus, and soulful vocals capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite at dance clubs and on radio stations. “If I Can’t Have You” showcases Yvonne Elliman’s talents as a singer and performer, highlighting her ability to infuse different musical genres with her unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

20. Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) – Chic

“Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)” by Chic was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s disco-inspired beat, catchy chorus, and soulful vocals capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite at dance clubs and on radio stations. “Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)” showcases Chic’s talents as musicians and songwriters, highlighting their ability to create infectious dance grooves that still pack the dance floor today. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

21. Feels So Good – Chuck Mangione

“Feels So Good” by Chuck Mangione was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s gentle melody, smooth jazz sound, and upbeat tempo capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Feels So Good” showcases Chuck Mangione’s talents as a trumpeter and composer, highlighting his ability to blend different musical genres with his unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

22. Hot Child In the City – Nick Gilder

“Hot Child in the City” by Nick Gilder was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s catchy melody, rock-inspired sound, and emotive vocals capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Hot Child in the City” showcases Nick Gilder’s talents as a singer and songwriter, highlighting his ability to infuse different musical genres with his unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

23. Love Is Like Oxygen – The Sweet

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by The Sweet was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s catchy melody, rock-inspired sound, and soulful vocals capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Love Is Like Oxygen” showcases The Sweet’s talents as musicians and songwriters, highlighting their ability to blend different musical genres with their unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

24. It’s a Heartache – Bonnie Tyler

“It’s a Heartache” by Bonnie Tyler was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s emotive vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and rock-inspired sound capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “It’s a Heartache” showcases Bonnie Tyler’s talents as a singer and performer, highlighting her ability to infuse different musical genres with her unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

25. We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions – Queen

“We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions” by Queen was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s anthemic chorus, powerful vocals, and rock-inspired sound capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions” showcases Queen’s talents as musicians and songwriters, highlighting their ability to create timeless classics that still resonate with audiences today. The song remains a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, inspiring countless covers and tributes while embodying the enduring power of great music.

26. Baker Street – Gerry Rafferty

“Baker Street” by Gerry Rafferty was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s soulful saxophone solo, emotive vocals, and catchy melody capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Baker Street” showcases Gerry Rafferty’s talents as a singer, songwriter, and saxophonist, highlighting his ability to create music that transcends different musical genres. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

27. Can’t Smile Without You – Barry Manilow

“Can’t Smile Without You” by Barry Manilow was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s emotive vocals, sentimental lyrics, and gentle melody capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Can’t Smile Without You” showcases Barry Manilow’s talents as a singer and songwriter, highlighting his ability to create timeless classics that still resonate with audiences today. The song remains a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, inspiring countless covers and tributes while embodying the enduring power of great music.

28. Too Much, Too Little, Too Late – Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams

“Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” by Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s emotive vocals, soulful melody, and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” showcases the talents of Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams as singers, highlighting their ability to create a beautiful duet that still resonates with audiences today. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

29. Dance With Me – Peter Brown

“Dance With Me” by Peter Brown was a hit song in 1978 that remains a beloved classic of the era. The song’s disco-inspired beat, catchy chorus, and soulful vocals capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite at dance clubs and on radio stations. “Dance With Me” showcases Peter Brown’s talents as a singer and songwriter, highlighting his ability to infuse different musical genres with his unique style. The song remains a timeless masterpiece, embodying the power and beauty of great music while inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years.

30. Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad – Meat Loaf

“Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” by Meat Loaf was a hit song in 1978 that became a beloved classic of the era. The song’s emotive vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and rock-inspired sound capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” showcases Meat Loaf’s talents as a singer and performer, highlighting his ability to create powerful ballads that still resonate with audiences today. The song remains a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, inspiring countless covers and tributes while embodying the enduring power of great music.

31. Jack and Jill – Raydio

“Jack and Jill” by Raydio was a hit song in 1978 that continues to captivate music lovers today. The song’s upbeat tempo, catchy lyrics, and soulful vocals make it a favorite at dance clubs and on radio stations. “Jack and Jill” showcases Raydio’s talent as a band and their ability to blend different musical genres to create a unique sound. The song remains a timeless classic of the late ’70s, inspiring countless covers and tributes over the years while embodying the power and beauty of great music. Whether you’re a fan of disco, soul, or rock, “Jack and Jill” is a must-listen.

32. Take a Chance On Me – Abba

“Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA was a hit song in 1978 that became an iconic classic of the era. The song’s upbeat rhythm, catchy melody, and charming vocals capture the essence of the time, making it a favorite among music lovers. “Take a Chance on Me” showcases ABBA’s unique style and flair for creating pop hits that still resonate with audiences today. The song remains a cultural touchstone of the late ’70s, inspiring countless covers and tributes while embodying the enduring power of great music. Whether you’re a fan of disco, pop, or classic rock, “Take a Chance on Me” is a must-listen.

33. Sometimes When We Touch – Dan Hill

“Sometimes When We Touch” by Dan Hill is a soulful ballad that has remained a popular love song since its release in 1978. The song’s poignant lyrics, heartfelt vocals, and gentle melody make it a favorite for weddings and romantic occasions. “Sometimes When We Touch” showcases Hill’s ability to connect with audiences through his music, touching the hearts of millions around the world. The song has been covered by countless artists over the years, but Hill’s original version remains a timeless classic of the late ’70s, evoking memories of a simpler time and the power of love.

34. Last Dance – Donna Summer

Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” was a huge hit in 1978 and quickly became an iconic song of the disco era. The song’s fast-paced beat, electrifying energy, and soulful vocals capture the essence of the late ’70s disco scene, making it an all-time classic. “Last Dance” showcases Summer’s amazing voice and songwriting skills, cementing her status as the queen of disco. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious melody make it impossible not to dance along, transporting listeners to a time of glitter, lights, and dance floors. Even today, “Last Dance” remains a favorite for parties, clubs, and all-night celebrations.

35. Hopelessly Devoted to You – Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” is a power ballad from the 1978 movie “Grease”. The song, written by John Farrar, became a huge hit and earned Newton-John an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Her emotive vocals and the song’s simple but effective melody tug at the heartstrings, making it an anthem for unrequited love. “Hopelessly Devoted to You” became a massive hit worldwide, and it continues to be a beloved classic of the era. Its timeless quality has cemented it as one of the greatest love songs of all time.

36. Hot Blooded – Foreigner

Foreigner’s “Hot Blooded” is a high-energy, guitar-driven rock song released in 1978. With its catchy riffs, pulsing beat, and raw vocals, “Hot Blooded” quickly became a fan favorite and a staple of classic rock radio. The song’s lyrics are about an intense physical attraction, and they perfectly complement the song’s fiery energy. “Hot Blooded” reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has remained a rock classic for decades. Its memorable guitar solo and infectious chorus make it an instantly recognizable song that continues to inspire and excite rock fans around the world.

37. You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim) – Rod Stewart

“The Closer I Get to You” is a classic love song released in 1978 by Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway. The smooth and soulful ballad is a beautiful duet that expresses the intimacy and depth of a close relationship. With its touching lyrics and the stunning vocals of both singers, the song has become a timeless classic. “The Closer I Get to You” reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the R&B charts. The song has been covered by numerous artists over the years and remains a beloved staple of love song playlists.

38. The Closer I Get to You – Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway

“Sometimes When We Touch” is a ballad by Canadian singer-songwriter Dan Hill. The song was a major hit in 1978, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is known for its emotionally charged lyrics, which describe the complexity of human relationships and the vulnerability of opening up to another person. Hill’s tender vocals and the lush instrumentation add to the song’s impact, making it a powerful and enduring ballad. “Sometimes When We Touch” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and remains a popular choice for weddings and other romantic occasions.

39. Dust In the Wind – Kansas

“Dust in the Wind” is a poignant and contemplative song by the American rock band Kansas, released in 1978. The song features a simple and stripped-down arrangement with acoustic guitars and violin, and the lyrics meditate on the transient nature of human existence and the inevitability of mortality. Despite its melancholic themes, “Dust in the Wind” became one of Kansas’s most popular and enduring songs, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its popularity has only grown over the years, and it remains a beloved classic rock staple that continues to inspire and move listeners.

40. Magnet and Steel – Walter Egan

“Magnet and Steel” is a soft rock song by American singer-songwriter Walter Egan, released in 1978. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a smooth vocal performance by Egan, as well as lush production with a prominent use of synthesizers. “Magnet and Steel” became a hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number eight, and has since become a classic of the era. The song is often associated with the laid-back and romantic mood of late 1970s California rock, and its catchy hooks and sing-along chorus make it a favorite among fans of the genre.

41. Short People – Randy Newman

“Short People” is a satirical song by Randy Newman from his album “Little Criminals.” The song deals with the topic of prejudice against people of short stature. With a catchy piano riff and sarcastic lyrics, Newman cleverly turns the tables on the notion that being short is a bad thing. The song was both popular and controversial, with some people accusing Newman of promoting discrimination against short people. However, Newman has always maintained that the song was intended to be tongue-in-cheek and a commentary on irrational prejudices. Despite the controversy, “Short People” remains one of Newman’s most well-known and memorable songs.

42. Use Ta Be My Girl – The O’Jays

“Use Ta Be My Girl” is a soulful and groovy track by The O’Jays, released in 1978. The song is a tribute to a former lover and talks about how he still misses her even though they have parted ways. The upbeat rhythm and smooth vocals make this song a perfect fit for dance parties and showcases the group’s signature sound. The catchy chorus and fun lyrics have made this song an enduring classic, and it continues to be a favorite among fans of the group and fans of the soul genre alike.

43. Our Love – Natalie Cole

“Our Love” is a soulful and passionate ballad performed by Natalie Cole, released in 1978. The song was written by Chuck Jackson, Marvin Yancy, and Natalie Cole, and it features a smooth and emotional vocal performance by Cole. The song tells the story of a woman who is deeply in love with her partner and expresses her devotion and commitment to him. With its soulful melody, smooth instrumentation, and heartfelt lyrics, “Our Love” was a hit for Natalie Cole and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1979.

44. Love Will Find a Way – Pablo Cruise

“Love Will Find a Way” by Pablo Cruise is a classic soft rock song that was released in 1978. The song was a commercial success, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It features a catchy melody and harmonies, with lyrics that suggest that love can conquer all obstacles. The song has a positive and uplifting vibe, with the band’s signature smooth sound and laid-back groove. It is considered one of Pablo Cruise’s most memorable and popular songs, and remains a favorite among fans of the soft rock genre.

45. An Everlasting Love – Andy Gibb

“An Everlasting Love” is a love song by Andy Gibb, which was released as a single in 1978. The song became a hit and peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it Gibb’s fourth top-ten hit in the United States. The song features Gibb’s signature falsetto vocals and a catchy melody that captures the excitement and passion of falling in love. The lyrics express the singer’s desire to have a love that will last forever. “An Everlasting Love” has remained a popular song and continues to be played on radio stations and featured on romantic playlists.

46. Love Is in the Air – John Paul Young

“Love Is in the Air” is a classic disco track by Australian singer John Paul Young, released in 1978. It was a huge hit worldwide, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, including Australia and the Netherlands. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody, with lyrics that convey a message of love and celebration. The song’s success helped to establish Young as a major artist in the disco genre, and it remains a beloved classic to this day. Its popularity has led to numerous covers and appearances in popular culture, ensuring its place as a disco classic.

47. Goodbye Girl – David Gates

“Goodbye Girl” is a soft rock song written by David Gates and performed by his band Bread’s lead singer, David Gates, for the movie of the same name. The song’s mellow melody and lyrics convey a sense of sadness and longing, as Gates sings about a relationship that has ended and his struggle to move on. The song became a hit in 1978, reaching the top ten on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the Adult Contemporary chart. The gentle acoustic guitar and Gates’ plaintive vocals make “Goodbye Girl” a memorable and timeless classic of the era.

48. Slip Slidin’ Away – Paul Simon

“Slip Slidin’ Away” is a song by American singer-songwriter Paul Simon, released in 1977. The song features a laid-back, country-influenced melody and lyrics that deal with the theme of loss and moving on. The track features a prominent acoustic guitar and Simon’s signature intricate vocal harmonies. “Slip Slidin’ Away” was a commercial success, reaching the top five on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming one of Simon’s most popular and enduring songs. It has since been covered by numerous artists and was included in Simon’s 1998 compilation album, “The Paul Simon Anthology.”

49. The Groove Line – Heatwave

“The Groove Line” by Heatwave is a disco-funk hit from 1978. The song has a smooth and catchy groove with a prominent bassline that sets the tone for the track. The vocals are soulful and danceable, perfectly complementing the funky instrumentation. The song reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number four on the R&B chart. “The Groove Line” remains a popular song in the disco and funk genres, with its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus still getting people on the dancefloor today. The song has been covered by various artists and used in TV shows and movies over the years.

50. Thunder Island – Jay Ferguson

“Thunder Island” is a song by American musician Jay Ferguson from his 1977 album “Thunder Island”. The song is a catchy and upbeat rock tune with a tropical island vibe, featuring driving guitars and a memorable chorus. The lyrics describe a tropical paradise where the narrator goes to escape his problems and live a carefree life. “Thunder Island” became a hit single in the US, reaching number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has since been covered by several artists and continues to be a popular classic rock radio staple.

51. Imaginary Lover – Atlanta Rhythm Section

“Imaginary Lover” is a song by the Atlanta Rhythm Section, released in 1978. The song is a classic example of the Southern rock genre with its driving guitar riffs and catchy chorus. It tells the story of a man who is in love with an imaginary woman who exists only in his mind. The lyrics describe his longing for her and the way she seems to fill a void in his life. The song was a commercial success, reaching number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning the band a loyal fan base. It remains a popular classic rock radio staple to this day.

52. Still the Same – Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band

“Still the Same” is a song by American rock band Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band. Released in 1978 as a single from their album “Stranger in Town,” the song features Seger’s signature raspy vocals and melodic guitar riffs. The lyrics describe the challenges of staying true to oneself amidst the changing circumstances of life. The song became a hit, reaching number 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and cementing Seger’s status as one of the most successful rock artists of the era. “Still the Same” remains a beloved classic rock anthem and a staple of Seger’s live performances.

53. My Angel Baby, Toby Beau

“My Angel Baby” is a song by American rock band Toby Beau, released in 1978. The song was written by the band’s keyboardist Balde Silva and features a smooth and catchy melody that perfectly complements the lyrics. “My Angel Baby” was a commercial success, reaching number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The song has since become a classic and has been covered by numerous artists over the years. It remains one of the most recognizable and beloved songs of the late 70s, capturing the era’s nostalgic and romantic spirit.

54. Disco Inferno – The Trammps

“Disco Inferno” is a classic disco hit released by The Trammps in 1976. The song was featured in the film “Saturday Night Fever” and became a major hit, reaching number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The driving beat and catchy lyrics make it a favorite among disco fans and it remains a popular choice at parties and dance clubs. The song has been covered by several artists over the years, including Tina Turner and Cyndi Lauper. It is often cited as one of the quintessential disco songs of the era and has become a cultural icon of the disco era.

55. On Broadway – George Benson

“On Broadway” is a classic hit by George Benson, originally written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and first recorded by The Drifters. Benson’s version, released in 1978, reached the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100 and earned him a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance. The song’s upbeat rhythm and catchy melody make it a staple of radio stations and dance floors even today. With its lyrics describing the excitement and allure of New York’s theater district, “On Broadway” has become a timeless tribute to the glamour and energy of the city that never sleeps.

56. Come Sail Away – Styx

“Come Sail Away” is a song by American rock band Styx, released in 1977. It became one of their most popular and recognizable songs, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a blend of progressive rock and pop music, with a prominent piano intro, soaring vocals, and guitar riffs. The lyrics describe a journey to an unknown destination and the desire for adventure and freedom. The song’s popularity has endured over the years and has been featured in various films, TV shows, and commercials. Its catchy chorus and memorable melody have made it a classic of the era.

57. (Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again – L.T.D.

“(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again” is a song by the R&B and funk band L.T.D. The song was released in 1977 and was a hit on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 4. It also reached number 1 on the R&B charts. The song is a funky and danceable track, driven by the tight rhythm section and catchy horn section. The vocals, provided by Jeffrey Osborne, are smooth and soulful. The lyrics speak of a love that keeps bringing the singer back for more, despite any past troubles. Overall, the song is a fun and infectious celebration of love and groove.

58. This Time I’m in It for Love – Player

“This Time I’m in It for Love” is a soft rock song by the American band Player. The song was written by band member J.C. Crowley and produced by Ron Nevison. Released in 1978, the track became the group’s highest-charting single, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features catchy hooks, polished harmonies, and driving piano riffs. The lyrics speak about a man who has had his share of short-term romances, but now he’s ready for something more serious. It’s a quintessential love song of the late 1970s that still holds up today.

59. You Belong to Me – Carly Simon

“You Belong to Me” is a song by Carly Simon, released in 1978. The song was written by Carly Simon and Michael McDonald, and it was the lead single from her album “Boys in the Trees.” The song is about a woman who is confident in her relationship with her partner, as she believes that they belong to each other. The song became one of Carly Simon’s biggest hits, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is also known for its memorable chorus and the harmonies between Simon and McDonald, who also provided backing vocals on the track.

60. Here You Come Again – Dolly Parton

“Here You Come Again” is a song by American country music singer Dolly Parton, released as a single in 1977. The song was a huge commercial success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number one on the country charts, becoming Parton’s first number-one hit on that chart. It also won a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The song is a catchy, upbeat tune with a distinct pop-country sound, featuring Parton’s signature vocals and lyrics about a past lover who keeps coming back into her life. It remains one of Parton’s most popular and recognizable songs.

61. Blue Bayou – Linda Ronstadt

“Blue Bayou” is a song recorded by Linda Ronstadt in 1977, which became a major hit and reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was written by Roy Orbison and Joe Melson in 1961 and was originally recorded by Orbison. Ronstadt’s version features a beautiful arrangement, with lush strings and acoustic guitars, showcasing her powerful and emotional vocals. The song is a melancholic ballad about missing someone you love and longing for the simplicity of life by the blue bayou. It remains a classic example of Ronstadt’s ability to convey deep emotions through her music.

62. Peg – Steely Dan

“Peg” is a 1977 song by American rock band Steely Dan, released as a single from their album “Aja.” The song features a funky, jazz-inspired beat with a distinctive guitar solo and catchy chorus. It was one of the band’s biggest hits, reaching number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song is known for its clever lyrics, which are full of double entendres and references to popular culture. “Peg” has been covered by numerous artists and has been featured in several movies and TV shows. It remains a beloved classic of 70s rock and roll.

63. You Needed Me – Anne Murray

“You Needed Me” is a soft rock ballad by Canadian singer Anne Murray, released in 1978. The song tells a story of someone who feels unimportant and unloved until they find someone who fills that void. The song’s melody is gentle and soothing, with Murray’s emotive voice perfectly conveying the vulnerability and desperation of the lyrics. “You Needed Me” was a massive commercial success, topping the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning Murray a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1979. It remains one of Murray’s most beloved and iconic songs.

64. Shame – Evelyn “Champagne” King

“Shame” by Evelyn “Champagne” King is an R&B and dance-pop song that was released in 1978. The track became King’s breakthrough hit, reaching the top ten on both the R&B and pop charts. It features a funky bassline and a catchy chorus, with King’s powerful vocals delivering lyrics about feeling ashamed of being caught in a lie. The song’s infectious groove and disco influence made it a popular dance floor anthem at the time, and it remains a favorite among disco and R&B enthusiasts. “Shame” is considered one of the definitive tracks of the disco era and helped establish King as a major force in music.

65. Reminiscing – Little River Band

“Reminiscing” is a soft rock song by Australian band Little River Band, released in 1978. The song features mellow guitar riffs, smooth vocal harmonies, and a catchy melody that takes listeners on a nostalgic journey. The lyrics reflect on past memories and experiences, capturing the essence of reminiscing with someone special. The song was a commercial success, reaching number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and number ten on the Australian Kent Music Report. It remains a beloved classic of the soft rock genre and has been covered by many artists over the years.

66. Count On Me – Jefferson Starship

“Count On Me” is a song by Jefferson Starship, released in 1978. It features the powerful vocals of lead singer Marty Balin and was a top ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written by Balin, Jesse Barish, and lead guitarist Craig Chaquico, and is a stirring ballad that speaks to the strength of friendship and the importance of being there for one another through difficult times. The track features lush instrumentation and soaring harmonies, making it a beloved classic from the late 1970s and a shining example of the era’s soft rock sound.

67. Baby Hold On – Eddie Money

“Baby Hold On” is a rock song by Eddie Money, released in 1978. The song was a commercial success, reaching #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It features prominent guitar riffs and a catchy chorus that became a fan favorite. The lyrics describe a man pleading with his lover to stay with him, promising that their love will survive any hardship they might face. The song’s upbeat tempo and memorable melody made it a radio staple in the late 1970s and early 1980s, solidifying Eddie Money’s place in the rock pantheon as one of the genre’s most enduring acts.

68. Hey Deanie – Shaun Cassidy

“Hey Deanie” is a song by American pop singer Shaun Cassidy, released in 1977. The song was written by Eric Carmen and featured on Cassidy’s self-titled debut album. The song tells the story of a young couple’s secret romance and the challenges they face in keeping it hidden. With its catchy melody and Cassidy’s smooth vocals, “Hey Deanie” became a hit and reached number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has remained a favorite of fans of 1970s pop music and is considered one of the standout tracks of Cassidy’s career.

69. Summer Nights – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

“Summer Nights” is a classic duet performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John for the iconic movie “Grease.” Released in 1978, the song was a chart-topping hit and became an anthem of teenage love. The catchy tune features upbeat and nostalgic lyrics, reflecting the carefree spirit of summer nights. It captures the feeling of young love and the excitement that comes with it. The song’s success cemented the film’s popularity, becoming a cultural phenomenon and a defining moment of the 1970s. Even decades later, “Summer Nights” remains a beloved classic that continues to evoke a sense of nostalgia and joy.

70. What’s Your Name – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Number 70 on the list is “What’s Your Name” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, released in 1977. The song has a catchy and upbeat rhythm with a blues-rock feel to it. The lyrics are about meeting a girl and trying to find out her name, with a fun and playful tone. The song was a chart success, reaching number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 9 on the Billboard Rock chart. It has since become a classic rock staple and is often played on classic rock radio stations.

71. Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue – Crystal Gayle

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” is a country-pop ballad by Crystal Gayle. Released in 1977, the song became Gayle’s signature hit and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The lyrics describe a woman whose heartbreak is so great that it causes her brown eyes to turn blue. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and has since been covered by many artists. Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics have made it a timeless classic in the country and pop genres.

72. Because the Night – Patti Smith

“Because the Night” is a song co-written by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith and originally recorded by the latter for her album “Easter.” The song features a powerful vocal performance from Smith and a driving rock sound that perfectly captures the energy and intensity of the lyrics. It became a hit and a rock classic, with its memorable chorus and guitar riffs. The song has been covered by several artists, but Smith’s version remains the most iconic. It has been praised for its poetic lyrics, evocative imagery, and its ability to capture the thrill and excitement of a night of passion.

73. Every Kinda People – Robert Palmer

“Every Kinda People” is a song by Robert Palmer, released in 1978. It is a soft rock song with a strong reggae influence and was written by the Jamaican musician Andy Fraser. The song became a hit in the US, UK, and several other countries. It features lyrics that highlight the importance of acceptance and unity in a diverse world. The song is characterized by its catchy melody, Palmer’s smooth vocals, and the use of horns and a prominent bassline. “Every Kinda People” is considered one of Palmer’s signature songs and has been covered by several other artists over the years.

74. Copacabana (At the Copa) – Barry Manilow

“Copacabana (At the Copa)” is a disco song released by Barry Manilow in 1978. The song tells the story of a showgirl named Lola, her bartender love interest named Tony, and her jealous gangster ex-boyfriend Rico. The song’s narrative is inspired by the real-life Copacabana nightclub in New York City, which was known for its glamorous performers and clientele in the 1940s and ’50s. The song became one of Manilow’s most popular hits, reaching the top ten on both the US and UK charts. Its catchy chorus and upbeat rhythm continue to be a staple of disco playlists today.

75. Always and Forever – Heatwave

“Always and Forever” is a romantic ballad by the British soul group Heatwave. The song was written by Heatwave’s keyboardist and vocalist Rod Temperton and was released in 1977 as the first single from their album “Too Hot to Handle.” The song became a major hit, reaching No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the R&B chart. It is known for its smooth and silky melody, tight harmonies, and passionate lyrics about everlasting love. “Always and Forever” has since become a timeless classic and is often played at weddings and romantic events.

76. You and I – Rick James

“You and I” is a song by American musician Rick James, released in 1978. The song is a soulful duet featuring background vocals by Teena Marie and was a top 20 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song is a romantic ballad about a couple’s journey through love and the ups and downs that come with it. With James’ smooth vocals and Marie’s angelic harmonies, the song is a timeless classic that continues to resonate with listeners today. “You and I” has been covered by several artists, including Michael McDonald and Eddie Murphy.

77. Serpentine Fire – Earth, Wind and Fire

“Serpentine Fire” by Earth, Wind and Fire. The song was released in 1977 and was a hit on the R&B charts, peaking at number one. “Serpentine Fire” features the distinctive horn and percussion sections that are synonymous with Earth, Wind and Fire’s sound. The lyrics evoke images of a fire that cannot be put out, and the music builds to a climax with an energetic instrumental section. The song’s message of passion and determination has resonated with audiences for decades, making “Serpentine Fire” one of Earth, Wind and Fire’s most enduring hits.

78. Sentimental Lady – Bob Welch

“Sentimental Lady” is a soft rock song by American singer-songwriter Bob Welch. It was originally released as a single by Fleetwood Mac in 1972, and then re-released as a solo track by Welch in 1977. The song features a simple yet catchy melody, with Welch’s smooth vocals delivering the sentimental lyrics about a lost love. The soft rock instrumentation, including the use of acoustic guitar and piano, adds to the song’s emotional depth. “Sentimental Lady” became one of Welch’s most popular songs, reaching number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helping to establish his solo career after leaving Fleetwood Mac.

79. Falling, LeBlanc and Carr

“Falling” is a romantic ballad by the American soft rock duo, LeBlanc and Carr. The song was released in 1978 and became a hit single, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It features a beautiful piano melody and heartfelt vocals that express the feeling of falling in love. The song’s poetic lyrics convey the pure joy and happiness of being in a loving relationship. “Falling” has become a classic love song that continues to be played and enjoyed by generations of music lovers. It remains a timeless reminder of the power of love to move and inspire us.

80. Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Santa Esmeralda

“Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” is a song by Santa Esmeralda, released in 1977. It is a cover of the 1964 song by Nina Simone, but with a disco twist. The song features fast-paced Latin beats and the use of a flamenco guitar. The disco version of the song became a hit and topped the charts in several countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada. The song’s lyrics describe the desire to be understood by a lover, with the singer pleading not to be misunderstood. The powerful vocals and driving beat of the song make it a classic of the disco era.

81. Bluer Than Blue – Michael Johnson

“Bluer Than Blue” is a song by American singer-songwriter Michael Johnson. It was released in 1978 as the lead single from his album, “The Michael Johnson Album”. The song reached No. 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. The melancholic love ballad is noted for its simple yet effective lyrics and Johnson’s soothing vocals. The song is about a man reflecting on the end of his relationship and the pain he feels as he tries to move on. The emotional power of the song has made it a staple of soft rock and adult contemporary radio.

82. Running On Empty – Jackson Browne

“Running on Empty” by Jackson Browne is a rock song from his 1977 album of the same name. The song is characterized by its steady, pulsing rhythm and its lyrics that reflect the restless nature of life on the road. Browne sings about the toll that touring takes on musicians, including the physical and emotional exhaustion that can come with constant travel. The song features a memorable piano riff and a catchy chorus that invites listeners to sing along. “Running on Empty” has become one of Browne’s most enduring hits, and it continues to be a beloved classic rock staple.

83. Whenever I Call You “Friend” – Kenny Loggins

“Whenever I Call You ‘Friend'” is a hit song by Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks from 1978. It was written by Loggins and Melissa Manchester, who also provided backing vocals. The song is a catchy and upbeat duet with Loggins and Nicks trading verses, and it features a memorable chorus that is easy to sing along to. The song was a commercial success, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Loggins’ most recognizable hits. It remains a popular radio staple and is frequently played on adult contemporary stations.

84. Fool (If You Think It’s Over), Chris Rea

“Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” is a song by British singer-songwriter Chris Rea, released in 1978. It was a chart hit in several countries, including the UK and the US, and helped launch Rea’s career. The song features Rea’s signature bluesy guitar sound and soulful vocals, and is often considered a classic example of his work. The lyrics tell the story of a man trying to convince a woman not to leave him, despite their differences and the obstacles they face. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable melody have made it a beloved classic of the era.

85. Get Off – Foxy

“Get Off” is a disco funk track by the American band Foxy, released in 1978. The song became an instant hit on the disco charts and peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song features a groovy bassline, horns, and an irresistible chorus that encourages the listener to get up and dance. The vocals are smooth and soulful, and the song’s funky rhythm and catchy melody make it a disco classic that is still played in dance clubs today. “Get Off” is a perfect example of the fun, upbeat, and energetic music that defined the disco era.

86. Sweet Talkin’ Woman – Electric Light Orchestra

“Sweet Talkin’ Woman” is a song by the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) released in 1977. The song features a catchy melody, powerful vocals, and the signature ELO sound with a blend of rock and pop. The lyrics tell a story of a man who falls for a charming and manipulative woman who is always looking for someone new to control. The song was a commercial success and became one of ELO’s most recognizable hits, reaching the top ten in several countries. Its memorable chorus and upbeat rhythm have made it a popular classic rock song that continues to be played on radio stations and in movies and TV shows.

87. Life’s Been Good – Joe Walsh

“Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh was released in 1978 and became one of his most popular solo hits. The song is known for its catchy guitar riff and humorous lyrics, which chronicle the rockstar lifestyle and its excesses. The song features a variety of instruments, including synthesizers and talk box, which add to its unique sound. “Life’s Been Good” reached number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since become a classic rock staple, frequently played on radio stations and used in films and television shows.

88. I Love the Nightlife – Alicia Bridges

“I Love the Nightlife” is a disco anthem from 1978 by American singer-songwriter Alicia Bridges. The song has a catchy beat and Bridges’ sultry vocals, with the chorus declaring “I love the nightlife, I got to boogie on the disco round”. The track was a massive hit, reaching number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and becoming a staple in the disco scene. Bridges co-wrote the song with her writing partner Susan Hutcheson, and it remains one of the most recognizable disco tracks of the era. “I Love the Nightlife” has been covered and remixed by several artists over the years.

89. You Can’t Turn Me Off (In the Middle of Turning Me On) – High Inergy

“You Can’t Turn Me Off (In the Middle of Turning Me On)” is a disco and R&B song by the female group High Inergy, released in 1977. It was written and produced by Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Edward Holland Jr., who had been part of the legendary Motown songwriting and production team Holland–Dozier–Holland. The song features a funky bassline, catchy lyrics, and energetic vocals that make it a classic of the disco era. It reached #2 on the US R&B chart and #12 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is still popular today and is considered a dance-floor classic.

90. It’s So Easy – Linda Ronstadt

“It’s So Easy” is a song by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1977. The track was written by Buddy Holly and Norman Petty, and originally recorded by Holly in 1958. Ronstadt’s version features a country rock sound, with a strong emphasis on guitar and harmonies. The song became a hit, reaching No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. “It’s So Easy” has been covered by numerous artists over the years, and is considered one of Ronstadt’s signature songs. It was also featured in the 2010 film “The Fighter” and the 2018 TV series “Sharp Objects”.

91. Native New Yorker – Odyssey

“Native New Yorker” is a disco-funk song released by the American band Odyssey in 1977. The song tells the story of a woman who moves from her hometown to New York City and experiences the ups and downs of living in the big city. The catchy chorus, with its funky horn section and harmonies, became an instant classic and helped to solidify Odyssey’s place in the disco scene. “Native New Yorker” was a chart success, reaching the top 5 in the UK and the top 20 in the US. It remains a popular party anthem and has been covered by several artists over the years.

92. Flashlight – Parliament

“Flashlight” is a 1978 funk song by the American band Parliament, led by George Clinton. It became one of their most popular and recognizable songs, reaching No. 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song features a prominent bassline, synthesizer, and horn section, along with the distinctive vocal performances by Clinton and his bandmates. It has been widely sampled in hip hop and other genres, and has been featured in several movies and TV shows. The song’s lyrics celebrate the power of music and encourage listeners to keep the groove going with their “flashlight” in hand.

93. Don’t Look Back – Boston

“Don’t Look Back” is a song by American rock band Boston, released in 1978 as the title track from their second album. The song was written by band member Tom Scholz and features Brad Delp on lead vocals. It was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and number two on the Billboard Top Tracks chart. The song is characterized by its soaring guitar riffs, prominent organ and synthesizer parts, and Delp’s powerful vocals. “Don’t Look Back” has become a classic rock staple and remains one of Boston’s most beloved songs.

94. Turn to Stone – Electric Light Orchestra

“Turn to Stone” is a classic rock song by Electric Light Orchestra, released in 1977 as a single from their album “Out of the Blue”. The song features ELO’s signature mix of rock, pop, and classical music elements, with an emphasis on soaring vocals, layered harmonies, and intricate string arrangements. “Turn to Stone” also features Jeff Lynne’s distinctive guitar work and intricate production, with the song’s opening riff and guitar solo being particularly memorable. The song became a hit for ELO, reaching the top 20 in several countries, and has since become a staple of classic rock radio.

95. I Can’t Stand the Rain – Eruption

“I Can’t Stand the Rain” is a soulful song by the American disco group Eruption. The song, written by Peebles, Peebles, and Miller, is about the feeling of being miserable when it rains. It was released in 1978 and became a commercial success, peaking at number five on the US R&B chart and number 18 on the US pop chart. The song has been covered by several artists, including Tina Turner, Seal, and Missy Elliott, and has been used in films and TV shows, including “The Deer Hunter” and “Love and Basketball.” It remains a popular classic of the disco era.

96. Ebony Eyes – Bob Welch

“Ebony Eyes” is a song by British musician Bob Welch, released in 1978. It was a top 20 hit in the United States and also charted in several other countries. The song features Welch’s signature guitar sound and distinctive vocals. It tells the story of a man who has a romantic encounter with a mysterious woman with “ebony eyes” and then never sees her again. The song’s lyrics and melody are hauntingly beautiful, and the instrumentation is rich and atmospheric. “Ebony Eyes” is a standout track on Welch’s album “Three Hearts” and remains a beloved classic rock song to this day.

97. The Name of the Game – Abba

“The Name of the Game” is a song by the Swedish pop group ABBA. Released in 1977, it was part of their album “The Album.” It is a ballad that showcases the group’s ability to blend pop with elements of rock and disco. The song features lush harmonies, a sweeping melody, and lyrics that express the ups and downs of romantic relationships. “The Name of the Game” became a chart-topping hit in several countries, including the UK and Australia. The song is considered one of ABBA’s classics and remains a beloved part of their extensive catalog of hits.

98. We’re All Alone – Rita Coolidge

“We’re All Alone” is a soothing ballad performed by Rita Coolidge. The song was written by Boz Scaggs and first recorded for his album “Silk Degrees.” Rita Coolidge’s rendition became a hit in 1977, and it has since become a timeless classic. The song features a soft and mellow melody that complements Coolidge’s angelic vocals. The lyrics convey a sense of warmth and comfort as the singer assures her loved one that they are not alone. “We’re All Alone” is a beautiful love song that has stood the test of time and continues to touch the hearts of listeners today.

99. Hollywood Nights – Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band

“Hollywood Nights” is a song by American rock artist Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, released in 1978. The song, which was written and produced by Seger, is a nostalgic tribute to the glamor and excitement of Hollywood nightlife. With its catchy chorus and lively guitar riffs, “Hollywood Nights” became a hit, reaching number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a young man’s experiences in Hollywood, including a wild night with a beautiful woman and a chance encounter with a famous movie star. The song is still beloved by fans of classic rock today.

100. Deacon Blues – Steely Dan

“Deacon Blues” is a jazz-influenced soft rock song by Steely Dan. The track was released in 1978 as part of their album “Aja,” and it features prominent saxophone solos and smooth vocals. The lyrics of the song are about a middle-aged man who has given up his dreams of becoming a jazz saxophonist and now works a mundane job. Despite his lack of success, he continues to dream about playing jazz and living the life of a musician. “Deacon Blues” has become a classic of the soft rock genre, known for its sophisticated instrumentation and introspective lyrics.