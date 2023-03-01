The 1970s was a decade of incredible musical creativity and innovation, with genres like rock, pop, disco, soul, funk, and punk all making their mark. Many iconic songs were created during this era, and their impact can still be felt today. In this article, we will be exploring the top 100 greatest songs from the 1970s. From classic rock anthems to soulful ballads, funky grooves to disco hits, this list showcases the best of the decade’s music. Each song represents a unique moment in time, capturing the spirit and energy of the era. Whether it’s the political commentary of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” the rebellious punk rock of The Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen,” or the smooth soul of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” these songs have stood the test of time and continue to resonate with music fans around the world. So, let’s take a journey back in time and discover the top 100 greatest songs from the 1970s.

1. Stairway to Heaven – Led Zeppelin

Stairway to Heaven is an iconic rock song by the British band Led Zeppelin. The song was released in 1971 and is considered one of the greatest rock songs of all time. The song is known for its dynamic and soaring guitar riffs, intricate arrangement, and mystical lyrics. It begins with a slow acoustic guitar and gradually builds up to a powerful crescendo, with a guitar solo that has become legendary. The lyrics of the song are poetic and metaphorical, exploring themes of spiritual enlightenment and the afterlife. The song has been analyzed and debated for decades, with some interpretations seeing it as a reflection on the dangers of fame and success, while others see it as a celebration of the journey to enlightenment. Regardless of interpretation, Stairway to Heaven remains a beloved classic of rock music and a testament to the power of artistic expression.

2. Hotel California – The Eagles

Hotel California is a classic rock song by the American band The Eagles. Released in 1977, the song tells the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a strange and sinister hotel. The song is known for its distinctive guitar riff and haunting melody, as well as its cryptic lyrics that have sparked much debate and interpretation over the years. Some see the song as a commentary on the excesses and illusions of the American Dream, while others see it as a warning about the dangers of drug addiction. The song has become an enduring classic, with its timeless melody and evocative lyrics capturing the imagination of generations of listeners. Hotel California remains one of the most iconic songs in rock history and a testament to the power of storytelling in music.

3. Imagine – John Lennon

Imagine is an iconic song by John Lennon, released in 1971. The song is a simple yet powerful anthem for peace and unity, with its timeless melody and lyrics that continue to resonate with listeners today. The song begins with a simple piano riff and builds up to a powerful chorus, with Lennon’s voice conveying a sense of urgency and hope. The lyrics of the song call for a world without borders, without religion, and without the things that divide us. The song has become an enduring symbol of peace and a reminder of the power of music to inspire change.

4. What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

What’s Going On is a soulful song by Marvin Gaye, released in 1971. The song is a poignant commentary on the social and political issues of the time, including poverty, racism, and war. The song begins with a smooth groove and builds up to a powerful chorus, with Gaye’s soulful voice conveying a sense of urgency and empathy. The lyrics of the song are a call to action, urging listeners to come together and make a change in the world. What’s Going On is a timeless classic of soul music and a testament to the power of music to inspire social change.

5. Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

“Born to Run” is a rock anthem by Bruce Springsteen, released in 1975 as the title track of his third album. The song features a powerful and infectious melody, with driving guitar riffs, a thumping drum beat, and Springsteen’s emotive vocals. The lyrics tell the story of a young man’s yearning for adventure and freedom, with the chorus proclaiming “Tramps like us, baby, we were born to run.” The song became a massive hit and remains a cultural touchstone, symbolizing the youthful spirit of rebellion and the limitless possibilities of the open road. Overall, “Born to Run” is an enduring classic that continues to inspire and captivate audiences to this day.

6. Superstition – Stevie Wonder

“Superstition” is a funky and soulful song by the legendary American musician, Stevie Wonder. Released in 1972, the song quickly became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries and cementing Wonder’s place as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. The song features a catchy and infectious groove, with a thumping bassline, rhythmic clavinet, and Wonder’s powerful vocals. The lyrics of “Superstition” explore the dangers of believing in superstitions and warn against the fear and paranoia that they can bring. The song’s powerful message, combined with its irresistible beat and groove, has made it an enduring classic that continues to inspire and uplift audiences to this day. Overall, “Superstition” is a testament to Wonder’s unparalleled talent as a songwriter, musician, and performer, and it remains one of the greatest songs in the history of funk and soul music.

7. Layla – Derek and the Dominos

Layla is a classic rock song by Derek and the Dominos, released in 1970. The song is a powerful expression of unrequited love, with its haunting guitar riffs and impassioned vocals. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who is hopelessly in love with a woman who is out of his reach, with the music conveying a sense of longing and desperation. Layla has become an enduring classic of rock music and a testament to the power of music to express complex emotions.

8. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

Bohemian Rhapsody is an iconic song by Queen, released in 1975. The song is a masterpiece of musical storytelling, with its intricate arrangement and epic vocals. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who has committed a crime and is now facing the consequences, with the music conveying a sense of drama and emotion. Bohemian Rhapsody has become one of the most beloved songs in rock history and a testament to the power of music to transport listeners to another world.

9. Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon and Garfunkel

Bridge Over Troubled Water is a soulful song by Simon and Garfunkel, released in 1970. The song is a powerful expression of empathy and support, with its gentle melody and soothing vocals. The lyrics of the song convey a sense of comfort and reassurance, urging listeners to lean on each other in times of trouble. Bridge Over Troubled Water has become an enduring classic of folk music and a testament to the power of music to uplift and inspire.

10. Let’s Stay Together – Al Green

“Let’s Stay Together” is a timeless soul and R&B song by the legendary American singer Al Green. Released in 1971, the song quickly became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts and solidifying Green’s place as one of the greatest soul singers of all time. The song features a smooth and sultry melody, with Green’s smooth and soulful vocals backed by a simple but effective instrumental arrangement. The lyrics of “Let’s Stay Together” celebrate the joys of love and commitment, with Green promising to stay by his lover’s side through thick and thin. The song’s irresistible groove and Green’s passionate vocals have made it an enduring classic that continues to captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Overall, “Let’s Stay Together” is a testament to Green’s unparalleled talent as a singer and songwriter and remains one of the greatest love songs in the history of soul music.

11. Let It Be – The Beatles

Let It Be is a spiritual rock song by The Beatles, released in 1970. The song is a gentle and uplifting expression of hope, with its simple melody and serene vocals. The lyrics of the song convey a sense of acceptance and surrender, urging listeners to let go of their worries and trust in a higher power. Let It Be has become an enduring classic of rock music and a testament to the power of music to inspire spiritual growth.

12. Maggie May – Rod Stewart

Maggie May is a classic rock song by Rod Stewart, released in 1971. The song is a bittersweet expression of lost love, with its wistful melody and poignant vocals. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who has fallen in love with an older woman and must now face the consequences of his actions. Maggie May has become an enduring classic of rock music and a testament to the power of music to capture the complexities of human relationships.

13. American Pie – Don McLean

American Pie is a folk rock song by Don McLean, released in 1971. The song is an epic and nostalgic tribute to the early days of rock and roll, with its intricate lyrics and soaring vocals. The lyrics of the song reference a wide range of cultural and musical icons, from Buddy Holly to the Rolling Stones, and convey a sense of loss and longing for a simpler time. American Pie has become an enduring classic of folk music and a testament to the power of music to evoke powerful emotions.

14. Won’t Get Fooled Again – The Who

Won’t Get Fooled Again is a powerful rock song by The Who, released in 1971. The song is an anthem of rebellion and disillusionment, with its explosive guitar riffs and fierce vocals. The lyrics of the song express a deep sense of frustration with the status quo and a determination to fight against the forces of oppression. Won’t Get Fooled Again has become an enduring classic of rock music and a testament to the power of music to inspire political action.

15. Stayin’ Alive – The Bee Gees

Stayin’ Alive is a disco classic by the Bee Gees, released in 1977. The song’s infectious beat and falsetto vocals made it a dance floor staple and an enduring icon of the disco era. The lyrics of the song celebrate the power of perseverance and the importance of staying true to oneself. Stayin’ Alive has become an enduring classic of disco music and a testament to the power of music to inspire movement and joy.

16. Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Free Bird is a southern rock anthem by Lynyrd Skynyrd, released in 1973. The song’s soaring guitar solos and powerful vocals made it a fan favorite and an enduring classic of the rock genre. The lyrics of the song celebrate the freedom of the open road and the importance of living life on one’s own terms. Free Bird has become an enduring classic of rock music and a testament to the power of music to inspire a sense of adventure and independence.

17. Brown Sugar – The Rolling Stones

“Brown Sugar” is a classic rock song by the iconic British rock band, The Rolling Stones. The song was released in 1971 as a part of their album “Sticky Fingers,” and it quickly became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. The song features a catchy and infectious riff, with a groovy guitar line, a driving rhythm section, and a powerful vocal performance by lead singer Mick Jagger. The lyrics of “Brown Sugar” have been controversial, as they reference slavery and objectify black women. However, the song has been interpreted by some as a critique of the history of slavery and the commodification of black bodies in the United States. Despite the controversy, “Brown Sugar” remains a beloved classic among fans of The Rolling Stones, and it remains a testament to the band’s ability to push the boundaries of rock and roll and to create music that is both provocative and irresistible. Overall, “Brown Sugar” is an enduring classic that continues to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and unforgettable riffs.

18. Let’s Get It On – Marvin Gaye

“Let’s Get It On” is a soulful and seductive song by the legendary American singer, Marvin Gaye. Released in 1973, the song quickly became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts and solidifying Gaye’s place as one of the greatest soul singers of all time. The song features a smooth and sensual melody, with Gaye’s silky vocals backed by a lush instrumental arrangement that includes strings, horns, and a grooving bassline. The lyrics of “Let’s Get It On” celebrate the pleasures of physical intimacy and express Gaye’s desire to connect with his lover on a deeper level. The song’s irresistible groove and Gaye’s passionate vocals have made it an enduring classic that continues to captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Overall, “Let’s Get It On” is a testament to Gaye’s unparalleled talent as a singer and songwriter and remains one of the greatest love songs in the history of soul music.

19. Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac

Go Your Own Way is a pop rock song by Fleetwood Mac, released in 1977. The song’s catchy melody and driving rhythm made it a fan favorite and an enduring classic of the rock genre. The lyrics of the song celebrate the importance of personal freedom and the challenges of letting go of a relationship. Go Your Own Way has become an enduring classic of rock music and a testament to the power of music to inspire individuality and self-expression.

20. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone – The Temptations

Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone is a soulful funk song by The Temptations, released in 1972. The song’s driving bassline and powerful vocals made it a fan favorite and an enduring classic of the soul genre. The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who has left behind a complicated legacy, urging listeners to consider the impact of their own actions. Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone has become an enduring classic of soul music and a testament to the power of music to convey complex emotions and themes.

21. Your Song – Elton John

“Your Song” by Elton John is a classic ballad that was released in 1970. It is a romantic song about a person expressing their love for someone else through music. The song is known for its heartfelt lyrics and Elton John’s emotive vocals. The track features a beautiful piano melody that complements the lyrics and adds depth to the overall composition. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, and it remains one of Elton John’s most popular songs.

22. Midnight Train to Georgia – Gladys Knight and the Pips

“Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and the Pips is a soul classic that was released in 1973. The song tells the story of a woman who leaves her home in Georgia to pursue a career in Hollywood but eventually returns home to Georgia after realizing that fame and fortune were not meant for her. The track features powerful vocals from Gladys Knight and a catchy chorus that has made it a popular sing-along track for decades. The song won a Grammy Award in 1974 for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group and is widely regarded as one of the best soul songs of all time.

23. More Than a Feeling – Boston

“More Than a Feeling” by Boston is a rock classic that was released in 1976. The song features a memorable guitar riff and an upbeat melody that has made it a staple of classic rock radio. The track is about the power of music and how it can transport you to another time and place. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a popular track to this day.

24. Just My Imagination – The Temptations

“Just My Imagination” by The Temptations is a soul classic that was released in 1971. The song is about a man who is lost in his daydreams and imagines a relationship with a woman he admires from afar. The track features smooth harmonies and beautiful orchestration that have made it a timeless classic. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and has been covered by many artists over the years.

25. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor is a disco classic that was released in 1978. The song is about a woman who has been through a tough breakup but vows to survive and move on with her life. The track features a catchy disco beat and powerful vocals from Gloria Gaynor, making it a staple of dance floors around the world. The song won a Grammy Award in 1980 for Best Disco Recording and has been covered by many artists over the years.

26. Roxanne – The Police

“Roxanne” by The Police is a new wave classic that was released in 1978. The song is about a man who is in love with a prostitute named Roxanne and is trying to convince her to leave her profession and be with him. The track features a unique reggae-inspired beat and Sting’s distinctive vocals, making it a standout track of The Police’s early career. The song has been covered by many artists over the years and remains a beloved classic.

27. Dream On – Aerosmith

“Dream On” is a classic rock ballad by the American band Aerosmith, released in 1973. The song, which was written by frontman Steven Tyler, features a haunting piano melody and soaring vocals, and is known for its powerful lyrics about the struggles and dreams of everyday people. The song became a hit for the band, peaking at number 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is now considered one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

28. Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 – Pink Floyd

“Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” is a song by British rock band Pink Floyd, released in 1979. The song was written by bassist Roger Waters and features a driving guitar riff, a catchy chorus, and a children’s choir singing the infamous line “We don’t need no education.” The song, which was part of a larger concept album called “The Wall,” became a huge hit for the band, reaching number one in several countries, including the UK and the US. It has since become an anthem for rebellion and anti-authoritarianism, and is often cited as one of the greatest rock songs ever recorded.

29. No Woman, No Cry – Bob Marley and the Wailers

“No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley and the Wailers is a reggae classic that has become a cultural touchstone, celebrated for its message of hope and resilience in the face of hardship. The song’s title is a patois phrase that translates to “no, woman, don’t cry,” with the lyrics addressing a comforting message to a woman who is struggling. Marley’s soulful, plaintive delivery and the song’s lilting rhythm combine to create a powerful emotional impact.

30. London Calling – The Clash

“London Calling” by The Clash is a punk rock anthem that reflects the energy and uncertainty of the late 1970s in Britain. The song’s driving bassline, urgent vocals, and apocalyptic lyrics capture the sense of social and political upheaval that characterized the era, with references to nuclear war, social unrest, and media manipulation. The song’s iconic opening riff and urgent tempo have made it a staple of rock radio and a touchstone of the punk rock genre.

31. Family Affair – Sly and the Family Stone

“Family Affair” by Sly and the Family Stone is a soulful, funky groove that combines a catchy melody with socially conscious lyrics. The song’s theme is the importance of family and community, with lyrics that emphasize the need to “get together and love one another right now.” The song’s innovative use of a drum machine and electronic effects was groundbreaking at the time and helped pave the way for the funk and hip-hop genres that would emerge in the years to come.

32. Anarchy in the UK – The Sex Pistols

“Anarchy in the UK” is a highly influential punk rock anthem by the English band Sex Pistols, released in 1976. The song served as a statement of intent for the band and the punk movement as a whole, with its raw, aggressive sound and lyrics that rejected the status quo and called for anarchy and rebellion. The driving guitar riff, pounding drums, and snarling vocals of lead singer Johnny Rotten make “Anarchy in the UK” a powerful and unforgettable track that continues to inspire generations of punk rockers.

33. Dancing Queen – ABBA

“Dancing Queen” is a disco classic by the Swedish pop group ABBA, released in 1976. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody, along with its joyous lyrics about dancing the night away, made it an instant hit and a staple of disco clubs and parties around the world. The track’s signature piano intro and soaring vocals by lead singer Agnetha Fältskog have become iconic, and the song’s popularity has endured for decades, making it a timeless classic of the disco era.

34. We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions – Queen

“We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions” is a double A-side single by the British rock band Queen, released in 1977. The songs, which were often played back to back on the radio, have become anthems of triumph and victory, with “We Will Rock You” featuring a driving beat and stomping percussion that encourages audience participation, and “We Are the Champions” featuring soaring vocals by Freddie Mercury and uplifting lyrics about overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness. The two tracks have become some of Queen’s most beloved songs and are often played at sporting events and other occasions to inspire and motivate audiences.

35. Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine – James Brown

“Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” is a funk classic by the American musician James Brown, released in 1970. The song’s funky groove, blistering horns, and Brown’s powerful vocals make it an explosive and dynamic track that has been sampled and referenced by countless musicians and hip hop artists. The track’s lyrics, which celebrate the power and joy of sexual expression, made it a provocative and controversial song at the time of its release, but also contributed to its enduring popularity and influence on funk, soul, and hip hop music.

36. Living for the City – Stevie Wonder

“Living for the City” is a soulful and socially conscious track by the American musician Stevie Wonder, released in 1973. The song’s powerful lyrics tell the story of a young black man from Mississippi who moves to New York City in search of a better life, only to be met with poverty, racism, and injustice. The song’s funky groove and Wonder’s soulful vocals make it a poignant and memorable track that captures the spirit of the civil rights movement and remains a powerful commentary on social issues and inequality.

37. Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd is a classic rock anthem that pays homage to the state of Alabama. The song, released in 1974, features iconic guitar riffs and a catchy chorus that has made it a staple at parties and sporting events. The lyrics celebrate Southern culture and pride, while also addressing the controversial topics of race and politics. The chorus “Sweet Home Alabama, where the skies are so blue” is a reference to the state’s beauty and southern hospitality, while the line “Watergate does not bother me, does your conscience bother you?” is a nod to the political turmoil of the time. Overall, the song captures the spirit of the South and has become an enduring symbol of American rock and roll.

38. Lola – The Kinks

Lola by The Kinks is a catchy pop-rock tune that tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a transgender woman named Lola. Released in 1970, the song features upbeat guitar riffs and a memorable chorus that has made it a fan favorite. The lyrics tackle themes of gender identity and sexual orientation, which were taboo at the time. The line “Girls will be boys, and boys will be girls, it’s a mixed-up, muddled-up, shook-up world” captures the confusion and ambiguity of gender roles. Despite the controversy surrounding the song’s subject matter, Lola became a hit and remains a beloved classic of the rock genre.

39. Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple

Smoke on the Water by Deep Purple is one of the most recognizable guitar riffs in rock history. Released in 1972, the song is an anthem of hard rock, featuring heavy drums and electrifying guitar solos. The lyrics describe a fire that broke out during a concert in Montreux, Switzerland, where the band was recording an album. The opening riff is instantly recognizable and has become synonymous with rock and roll. The song’s enduring popularity has cemented Deep Purple’s place in rock history.

40. Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits

Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits is a smooth and soulful tune that tells the story of a jazz band playing in a pub. Released in 1978, the song features a memorable guitar solo and a groovy bass line that has made it a fan favorite. The lyrics capture the spirit of live music, with lines like “And a crowd of young boys, they’re fooling around in the corner, drunk and dressed in their best brown baggies and their platform soles.” The song’s unique blend of rock and jazz has made it a timeless classic that continues to inspire musicians today.

41. Walk This Way – Aerosmith

Walk This Way by Aerosmith is a high-energy rock song that was a hit in the late 1970s. The song features driving guitar riffs and a catchy chorus that has made it a staple at sporting events and in movies. The lyrics describe a party atmosphere, with lines like “She told me to walk this way, talk this way,” capturing the excitement and energy of youth culture. The song’s popularity has been bolstered by the iconic collaboration with rap group Run-DMC in 1986, which helped to introduce rock to a new generation of fans.

42. Lean on Me – Bill Withers

Lean on Me by Bill Withers is a soulful ballad that promotes the message of community and support. Released in 1972, the song features Withers’ smooth and powerful voice and a simple yet memorable piano riff. The lyrics encourage people to lean on each other in times of need, with lines like “We all have pain, we all have sorrow, but if we are wise, we know that there’s always tomorrow.” The song’s message of unity and empathy has made it a classic of the soul genre and a favorite at graduations and other ceremonies.

43. Who’ll Stop the Rain – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Who’ll Stop the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival is a folk rock classic released in 1970. The song’s lyrics were inspired by the band’s experiences performing at the Woodstock festival in 1969, where they performed during a rainstorm. The song reflects on the chaotic and turbulent times of the late 1960s and early 1970s, with lyrics like “Five year plans and new deals wrapped in golden chains” and “I went down to Virginia, seeking shelter from the storm.” The song’s memorable guitar riff and catchy chorus have made it a favorite of rock fans for decades.

44. Kashmir – Led Zeppelin

Kashmir by Led Zeppelin is a masterpiece of rock music, released in 1975. The song features a mesmerizing blend of Middle Eastern-inspired melodies and hard rock riffs, creating a unique sound that has captivated audiences for years. The song’s lyrics are poetic and enigmatic, with lines like “With trembling hands, with a velvet glove, a crowd of people, turn their heads and walk on by.” The song’s epic scale and ambitious instrumentation have made it one of the greatest rock songs of all time.

45. Rapper’s Delight – The Sugarhill Gang

Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang is widely regarded as the first commercially successful rap song. Released in 1979, the song features an infectious bassline and catchy lyrics that have made it a staple at parties and in pop culture. The song’s lyrics are lighthearted and fun, with lines like “I said a hip hop the hippie to the hippie, the hip hip hop, a you don’t stop.” The song’s influence on the development of hip hop cannot be overstated, and it remains a beloved classic of the genre.

46. Heart of Glass – Blondie

Heart of Glass by Blondie is a disco-inspired hit released in 1978. The song features a catchy melody and Debbie Harry’s distinctive vocals, making it an instant classic. The song’s lyrics describe a woman struggling with love and heartbreak, with lines like “Once I had a love and it was a gas, soon turned out had a heart of glass.” The song’s success helped to solidify Blondie’s place in pop culture and has made it a staple of 70s disco playlists.

47. Theme from “Shaft” – Isaac Hayes

Theme from “Shaft” by Isaac Hayes is a funk classic released in 1971. The song features an unforgettable bassline and iconic wah-wah guitar riff, creating a sound that is instantly recognizable. The song’s lyrics describe the titular character, a private detective, with lines like “Who’s the black private dick that’s a sex machine to all the chicks? Shaft!” The song’s success helped to launch Isaac Hayes’ career as a solo artist and has made it one of the most memorable and influential funk songs of all time.

48. Me and Bobby McGee – Janis Joplin

Me and Bobby McGee by Janis Joplin is a classic country rock ballad released in 1971. The song, written by Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster, tells the story of a couple traveling across the country and dreaming of a better life. Janis Joplin’s powerful and emotional performance has made it one of her signature songs, with lines like “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose” becoming iconic.

49. Fire and Rain – James Taylor

Fire and Rain by James Taylor is a folk rock classic released in 1970. The song is deeply personal, with Taylor reflecting on his struggles with addiction, mental health, and the death of a close friend. The song’s haunting melody and powerful lyrics, like “I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend” and “I always thought that I’d see you again,” have made it one of the most beloved songs of the era.

50. Baba O’Riley – The Who

Baba O’Riley by The Who is a rock anthem released in 1971. The song features a memorable synthesizer riff and anthemic chorus, making it a staple of classic rock radio. The song’s lyrics reflect on the rebellious spirit of the era, with lines like “Teenage wasteland, it’s only teenage wasteland” and “Don’t cry, don’t raise your eye, it’s only teenage wasteland.” The song’s influence on rock music cannot be overstated, and it remains a favorite of fans and musicians alike.

51. Paranoid – Black Sabbath

Paranoid by Black Sabbath is a heavy metal classic released in 1970. The song features Tony Iommi’s iconic guitar riff and Ozzy Osbourne’s powerful vocals, creating a sound that defined the genre. The song’s lyrics reflect on the anxieties and paranoia of the time, with lines like “Can you help me, occupy my brain?” and “Make a joke and I will sigh, and you will laugh and I will cry.” The song’s influence on heavy metal and hard rock is immeasurable, and it remains a beloved classic of the genre.

52. Heart of Gold – Neil Young

Heart of Gold by Neil Young is a folk rock hit released in 1972. The song features a simple acoustic guitar riff and Young’s distinctive vocals, creating a sound that is both comforting and melancholy. The song’s lyrics reflect on the search for meaning and connection in life, with lines like “I’ve been a miner for a heart of gold” and “I want to live, I want to give, I’ve been a miner for a heart of gold.” The song’s timeless quality has made it a favorite of generations of music lovers.

53. Walk on the Wild Side – Lou Reed

Walk on the Wild Side by Lou Reed is a classic rock song released in 1972. The song features a distinctive bassline and spoken word lyrics that explore the gritty and taboo aspects of urban life. The song’s chorus, “And the colored girls go doo doo doo, doo doo doo,” has become an iconic part of the song and is often referenced in popular culture.

54. It’s Too Late – Carole King

It’s Too Late by Carole King is a soft rock ballad released in 1971. The song features King’s soulful vocals and a gentle piano melody, creating a sense of wistful nostalgia. The song’s lyrics reflect on the end of a relationship and the realization that it is too late to save it. The song’s emotional depth and musical beauty have made it a beloved classic of the era.

55. You Are the Sunshine of My Life – Stevie Wonder

You Are the Sunshine of My Life by Stevie Wonder is a soulful love song released in 1973. The song features Wonder’s signature blend of funk and R&B, with a catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics that express the joy of being in love. The song’s positivity and optimism have made it a favorite for weddings and romantic occasions, and it remains a timeless classic of the era.

56. All Right Now – Free

All Right Now by Free is a classic rock anthem released in 1970. The song features a powerful guitar riff and Paul Rodgers’ powerful vocals, creating a sound that is both heavy and infectious. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joys of freedom and living in the moment, with lines like “All right now, baby it’s all right now” and “I’m free to do what I want any old time.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a staple of classic rock radio.

57. Good Times – Chic

Good Times by Chic is a disco classic released in 1979. The song features a funky bassline and Nile Rodgers’ distinctive guitar work, creating a sound that is both danceable and infectious. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy of living in the moment and having a good time, with lines like “Good times, these are the good times, leave your cares behind, these are the good times.” The song’s influence on disco and dance music is immeasurable, and it remains a beloved classic of the genre.

58. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult is a classic rock song released in 1976. The song features a distinctive guitar riff and haunting vocals, creating a sound that is both ominous and alluring. The song’s lyrics explore the idea of mortality and the inevitability of death, with lines like “All our times have come, here but now they’re gone” and “Romeo and Juliet are together in eternity.” The song’s dark and introspective tone has made it a beloved classic of the era.

59. If You Don’t Know Me by Now – Harold Melvin & Blue Notes

If You Don’t Know Me by Now by Harold Melvin & Blue Notes is a soulful ballad released in 1972. The song features Teddy Pendergrass’ powerful vocals and a gentle melody, creating a sound that is both emotional and moving. The song’s lyrics reflect on the complexities of relationships and the importance of understanding and communication. The song’s timeless message and musical beauty have made it a classic of the era.

60. Riders On the Storm – The Doors

Riders on the Storm by The Doors is a psychedelic rock song released in 1971. The song features Jim Morrison’s haunting vocals and a dreamlike melody, creating a sound that is both eerie and mesmerizing. The song’s lyrics reflect on the darkness and mystery of life, with lines like “Into this house we’re born, into this world we’re thrown” and “Girl, you gotta love your man.” The song’s atmospheric sound and poetic lyrics have made it a beloved classic of the era.

61. My Sweet Lord – George Harrison

“My Sweet Lord” is a masterpiece song that showcases the exceptional talent of George Harrison, both as a songwriter and as a performer. Released in 1970 as a part of his first solo album, “All Things Must Pass,” the song has become a timeless classic that resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds. The song features a captivating guitar riff that instantly grabs the listener’s attention, followed by Harrison’s soulful and powerful vocals that add an extra layer of depth and emotion to the song. The lyrics of “My Sweet Lord” are equally captivating, with its message of unity, love, and brotherhood that transcend all cultural and religious barriers. The chorus of the song, with its repeated phrases “Hallelujah” and “Hare Krishna,” is a powerful and uplifting call to embrace spirituality and to connect with a higher power. Overall, “My Sweet Lord” is an unforgettable song that continues to inspire and touch the hearts of people around the world, making it a true gem in the world of music.

62. Bang a Gong (Get It On) – T. Rex

Bang a Gong (Get It On) by T. Rex is a glam rock anthem released in 1971. The song features a catchy guitar riff and Marc Bolan’s sultry vocals, creating a sound that is both seductive and infectious. The song’s lyrics celebrate the joy of music and the power of rock and roll, with lines like “You’re dirty, sweet and you’re my girl” and “You’re built like a car, you’ve got a hubcap diamond star halo.” The song’s enduring popularity has made it a staple of classic rock radio.

63. Black Magic Woman – Santana

“Black Magic Woman” by Santana is a blues-rock classic that was originally written by Peter Green and popularized by Santana in 1970. The song is characterized by its driving rhythm, Santana’s signature guitar sound, and the sultry vocals of singer Gregg Rolie. The lyrics speak of a mysterious woman with supernatural powers who has cast a spell on the narrator. The song’s Latin-inspired instrumentation and Santana’s fiery guitar solos create an electrifying and unforgettable listening experience.

64. Tangled Up in Blue – Bob Dylan

“Tangled Up in Blue” is a folk-rock masterpiece by Bob Dylan, released in 1975 as the opening track of his album “Blood on the Tracks.” The song is known for its complex and poetic lyrics, which tell the story of a man and his search for love and meaning. Dylan’s use of vivid imagery and metaphor creates a vivid and emotionally charged narrative that resonates with listeners to this day. The song’s slow, hypnotic melody and Dylan’s distinctive vocal style make for a haunting and unforgettable listening experience.

65. One Nation Under a Groove – Funkadelic

“One Nation Under a Groove” by Funkadelic is a funk classic released in 1978. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus celebrate the power of music to unite people from all walks of life. The song’s lyrics speak of a utopian world where everyone is free to dance and express themselves without fear or judgment. The song’s message of unity and inclusivity has made it a beloved anthem of the funk and R&B genres. With its irresistible rhythm and positive message, “One Nation Under a Groove” remains a timeless classic that continues to inspire listeners to this day.

66. Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

“Wish You Were Here” is a song by Pink Floyd released in 1975. It is one of their most popular and enduring songs and has been covered by many artists over the years. The song was written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour as a tribute to former band member Syd Barrett who had left the band due to mental health issues. The song features acoustic guitar work by both Waters and Gilmour and a memorable solo by Gilmour that has become one of the most recognizable guitar solos in rock history. The lyrics are introspective and deal with themes of absence, loss, and the feeling of being disconnected.

67. Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough – Michael Jackson

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” by Michael Jackson is a funky disco-pop song that was released in 1979. The track marked the beginning of Jackson’s successful solo career and was his first single to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The upbeat tempo, groovy bassline, and infectious chorus make this song an ultimate dance classic. The lyrics are about the joy of dancing and letting go of inhibitions, encouraging listeners to keep dancing until they can’t anymore. The song’s vibrant energy and irresistible rhythm make it a timeless hit that continues to inspire dance parties around the world.

68. We Are Family – Sister Sledge

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge is an upbeat disco anthem that celebrates the bond of sisterhood and family. Released in 1979, the song became an instant hit and has since become a staple at family gatherings, weddings, and celebrations. The catchy chorus, uplifting lyrics, and dynamic vocals create a sense of unity and belonging that resonates with audiences of all ages. The song’s message of love and togetherness has made it a cultural touchstone that continues to inspire and unite people.

69. Rock and Roll – Led Zeppelin

“Rock and Roll” by Led Zeppelin is a hard-rock classic that was released in 1971. The song’s heavy guitar riffs, pounding drums, and raw vocals capture the energy and rebellious spirit of rock and roll. The lyrics pay homage to the genre and its roots in blues and country music, celebrating the power of music to bring people together and transcend societal boundaries. The song’s electrifying performance and timeless sound have made it a favorite of rock fans for decades.

“I Wanna Be Sedated” by The Ramones is a punk rock anthem that was released in 1978. The song’s frenzied tempo, distorted guitars, and monotone vocals capture the angst and restlessness of youth culture. The lyrics express a desire to escape from the pressures and monotony of daily life and find freedom and excitement. The song’s rebellious spirit and edgy sound have made it a punk rock classic that continues to inspire generations of fans.

71. Money – Pink Floyd

“Money” by Pink Floyd is a progressive rock song that was released in 1973. The song’s iconic bassline, bluesy guitar riffs, and satirical lyrics critique the corrupting influence of money on society. The lyrics satirize the greed and materialism of modern culture and offer a biting critique of capitalism. The song’s innovative sound and social commentary have made it a classic of the progressive rock genre and a cultural touchstone for generations.

72. Miss You – The Rolling Stones

“Miss You” is a classic rock and disco-infused song by the iconic British rock band, The Rolling Stones. The song was released in 1978 as a part of their album “Some Girls,” and it quickly became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. The song features a catchy and groovy beat, with a funky bassline, rhythmic guitar riffs, and a punchy saxophone solo, making it a perfect blend of rock and disco. The lyrics of “Miss You” tell the story of a man who misses his lover and longs to be reunited with her. The chorus of the song, with its repetition of the phrase “I miss you,” is both haunting and melancholic, yet strangely upbeat and danceable at the same time. Overall, “Miss You” is a timeless classic that showcases The Rolling Stones’ versatility and their ability to adapt to changing musical trends. The song continues to be an enduring favorite among fans, and it remains a testament to the band’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time.

73. Piano Man – Billy Joel

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel is a folk-rock classic that was released in 1973. The song’s nostalgic lyrics and sing-along chorus evoke the atmosphere of a dimly lit piano bar and the colorful characters that inhabit it. The track features Joel’s distinctive piano playing and emotive vocals, and has become one of his most enduring hits. The song’s timeless appeal and heartfelt storytelling have made it a staple of classic rock radio and a fan favorite for over four decades.

74. Tired of Being Alone – Al Green

“Tired of Being Alone” by Al Green is a soulful ballad that was released in 1971. The song’s mellow groove, lush strings, and Green’s silky-smooth vocals create an intimate atmosphere that speaks to the pain of loneliness and heartbreak. The lyrics describe the longing for companionship and the search for love that can make life worth living. The song’s emotional depth and timeless sound have made it a soul classic that continues to resonate with fans today.

75. Killing Me Softly with His Song – Roberta Flack

“Killing Me Softly with His Song” by Roberta Flack is a soulful ballad that was released in 1973. The song’s gentle acoustic guitar, soaring vocals, and poignant lyrics describe the emotional impact of hearing a moving song that speaks to the heart. The lyrics describe the experience of being moved to tears by a song and the profound impact that music can have on our lives. The song’s haunting melody and powerful performance have made it a classic of the singer-songwriter genre and a testament to the emotional power of music.

76. Changes – David Bowie

“Changes” by David Bowie is a song released in 1971. The track features Bowie’s distinctive voice, a piano, and a saxophone that give the song a melancholic atmosphere. The lyrics reflect on the passage of time, the search for identity, and the feeling of alienation in a rapidly changing world. The song’s introspective tone and universal themes have made it a cultural touchstone that continues to inspire generations of fans. Bowie’s unique style and artistic vision have made him one of the most influential and enduring artists of the 20th century, and “Changes” remains one of his most beloved songs.

77. Le Freak – Chic

“Le Freak” is a classic disco-funk song by the American band Chic, released in 1978. The song was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries, and it quickly became an anthem for the disco era. The song features a catchy and upbeat rhythm with a groovy bassline, funky guitar riffs, and punchy horn section, making it a perfect dance floor filler. The lyrics of “Le Freak” tell the story of the band’s misadventure when they were denied entry to the infamous Studio 54 nightclub in New York City, but it quickly turned into a celebration of life, love, and music. The chorus of the song, with its iconic repetition of “Freak out! Le freak, c’est Chic,” has become a cultural touchstone that symbolizes the carefree and vibrant spirit of the disco era. Overall, “Le Freak” is an unforgettable song that continues to inspire people to let loose, have fun, and celebrate life, making it a timeless classic of the disco-funk genre.

78. Band of Gold – Freda Payne

“Band of Gold” by Freda Payne is a soul classic released in 1970. The song’s melancholic melody and Payne’s emotive vocals create a heart-wrenching atmosphere that speaks to the pain of lost love. The lyrics describe the experience of being left alone with only a wedding ring as a reminder of a failed marriage. The song’s emotional depth and timeless sound have made it a classic of the soul genre that continues to resonate with fans today.

79. Maybe I’m Amazed (studio version) – Paul McCartney

“Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney is a classic rock ballad released in 1970. The track features McCartney’s soulful vocals and emotive piano playing. The lyrics describe the intense feeling of love and devotion that comes with being in a relationship. The song’s heartfelt sentiment and McCartney’s raw, passionate performance have made it one of his most enduring and beloved tracks.

80. Thunder Road – Bruce Springsteen

“Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen is a classic rock epic released in 1975. The track features Springsteen’s signature storytelling and evocative lyrics, set against a backdrop of soaring guitars and a driving beat. The song’s emotional intensity and cinematic scope create a vivid portrait of life on the road and the yearning for freedom and escape. The song has become a fan favorite and a cultural touchstone that represents the enduring power of rock and roll.

81. Comfortably Numb – Pink Floyd

“Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd is a psychedelic rock classic released in 1979. The track features David Gilmour’s iconic guitar solo, haunting vocals, and atmospheric soundscapes that create a dreamlike atmosphere. The lyrics describe the experience of being numb to the world and the struggle to break free from that emotional detachment. The song’s epic scale and ethereal sound have made it a cultural touchstone and a testament to Pink Floyd’s enduring legacy as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time.

82. Heroes – David Bowie

“Heroes” by David Bowie is a classic rock anthem released in 1977. The song’s soaring melody, driving beat, and emotive lyrics make it one of Bowie’s most iconic tracks. The lyrics describe two lovers who find themselves in a dangerous and divided world, but who are determined to stay together and be heroes in each other’s eyes. The song’s powerful message and anthemic sound have made it a timeless classic that continues to inspire and resonate with fans.

83. Hot Stuff – Donna Summer

“Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer is a disco classic released in 1979. The song’s funky bassline, catchy chorus, and Summer’s sultry vocals create an irresistible groove that remains a party favorite to this day. The lyrics describe the thrill of the chase and the seductive power of desire. The song’s infectious energy and Summer’s iconic voice have made it one of the most memorable and enduring tracks of the disco era.

84. War – Edwin Starr

“War” by Edwin Starr is a protest song released in 1970. The song’s driving beat, brass section, and Starr’s passionate vocals create a powerful and urgent message about the horrors of war. The lyrics describe the devastation and suffering caused by war and call for peace and understanding. The song’s message and sound have made it a classic of the protest genre and a symbol of resistance against war and injustice.

85. Night Moves – Bob Seger

“Night Moves” by Bob Seger is a classic rock ballad released in 1976. The song’s acoustic guitar, piano, and Seger’s raspy vocals create a nostalgic and romantic atmosphere that speaks to the bittersweet memories of youth and first love. The lyrics describe the longing and yearning for a simpler time and the hopes and dreams of a young couple. The song’s evocative lyrics and Seger’s heartfelt delivery have made it one of his most beloved and enduring tracks.

86. Black Dog – Led Zeppelin

“Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin is a hard rock classic released in 1971. The song’s driving riff, thunderous drums, and Robert Plant’s powerful vocals create a timeless sound that has influenced countless rock bands. The lyrics describe a woman’s allure and the danger and temptation that come with her presence. The song’s iconic riff and raw energy have made it a staple of classic rock radio and a testament to Led Zeppelin’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

87. Brass in Pocket – The Pretenders

“Brass in Pocket” by The Pretenders is a new wave classic released in 1979. The song’s catchy guitar riff, driving beat, and Chrissie Hynde’s sultry vocals create a cool and confident sound that became an anthem for women in rock. The lyrics describe the power of female sexuality and the thrill of finding a partner who appreciates it. The song’s memorable hook and Hynde’s iconic delivery have made it one of the most beloved and recognizable tracks of the new wave era.

88. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John is a classic rock ballad released in 1973. The song’s piano-driven melody, soaring chorus, and John’s emotive vocals create a poignant and heartfelt tribute to the struggles of fame and fortune. The lyrics describe the longing for a simpler life and the desire to escape the trappings of success. The song’s evocative lyrics and John’s soulful performance have made it one of his most enduring and beloved tracks.

89. You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet – Bachman-Turner Overdrive

“You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive is a classic rock anthem released in 1974. The song’s driving beat, catchy guitar riff, and Randy Bachman’s confident vocals create a powerful and memorable sound that has become a staple of classic rock radio. The lyrics describe the band’s determination to succeed and their refusal to let anyone hold them back. The song’s infectious energy and catchy chorus have made it a fan favorite and a testament to the enduring power of classic rock.

90. I’ll Take You There – The Staple Singers

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers is a soul classic released in 1972. The song’s funky bassline, gospel-inspired vocals, and uplifting lyrics create a joyful and celebratory sound that has inspired generations of listeners. The lyrics describe the power of community and the importance of supporting one another through life’s ups and downs. The song’s message of hope and unity has made it a timeless anthem of the civil rights era and a beloved track of the soul genre.

91. Tumbling Dice – The Rolling Stones

“Tumbling Dice” by The Rolling Stones is a classic rock track released in 1972. The song’s bluesy guitar riff, driving beat, and Mick Jagger’s swaggering vocals create a gritty and raw sound that captures the essence of the Stones’ signature style. The lyrics describe the highs and lows of a gambler’s life and the thrill of taking risks. The song’s infectious groove and Jagger’s electrifying performance have made it one of the band’s most enduring and beloved tracks.

92. Love Train – The O’Jays

“Love Train” by The O’Jays is a classic soul and R&B hit from the 70s. The song promotes love, unity, and peace, with lyrics about riding the “love train” to a better world. The upbeat tempo, joyful horns, and catchy chorus make it a feel-good anthem that still resonates with audiences today. “Love Train” was a huge commercial success, reaching #1 on the US R&B charts and #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its positive message has made it a popular song for sporting events, commercials, and movies.

93. You’re So Vain – Carly Simon

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon is a classic 70s pop-rock hit with a mysterious twist. The song is widely believed to be about a real-life ex-boyfriend of Simon’s, though she has never confirmed the identity of the subject. The lyrics are filled with veiled insults and jabs at the man’s vanity, while the catchy chorus and Simon’s distinctive voice make it a timeless classic. “You’re So Vain” was a commercial success, reaching #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and remaining one of Simon’s most beloved hits.

94. Best of My Love – The Emotions

“Best of My Love” by The Emotions is a classic disco and R&B hit from the late 70s. The song is an ode to a new love, with lyrics about giving your all and experiencing the “best of my love.” The funky bassline, catchy chorus, and harmonious vocals make it a beloved classic that still gets people on the dance floor today. “Best of My Love” was a huge commercial success, reaching #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

95. God Save the Queen – The Sex Pistols

“God Save the Queen” by The Sex Pistols is a controversial punk rock anthem from the late 70s. The song was released during Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee celebration, and its lyrics criticize the monarchy and British society as a whole. The aggressive guitar riffs, pounding drums, and sneering vocals of lead singer Johnny Rotten helped make it a punk rock classic that shocked and outraged many. “God Save the Queen” was a commercial success, despite being banned by the BBC and other UK radio stations.

96. Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll – Bob Seger & Silver Bullet Band

“Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is a classic rock hit from the late 70s. The song is a nostalgic tribute to the music of the past, with lyrics about dancing and having a good time to the “old time rock and roll.” The catchy piano riff, upbeat tempo, and Seger’s raspy vocals make it a beloved classic that still gets people on their feet today. “Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll” was a commercial success, reaching #28 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of Seger’s signature hits.

97. Blitzkrieg Bop – The Ramones

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones is a punk rock anthem that was released in 1976. The song is known for its fast tempo, catchy chorus, and aggressive guitar riffs that are reminiscent of the band’s energetic live performances. The lyrics are simple but effective, with a call to arms for the audience to join in and “pogo” to the beat. “Blitzkrieg Bop” remains a classic punk rock song that captures the raw energy and rebellious spirit of the genre.

98. Message in a Bottle – The Police

“Message in a Bottle” by The Police is a new wave hit from 1979 that blends reggae and rock influences. The song is about a castaway who sends a message in a bottle, hoping for someone to hear his cry for help. The catchy chorus, driving rhythm, and Sting’s distinctive vocals make it a standout track from the band’s early years. “Message in a Bottle” was a commercial success, reaching #1 in the UK and #5 in the US Billboard Hot 100, and remains one of The Police’s most beloved songs.

99. Mercy Mercy Me – Marvin Gaye

“Mercy Mercy Me” by Marvin Gaye is a soulful and socially conscious track from his iconic album “What’s Going On.” The song addresses environmental issues, including pollution and the destruction of nature, with Gaye’s smooth vocals and the haunting background harmonies creating a sense of urgency and despair. “Mercy Mercy Me” was a commercial and critical success, reaching #4 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning Gaye a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

100. One of These Nights – The Eagles

“One of These Nights” by The Eagles is a soft rock hit from 1975. The song is about a romantic encounter, with lyrics that are suggestive but not explicit. The memorable guitar riff, soaring harmonies, and Don Henley’s emotive vocals make it a standout track from the band’s discography. “One of These Nights” was a commercial success, reaching #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and earning The Eagles a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The song remains a beloved classic rock track that captures the spirit of the era.