Rainbows are one of the most beautiful natural phenomena, and it’s no wonder that they have been a source of inspiration for many artists across different genres. Rainbows have been used as symbols of hope, love, and happiness, and they have been featured in countless songs throughout history. From classic rock to electronic dance music, from country to jazz, rainbows have been a recurring theme in music.

In this post, we will be taking a look at the top 20 songs about rainbows. We will be exploring a wide range of genres and eras, from classic songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland and “Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog, to more recent tracks like “Rainbow” by Sia and “Rainbows” by 16 Bit Lolitas. Each song on this list showcases the unique ways that different artists have used the imagery of rainbows to convey emotions and tell stories. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, pop, country, or electronic music, there’s something for everyone on this list. So grab your headphones and get ready to be transported to a world of rainbows, where troubles melt away and dreams come true.

READ ALSO Songs about Leadership

1. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” by Judy Garland

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is a song composed by Harold Arlen with lyrics by E.Y. Harburg, and it was performed by American actress and singer Judy Garland in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. The song is a ballad that has become an enduring classic and one of the most popular songs in the American Songbook. The lyrics of the song talk about a place beyond the rainbow where troubles melt away and dreams come true. The song’s melody is slow and emotive, with a mix of piano and strings, and Judy Garland’s voice is powerful and emotive. It’s a song that has been covered and reinterpreted by many artists, it’s considered an anthem of hope and a symbol of the American Dream.

2. “Pocketful Of Rainbows” by Elvis Presley

“Pocketful of Rainbows” is a song by American singer and actor Elvis Presley, released in 1960 as part of the movie “G.I. Blues” soundtrack album. The song is a upbeat and catchy pop song with a mix of rock and roll and country influences. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a mix of guitar, bass, and drums, and the lyrics of the song talk about the idea of having a pocketful of rainbows as a symbol of hope and happiness. The song has been praised for its catchy melody and its ability to evoke feelings of hope and optimism. It was a commercial success for Elvis Presley and it’s considered a classic of his early career.

3. “Rainbows & Waterfalls” by Pretty Lights

“Rainbows & Waterfalls” is a song by American electronic music producer Pretty Lights, released in 2009 as part of his album “Filling Up the City Skies.” The song is a downtempo, instrumental electronic track that features a mix of live instrumentation and electronic beats. It has a laid-back, chilled out vibe that creates a dreamy atmosphere, and the song’s title is reflected in the use of watery and ethereal sounds throughout the track. The song uses samples and loops to create a unique soundscape that is both nostalgic and modern. The song has been praised for its use of live instruments, and its ability to create a transportive listening experience.

4. “Rainbowland” by Miley Cyrus

“Rainbowland” is a song by American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, released in 2017 as part of her album “Younger Now.” The song is a country-pop ballad that features a simple yet catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song tells the story of a person who’s looking for a place where they can be free to be themselves and find acceptance. The lyrics also express a longing for a place where love and understanding reigns, and the contrast between the darkness of the world and the brightness of the Rainbowland. The song’s production is simple and elegant, with the use of guitar and piano, and Miley’s vocals are emotive and sincere. The song has been praised for its honest and relatable lyrics, which give the listener a feeling of hope and acceptance.

5. “Rainbow (Interlude)” by Mariah Carey

“Rainbow (Interlude)” is a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, released in 1999 as part of her seventh studio album “Rainbow.” The song is a short instrumental track that features a mix of live instrumentation and electronic beats. The song’s melody is a soft and mellow, with the use of a piano and strings, and it creates a sense of peacefulness and serenity. The song serves as an interlude between the tracks of the album, it’s not a standalone track, it’s meant to create a sense of continuity and flow between the tracks. It’s a short but effective piece that showcases Mariah Carey’s ability to create a beautiful and evocative instrumental music. It’s praised for its emotive quality and its ability to set a mood for the listener.

6. “Make Me Rainbows” by Ella Fitzgerald

“Make Me Rainbows” is a song by American jazz singer and songwriter Ella Fitzgerald, released in 1967, it was part of the album “Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Harold Arlen Songbook” which was her tribute to Harold Arlen. The song is a jazzy and upbeat tune that features Ella’s signature scat singing and her beautiful vocal range. The lyrics of the song talk about the different emotions that the singer experiences when she sees a rainbow, how it fills her with hope and happiness, and how it’s a reminder of the beauty and wonder of life. The song’s arrangement is lively, with a bouncy swing beat, and features a lively horn section and a catchy piano riff that makes it a perfect song for dancing. The song has been praised for its playful and upbeat energy, and for the way it captures the joy and wonder of seeing a rainbow.

7. “Rainbow Eyes” by Brian Wilson

“Rainbow Eyes” is a song by American singer-songwriter and musician, Brian Wilson, released in 1977 as part of his album “Love You.” The song is a melodic and upbeat pop tune that features a catchy guitar riff, lush harmonies and Brian’s signature falsetto vocals. The lyrics of the song talk about how the protagonist sees a rainbow in his lover’s eyes and how it fills him with happiness and hope. The song’s production is simple yet effective, with the use of live instruments such as guitar, piano and drums, and it has a feel-good and positive energy that makes it an upbeat and uplifting listen. The song has been praised for its catchy melody, harmonies and its ability to evoke feelings of joy and happiness.

8. “Rainbow” by Sia

“Rainbow” is a song by Australian singer-songwriter, Sia, released in 2020 as a single from her album “Music.” The song is a powerful and emotive ballad that showcases Sia’s signature vocal range and emotive delivery. The lyrics of the song talk about how the rainbow is a symbol of hope after a storm and how it encourages the listener to keep going and never give up in the face of adversity. The song’s melody is piano-driven and has a nice build-up, with Sia’s vocals reaching a powerful crescendo at the song’s climax. The song’s production is simple and elegant with the use of live instruments such as guitar and drums, and it has a powerful and uplifting message that resonates with listeners making it a fan favorite.

9. “Rainbow Country” by Bob Marley

“Rainbow Country” is a song by Bob Marley and The Wailers, released in 1977 as part of the album “Exodus.” The song is a roots reggae track that features a mix of live instrumentation and electronic beats. Thesong’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a mix of guitar, bass, and drums, and the lyrics of the song talk about the idea of a Rainbow Country, a place where there’s peace and love, and where people can live in harmony. The song’s production is simple yet effective, and it has a positive and uplifting energy that makes it an upbeat and inspiring listen. Thesong has been praised for its catchy melody and its ability to evoke feelings of hope and optimism. It’s considered a classic of Bob Marley’s catalog and it’s still widely loved by fans of reggae music.

10. “Rainbow” by Battles

“Rainbow” is an instrumental track by American experimental rock band Battles, released in 2011 as part of their album “Gloss Drop.” The song features a mix of electronic beats, live instrumentation and experimental sound manipulation, creating a complex and layered melody. The song’s structure is non-linear and it features a lot of dynamic changes, it showcases the band’s ability to create a unique and captivating sound. Thesong has been praised for its experimental approach and its ability to create a captivating listening experience, it’s a great example of the band’s ability to blend electronic and experimental elements and push the boundaries of rock music. The song has become a favorite among fans of experimental and avant-garde music.

11. “Love In A Rainbow” by Brian May

“Love In A Rainbow” is a song by British musician and singer-songwriter Brian May, released in 1998 as part of his first solo album “Another World.” The song is a melodic and upbeat rock track that features Brian’s signature guitar riffs, emotive vocals, and a catchy melody. The lyrics of the song talk about how love is like a rainbow, elusive and hard to find but when it’s found it brings color and beauty to life. The song’s production is simple yet effective, with the use of live instruments such as guitar, piano, and drums, it has a feel-good and positive energy that makes it an upbeat and uplifting listen. The song has been praised for its catchy melody, emotive lyrics, and its ability to evoke feelings of hope and happiness.

12. “Lick The Rainbow” by Mord Fustang

“Lick The Rainbow” is a song by Estonian electronic music producer Mord Fustang, released in 2011 as a single from his album “9999 in 1.” Thesong is an upbeat and energetic electronic dance track that features a mix of electronic beats, live instrumentation and catchy melody. The song’s title is reflected in the use of bright and colorful synths and a catchy, upbeat melody that creates a sense of euphoria. The lyrics of the song are playful and tongue-in-cheek, they talk about the idea of “licking the rainbow” as a metaphor for experiencing something intense and pleasurable. The song’s production is layered and complex, with the use of samples and loops to create a unique sound. It has been praised for its catchy melody and its ability to create a sense of euphoria, and it has become a staple in electronic dance music.

13. “Rainbow” by Jessie J

“Rainbow” is a song by British singer-songwriter Jessie J, released in 2018 as a single from her fourth studio album “R.O.S.E.” The song is a powerful ballad that showcases Jessie J’s vocal range and emotive delivery. The lyrics of the song talk about how the rainbow is a symbol of hope after a storm, and encourages the listener to keep going and never give up in the face of adversity. The song’s melody is a piano-driven and has a nice build up, with Jessie J’s vocals reaching a powerful crescendo at the song’s climax. The song has a powerful and uplifting message that resonates with listeners, making it a fan favorite.

14. “She’s A Rainbow” by The Rolling Stones

“She’s a Rainbow” is a song by The Rolling Stones, released in 1967 as part of their album.” Thesong is a psychedelic rock track that features a mix of live instrumentation and electronic effects. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a guitar riff that creates a sense of forward motion, and the lyrics of the song talk about a woman who’s like a rainbow, bringing color and beauty to the protagonist’s life. Thesong’s production is layered and complex, with the use of various effects such as phasing and flanging, and it has a dreamy and atmospheric vibe. The song has been praised for its psychedelic experimentation and its ability to capture the feeling of falling in love, it’s considered a classic of The Rolling Stones’ catalog.

15. “Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog

“Rainbow Connection” is a song from the 1979 film The Muppet Movie, written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher and performed by Kermit the Frog. The song is known for its touching lyrics about chasing one’s dreams and finding a connection to something greater. The song’s message of hope and perseverance has made it a beloved classic among audiences of all ages. The song’s melody is simple yet catchy and the lyrics are full of imagery, making it a memorable tune that has stood the test of time. The song was nominated for an Academy award and has been covered by many artists over the years.

16. “At The Rainbow’s End” by Hank Snow

“At the Rainbow’s End” is a song by Canadian country music artist, Hank Snow, released in the early 1950s. The song is a country ballad that features the use of live instruments such as guitar, fiddle and steel guitar. The lyrics of the song talk about the idea of a rainbow as a symbol of hope and how the protagonist is searching for love at the end of a rainbow. The melody is slow and emotive, with Hank Snow’s voice is rich and emotive, it’s a song that showcases his ability to convey emotions through his singing. It’s a song that has become a classic of Hank Snow’s catalog and it’s still loved by fans of country music.

17. “Rainbow in the Dark” by Dio

“Rainbow in the Dark” is a song by heavy metal band Dio, released in 1983 as the lead single from their second studio album “Holy Diver”. The song features an upbeat, powerful guitar riff and Ronnie James Dio’s distinctive vocals, and its lyrics talk about the power of imagination, and how it can help you to overcome darkness and find the light. The song is considered as one of Dio’s most popular and enduring songs, and it’s often played at their concerts. The song is also recognized for its iconic music video which features the band members in a dark and mysterious castle.

18. “Chasing The Rainbow” by America

“Chasing The Rainbow” is a song by American rock band America, released in 1975 as part of their album “Hearts.” The song is a melodic and upbeat folk rock track that features a catchy guitar riff and harmonious vocals. The lyrics of the song talk about the idea of chasing after a rainbow, a symbol of hope and dreams, and how it’s important to never give up on them. The song’s production is simple yet effective, with the use of live instruments such as guitar, piano and drums, and it has a feel-good and positive energy that makes it an upbeat and uplifting listen. The song has been praised for its catchy melody and its ability to evoke feelings of hope and optimism, it’s considered one of the band’s most popular and enduring tracks.

19. “Chasing Rainbows” by Robot Orchestra

“Chasing Rainbows” is a song by electronic music producer Robot Orchestra, released as a single in 2021. The song is an electronic dance track that features a mix of electronic beats, live instrumentation, and catchy melody. The song’s title “Chasing Rainbows” is reflected in the use of bright and colorful synths and a catchy, upbeat melody that creates a sense of euphoria. The lyrics of the song talk about how chasing rainbows is a metaphor for chasing our dreams, and how we should never give up on them. The song’s production is layered and complex, with the use of samples and loops to create a unique sound. It’s praised for its catchy melody, emotive lyrics, and its ability to create a sense of euphoria, and it’s considered a great addition to the electronic dance music genre.

20. “Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows” by Lesley Gore

“Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows” is a song by American singer and songwriter Lesley Gore, released in 1963 as a single and included in the album “Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up Hearts.” The song is a upbeat and catchy pop song with a mix of folk and rock influences. The song’s melody is upbeat and catchy, with a mix of guitar, bass, and drums, and the lyrics of the song talk about the idea of finding happiness in simple things, such as sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows, and how it’s important to appreciate the small things in life. The song’s production is simple yet effective, it has a feel-good and positive energy that makes it an upbeat and uplifting listen. The song has been praised for its catchy melody and its ability to evoke feelings of hope and optimism and it’s considered a classic of the 60s pop genre.

Rainbow Symbolism – What do they Symbol

Rainbows have long been a symbol of hope and positivity. They are often seen as a symbol of good luck and fortune, and are often associated with the idea of a new beginning or a fresh start. The symbolism of rainbows is rooted in many cultures and traditions around the world, and their meanings can vary greatly depending on the context in which they are used.

One of the most commonly recognized meanings of rainbows is that of hope. Rainbows are often associated with the idea of a new beginning or a fresh start, and are often seen as a symbol of good luck and fortune. This is likely due to the fact that rainbows are often seen after a storm, and the bright colors of the rainbow can be seen as a sign of hope and positivity after a difficult time. In this way, rainbows are often seen as a symbol of the end of a difficult period and the start of something new and better.

Rainbows are also often associated with the idea of unity and harmony. The colors of the rainbow are often seen as representing the different aspects of life, and the idea that all of these different aspects can come together to form a beautiful and harmonious whole. This is often seen as a symbol of the unity and harmony that can be achieved when people of different races, cultures, and religions come together and work towards a common goal.

Rainbows are also often associated with the concept of faith. The Bible mentions the rainbow as a symbol of God’s promise to never flood the earth again. Similarly, the rainbow is often seen as a symbol of hope and faith in many different cultures and traditions around the world. This is likely due to the fact that rainbows are often seen as a sign of hope and positivity after a difficult time, and the bright colors of the rainbow can be seen as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope and something to look forward to.

Rainbows are also associated with the idea of love and acceptance. The rainbow is often seen as a symbol of love and acceptance, because it represents the idea that everyone is different, but that everyone is valuable and should be accepted for who they are. This is often seen as a symbol of the importance of accepting people for who they are, regardless of their race, culture, or religion.

Rainbows can also be associated with the idea of individuality and self-expression. The bright and vibrant colors of a rainbow can be seen as a symbol of self-expression and individuality, reminding us that it’s important to be true to ourselves and to express ourselves in our own unique way.

Facts about Rainbows

Rainbows are a natural phenomenon that are both beautiful and mysterious. They are created when light is refracted, or bent, as it passes through water droplets in the air. The bending of light causes the different colors of the spectrum to be separated and reflected back to our eyes, creating the colorful arch of a rainbow.

One of the most interesting facts about rainbows is that they are optical illusions. This means that they are not actually present in one specific location, but are instead created by the observer’s perspective. The position of a rainbow is determined by the angle between the observer’s line of sight and the sun or other light source. Because of this, it is impossible to reach a rainbow as it is not in a specific location, but it will always appear to be at a certain distance.

Another interesting fact about rainbows is that they come in different types. The most common type of rainbow is the primary rainbow, which is created by light being reflected once inside the water droplets. This creates the familiar arch of colors that most people associate with rainbows. Secondary rainbows are also formed when light is reflected twice inside the water droplets, creating a second, fainter arch of colors that is located outside of the primary rainbow.

Rainbows can also be observed at different times of the day, with the most common time being just after a rainstorm. This is because the sun needs to be at just the right angle in relation to the observer and the rain droplets in order for a rainbow to be visible. Rainbows can also be observed in other conditions, such as mist or spray, and even in man-made environments like fountains or spray parks.

Rainbows can also be observed in other natural phenomena such as moonbows, which are rainbows that are created by the light of the moon instead of the sun. These are much rarer than sunbows and are typically only visible when the moon is full. Additionally, there are also fogbows, which are formed by the light of the sun passing through mist or fog, and they are often less colorful than traditional rainbows.

The colors of a rainbow are also fascinating. The typical rainbow has seven colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. These colors are the result of the different wavelengths of light being bent at different angles as they pass through the water droplets. The colors of the rainbow are arranged in the same order as the colors of the spectrum, with red having the longest wavelength and violet having the shortest.

Frequently Asked Questions