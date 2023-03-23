The Triffids were an Australian rock band formed in Perth in 1978. Led by the late singer and songwriter David McComb, the band gained critical acclaim for their unique blend of rock, folk, and country music. Despite never achieving mainstream success, The Triffids have remained influential in the Australian music scene and have a dedicated cult following around the world.

In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 best The Triffids songs of all time. From their early post-punk roots to their later, more country-influenced sound, The Triffids’ discography is full of hidden gems that deserve to be rediscovered. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just discovering the band for the first time, this list will take you on a journey through some of their most memorable and timeless tracks. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of The Triffids and explore their greatest hits.

1. Hell Of A Summer

“Hell of a Summer” is a song by Australian rock band The Triffids, featured on their 1986 album “In the Pines”. The song has a slow, dreamy quality to it, with David McComb’s distinctive voice floating over a melancholic melody. The lyrics describe a summer that has gone wrong, filled with broken dreams and lost opportunities. The chorus is particularly memorable, with McComb repeating the line “It’s been a hell of a summer, but we’ll never get these days back again” as if resigned to the passing of time. Despite the somber subject matter, the song has a haunting beauty to it, and is considered one of the band’s best tracks. “Hell of a Summer” showcases The Triffids’ ability to create rich, atmospheric soundscapes that capture the listener’s imagination.

2. Raining Pleasure

“Raining Pleasure” is a song by the Australian rock band The Triffids, released in 1984 as part of their album “Born Sandy Devotional.” The song features an upbeat rhythm, driven by a jangly guitar and steady drums, that contrasts with its melancholic lyrics about lost love and a longing for a past that can never be reclaimed. The lead singer’s voice is filled with a sense of yearning and regret, adding to the emotional weight of the song. “Raining Pleasure” is a classic example of the band’s unique sound, blending elements of rock, folk, and country music to create something that is both familiar and distinct. It’s a song that captures the bittersweet nature of life and love, and has become a beloved favorite of fans of Australian rock music.

3. Beautiful Waste

“Beautiful Waste” is a song by the Australian rock band The Triffids, released in 1986 as part of their album “In the Pines.” The song is a slow, mournful ballad that showcases the band’s trademark sound of blending country and folk music with rock elements. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, exploring themes of regret, loss, and the passing of time. The lead singer’s voice is haunting and emotive, adding to the sense of melancholy that pervades the song. The instrumentation is sparse and understated, with gentle acoustic guitar and mournful pedal steel guitar creating a sense of space and emptiness. “Beautiful Waste” is a beautiful and poignant song that speaks to the universal human experience of loss and the fleeting nature of life, and has become a favorite of fans of Australian rock and folk music.

4. The Seabirds

“The Seabirds” is a song by Australian rock band The Triffids, first released as a single in 1982 and later included on their debut album “Treeless Plain”. The song has a jangly, upbeat sound, with ringing guitars and a driving rhythm section. David McComb’s vocals are particularly strong on this track, soaring above the music with an infectious energy. The lyrics tell the story of a young couple taking a holiday by the sea, but there’s an underlying sense of unease as the narrator wonders if their love will last beyond the summer. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, with McComb shouting “The seabirds are calling, and I must go!” as if answering some primal urge. “The Seabirds” is a classic example of The Triffids’ early sound, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

5. Chicken Killer

“Chicken Killer” is a song by Australian rock band The Triffids, featured on their 1983 album “Born Sandy Devotional”. The song has a frenetic, energetic feel to it, with a driving rhythm section and a catchy, upbeat melody. David McComb’s vocals are particularly powerful on this track, as he sings with a wild, unhinged energy that perfectly matches the song’s frantic pace. The lyrics tell the story of a young man on the run from the law after killing his girlfriend’s abusive father, and the sense of urgency and desperation is palpable throughout. The chorus is anthemic, with McComb shouting “I’m a chicken killer!” as if daring anyone to come after him. “Chicken Killer” is a classic example of The Triffids’ early sound, and remains a fan favorite to this day.

6. Suntrapper

“Suntrapper” is a song by Australian rock band The Triffids, featured on their 1986 album “In the Pines”. The song has a slow, brooding feel to it, with a hypnotic guitar riff and a moody, atmospheric sound. David McComb’s vocals are particularly impressive on this track, as he switches effortlessly between a crooning falsetto and a deeper, more menacing tone. The lyrics are full of vivid imagery, describing a hot, dusty landscape where “the sun is a merciless god” and the narrator is trapped in a cycle of unfulfilled desire. The chorus is powerful, with McComb repeating the line “The sun is my enemy, the night is my friend” as if seeking solace in darkness. “Suntrapper” is a standout track on an album full of gems, showcasing The Triffids’ ability to create intense, evocative music that lingers in the memory.

7. Jerdacuttup Man

“Jerdacuttup Man” is a song by the Australian rock band The Triffids, released in 1986 as part of their album “In the Pines.” The song is a rollicking, uptempo track that showcases the band’s unique blend of rock, folk, and country music. The lyrics are playful and humorous, telling the story of a man from the small Western Australian town of Jerdacuttup who becomes a legendary figure in the eyes of the narrator. The lead singer’s voice is filled with a sense of joy and irreverence, perfectly capturing the lighthearted tone of the song. The instrumentation is lively and energetic, with a driving rhythm section and twangy guitar riffs adding to the sense of fun and excitement. “Jerdacuttup Man” is a fun and infectious song that perfectly showcases The Triffids’ unique sound and playful spirit, and has become a beloved favorite of fans of Australian rock and folk music.

8. Hometown Farewell Kiss

“Hometown Farewell Kiss” is a song by the Australian rock band The Triffids, released in 1986 as part of their album “In the Pines.” The song is a slow, bittersweet ballad that tells the story of a young couple saying goodbye to each other as one of them leaves their hometown for a new life. The lead singer’s voice is filled with a sense of longing and sadness, perfectly capturing the emotions of the characters in the song. The instrumentation is understated, with gentle acoustic guitar and mournful pedal steel guitar creating a sense of intimacy and tenderness. “Hometown Farewell Kiss” is a beautiful and poignant song that speaks to the universal experience of leaving home and saying goodbye to loved ones, and has become a beloved favorite of fans of Australian rock and folk music.

9. Unmade Love

“Unmade Love” is a song by Australian rock band The Triffids, featured on their 1989 album “The Black Swan”. The song has a wistful, melancholic quality to it, with a simple acoustic guitar riff and a sparse, understated arrangement. David McComb’s vocals are particularly affecting on this track, as he sings with a gentle, intimate tone that draws the listener in. The lyrics describe a failed romance, with McComb lamenting the loss of a love that could have been but was never realized. The chorus is heart-wrenching, with McComb repeating the line “Oh, unmade love, I wish I knew what to do” as if searching for a way to recapture what was lost. “Unmade Love” is a deeply emotional song that showcases The Triffids’ ability to convey complex feelings with a simple, understated elegance. It’s a standout track on an album that is widely regarded as one of the band’s best.

10. Falling Over You

“Fallling Over You” is a song by Australian rock band The Triffids, featured on their 1989 album “The Black Swan”. The song has a dreamy, ethereal quality to it, with a gentle, lilting melody and a shimmering, atmospheric sound. David McComb’s vocals are particularly impressive on this track, as he sings with a delicate, vulnerable tone that perfectly captures the song’s mood. The lyrics describe a sense of longing and uncertainty, as the narrator tries to come to terms with their feelings for someone they can’t quite reach. The chorus is hauntingly beautiful, with McComb repeating the line “Falling over you, falling over you” as if lost in a dream. “Falling Over You” is a standout track on an album full of highlights, showcasing The Triffids’ ability to create rich, evocative music that is both emotionally resonant and musically adventurous.