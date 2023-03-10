South Carolina has a rich musical history, with a variety of genres and artists hailing from the Palmetto State. From the beach music of the coast to the bluegrass of the upstate, South Carolina’s music scene has something for everyone.

In this list, we will be exploring the 10 best songs about South Carolina, from classic beach music hits to modern country rock anthems. These songs capture the spirit, beauty, and charm of South Carolina, from the sandy beaches of the coast to the rolling hills of the Piedmont. Each song tells a unique story about the people, places, and culture of this vibrant state, showcasing the diversity and richness of South Carolina’s musical heritage.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a visitor passing through, these songs will transport you to the heart of South Carolina and remind you of all the things that make this state so special. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the sounds of the Palmetto State with these 10 best songs about South Carolina.

1. “Waltz for a Girl From South Carolina” – Brett Shady

“Waltz for a Girl From South Carolina” is a gentle and nostalgic instrumental piece composed by Brett Shady. The song begins with a soothing acoustic guitar melody that sets the tone for a heartfelt and emotional journey. As the waltz progresses, other instruments join in, such as a piano, a violin, and a cello, creating a rich and complex sound that evokes images of the American South. The melody is simple yet beautiful, and it is repeated throughout the song, providing a sense of familiarity and comfort. The tempo is slow and steady, allowing the listener to fully immerse themselves in the melody and the emotions it conveys. The overall feeling of the song is one of tenderness, longing, and a deep appreciation for the beauty of life. “Waltz for a Girl From South Carolina” is a truly beautiful and evocative piece of music that will touch the hearts of anyone who listens to it.

2. “South Carolina Blues” – Junior League Band

“South Carolina Blues” is a lively and upbeat blues song by the Junior League Band. From the first note, the song immediately sets a foot-tapping and head-bobbing rhythm that carries throughout the entire song. The song opens with a catchy guitar riff that is quickly joined by a driving drumbeat, a thumping bassline, and a soulful harmonica melody. The lyrics are delivered with a raw and passionate vocal style that captures the essence of the blues. The lyrics tell the story of a brokenhearted lover who has lost their way and seeks solace in the rhythm of the music. The song features impressive musicianship with each instrument playing off each other to create a cohesive and dynamic sound. The overall feeling of the song is one of gritty determination and resilience in the face of adversity. “South Carolina Blues” is a perfect example of the power and enduring appeal of the blues genre.

3. “Dancin’, Shaggin on The Boulevard” – Alabama

“Dancin’, Shaggin on The Boulevard” is an energetic and infectious country song by the band Alabama. The song immediately captures the listener’s attention with its lively guitar intro, driving drumbeat, and catchy melody. The lyrics tell the story of a summer night spent dancing and shagging on the streets of a small southern town, evoking images of carefree youth and innocent romance. The chorus is particularly memorable, with its upbeat rhythm and sing-along lyrics that are sure to get people up and dancing. The lead vocalist’s voice is rich and powerful, adding to the overall feeling of joy and exuberance in the song. The song features a combination of traditional country instruments, such as acoustic guitar and fiddle, with modern elements like synthesizers and electric guitar, creating a unique and contemporary sound. “Dancin’, Shaggin on The Boulevard” is a fun and lively song that celebrates the simple pleasures of life and captures the spirit of a summer night in the American South.

4. “Beers and Sunshine” – Darius Rucker

“Beers and Sunshine” is a laid-back and feel-good country song by Darius Rucker. The song begins with a simple acoustic guitar riff that sets the tone for a relaxed and carefree vibe. The lyrics tell the story of a lazy afternoon spent drinking beer and enjoying the simple pleasures of life with friends. The chorus is catchy and upbeat, with Rucker’s smooth vocals perfectly capturing the joy of spending time with loved ones. The song features a blend of acoustic and electric instruments, with a prominent guitar and drum section that adds to the overall feeling of summertime relaxation. The lyrics also touch on themes of positivity and optimism, with Rucker singing about finding happiness in the present moment and not dwelling on the negative aspects of life. “Beers and Sunshine” is a perfect anthem for anyone looking to kick back and enjoy the company of friends while appreciating the beauty of the world around them.

5. “South Carolina Low Country” – Josh Turner

“South Carolina Low Country” is a soulful and heartfelt country song by Josh Turner. The song immediately sets a reflective and introspective tone with its mellow guitar melody and Turner’s deep, resonant voice. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has returned to his roots in the South Carolina low country after a long absence, reflecting on the memories and emotions that flood back as he explores the familiar landscape. The chorus is particularly powerful, with Turner singing about the beauty of the land and the strength of the community that he left behind. The song features a blend of traditional country instruments such as acoustic guitar and fiddle, with the addition of subtle piano and organ lines that add depth and texture to the sound. The overall feeling of the song is one of nostalgia and a deep appreciation for the land and people that shape our lives. “South Carolina Low Country” is a beautiful and evocative song that captures the essence of southern culture and the importance of staying connected to our roots.

6. “Charleston, South Carolina” – Lovie Austin and Her Blue Serenaders

“Charleston, South Carolina” is a classic jazz song by Lovie Austin and Her Blue Serenaders. The song immediately sets a lively and upbeat tone with its energetic piano melody, catchy brass riffs, and swinging rhythm. The lyrics tell the story of the vibrant and colorful city of Charleston, South Carolina, evoking images of the bustling streets and lively nightlife. The vocals are delivered in a playful and flirtatious style, adding to the overall feeling of joy and excitement in the song. The song features impressive musicianship, with each instrument playing off each other to create a dynamic and cohesive sound. The use of call and response between the brass section and the piano adds to the overall feeling of interplay and improvisation. “Charleston, South Carolina” is a timeless classic that celebrates the beauty and energy of one of America’s most iconic cities and is sure to get people up and dancing.

7. “Carolina Girls” – by General Johnson

“Carolina Girls” is a classic beach music song by General Johnson. The song opens with a catchy guitar riff that sets the tone for a fun and upbeat tune. The lyrics pay tribute to the beauty and charm of southern girls, specifically those from the state of Carolina. The chorus is particularly memorable, with its catchy melody and sing-along lyrics that are sure to get people up and dancing. The vocals are delivered with a smooth and soulful style that perfectly captures the laid-back and carefree spirit of the beach music genre. The song features a blend of traditional instruments such as saxophone and guitar, with a driving drumbeat that adds to the overall feeling of energy and excitement. “Carolina Girls” is a timeless classic that celebrates the beauty and allure of southern women and is sure to bring a smile to the faces of anyone who listens.

8. “Coast of Carolina” – Jimmy Buffett

“Coast of Carolina” is a breezy and laid-back song by Jimmy Buffett. The song opens with a gentle guitar riff and soft percussion, creating a serene and relaxing vibe. The lyrics describe the beauty of the Carolina coastline, with Buffett painting a vivid picture of the sandy beaches, blue skies, and warm ocean waters. The chorus is catchy and upbeat, with Buffett’s smooth vocals perfectly capturing the joy of spending time in such a picturesque setting. The song features a blend of acoustic and electric instruments, with the addition of steel drums and a horn section that add to the overall feeling of tropical paradise. The lyrics also touch on themes of escape and freedom, with Buffett singing about the simple pleasures of living life at a slower pace and enjoying the beauty of nature. “Coast of Carolina” is a perfect song for anyone looking to unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life, with its relaxing melody and lyrics that celebrate the beauty of the world around us.

9. “Just a Little Bit South of North Carolina” – Dean Martin

“Just a Little Bit South of North Carolina” is a classic swing song by Dean Martin. The song opens with a bouncy piano melody and a swinging horn section, creating a lively and upbeat vibe. The lyrics describe the charm and allure of the southern United States, specifically the region just south of North Carolina. Martin’s smooth vocals perfectly capture the playful and flirtatious tone of the lyrics, delivering each line with a wink and a nod. The chorus is catchy and memorable, with its call and response format and playful lyrics. The song features impressive musicianship, with each instrument playing off each other to create a dynamic and cohesive sound. The use of brass and percussion adds to the overall feeling of energy and excitement, while Martin’s vocals tie everything together with their effortless charm. “Just a Little Bit South of North Carolina” is a timeless classic that celebrates the spirit and vibrancy of southern culture and is sure to get people up and dancing.

10. “She’s Carolina” – Cody Webb

“She’s Carolina” is a country rock song by Cody Webb that celebrates the beauty and allure of a southern woman. The song opens with a driving guitar riff and energetic drumbeat, creating an upbeat and catchy melody. The lyrics describe the charms of a particular woman from the Carolinas, with Webb singing about her beauty, her sense of humor, and her southern hospitality. The chorus is memorable and catchy, with its sing-along lyrics that capture the joy of falling in love with someone so special. The vocals are delivered with a twangy and emotive style that perfectly captures the passion and longing in the lyrics. The song features a blend of traditional country instruments such as guitar and fiddle, as well as a modern rock edge with the addition of electric guitar and driving drums. “She’s Carolina” is a perfect song for anyone who loves country rock and appreciates the unique charm and allure of southern women.