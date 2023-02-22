Shoes have been a part of human life for thousands of years, and throughout history, they have held a special significance. From practicality to fashion, shoes have always been an essential accessory for our daily life. It is not surprising then that shoes have found their way into countless songs throughout the years. Shoes have been used as symbols of status, desire, and freedom, and have been used to tell stories of love, loss, and adventure. From Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes” to Beyoncé’s “New Shoes,” songs about footwear have captivated music lovers for decades. Shoes and footwear have inspired artists to create some of the most iconic songs in music history. Whether it’s the beat, the lyrics, or the story behind the song, these footwear-inspired tracks have a way of resonating with listeners on a deeper level. In this article, we’ll take a look at the top 18 best songs about shoes and footwear and explore the reasons why they have stood the test of time.

1. Dancing Shoes – Arctic Monkeys

“Dancing Shoes” by Arctic Monkeys is an upbeat indie rock track that captures the essence of youthful energy and romance. With a catchy guitar riff and Alex Turner’s distinctive vocals, the song tells the story of a young man trying to woo a girl at a club. The lyrics are playful and full of clever wordplay, and the band’s signature sound is evident in the fast-paced drumbeat and the soaring chorus. It’s a perfect example of the band’s early work, which helped to establish them as one of the most exciting acts in British rock music.

2. Old Brown Shoe – The Beatles

“Old Brown Shoe” by The Beatles is a bluesy, rock ‘n’ roll track written by George Harrison. Released as a B-side to “The Ballad of John and Yoko,” it features Harrison’s distinctive slide guitar and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics are cryptic, with Harrison seeming to explore themes of identity and isolation. The song’s melody is catchy and memorable, and the band’s tight harmonies give the chorus a soaring quality. It’s a lesser-known track from The Beatles’ later years, but it’s still a testament to the band’s enduring popularity and songwriting prowess.

3. Blue Suede Shoes – Elvis Presley

“Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley is a classic rock and roll track that has become an iconic representation of the 1950s. With its distinctive guitar riff and driving rhythm, the song is full of energy and attitude. The lyrics, which warn against stepping on the singer’s blue suede shoes, are playful and full of swagger. Elvis’ charismatic vocal delivery and stage presence helped to turn this song into a hit, and it has since become one of the most recognizable tracks of his career.

4. Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes – Paul Simon

“Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” by Paul Simon is a standout track from his acclaimed album “Graceland.” The song combines elements of African and American music, with its lively percussion and layered vocal harmonies. The lyrics describe a wealthy woman who wears diamonds on the soles of her shoes, but who is still searching for something more. The song is a testament to Simon’s skill as a songwriter and his ability to blend different musical styles into something new and exciting.

5. The Red Shoes – Kate Bush

“The Red Shoes” by Kate Bush is a theatrical, atmospheric track that tells the story of a woman who puts on a pair of magical red shoes that won’t let her stop dancing. The song’s instrumentation, which includes harpsichord, piano, and percussion, is ethereal and haunting. Bush’s vocal performance is dramatic and intense, matching the song’s fantastical storyline. “The Red Shoes” is a prime example of Bush’s unique artistic vision and her ability to create immersive, theatrical worlds through her music.

6. New Shoes – Paolo Nutini

“New Shoes” by Paolo Nutini is a lively, soulful track that celebrates the feeling of buying a new pair of shoes. The song’s upbeat tempo and horn section make it a catchy and danceable tune, while Nutini’s gravelly voice brings a raw, bluesy quality to the lyrics. The song is a testament to the power of music to capture the small moments of joy in life, and to make us feel connected to one another through our shared experiences.

7. Crocodile Shoes – Jimmy Nail

“Crocodile Shoes” by Jimmy Nail is a country-infused rock song that tells the story of a man who moves to the city to pursue his dreams of becoming a musician. The song’s driving rhythm and catchy chorus are perfect for singing along, while Nail’s distinctive voice brings a sense of authenticity to the lyrics. The song’s message, about the importance of following your passions and not giving up, is universal and timeless.

8. In These Shoes? – Kirsty MacColl

“In These Shoes?” by Kirsty MacColl is a playful, feminist track that celebrates the power of women to be whoever they want to be. The song’s upbeat tempo and Latin-influenced instrumentation make it a joyous, danceable tune, while MacColl’s lyrics celebrate the diversity of women’s experiences and aspirations. The song is a tribute to the strength and resilience of women, and a reminder that we are all capable of achieving great things, no matter what our shoes look like.

9. My Adidas – Run DMC

“My Adidas” is a classic hip hop track by Run DMC that pays tribute to the popular Adidas sneakers, which were a staple of the hip hop culture in the 80s. The song features a simple but catchy beat that allows the iconic Run DMC rhymes to shine. The group praises the comfort and durability of the Adidas shoes while also emphasizing the significance of the shoes as a symbol of the hip hop culture. The track is a perfect example of how music and fashion intersect and how a simple piece of clothing can become a cultural icon.

“Footloose” is an upbeat and catchy pop-rock song by Kenny Loggins that was originally written for the 1984 movie of the same name. The song has a driving beat and memorable lyrics that celebrate freedom and the joy of dancing. Loggins’ energetic performance perfectly captures the fun and carefree spirit of the movie and has made “Footloose” an enduring classic. The song’s popularity has led to numerous cover versions and even a successful Broadway musical. “Footloose” is an infectious and fun song that encourages listeners to let loose and dance like no one is watching.

11. Boogie Shoes – KC and the Sunshine Band

“Boogie Shoes” is a disco classic by KC and the Sunshine Band that features a funky bass line and irresistible dance beat. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a favorite for dancing and has been featured in several movies and TV shows. The lyrics urge listeners to put on their boogie shoes and hit the dance floor, making it a perfect song for any party or social event. “Boogie Shoes” is an enduring hit that continues to inspire people to get up and dance.

12. These Boots are Made for Walkin’ – Nancy Sinatra

“These Boots are Made for Walkin'” is a 1960s classic by Nancy Sinatra that features a memorable bass line and catchy lyrics. The song’s sassy attitude and strong vocals made it an instant hit and a cultural phenomenon. The lyrics feature a woman’s warning to her man to stop mistreating her or risk losing her. The song has since become an iconic feminist anthem that celebrates female empowerment and independence. “These Boots are Made for Walkin'” is a timeless classic that continues to inspire women around the world.

13. No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem – Kenny Chesney

“No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” is a country song by Kenny Chesney that celebrates the carefree and relaxed lifestyle of living by the beach. The song features a catchy chorus that encourages listeners to embrace a laid-back attitude and forget about their worries. The lyrics celebrate the simple pleasures of life such as enjoying the sun, sand, and surf without the constraints of clothing or material possessions. “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” is a feel-good anthem that reminds us to slow down and enjoy the simple things in life.

14. Shoes – Shania Twain

“Shoes” is a catchy pop song by Shania Twain that features an upbeat tempo and fun lyrics. The song is a lighthearted celebration of fashion and the joy of dressing up. The lyrics feature Shania Twain reminiscing about her favorite shoes and how they make her feel confident and fashionable. The song’s playful tone and catchy chorus make it a favorite for fashion lovers and pop music fans alike. “Shoes” is a fun and memorable song that celebrates the joy of fashion and the power of a good pair of shoes.

15. Sand In My Shoes – Dido

“Sand In My Shoes” is a mellow and introspective song by Dido that features a dreamy melody and thoughtful lyrics. The song’s atmospheric sound and haunting vocals perfectly capture the feeling of nostalgia and longing. The lyrics describe the bittersweet feeling of leaving a beloved place and feeling the pull of the memories left behind. “Sand In My Shoes” is a poignant and emotional song that reminds us of the powerful connection we can have to a place and the memories we make there.

16. New Shoes – Beyoncé

“New Shoes” is a track from Beyoncé’s debut studio album “Dangerously in Love”. The song has a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm that celebrates the feeling of getting a new pair of shoes. Beyoncé’s vocals are powerful and soulful, perfectly capturing the joy and confidence that comes with fresh footwear. The lyrics reflect on how the right pair of shoes can change a person’s mood and attitude, making them feel unstoppable.

17. There’s a Hole in My Shoes – Neil

“There’s a Hole in My Shoes” is a classic blues track by Neil, which tells the story of a man who can’t afford to buy new shoes and has to keep on walking with holes in his soles. The song is a powerful commentary on poverty and economic hardship, and Neil’s emotive vocals and bluesy guitar create a haunting and melancholic atmosphere.

18. Goody Two Shoes – Adam Ant

“Goody Two Shoes” is a new wave hit by Adam Ant, which was released in 1982. The song has a driving beat and catchy melody, and Adam Ant’s flamboyant vocals and theatrical stage presence made it a popular anthem for the new romantic movement. The lyrics are a playful critique of the pressure to conform to societal norms, urging listeners to be themselves and not worry about what others think. The song’s upbeat energy and irreverent attitude still make it a fan favorite today.