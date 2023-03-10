“10 of the Best Songs about Louisiana” is a curated selection of songs that showcase the unique music and culture of Louisiana. The list features a mix of genres, including country, rock, blues, and jazz. Highlights include “When the Levee Breaks” by Led Zeppelin, “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals, and “Louisiana Man” by Doug Kershaw. Other notable entries include “Ain’t That a Shame” by Fats Domino, “Iko Iko” by The Dixie Cups, and “Callin’ Baton Rouge” by Garth Brooks. Together, these songs offer a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse music scene that makes Louisiana such a beloved destination for music lovers around the world.

1. “Walking To New Orleans” By Fats Domino

“Walking to New Orleans” is a classic song by the legendary American musician, Fats Domino. Released in 1960, the song features Domino’s smooth vocals backed by a swinging piano and a catchy melody. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is leaving his hometown and walking to New Orleans, a city known for its vibrant music scene. The song is a tribute to the city and its music, and it has become a beloved classic of the rock and roll era. Its upbeat rhythm and catchy melody make it a popular choice for dancing and sing-alongs.

2. “House Of The Rising Sun” By The Animals

“House of the Rising Sun” is a folk song that has been covered by many artists over the years, but The Animals’ version is perhaps the most famous. Released in 1964, the song features Eric Burdon’s haunting vocals, backed by an arrangement that builds in intensity as the song progresses. The lyrics tell the story of a young man who is drawn into a life of gambling and vice at a brothel called the House of the Rising Sun. The song’s dark subject matter and powerful performance have made it a timeless classic.

3. “Born On The Bayou” By Creedence Clearwater

Revival

“Born on the Bayou” is a classic rock song by the American band Creedence Clearwater Revival. Released in 1969, the song features John Fogerty’s powerful vocals, backed by a driving rhythm and a bluesy guitar riff. The lyrics tell the story of a man who was born and raised in the swamps of Louisiana, and the song is a celebration of the Southern culture and way of life. With its gritty sound and powerful performance, “Born on the Bayou” has become one of CCR’s most iconic songs and a classic of the rock and roll genre.

4. “Royal Orleans” By Led Zeppelin

“Royal Orleans” is a lesser-known but still beloved song by the iconic British rock band, Led Zeppelin. Released in 1979, the song features Robert Plant’s distinctive vocals backed by a groovy rhythm and catchy guitar riffs. The lyrics tell the story of a wild night in New Orleans, where the band members encounter a cross-dressing man at the Royal Orleans hotel. The song’s playful lyrics and upbeat tempo make it a fun addition to any Led Zeppelin playlist.

5. “Louisiana Rain” By Tom Petty And The

Heartbreakers

“Louisiana Rain” is a classic song by the American rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Released in 1982, the song features Petty’s soulful vocals backed by a melodic guitar riff and a driving rhythm. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is driving through Louisiana in the rain, searching for his lost love. The song is a poignant tribute to the power of love and the allure of the Louisiana landscape. Its catchy melody and powerful lyrics have made it a beloved classic of the rock and roll genre.

6. “Callin’ Baton Rouge” By Garth Brooks

“Callin’ Baton Rouge” is a popular song by the American country singer Garth Brooks. Released in 1993, the song features Brooks’ signature twangy vocals backed by a lively rhythm and catchy fiddle riffs. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is longing to return to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the love of his life who lives there. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a fan favorite at Brooks’ live shows, and its celebration of Louisiana culture has made it a beloved classic of the country music genre.

7. “Iko Iko” By The Dixie Cups

“Iko Iko” is a classic New Orleans song originally recorded by Sugar Boy and his Cane Cutters in the 1950s but popularized by The Dixie Cups in the 1960s. The song features a catchy melody, handclaps, and call-and-response vocals that invite listeners to join in. The lyrics are a mix of nonsense syllables and references to Mardi Gras and other New Orleans traditions. The song’s infectious rhythm and joyful energy have made it a beloved classic of the New Orleans music scene, and it is often played during Mardi Gras celebrations and other festivals in the city.

8. “Down At The Twist And Shout” By Mary Chapin

Carpenter

“Down at the Twist and Shout” is a country-pop song by the American singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter. Released in 1991, the song features Carpenter’s warm vocals backed by a catchy melody and a driving rhythm. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who goes out dancing in Louisiana and falls in love with the music and the culture. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a fan favorite at Carpenter’s live shows, and its celebration of Louisiana culture has made it a beloved classic of the country music genre.

9. “Give Me Louisiana” By The Royal Pendletons

“Give Me Louisiana” is a classic song by the American garage rock band The Royal Pendletons. Released in 1996, the song features a fast-paced rhythm, gritty guitar riffs, and shouted vocals that pay tribute to the culture and traditions of Louisiana. The lyrics mention famous Louisiana cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge and celebrate the state’s food, music, and festivals. The song’s raw energy and celebration of Louisiana culture have made it a beloved classic of the garage rock genre.

10. “Louisiana Moon” By Alabama

“Louisiana Moon” is a country song by the American band Alabama. Released in 1990, the song features Randy Owen’s heartfelt vocals backed by a slow, melancholic melody and a gentle acoustic guitar. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is far from home and missing his loved one under the Louisiana moon. The song’s wistful tone and evocative lyrics capture the bittersweet emotions of longing and nostalgia, making it a poignant addition to any country playlist. The song also showcases Alabama’s signature harmonies and musicianship, solidifying their status as one of the most successful country bands of all time.