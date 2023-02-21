Sea shanties are traditional work songs that were sung by sailors and maritime workers while they performed various tasks on ships. These songs often had a call-and-response format, with one person leading the singing and the others joining in on the chorus. Although sea shanties originated as a practical way to coordinate work on ships, they have since become a beloved part of maritime and folk music culture, and continue to be enjoyed today.

1. Drunken Sailor – Irish Rovers

“Drunken Sailor” is a traditional sea shanty that has been performed by many artists, but perhaps most famously by The Irish Rovers. The song features a lively and upbeat melody with a driving rhythm that imitates the motion of a ship at sea. The lyrics tell the story of a drunken sailor who is being punished by his shipmates for his behavior. The chorus is simple and catchy, with the repeated question “What shall we do with a drunken sailor?” The song is a classic example of a sea shanty, a type of work song that was traditionally sung by sailors to coordinate their movements while working aboard a ship.

2. Wellerman (Sea Shanty) – Nathan Evans

“Wellerman” is a sea shanty that gained widespread popularity in 2021, thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend. The song, which tells the story of 19th-century whalers waiting for a supply ship (the “Wellerman”) to bring them provisions, has a catchy melody and a memorable chorus that makes it a favorite among sea shanty enthusiasts. Scottish singer Nathan Evans’ rendition of the song has been particularly popular, and has helped introduce a new generation to this traditional style of music. “Wellerman” is a testament to the enduring appeal of sea shanties, and the power of music to bring people together.

3. Blood Red Roses – Rod Stewart

“Blood Red Roses” is a folk-influenced song by British singer Rod Stewart, released in 2018. The song features Stewart’s signature gravelly vocals and a stripped-down, acoustic production, creating a raw and intimate listening experience. The lyrics tell the story of a sailor who must leave his loved ones behind and embark on a long journey across the sea. The song’s haunting melody and emotive lyrics capture the bittersweet nature of long-distance relationships and the hardships that come with a life at sea. “Blood Red Roses” showcases Stewart’s skill as a songwriter and his ability to connect with his listeners through his music.

4. Song of the Vikings (My Mother Told Me) – Perly i Lotry

“Song of the Vikings (My Mother Told Me)” is a folk song by Norwegian duo Perly i Lotry, released in 2015. The track features a haunting and atmospheric melody with a rhythmic drumbeat and the duo’s mesmerizing vocals. The lyrics tell the story of the Viking Age and the legendary warriors who sailed across the seas to conquer new lands. The chorus is powerful and anthemic, with the duo singing “My mother told me / Someday I would buy / Galley with good oars / Sail to distant shores.” “Song of the Vikings” is a captivating and evocative song that showcases Perly i Lotry’s talent for storytelling and musicality.

5. You Can’t Hold a Good Man Down – The Pirateers

“You Can’t Hold a Good Man Down” is a blues rock track by The Pirateers, released in 2021. The song features a gritty and raw guitar riff with a driving rhythm section and powerful vocals from lead singer Alan Nimmo. The lyrics tell the story of a man who has faced adversity but refuses to be defeated, with Nimmo singing “I’ve been beaten, I’ve been bruised / I’ve been battered and abused / But you can’t hold a good man down.” The chorus is anthemic and memorable, with the band’s harmonies adding to the song’s energy and power. “You Can’t Hold a Good Man Down” is a dynamic and inspiring song that showcases The Pirateers’ skill and passion as musicians.

6. Barrett’s Privateers – Stan Rogers

“Barrett’s Privateers” is a classic Canadian folk song by Stan Rogers, released in 1976. The song tells the story of a sailor who joins a privateer crew during the American Revolution, only to face the harsh realities of life at sea. With its rousing melody and stirring chorus, “Barrett’s Privateers” has become an iconic song in Canadian music history, and is widely considered to be one of Rogers’ most beloved works. The song’s vivid storytelling and historical accuracy capture the spirit of adventure and danger that characterized life on the high seas during this time period.

7. Don’t Forget Your Old Shipmate – The Longest Johns

“Don’t Forget Your Old Shipmate” is a traditional sea shanty that has been performed by many artists, but perhaps most famously by the British folk group The Longest Johns. The song features a lively and upbeat melody with a driving rhythm that imitates the motion of a ship at sea. The lyrics tell the story of a sailor who is bidding farewell to his shipmates and urging them to remember him even after he’s gone. The chorus is rousing and catchy, with the repeated line “Don’t forget your old shipmate.” “Don’t Forget Your Old Shipmate” is a classic example of a sea shanty, a type of work song that was traditionally sung by sailors to coordinate their movements while working aboard a ship.

8. Leave Her, Johnny – Michiel Schrey and Seán Dagher

“Leave Her, Johnny” is a traditional sea shanty that has been performed and recorded by numerous artists over the years. The version by Michiel Schrey and Seán Dagher features a stirring vocal performance and simple yet effective instrumentation, including guitar and accordion. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a sailor who must say goodbye to his ship and his fellow crew members as he heads back to shore. With its wistful melody and poignant lyrics, “Leave Her, Johnny” captures the bittersweet nature of life at sea, and the bonds that form between sailors who work and live together for months on end.

9. Roll the Old Chariot Along – David Coffin

“Roll the Old Chariot Along” is a traditional sea shanty that has been performed by many artists, but perhaps most famously by American folk singer David Coffin. The song features a lively and upbeat melody with a driving rhythm that imitates the motion of a ship at sea. The lyrics tell the story of a sailor who is urging his shipmates to roll the old chariot along, a metaphor for the hard work and determination required to complete their journey. The chorus is infectious and memorable, with Coffin’s powerful vocals leading the way. “Roll the Old Chariot Along” is a classic example of a sea shanty, a type of work song that was traditionally sung by sailors to coordinate their movements while working aboard a ship.

10. Blow the Man Down – Fisherman’s Friends

“Blow the Man Down” is a traditional sea shanty that has been performed and recorded by many artists over the years, including the Fisherman’s Friends. The song features a lively melody and call-and-response vocals, with the singers urging each other to “blow the man down” and overcome the challenges of life at sea. The song’s lyrics speak to the resilience and camaraderie of sailors, who must work together to face the dangers and hardships of their profession. The Fisherman’s Friends’ version of “Blow the Man Down” is a rousing and authentic rendition of this timeless sea shanty.

11. Ring Ding (A Scotsman’s Story) – Nathan Evans

“Ring Ding (A Scotsman’s Story)” is a folk song by Scottish singer Nathan Evans, released in 2021. The track features a lively and upbeat melody with a mix of traditional Scottish and modern pop elements. The lyrics tell the story of a Scotsman who falls in love with a woman but is too shy to approach her, with Evans singing “I met her at the market, her hair as black as coal / And every time I’d see her, my heart would lose control.” The chorus is catchy and fun, with the repeated phrase “Ring ding diddle diddle i de oh.” “Ring Ding” is a joyful and infectious song that showcases Evans’ talent for combining traditional and contemporary music.

12. Roll Northumbria – The Dreadnoughts

“Roll Northumbria” is a high-energy sea shanty by the Canadian band The Dreadnoughts, known for their punk rock take on traditional music styles. The song features a driving beat and raucous vocals, with lyrics that celebrate the rough-and-tumble world of sailors and privateers. The band’s punk rock sensibility is evident in their aggressive guitar riffs and heavy percussion, giving the song a modern edge while still honoring the spirit of traditional sea shanties. “Roll Northumbria” is a lively and infectious song that showcases The Dreadnoughts’ unique and innovative approach to music.

13. Spanish Ladies – Bounding Main

“Spanish Ladies” is a traditional sea shanty that has been performed by many artists, but perhaps most famously by the American maritime music group Bounding Main. The song features a lively and upbeat melody with a driving rhythm that imitates the motion of a ship at sea. The lyrics tell the story of a sailor who is reminiscing about the beautiful Spanish ladies he has met on his travels. The chorus is memorable and catchy, with the repeated line “We’ll rant and we’ll roar like true British sailors.” “Spanish Ladies” is a classic example of a sea shanty, a type of work song that was traditionally sung by sailors to coordinate their movements while working aboard a ship.

14. Old Maui – The Longest Johns

“Old Maui” is a popular sea shanty that has been performed by many artists over the years, including The Longest Johns. The song tells the story of a sailor who longs to return to the port of Maui, where he hopes to find good company and a warm welcome. The Longest Johns’ version of the song features their signature four-part harmonies and sparse, acoustic instrumentation, creating a simple yet powerful listening experience. With its nostalgic lyrics and haunting melody, “Old Maui” captures the romanticism and adventure of life at sea, and the longing that sailors often feel for home.

15. Roll, Boys, Roll! – Clayton Kennedy, Nils Brown, and Seán Dagher

“Roll, Boys, Roll!” is a traditional sea shanty that has been performed by many artists, but perhaps most famously by Clayton Kennedy, Nils Brown, and Seán Dagher. The song features a lively and upbeat melody with a driving rhythm that imitates the motion of a ship at sea. The lyrics tell the story of a sailor who is urging his shipmates to roll their ship over the ocean waves, with Kennedy, Brown, and Dagher harmonizing on the chorus. “Roll, Boys, Roll!” is a classic example of a sea shanty, a type of work song that was traditionally sung by sailors to coordinate their movements while working aboard a ship.

16. Seaman’s Hymn – David Coffin

“Seaman’s Hymn” is a haunting sea shanty performed by David Coffin, a singer and multi-instrumentalist who is known for his work in the traditional music scene. The song’s mournful melody and spare instrumentation create a sense of solemnity and reverence, as the lyrics pay tribute to the brave sailors who have lost their lives at sea. Coffin’s deep and resonant voice adds to the song’s emotional impact, evoking the powerful emotions that sailors feel when they confront the harsh realities of life on the ocean. “Seaman’s Hymn” is a moving and evocative tribute to the men and women who have risked everything to venture out onto the open sea.

17. The Cruel Wars – The Dreadnoughts

“The Cruel Wars” is a traditional Scottish folk song that has been popularized by many artists, but perhaps most famously by Canadian folk punk band The Dreadnoughts. The song features a somber and melancholic melody with poignant lyrics that tell the story of a young woman who mourns the loss of her lover to the cruelties of war. The Dreadnoughts’ rendition of the song is characterized by their signature blend of punk rock energy and traditional folk instrumentation, with fiddle, accordion, and mandolin accompaniment. “The Cruel Wars” is a hauntingly beautiful song that speaks to the timeless themes of love, loss, and the human cost of war.