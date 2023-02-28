R&B, also known as rhythm and blues, is a genre of music that originated in the African-American communities during the 1940s. The music is a fusion of blues, jazz, gospel, and other music styles that were popular in the African-American community during that era. Over the years, R&B music has evolved and produced some of the most iconic and influential singers of all time. From the soulful crooning of Sam Cooke to the powerhouse vocals of Whitney Houston, R&B has produced a diverse range of singers that have made a lasting impact on the music industry.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 50 best R&B singers of all time. This list will feature singers who have not only had successful careers but have also made significant contributions to the R&B genre. The list includes both male and female singers who have made their mark in R&B music history. From the early pioneers of R&B such as Ray Charles and Etta James to the modern-day icons like Beyoncé and Usher, this list will showcase the best of the best in R&B music.

As we countdown the top 50 best R&B singers of all time, we will explore their careers, their signature styles, and their impact on R&B music as a whole. So, get ready to take a trip down memory lane as we celebrate the greatest R&B singers of all time.

1. “Michael Jackson”

Michael Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer who is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential musicians of all time. Born in Gary, Indiana in 1958, Jackson rose to fame as a child star with his brothers in the Jackson 5 before embarking on a solo career in the 1980s. He is known for his unique vocal style, innovative music videos, and electrifying live performances. Some of his most popular songs include “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” and “Beat It.” Despite his untimely death in 2009, Jackson’s music continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world.

2. “Stevie Wonder”

Stevie Wonder is an iconic American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer who has been active in the music industry since the early 1960s. Born Stevland Hardaway Judkins Morris, Wonder became blind shortly after his birth due to complications from premature birth. Despite his visual impairment, Wonder became a musical prodigy and signed his first recording contract at the age of 11. He went on to become one of the most successful and influential artists of his time, blending elements of soul, funk, R&B, and pop to create a unique and unforgettable sound. Some of his most popular hits include “Superstition,” “Sir Duke,” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You.” Throughout his career, Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is considered a musical legend and an inspiration to generations of musicians.

3. “Smokey Robinson”

Smokey Robinson is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and former frontman of the legendary Motown group, The Miracles. Born in Detroit in 1940, Robinson began his career in the music industry in the late 1950s and quickly gained recognition for his soulful and emotive voice. As a songwriter, Robinson penned some of Motown’s most iconic hits, including “My Girl,” “Tears of a Clown,” and “I Second That Emotion.” He went on to enjoy a successful solo career in the 1970s, releasing numerous chart-topping hits. Robinson has won multiple awards throughout his career, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His contribution to music has earned him the title “The King of Motown.”

4. “Ray Charles”

Ray Charles was an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer who made an indelible mark on the music industry. Born in Georgia in 1930, Charles was a pioneer of soul music, blending elements of gospel, blues, jazz, and R&B to create a unique and influential sound. He is known for his distinctive voice, innovative piano playing, and unforgettable hits such as “What’d I Say,” “Georgia on My Mind,” and “Hit the Road Jack.” Over the course of his career, Charles won numerous awards, including 17 Grammy Awards, and was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He remains a beloved and influential figure in music history.

5. “Aretha Franklin”

Aretha Franklin was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who is widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of popular music. Born in Memphis in 1942, Franklin began her career as a gospel singer before transitioning to R&B and soul music. Her powerful and emotive voice, combined with her songwriting talents, made her an icon of the civil rights movement and an inspiration to generations of artists. Some of her most famous hits include “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Natural Woman.” Throughout her career, Franklin won 18 Grammy Awards and was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Her music and legacy continue to inspire and influence musicians today.

6. “James Brown”

James Brown was an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and bandleader who is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in South Carolina in 1933, Brown began his career in the 1950s as a rhythm and blues performer before pioneering the funk music genre in the 1960s. He is known for his electrifying live performances and hits such as “I Got You (I Feel Good),” “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” and “Sex Machine.” Brown’s influence can be heard in numerous genres of music, including soul, funk, hip-hop, and disco. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and received numerous other awards and honors throughout his career. Brown’s music and legacy continue to inspire and entertain music lovers around the world.

7. “Marvin Gaye”

Marvin Gaye was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who is widely regarded as one of the most gifted and innovative musicians of his generation. Born in Washington D.C. in 1939, Gaye began his career in the early 1960s as a session musician before signing with Motown Records. He is known for his soulful voice and socially conscious lyrics, which helped to shape the sound of Motown and redefine R&B music. Some of his most famous hits include “What’s Going On,” “Let’s Get It On,” and “Sexual Healing.” Gaye won numerous awards throughout his career, including two Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. He remains a beloved and influential figure in music history.

8. “Prince”

Prince was an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor who is widely regarded as one of the most talented and innovative musicians of his generation. Born in Minnesota in 1958, Prince began his career in the late 1970s and quickly gained recognition for his eclectic sound, flamboyant style, and electrifying live performances. He is known for his ability to blend genres, from funk to rock to pop, and his hits include “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss.” Prince won multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He passed away in 2016, but his music and influence continue to inspire and entertain fans around the world.

9. “Whitney Houston”

Whitney Houston was an American singer, actress, and model who is widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Born in New Jersey in 1963, Houston began her career singing gospel music before transitioning to pop and R&B music in the 1980s. She is known for her powerful and soulful voice, which helped to shape the sound of pop music in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of her most famous hits include “I Will Always Love You,” “Saving All My Love for You,” and “How Will I Know.” Houston won numerous awards throughout her career, including six Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Despite her untimely death in 2012, her music and legacy continue to inspire and captivate fans around the world.

10. “Al Green”

Al Green is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who is widely regarded as one of the greatest soul singers of all time. Born in Arkansas in 1946, Green began his career in the 1960s as a member of the gospel group The Greene Brothers before transitioning to secular music. He is known for his smooth and soulful voice, which helped to define the sound of Memphis soul music in the 1970s. Some of his most famous hits include “Let’s Stay Together,” “Tired of Being Alone,” and “Love and Happiness.” Green has won numerous awards throughout his career, including multiple Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. His music and legacy continue to inspire and influence musicians today.

11. “Bill Withers”

Bill Withers was an American singer-songwriter who is widely regarded as one of the greatest soul musicians of all time. Born in West Virginia in 1938, Withers began his career in the music industry later in life, releasing his debut album at the age of 32. He is known for his distinctive voice and introspective lyrics, which explore themes of love, heartbreak, and everyday life. Withers’ hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lean on Me,” and “Lovely Day.” He won multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Withers passed away in 2020, but his music and legacy continue to inspire and move listeners around the world.

12. “Lionel Richie”

Lionel Richie is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who first gained fame as a member of the Motown group The Commodores before launching a successful solo career. Born in Alabama in 1949, Richie is known for his smooth and soulful voice, as well as his ability to write catchy and emotionally resonant pop songs. His hits include “Hello,” “All Night Long (All Night),” and “Endless Love,” and he has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career. Richie has also served as a judge on the television singing competition show “American Idol.” His music continues to be beloved by fans around the world.

13. “Curtis Mayfield”

Curtis Mayfield was an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who is widely regarded as one of the greatest soul musicians of all time. Born in Illinois in 1942, Mayfield began his career in the 1950s as a member of the group The Impressions before launching a successful solo career in the 1970s. He is known for his socially conscious lyrics, which address themes of racism, poverty, and inequality. Some of his most famous hits include “People Get Ready,” “Superfly,” and “Move On Up.” Mayfield was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995. His music and legacy continue to inspire and influence musicians today.

14. “Luther Vandross”

Luther Vandross was an American singer-songwriter who is widely regarded as one of the greatest R&B musicians of all time. Born in New York City in 1951, Vandross began his career as a session musician before launching a successful solo career in the 1980s. He is known for his smooth and soulful voice, as well as his ability to write emotionally resonant love songs. Vandross’ hits include “Never Too Much,” “Dance with My Father,” and “Here and Now,” and he won multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career. Vandross passed away in 2005, but his music and legacy continue to inspire and move listeners around the world.

15. “R. Kelly”

R. Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He rose to fame in the 1990s and became known for his smooth R&B style and hit songs such as “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Ignition (Remix),” and “Bump N’ Grind.” However, Kelly’s personal life has been marked by controversy, including multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, leading to his public downfall and legal troubles. Despite his musical success, his reputation has been irreparably damaged by these allegations, and many radio stations and streaming services have removed his music from their platforms.

16. “Babyface”

Babyface, born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who has been active in the music industry since the 1980s. He is known for his smooth R&B style and romantic ballads, as well as his work as a songwriter and producer for other artists. Babyface’s hits include “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “When Can I See You,” and “Whip Appeal.” He has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout his career and has worked with many of the biggest names in music, including Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, and Toni Braxton. Babyface’s music continues to be beloved by fans around the world.

17. “Janet Jackson”

Janet Jackson is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who rose to fame in the 1980s with her blend of pop, R&B, and dance music. Born into the legendary Jackson family, she began her career as a child actress before transitioning into music in the 1980s. Jackson’s hits include “Nasty,” “Rhythm Nation,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” and “All for You.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout her career and is known for her provocative music videos, energetic live performances, and socially conscious lyrics. Jackson’s music continues to be celebrated by fans around the world, and she remains a cultural icon.

18. “Diana Ross”

Diana Ross is an American singer, actress, and record producer who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead vocalist of the legendary Motown group The Supremes. After leaving the group, she embarked on a successful solo career and became known for her powerful voice and glamorous image. Ross’s hits include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out,” and “Endless Love.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout her career and has been honored with numerous accolades for her contributions to music and the arts. Ross continues to perform and record music to this day, and her legacy as a trailblazing performer remains unparalleled.

19. “Chaka Khan”

Chaka Khan is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who first rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus in the 1970s. She is known for her powerful and soulful voice, as well as her versatile range across various genres, including R&B, funk, jazz, and pop. Khan’s hits include “I’m Every Woman,” “Ain’t Nobody,” and “Through the Fire.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout her career and has been recognized for her contributions to music and activism. Khan continues to perform and record music to this day and remains a beloved icon in the music industry.

20. “Mary J. Blige”

Mary J. Blige is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist who rose to fame in the early 1990s as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.” Known for her powerful and emotive voice, Blige has released numerous hit songs and albums, including “Real Love,” “No More Drama,” and “Family Affair.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards and has been recognized for her contributions to music and advocacy for women and marginalized communities. Blige has also ventured into acting, appearing in several films and television shows. Her impact on music and culture has made her a beloved icon and inspiration to many.

21. “Beyoncé”

Beyoncé is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and producer who rose to fame as a member of the girl group Destiny’s Child before embarking on a highly successful solo career. Known for her powerful vocals, dynamic performances, and empowering lyrics, Beyoncé has released numerous hit songs and albums, including “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” and “Lemonade.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards and has been recognized for her contributions to music and advocacy for social justice and women’s rights. Beyoncé is considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time and has had a significant impact on popular culture.

22. “Patti LaBelle”

Patti LaBelle is an American singer, actress, and author who is known for her powerful vocals and electrifying performances. She began her career in the 1960s as a member of the group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles before launching a successful solo career in the 1970s. LaBelle has released numerous hit songs and albums, including “Lady Marmalade,” “On My Own,” and “New Attitude.” She has won multiple Grammy Awards and has been recognized for her contributions to music and advocacy for diabetes awareness and cancer research. LaBelle is considered one of the greatest vocalists of all time and continues to inspire generations of artists.

23. “Barry White”

Barry White was an American singer, songwriter, and producer who is known for his deep, soulful voice and romantic lyrics. He rose to fame in the 1970s with hits like “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe,” “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything,” and “Never, Never Gonna Give You Up.” White’s music combined elements of soul, funk, and disco, and his distinctive voice became synonymous with love and seduction. He won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. Despite his untimely death in 2003, Barry White’s music continues to be celebrated and beloved by fans worldwide.

24. “Isaac Hayes”

Isaac Hayes was an American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s. He is best known for his soulful voice and innovative compositions, which often combined elements of funk, soul, and orchestral music. Some of his most famous songs include “Walk on By,” “Shaft,” and “Theme from The Men.” Hayes won multiple Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for his music in the 1971 film “Shaft.” He was also a vocal advocate for civil rights and social justice issues. Despite his death in 2008, Isaac Hayes’ legacy as a pioneering musician and social activist continues to inspire and influence artists today.

25. “Donny Hathaway”

Donny Hathaway was an American soul singer, songwriter, pianist, and arranger. He gained prominence in the 1970s with hits such as “The Ghetto,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “A Song for You.” His music was known for its emotional depth, passionate vocals, and social commentary. Hathaway was also a skilled musician who collaborated with other artists such as Roberta Flack and Curtis Mayfield. Despite his early death at the age of 33, Hathaway’s influence on soul and R&B music continues to be felt to this day, and he is considered one of the greatest voices of his generation.

26. “Anita Baker”

Anita Baker is an American singer-songwriter whose soulful and jazzy vocal style has earned her numerous accolades and legions of fans. With a career spanning several decades, Baker is best known for hits such as “Sweet Love,” “Giving You the Best That I Got,” and “Caught Up in the Rapture.” Her distinctive voice, which often incorporates elements of scatting and improvisation, has been compared to those of jazz legends Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan. Baker’s music is often characterized by its sophisticated and lush arrangements, which showcase her powerful vocals and emotional delivery. She is a true icon of the soul and R&B genres.

27. “Alicia Keys”

Alicia Keys is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and actress. She burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s with her debut album “Songs in A Minor,” which earned her five Grammy Awards. Her soulful voice and skillful piano playing quickly made her one of the most popular R&B and neo-soul artists of her generation. Keys is also known for her activism, particularly for women’s and children’s rights, and has used her platform to advocate for various social issues. Her music continues to inspire and influence audiences around the world with its powerful messages of empowerment, love, and resilience.

28. “Sam Cooke”

Sam Cooke was an American singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur who played a significant role in the development of soul music. He began his career singing gospel music with the Soul Stirrers, but later ventured into secular music, blending elements of gospel, R&B, and pop to create a distinctive sound that captured audiences worldwide. With his smooth and expressive vocals, Cooke released numerous chart-topping hits during his short career, including “You Send Me,” “A Change Is Gonna Come,” and “Chain Gang.” His music was known for its heartfelt lyrics, stirring melodies, and its ability to inspire social change during a tumultuous time in American history.

29. “Tina Turner”

Tina Turner, also known as the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” is an American singer and performer who has been in the music industry for over six decades. Her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and electrifying performances have captivated audiences worldwide. With hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Private Dancer,” Tina Turner has sold over 200 million records and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She is also known for her resilience and courage, having overcome personal and professional challenges throughout her life to become an icon in the music industry.

30. “Erykah Badu”

Erykah Badu, also known as the “First Lady of Neo-Soul”, is an American singer-songwriter who has been captivating audiences since the mid-1990s with her unique blend of R&B, soul, jazz, and hip-hop. Her music often explores themes of love, spirituality, and social justice, and she has been praised for her thought-provoking lyrics and socially conscious messages. Badu’s distinct vocal style and her ability to infuse her music with a sense of authenticity and soulfulness have earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. Her hit songs include “On & On,” “Bag Lady,” and “Tyrone,” among others.

31. “Usher”

Usher is an R&B and pop singer who has been captivating audiences for over two decades with his smooth vocals and catchy beats. He first rose to fame in the late 1990s with his hit album “My Way,” which included the hit singles “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna.” Throughout his career, Usher has continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, including “Confessions,” “Yeah!,” and “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.” He is also known for his dynamic live performances, electrifying stage presence, and collaborations with other top artists in the music industry.

32. “D’Angelo”

D’Angelo is an American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He rose to prominence in the mid-1990s with his debut album “Brown Sugar,” which infused R&B, funk, and soul music. D’Angelo’s music is characterized by his smooth, sultry vocals, groovy basslines, and his use of live instrumentation, which set him apart from the electronically-produced sound of his contemporaries. His critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Voodoo,” further solidified his status as a neo-soul pioneer, with hits like “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” and “Send It On.” Despite his relatively small discography, D’Angelo’s influence on R&B and soul music remains significant to this day.

33. “Maxwell”

Maxwell is an American singer-songwriter known for his soulful, smooth, and seductive voice. With his blend of R&B, funk, and neo-soul, he has become a prominent figure in the music industry. His music often deals with themes of love, sensuality, and relationships, and his lyrics are known for their poetic and introspective qualities. Maxwell’s breakout album “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite” is considered a classic in the neo-soul genre, and he has continued to release critically acclaimed albums throughout his career. His live performances are also highly regarded, with his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals leaving audiences in awe.

34. “Jill Scott”

Jill Scott is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her soulful and emotive vocals. With a career spanning over two decades, she has won multiple Grammy Awards for her R&B, neo-soul, and jazz-infused music. Scott’s music often explores themes of love, empowerment, and social justice, while also drawing inspiration from her personal experiences. She is also known for her powerful live performances and has been praised for her dynamic stage presence. In addition to her music career, Scott has appeared in several films and television shows, showcasing her talents as an actress as well.

35. “Etta James”

Etta James was an American singer known for her powerful vocals and ability to sing a wide range of genres, including blues, R&B, rock and roll, soul, and jazz. Her career spanned over six decades, and she is considered one of the greatest singers of all time. Her signature song, “At Last,” has become a classic and is still beloved by fans today. James was known for her emotional delivery and ability to connect with audiences through her music. Her influence can be heard in the work of many contemporary artists and her legacy continues to live on.

36. “Donna Summer”

Donna Summer was a legendary American singer and songwriter who became one of the most popular disco performers in the 1970s. She was known for her powerful voice, unique sound, and electrifying stage presence. Summer’s career spanned several decades and she released a number of hit songs including “Love to Love You Baby”, “I Feel Love”, and “Last Dance”. She won five Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Summer’s impact on the music industry and her lasting influence on pop music continue to inspire artists today.

37. “Mariah Carey”

Mariah Carey is a multi-octave pop and R&B vocalist, songwriter, and producer who has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She gained fame in the early 1990s with a string of chart-topping hits, including “Vision of Love” and “Emotions”. Known for her vocal range, Carey’s music often incorporates elements of gospel, soul, and hip-hop. She has won numerous awards throughout her career, including five Grammy Awards and 19 World Music Awards. Carey’s influence on the music industry and pop culture as a whole has been significant and enduring.

38. “Rihanna”

Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She gained popularity with her debut single “Pon de Replay” and has since become one of the most successful and influential artists of her generation. Rihanna is known for her powerful vocals, edgy fashion sense, and ability to blend different genres of music, including R&B, pop, reggae, and hip-hop. She has won numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards, and has sold over 250 million records worldwide. Rihanna is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur, with successful ventures in fashion, beauty, and luxury goods.

39. “The Weeknd”

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer who has become one of the most successful R&B artists of the last decade. He first gained attention with his mixtapes in 2011, which led to his debut studio album “Kiss Land” in 2013. However, it was his 2015 album “Beauty Behind the Madness” that truly launched him into superstardom, thanks to hit singles like “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” The Weeknd’s music is characterized by his signature falsetto vocals, dark and moody production, and introspective lyrics about love, sex, and substance abuse.

40. “Aaliyah”

Aaliyah was a multi-talented singer, actress, and dancer whose music continues to inspire fans worldwide, even decades after her tragic passing. Her soulful R&B sound, combined with her smooth vocals and edgy style, made her a unique and influential artist in the 1990s and early 2000s. Aaliyah released three studio albums during her lifetime and earned numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination. Some of her most iconic hits include “Try Again,” “Are You That Somebody?” and “Rock the Boat.” Aaliyah’s legacy lives on, as her impact on the music industry and her loyal fanbase remain strong today.

41. “Otis Redding”

Otis Redding was an American soul singer who was known for his powerful and emotive voice. His career was cut short at the age of 26 when he died in a plane crash, but his impact on soul music continues to this day. Redding’s music was characterized by his ability to convey raw emotion through his performances, and his hits like “Try A Little Tenderness” and “Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay” have become classics. He was a major influence on many artists who followed in the soul and R&B genres and his legacy is celebrated as a pioneer of soul music.

42. “Jason Derulo”

Jason Derulo is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. He has sold over 190 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Derulo first gained fame with his debut single “Whatcha Say” in 2009, which reached number one in the United States and became a hit in several other countries. He has since released several successful singles, including “In My Head,” “Talk Dirty,” and “Want to Want Me.” Derulo is also known for his high-energy performances, impressive dance skills, and collaborations with various artists. He continues to produce popular music and perform worldwide.

43. “Toni Braxton”

Toni Braxton is a legendary American singer-songwriter and actress with an unmistakable voice and timeless hits. Born in Maryland, Braxton rose to fame in the early 1990s with her debut self-titled album, featuring the classic hit “Another Sad Love Song.” She continued her success with subsequent albums, including “Secrets” and “The Heat,” earning multiple Grammy Awards for her soulful R&B ballads and powerful vocal range. Braxton has also ventured into acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, and continues to captivate audiences with her live performances. With over three decades in the music industry, Toni Braxton remains a true icon.

44. “Keith Sweat”

Keith Sweat is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and producer who rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He is known for his smooth and sultry voice that effortlessly blends R&B and soul music. With hits such as “I Want Her,” “Twisted,” and “Nobody,” Keith Sweat has become a staple in the genre and a pioneer of the New Jack Swing movement. He has sold over 25 million records worldwide and has influenced countless artists that followed in his footsteps. Sweat’s music continues to resonate with fans old and new, making him a timeless icon in the R&B world.

45. “Ginuwine”

Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor who rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He became known for his seductive R&B sound and his signature moves, which incorporated his background in dance. Ginuwine’s music often explored themes of love, romance, and sensuality, and his smooth voice and catchy hooks helped to establish him as a prominent figure in the genre. Some of his most popular hits include “Pony,” “So Anxious,” and “Differences.” Throughout his career, Ginuwine has sold millions of records and influenced many other artists in the R&B and hip-hop communities.

46. “Ciara”

Ciara is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and model. She first gained recognition in the early 2000s with her hit single “Goodies”. Her music is known for its catchy beats and empowering lyrics. Ciara’s style often combines R&B and hip-hop, and her dance skills have been compared to those of Janet Jackson and Aaliyah. She has won several awards, including a Grammy for her collaboration with Missy Elliott on the song “Lose Control”. In addition to her music career, Ciara has also appeared in films and television shows, and she is involved in various charitable causes.

47. “Mýa”

Mýa is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and actress. She started her career in the late 1990s with her debut single “It’s All About Me,” which gained her recognition as a rising star. Mýa’s smooth, sultry voice and catchy beats quickly became a hallmark of her music, and she went on to release several successful albums and hit singles, including “Case of the Ex” and “Lady Marmalade.” She has also collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Pink, Missy Elliott, and Lil Wayne. Mýa continues to be a respected and influential figure in the world of R&B.

48. “Teddy Pendergrass”

Teddy Pendergrass was a celebrated American singer-songwriter who was known for his soulful and powerful voice. Born in Philadelphia in 1950, Pendergrass initially found success as the lead singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes before embarking on a solo career. He became an icon in the 1970s and 80s with hits like “Close the Door,” “Love T.K.O.,” and “Turn Off the Lights.” Pendergrass’s music often explored themes of love and relationships, and he was revered for his ability to convey emotion through his music. His legacy lives on as one of the most beloved soul singers of all time.

49. “Ne-Yo”

Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Known for his smooth and soulful R&B sound, Ne-Yo has released multiple hit singles and albums throughout his career. He has collaborated with many popular artists in the industry, such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey, and has written songs for others, including Jennifer Hudson’s “Spotlight.” Ne-Yo’s music is often characterized by its heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies, earning him a reputation as one of the most successful and influential R&B artists of his time. He continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world with his music.

50. “Sisqó”

Sisqó, born Mark Althavean Andrews, is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is best known for his hit single “Thong Song” released in 1999, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Single, Male. Sisqó began his music career as a member of the R&B group Dru Hill before embarking on a solo career. In addition to his music, Sisqó has also appeared in several films and television shows, including “Get Over It” and “Celebrity Big Brother UK.” He continues to make music and tour to this day.