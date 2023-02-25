Kelly Rowland is a Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter best known for her work as a member of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child. As a solo artist, she has released several successful albums and singles, showcasing her exceptional talent and versatility as a vocalist. One of Rowland’s most popular songs is “Motivation,” featuring Lil Wayne, which became a major hit and a staple on R&B and hip-hop playlists. The sultry track is an ode to sexual desire and empowerment, with Rowland’s seductive vocals and Lil Wayne’s bold lyrics creating a captivating and irresistible sound.

Another standout song in Rowland’s discography is “Commander,” a dance-pop anthem that features a catchy chorus and infectious beat. The track showcases Rowland’s ability to seamlessly transition between genres and highlights her commanding presence as a performer. Similarly, “Kisses Down Low” is a playful and flirtatious song that features Rowland’s sweet and alluring vocals over a smooth R&B beat.

In addition to her upbeat tracks, Rowland has also released emotionally charged ballads, such as “Stole” and “Dirty Laundry.” “Stole” addresses the serious issue of school shootings and the impact they have on communities, while “Dirty Laundry” is a candid and vulnerable account of Rowland’s personal struggles with jealousy and self-doubt.

Overall, Kelly Rowland’s music showcases her exceptional vocal ability, versatility, and powerful presence as a performer. Her ability to seamlessly navigate between genres and tackle difficult subjects through her music has made her a beloved and influential figure in the R&B and pop music scenes.

1. “Motivation” featuring Lil Wayne (2011)

“Motivation” is a sultry R&B track by American singer Kelly Rowland, featuring a collaboration with rapper Lil Wayne. The song, which was released in 2011, became a major hit and a staple on R&B and hip-hop playlists. The track features Rowland’s seductive and confident vocals, as well as Lil Wayne’s bold and provocative lyrics. The catchy chorus and infectious beat create a captivating and irresistible sound, making “Motivation” a favorite among fans of both artists. Overall, “Motivation” is a standout track in Rowland’s discography, showcasing her exceptional talent as a vocalist and ability to create irresistible and captivating music.

2. “When Love Takes Over” with David Guetta (2009)

“When Love Takes Over” is an electrifying dance-pop song by French DJ and producer, David Guetta, featuring R&B songstress Kelly Rowland. Released in 2009, the track quickly became an international hit, peaking at number one in several countries and earning both artists critical acclaim. The song’s uplifting melody, catchy chorus, and Rowland’s powerful vocals make it a dancefloor anthem to this day. The lyrics speak about the transformative power of love and how it can change one’s life. “When Love Takes Over” marked a shift in Guetta’s career towards more mainstream pop music and solidified Rowland’s position as a solo artist.

3. “Dirty Laundry” (2013)

“Dirty Laundry” is an emotionally charged R&B ballad by American singer Kelly Rowland. The song, released in 2013, is a candid and vulnerable account of Rowland’s personal struggles with jealousy and self-doubt, as well as her complicated relationship with former Destiny’s Child bandmate Beyoncé. The heartfelt lyrics and Rowland’s soulful vocals make the track a powerful and relatable addition to her discography. The somber melody and slow tempo add to the melancholic mood of the song, making it a standout track that showcases Rowland’s exceptional talent as a vocalist and storyteller. Overall, “Dirty Laundry” is a powerful and raw portrayal of the complexities of relationships and personal growth.

4. “Without Me” with Fantasia featuring Missy Elliott (2013)

“Without Me” is a sassy R&B and hip-hop song by American singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland, featuring vocals from fellow R&B singer Fantasia and rap legend Missy Elliott. The song was released in 2013 as the lead single from Rowland’s fourth studio album, “Talk a Good Game”. The track features a thumping beat, catchy chorus, and confident lyrics that speak about moving on from a bad relationship and showing the world what you’re made of. The combination of Rowland’s soulful vocals, Fantasia’s powerhouse voice, and Missy Elliott’s signature rap flow make “Without Me” a standout track that showcases the best of each artist’s talent.

5. “Like This” featuring Eve (2007)

“Like This” is a lively and upbeat R&B track by American singer Kelly Rowland, featuring a collaboration with rapper Eve. The song, released in 2007, features a catchy hook and a pulsing beat, with Rowland’s powerful vocals driving the track forward. Eve’s confident and punchy rhymes add an extra layer of energy and attitude to the song, making it a fan favorite. The song’s music video, featuring choreographed dance routines and stylish visuals, further cemented its popularity. Overall, “Like This” is a fun and infectious addition to Rowland’s discography, showcasing her exceptional talent as a performer and her ability to create memorable and danceable tracks.

6. “Work” (2008)

“Work” is a high-energy dance-pop song by American singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland. Released in 2008 as the lead single from her second studio album, “Ms. Kelly”, the track quickly became a club and radio hit. The song’s infectious beat, catchy chorus, and empowering lyrics speak about the importance of hard work, perseverance, and dedication in achieving one’s dreams. Rowland’s powerful vocals and confident delivery make “Work” a standout track that showcases her growth as a solo artist. The music video features Rowland showing off her dance moves and striking fashion sense, cementing her status as a pop icon.

7. “Kisses Down Low” (2013)

“Kisses Down Low” is a sensual R&B and pop song by American singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland. Released in 2013 as the second single from her fourth studio album, “Talk a Good Game”, the track features a smooth, sultry beat and Rowland’s breathy vocals. The lyrics speak about the pleasures of physical intimacy and the importance of open communication in a relationship. Rowland’s confident and seductive delivery makes “Kisses Down Low” a standout track that showcases her versatility as an artist. The music video features Rowland in various sexy outfits and settings, further emphasizing the song’s sensuality.

8. “Dilemma” with Nelly (2002)

“Dilemma” is a classic R&B and hip-hop song by American rapper Nelly, featuring vocals from Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. The song was released in 2002 as the lead single from Nelly’s second studio album, “Nellyville”. The track features a sample from Patti LaBelle’s “Love, Need and Want You” and tells the story of a couple struggling with their feelings for each other. Rowland’s soulful vocals on the chorus and Nelly’s smooth rap flow make “Dilemma” an iconic duet that has stood the test of time. The music video, featuring Nelly sending a text message on a Nokia 9210 Communicator, became a pop culture sensation.

9. “Ice” featuring Lil Wayne (2012)

“Ice” is a catchy and upbeat R&B track by American singer Kelly Rowland, featuring a collaboration with rapper Lil Wayne. The song, released in 2012, features a pulsing beat and a catchy hook, with Rowland’s smooth vocals and Lil Wayne’s energetic verses creating an irresistible sound. The song’s lyrics playfully reference jewelry and wealth, with Rowland’s confident and sultry delivery adding to the playful tone. The music video for the song features stylish visuals and choreographed dance routines, further emphasizing the song’s infectious energy. Overall, “Ice” is a fun and flirty addition to Rowland’s discography, showcasing her exceptional talent as a vocalist and performer.

10. “Commander” featuring David Guetta (2010)

“Commander” is a pulsing dance-pop song by American singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland, featuring French DJ and producer David Guetta. The track was released in 2010 as the lead single from Rowland’s third studio album, “Here I Am”. The song features a thumping beat, catchy chorus, and empowering lyrics that speak about taking control and owning one’s power. Rowland’s strong vocals and Guetta’s signature electronic production make “Commander” a standout track that has become a fan favorite. The music video features Rowland showing off her dance moves and commanding the attention of her audience, further emphasizing the song’s message of strength and confidence.