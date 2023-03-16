Ian Dury and the Blockheads were an English rock band that emerged in the late 1970s and quickly became one of the most influential and innovative acts of their time. With their eclectic sound and irreverent style, Ian Dury and the Blockheads helped to define the punk and new wave movements and inspired countless musicians around the world. Over the course of their career, they released a string of classic hits that continue to be beloved by music fans of all ages.

In this article, we will be exploring the 10 best Ian Dury and the Blockheads songs of all time. These are the tracks that have defined the band’s sound and style, and that continue to be recognized as some of the greatest songs in the history of rock and roll. From early hits like “Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick” and “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll” to later classics like “Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3” and “Spasticus Autisticus,” we will be taking a deep dive into Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ discography and exploring what makes these songs so special.

Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ music is not just about catchy hooks and clever wordplay; it’s also about social commentary and the celebration of diversity. Their songs are filled with wit and humor, and their music is a reflection of their deep empathy and commitment to social justice. Ian Dury and the Blockheads’ influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians today, and their legacy continues to inspire new generations of music lovers.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Ian Dury and the Blockheads or just discovering their music for the first time, this article is sure to provide insights and appreciation for the band’s incredible body of work. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover the 10 best Ian Dury and the Blockheads songs of all time.

1. Sweet Gene Vincent

A song by Ian Dury and The Blockheads, paying tribute to the legendary rock and roll musician Gene Vincent. The song features a catchy rhythm and witty lyrics, with Dury’s distinctive vocals and the Blockheads’ funky instrumentation.

2. I Want To Be Straight

A 1980s song by Ian Dury, about his struggle with addiction and desire to clean up his life. The song features a catchy chorus and Dury’s trademark wordplay and humor, combined with a serious message.

3. Billericay Dickie

A song by Ian Dury and The Blockheads, featuring a humorous story about a young man’s exploits and adventures in suburban Essex. The song showcases Dury’s clever lyrics and the Blockheads’ energetic instrumentation, with a catchy chorus and memorable character sketches.

4. Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll

A 1970s song by Ian Dury, celebrating the wild and rebellious spirit of rock and roll culture. The song features a driving rhythm and Dury’s witty lyrics, with a memorable chorus and iconic catchphrase.

5. Reasons to Be Cheerful, Pt. 3

A song by Ian Dury and The Blockheads, listing various things that can make life enjoyable and exciting. The song features a funky rhythm and Dury’s clever lyrics, with a catchy chorus and infectious optimism.

6. Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick

A 1970s hit song by Ian Dury and The Blockheads, featuring a catchy bassline and Dury’s distinctive vocals. The song became a party anthem, known for its infectious energy and memorable chorus.

7. Clever Trevor

A song by Ian Dury, telling the story of a young man with intellectual disabilities who is mocked and mistreated by his peers. The song features a haunting melody and poignant lyrics, with Dury’s powerful vocals and emotional delivery.

8. There Ain’t Half Been Some Clever Bastards

A song by Ian Dury and The Blockheads, paying tribute to various historical and cultural figures who have made a lasting impact. The song features Dury’s clever lyrics and the Blockheads’ eclectic instrumentation, creating a vibrant and entertaining tribute.

9. I Believe

A song by Ian Dury and The Blockheads, featuring a driving rhythm and Dury’s powerful vocals. The song expresses a message of hope and belief in the face of adversity, with a memorable chorus and uplifting spirit.

10. Plaistow Patricia

A song by Ian Dury and The Blockheads, telling the story of a young woman from Plaistow, East London. The song features a catchy rhythm and Dury’s clever lyrics, with a memorable chorus and colorful character sketches.