Diana Ross is a legendary American singer and actress who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Motown group The Supremes in the 1960s. Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1944, Ross began her career as a member of The Primettes, a group that eventually evolved into The Supremes.

During her time with The Supremes, Ross became known for her powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence, and glamorous style. The group’s string of chart-topping hits, including “Baby Love”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, and “Where Did Our Love Go”, made them one of the most successful acts of the 1960s.

After leaving The Supremes in 1970, Ross launched a successful solo career, scoring hits with songs like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Love Hangover”. She also transitioned to acting, starring in films like “Lady Sings the Blues” and “Mahogany”.

Throughout her career, Ross has received numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway production of “An Evening with Diana Ross”. She has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Ross remains a beloved and influential figure in American popular culture, known for her powerful voice, striking beauty, and trailblazing career. Her music and style continue to inspire new generations of artists and fans, cementing her place as a true icon of music and entertainment.

1. ‘Chain Reaction’

“Chain Reaction” is a classic pop song by Australian singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John, released in 1985. The song is an energetic and uplifting track that features a driving beat, catchy hooks, and Newton-John’s soaring vocals. The lyrics explore the theme of love and the powerful attraction between two people, comparing it to a “chain reaction” that cannot be stopped. “Chain Reaction” became a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries, and cemented Newton-John’s status as a pop icon. The song remains a beloved classic of the 80s, known for its catchy melody and infectious energy.

2. ‘Endless Love’ (with Lionel Richie)

“Endless Love” is a timeless love song performed by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Released in 1981, the track is a perfect blend of Richie’s soulful voice and Ross’s angelic vocals. The song’s sweeping orchestral arrangement, combined with its emotionally charged lyrics, create an unforgettable ballad about a love that lasts forever. The two singers trade verses and harmonize flawlessly, conveying the message of an unbreakable bond that endures through time and distance. “Endless Love” became a massive hit upon its release, and has since become a beloved classic, touching the hearts of generations with its message of everlasting love.

3. ‘Upside Down’

“Upside Down” is a classic disco song by American singer Diana Ross, released in 1980. The song is driven by a funky and infectious bassline, layered with bright horns and a pulsing rhythm, all of which set the stage for Ross’s soulful and exuberant vocals. The lyrics encourage listeners to embrace a new perspective on life and to be open to change, even when things seem uncertain or chaotic. “Upside Down” became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts and cementing Ross’s status as one of the queens of disco. The song remains a beloved classic, known for its irresistible grooves and timeless message of positivity.

4. ‘I’m Coming Out

“I’m Coming Out” is a powerful disco anthem performed by Diana Ross. Released in 1980, the song’s upbeat tempo, infectious rhythm, and catchy hooks made it an instant hit, quickly becoming a dance floor favorite. The lyrics celebrate self-expression and individuality, as Ross proclaims her pride in who she is and boldly declares her arrival to the world. The song’s message of self-empowerment has made it an enduring classic, inspiring generations of listeners to embrace their true selves and live their lives authentically. “I’m Coming Out” remains a timeless and uplifting celebration of self-confidence and liberation.

5. ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” is a soulful and uplifting song originally recorded by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967. The song, written by Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson, has become a timeless classic that has been covered by various artists over the years. The song’s message is one of love and devotion, emphasizing the power of love to overcome any obstacle. Its soaring vocals and catchy melody make it an instantly recognizable and beloved tune. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” has become a symbol of strength and resilience, inspiring listeners to persevere through life’s challenges and never give up on love.

6. ‘I’m Still Waiting’

“I’m Still Waiting” is a poignant ballad performed by Diana Ross. Released in 1971, the song’s heartfelt lyrics and Ross’s soulful delivery convey a deep sense of longing and vulnerability. The track tells the story of a woman waiting for the return of a lost love, hoping against hope that they will come back to her. The song’s lush orchestral arrangement and gentle melody underscore the emotional weight of the lyrics, creating a powerful and unforgettable moment. “I’m Still Waiting” is a timeless classic that has touched the hearts of listeners for decades, and its message of enduring love and hope continues to resonate with audiences today.

7. ‘Theme from Mahogany’

The “Theme from Mahogany” is a beautiful ballad performed by Diana Ross. Released in 1975, the song’s sweeping orchestral arrangement and Ross’s soulful vocals make it an instant classic. The track serves as the theme song to the film “Mahogany,” and its lyrics convey a message of hope and empowerment. The song encourages listeners to pursue their dreams and to never give up, no matter how difficult the path may be. The “Theme from Mahogany” is a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire generations of listeners with its message of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.

8. ‘Love Hangover’

“Love Hangover” is a funky and sultry disco song by Diana Ross, released in 1976. Written by Pam Sawyer and Marilyn McLeod, the song features Ross’s signature vocals and a captivating disco beat. The song’s lyrics describe the overwhelming feeling of being in love, and the “hangover” that follows when the love is gone. The music builds into an infectious groove that is impossible not to dance to, and the song’s catchy hook has made it a classic of the disco era. “Love Hangover” has become a timeless anthem for anyone who has experienced the highs and lows of love, and remains a beloved song to this day.

9. ‘When You Tell Me That You Love Me’

“When You Tell Me That You Love Me” is a tender love song performed by Diana Ross. Originally released in 1991, the song’s soulful melody and Ross’s velvety vocals make it a standout track. The lyrics speak of the power of love and the vulnerability that comes with letting oneself be loved. The song’s simple yet heartfelt message has resonated with audiences for decades, making it a beloved classic. The track has been covered by several artists over the years, cementing its place as an enduring love song that continues to touch the hearts of listeners with its message of love and devotion.

10. ‘My Old Piano’

“My Old Piano” is a funky and upbeat disco track performed by Diana Ross. Released in 1980, the song’s groovy bassline and infectious rhythm make it a dance floor favorite. The lyrics describe a deep connection with a beloved piano, which has been a source of comfort and joy throughout the singer’s life. Ross’s smooth and sultry vocals are perfectly complemented by the song’s playful melody, making “My Old Piano” a feel-good anthem that invites listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment. The track remains a timeless and fun-loving classic that continues to get people moving and grooving.