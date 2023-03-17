Cyndi Lauper is a musical icon whose influence on pop music is immeasurable. With a career spanning several decades, Lauper has released numerous hit songs that have become staples of pop culture. From ballads to dance anthems, Lauper’s music has touched the hearts and souls of millions of fans around the world. In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Cyndi Lauper songs of all time. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to Lauper’s music, this list is sure to highlight some of her most memorable and timeless hits. So, grab your headphones, turn up the volume, and join us as we explore the best of Cyndi Lauper’s iconic discography.

1. True Colors

“True Colors” is a song by Cyndi Lauper that was released in 1986. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to be true to themselves and to embrace their unique qualities, no matter what others may say. Lauper’s powerful vocals, coupled with the song’s simple but memorable melody, create an emotional and uplifting anthem that has become a classic.

“True Colors” has become a symbol of empowerment and acceptance, inspiring generations to embrace their individuality and to celebrate diversity. The song has been covered by many artists over the years, but Lauper’s version remains the definitive version of the song. “True Colors” is a testament to Lauper’s talent as a singer and songwriter and her impact on pop music.

2. Girls Just Want To Have Fun

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” is a classic pop song by Cyndi Lauper that was released in 1983. The song’s lyrics describe the desire for young women to have fun and enjoy life, free from societal expectations and limitations. Lauper’s infectious vocals, coupled with the song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody, make it an instantly recognizable hit that has become a timeless classic.

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” has become a symbol of female empowerment and liberation, inspiring generations to embrace their individuality and to celebrate the joy of being alive. The song’s music video, which features Lauper and her female friends having a carefree night out, has become an iconic representation of the 1980s pop culture. “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” is a testament to Lauper’s talent as a singer and songwriter and her impact on pop music.

3. Time After Time

“Time After Time” is a timeless ballad by Cyndi Lauper that was released in 1984. The song’s lyrics describe the deep emotional connection between two people, and the strength of their love over time. Lauper’s heartfelt vocals, coupled with the song’s gentle melody and poignant lyrics, make it a deeply moving and memorable song that has become a classic.

“Time After Time” has been covered by many artists over the years, but Lauper’s version remains the definitive version of the song. It has become a symbol of enduring love and has been used in movies and TV shows as a theme song for romantic moments. “Time After Time” is a testament to Lauper’s talent as a singer and songwriter and her impact on pop music.

4. I Drove All Night

“I Drove All Night” is a power ballad by Cyndi Lauper that was released in 1989. The song’s lyrics describe the intense desire to be with someone, and the lengths that one will go to make it happen. Lauper’s powerful vocals, coupled with the song’s driving beat and memorable melody, make it a passionate and unforgettable song that has become a classic.

“I Drove All Night” has been covered by many artists over the years, but Lauper’s version remains the definitive version of the song. It has been used in movies and TV shows as a theme song for dramatic moments and has become a symbol of intense passion and desire. “I Drove All Night” is a testament to Lauper’s talent as a singer and songwriter and her impact on pop music.

5. Money Changes Everything

“Money Changes Everything” is a song by Cyndi Lauper that was released in 1984. The song’s lyrics describe the impact that money can have on relationships and the sacrifices that one may make in pursuit of wealth. Lauper’s powerful vocals, coupled with the song’s energetic beat and catchy melody, make it a memorable and thought-provoking song that has become a classic.

“Money Changes Everything” has been covered by many artists over the years, but Lauper’s version remains the definitive version of the song. It has become a symbol of the struggle between financial stability and personal relationships and has been used in movies and TV shows to illustrate this theme. “Money Changes Everything” is a testament to Lauper’s talent as a singer and songwriter and her impact on pop music.

6. Change Of Heart

“Change of Heart” by Cyndi Lauper is a pop-rock anthem that showcases the singer’s powerful vocal range and emotional depth. Released in 1986, the song tells the story of a woman who is struggling with the decision to end a relationship that is no longer fulfilling. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody stand in contrast to the lyrics, which convey a sense of heartache and uncertainty. Lauper’s performance is raw and vulnerable, making the listener feel the pain and confusion of the narrator.

The song’s production is quintessential 80s, with synthesizers, drum machines, and a pulsing bassline that create a danceable groove. The bridge features a guitar solo that adds a rock edge to the track, showcasing Lauper’s versatility as a performer. “Change of Heart” was a commercial success, reaching the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Lauper a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

7. Come On Home

“Come On Home” by Cyndi Lauper is a soulful ballad that showcases the singer’s expressive voice and storytelling ability. Released in 1998, the song tells the story of a woman who is longing for the return of a loved one who has been away for too long. The sparse instrumentation, featuring piano, strings, and subtle percussion, allows Lauper’s vocals to take center stage and convey the emotional depth of the lyrics.

The song’s melody is haunting and beautiful, with a chorus that is both uplifting and melancholy. Lauper’s performance is nuanced and heartfelt, capturing the pain and hope of the narrator. The lyrics are poetic and evocative, painting a vivid picture of the longing and nostalgia that the narrator feels.

“Come On Home” was well-received by critics, who praised Lauper’s vocal performance and the song’s emotional resonance. While it was not a commercial success, the song remains a standout track in Lauper’s discography, showcasing her talent as a singer and songwriter.

8. Just Your Fool

“Just Your Fool” is a bluesy rock track that features Cyndi Lauper’s signature powerful vocals. Released in 2016 as part of her album “Detour”, the song is a cover of a blues classic that was originally recorded by Little Walter in 1955. Lauper’s rendition is faithful to the original, while adding her own unique flair with a driving rhythm section and a searing guitar solo. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is fed up with a man who has been taking advantage of her, and Lauper’s performance conveys the narrator’s sense of empowerment and defiance.

9. Sisters Of Avalon

“Sisters of Avalon” is a haunting and atmospheric track that showcases Cyndi Lauper’s versatility as an artist. Released in 1996, the song features a complex arrangement that includes electronic beats, orchestral strings, and ethereal vocals. The lyrics explore themes of sisterhood and spirituality, and Lauper’s performance is otherworldly and captivating. The song is a departure from Lauper’s earlier pop hits, and showcases her willingness to experiment with different genres and styles.

10. The Goonies ‘r’ Good Enough

“The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” is a catchy and fun pop-rock anthem that was written for the soundtrack of the 1985 film “The Goonies”. The song features a driving beat, a memorable guitar riff, and an infectious chorus that encourages listeners to “never say die”. Lauper’s performance is energetic and playful, capturing the sense of adventure and excitement that is at the heart of the movie. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and remains a beloved classic among fans of both the film and Lauper’s music.