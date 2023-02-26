Bruno Mars is one of the most talented musicians of our time, known for his captivating performances, distinctive voice, and catchy songs. With a career spanning over a decade, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, garnering numerous awards and critical acclaim along the way. From his early days as a songwriter and producer to his rise as a solo artist, Bruno Mars has consistently delivered hit after hit, earning him a devoted fan base around the world.

In this article, we will take a closer look at Bruno Mars’s extensive discography and compile a list of his top 20 best songs of all time. From his breakthrough single “Just the Way You Are” to his more recent chart-toppers like “Finesse” and “Leave the Door Open,” we will explore the range and depth of his musical talent. We will delve into the stories and inspirations behind his songs, and highlight some of the defining moments in his career. Whether you’re a die-hard Bruno Mars fan or simply enjoy his music, this article will give you a comprehensive overview of the best that this multi-talented artist has to offer. So sit back, relax, and let’s dive into the top 20 best Bruno Mars songs of all time.

1. “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

“Just The Way You Are” is a romantic pop ballad by Bruno Mars, released in 2010 as the lead single from his debut album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”. The song’s catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and heartfelt lyrics make it an instant classic. The song is an expression of unconditional love and admiration for the beauty of the person being sung to, with Mars singing about how he wouldn’t change a thing about them. The song became a massive commercial success, topping the charts in several countries and earning Bruno Mars his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

2. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

“Uptown Funk” is a funky and energetic song by British musician Mark Ronson, featuring vocals by Bruno Mars. Released in 2014, the song quickly became a global sensation and is now considered a modern classic. The song’s infectious beat, catchy chorus, and Mars’ dynamic vocals make it a crowd-pleaser that gets people dancing. The lyrics are about having a good time and being proud of who you are, and the music video features a throwback aesthetic that nods to old-school funk and soul. “Uptown Funk” won numerous awards and accolades, including Record of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

3. “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

“24K Magic” is an upbeat and groovy song by Bruno Mars, released in 2016 as the lead single from his third studio album of the same name. The song’s funky and retro-style production, catchy melody, and Mars’ signature smooth vocals make it an instant hit. The song is about living the high life and enjoying the finer things in life, with lyrics referencing designer clothing, luxurious cars, and expensive champagne. The music video features Mars and his crew having a good time in Las Vegas, showcasing a lavish and stylish lifestyle. “24K Magic” was a commercial and critical success, earning Mars several Grammy nominations and wins.

4. “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars

“When I Was Your Man” is a heartfelt and emotional ballad by Bruno Mars, released in 2012 as the second single from his album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. The song features Mars’ raw and vulnerable vocals accompanied by a simple piano melody, creating a somber and melancholic mood. The lyrics are about regret and heartbreak, with Mars singing about the things he should have done differently in a past relationship. The music video features Mars sitting alone at a piano, emphasizing the song’s intimate and personal nature. “When I Was Your Man” was a commercial success and earned Mars praise for his vocal performance and songwriting abilities.

5. “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

“That’s What I Like” is an upbeat and playful song by Bruno Mars, released in 2017 as the second single from his album “24K Magic”. The song’s smooth and catchy production, Mars’ charismatic vocals, and the fun and flirty lyrics make it a feel-good anthem. The song’s lyrics are about indulging in the pleasures of life and treating your loved one to the best things, from expensive jewelry to exotic trips. The music video features Mars dancing and singing in front of colorful backgrounds, emphasizing the song’s upbeat and vibrant nature. “That’s What I Like” was a commercial success and earned Mars several awards and nominations.

6. “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Leave the Door Open” is a soulful and romantic song by Silk Sonic, a musical duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Released in 2021 as their debut single, the song features silky smooth vocals, groovy instrumentation, and a classic R&B vibe. The song’s lyrics are about setting the mood for a romantic encounter, inviting a lover to come over and be with you. The music video features Mars and .Paak dressed in retro outfits, performing in a dimly-lit room, creating an intimate and sensual atmosphere. “Leave the Door Open” was a critical and commercial success, earning the duo numerous awards and nominations.

7. “Grenade” by Bruno Mars

“Grenade” is a powerful and emotional ballad by Bruno Mars, released in 2010 as the second single from his album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”. The song features Mars’ soulful and passionate vocals, accompanied by a piano and string arrangement, creating a heart-wrenching and dramatic mood. The lyrics are about a man who is willing to do anything for the woman he loves, even sacrificing himself, but the love is not reciprocated. The music video features Mars going through extreme measures to prove his love, from jumping in front of a moving car to taking a grenade for his lover. “Grenade” was a commercial and critical success, earning Mars numerous awards and nominations.

8. “Treasure” by Bruno Mars

“Treasure” is a funky and upbeat song by Bruno Mars, released in 2013 as the third single from his album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. The song features Mars’ smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by a groovy disco-style production, creating a retro and danceable vibe. The lyrics are about a man who is crazy in love with his partner and sees her as a treasure. The music video features Mars and his band performing in a disco ball-lit room, showcasing their dance moves and grooves. “Treasure” was a commercial success, earning Mars praise for his ability to infuse vintage sounds with a modern twist.

9. “Locked Out Of Heaven” by Bruno Mars

“Locked Out of Heaven” is an upbeat and energetic song by Bruno Mars, released in 2012 as the lead single from his album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. The song features Mars’ dynamic and powerful vocals, accompanied by a rock-influenced production, creating a high-energy and catchy sound. The lyrics are about a man who is deeply in love with his partner and the passion and intensity of their relationship. The music video features Mars and his band performing in a concert setting, highlighting their electric stage presence. “Locked Out of Heaven” was a commercial success, earning Mars several awards and nominations.

10. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars

“Marry You” is a joyful and upbeat song by Bruno Mars, released in 2010 as the fourth single from his album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”. The song features Mars’ playful and charismatic vocals, accompanied by a pop-influenced production, creating a fun and festive sound. The lyrics are about a man who is spontaneously proposing to his partner, inviting her to join him on an adventure and start a new life together. The music video features Mars and his friends performing a flash mob-style proposal on the streets, capturing the joy and excitement of the song. “Marry You” was a commercial success, becoming a popular wedding and proposal song.

11. “Finesse” by Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B

“Finesse” is a nostalgic and fun song by Bruno Mars, featuring rapper Cardi B, released in 2018. The song features Mars’ smooth and playful vocals, accompanied by an upbeat and funk-influenced production, creating a retro and danceable vibe. The lyrics are about a man who is confident and charming, showing off his finesse and style. The music video pays tribute to the 90s TV show “In Living Color,” showcasing Mars and Cardi B dressed in colorful outfits, performing energetic dance moves, and capturing the playful and carefree spirit of the song. “Finesse” was a commercial success, earning Mars and Cardi B critical acclaim and several award nominations.

12. “The Lazy Song” by Bruno Mars

“The Lazy Song” is a humorous and laid-back song by Bruno Mars, released in 2011 as the third single from his album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”. The song features Mars’ laid-back and carefree vocals, accompanied by a reggae-influenced production, creating a relaxed and fun sound. The lyrics are about a man who is enjoying a lazy day, rejecting responsibilities and commitments, and just wants to relax and have fun. The music video features Mars in his bedroom, dressed in his pajamas, singing and dancing along with his pet chimpanzee, showcasing the light-hearted and playful spirit of the song. “The Lazy Song” was a commercial success, becoming a popular summer anthem.

13. “Versace on the Floor” by Bruno Mars

“Versace on the Floor” is a sensual and romantic song by Bruno Mars, released in 2016 as the third single from his album “24K Magic”. The song features Mars’ soulful and emotional vocals, accompanied by a slow and groovy production, creating a seductive and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics are about a man who is expressing his deep desire and attraction to his partner, inviting her to let go and surrender to the moment. The music video features Mars singing in a dimly lit room, accompanied by a piano, capturing the intimate and romantic nature of the song. “Versace on the Floor” was a commercial success, earning Mars critical acclaim and several award nominations.

14. “Liquor Store Blues” by Bruno Mars ft. Damian Marley

“Liquor Store Blues” is a reggae-influenced song by Bruno Mars, featuring Damian Marley, released in 2010 as a single from his album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”. The song features Mars’ smooth and soulful vocals, accompanied by a mellow and groovy production, creating a relaxed and reflective sound. The lyrics are about a man who is feeling down and struggling to make ends meet, seeking comfort in alcohol and music. The addition of Marley’s reggae flow and lyrics adds a socially conscious dimension to the song, highlighting the struggles of working-class people. “Liquor Store Blues” was a commercial and critical success, showcasing Mars’ versatility as an artist.

15. “It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars

“It Will Rain” is an emotional and heartfelt song by Bruno Mars, released in 2011 as a single for the soundtrack of the movie “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”. The song features Mars’ passionate and soulful vocals, accompanied by a haunting and melancholic production, creating a powerful and evocative sound. The lyrics are about a man who is experiencing heartbreak and despair, as he tries to come to terms with the end of a relationship. “It Will Rain” was a commercial success, becoming one of Mars’ most successful singles, earning him critical acclaim and several award nominations.

16. “Please Me” by Bruno Mars & Cardi B

“Please Me” is a seductive and playful song by Bruno Mars and Cardi B, released in 2019. The song features Mars’ smooth and soulful vocals and Cardi B’s confident and sassy flow, accompanied by a slow and groovy production, creating a sexy and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics are about two people who are teasing and tempting each other, as they flirt and explore their desire. The music video features Mars and Cardi B dancing in a crowded diner, bringing the playful and flirtatious nature of the song to life. “Please Me” was a commercial success, earning critical acclaim and several award nominations.

17. “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars

“Runaway Baby” is an upbeat and lively song by Bruno Mars, released in 2011 as a single from his debut studio album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”. The song features Mars’ energetic and charismatic vocals, accompanied by a high-energy production that combines elements of soul, funk, and rock, creating a dynamic and fun sound. The lyrics are about a man who is determined to win the heart of a woman, promising to be her partner and lover, no matter what. “Runaway Baby” showcases Mars’ versatility as an artist and his ability to infuse his music with infectious energy and enthusiasm.

18. “Gorilla” by Bruno Mars

“Gorilla” is a sensual and provocative song by Bruno Mars, released in 2013 as a single from his second studio album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. The song features Mars’ smooth and sultry vocals, accompanied by a slow and seductive production, that builds up to a powerful rock-inspired climax. The lyrics are about a couple that is passionate and wild, exploring their physical desires and pushing their limits. “Gorilla” showcases Mars’ versatility and his ability to combine different genres to create a unique and compelling sound. The song was a commercial success, earning critical acclaim and several award nominations.

19. “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars

“Count on Me” is a heartwarming and uplifting song by Bruno Mars, released in 2010 as a single from his debut studio album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans”. The song features Mars’ gentle and comforting vocals, accompanied by a simple and acoustic production, that includes guitar and piano. The lyrics are about a promise to be there for someone, no matter what, offering support and friendship. “Count on Me” showcases Mars’ ability to create emotionally resonant and relatable music, that can inspire and comfort his listeners. The song was a commercial success, earning critical acclaim and becoming a fan favorite.

20. “Young Girls” by Bruno Mars

“Young Girls” is a moving and dramatic ballad by Bruno Mars, released in 2013 as a single from his second studio album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. The song features Mars’ passionate and soaring vocals, and a lush and cinematic production, that includes strings and piano. The lyrics explore the theme of youth, fame, and love, with Mars expressing his fear of losing touch with his humanity, and his desire for a real and deep connection. “Young Girls” is a powerful and introspective song that showcases Mars’ versatility as a songwriter and performer, and his ability to create emotionally complex and captivating music.