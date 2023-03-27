Barrington Levy is a Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter who has been a significant figure in the music industry since the 1970s. His distinctive voice and style have won him numerous accolades and awards, and he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in reggae music. Over the course of his long and illustrious career, Levy has released a vast array of songs that have resonated with audiences around the world. From his early hits to his more recent releases, Levy’s music has continued to inspire and entertain fans of all ages. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Barrington Levy songs of all time, showcasing the singer’s unique talent and his contribution to the world of reggae music. Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to the genre, this list is sure to include some of the most beloved and iconic songs from one of reggae’s greatest performers.

1. Black Roses

“Black Roses” is a reggae classic by Jamaican singer Barrington Levy. The song was released in 1985 and is widely regarded as one of Levy’s best works. It is a slow-burning track that tells the story of a love affair gone wrong. Levy’s soulful vocals are complemented by the simple yet powerful melody, which is anchored by a pulsating bassline and a haunting guitar riff. The lyrics are poignant and heartfelt, as Levy sings about the pain and betrayal of love. The song’s title is a metaphor for the dark side of love, with “black roses” representing the thorns that can hurt and cause pain.

2. Here I come

Here I Come is an upbeat and energetic track by American rapper, Barrington Levy. The song features a catchy reggae-inspired beat and Levy’s distinctive vocals, which blend singing and rapping. The lyrics are confident and boastful, with Levy proclaiming his skills and success in the music industry. He also pays homage to his Jamaican roots, referencing his hometown and the influence of reggae music on his career. Here I Come has become one of Levy’s most popular songs and has been covered and sampled by numerous artists. Its infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics make it a crowd-pleaser and a staple of reggae and hip-hop playlists. Overall, Here I Come is a lively and dynamic track that showcases Levy’s talent as a rapper and singer and celebrates the power of music to unite and inspire.

3. My Time

“My Time” is a classic reggae track by Jamaican singer Barrington Levy. Released in 1984, the song is a celebration of Levy’s success and his rise to fame in the music industry. The song is a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work, as Levy sings about the challenges he faced on his journey to success. The track features a driving bassline and upbeat rhythm, with Levy’s smooth vocals gliding over the top. The lyrics are positive and uplifting, encouraging listeners to follow their dreams and never give up.

4. Under Mi Sensi

Under Mi Sensi is a classic reggae track by Jamaican artist, Barrington Levy. The song has a relaxed and groovy rhythm and features Levy’s smooth vocals and catchy lyrics. The lyrics celebrate the joys of smoking marijuana and the feeling of relaxation and euphoria that it brings. The song’s title, “Under Mi Sensi,” is Jamaican slang for being under the influence of cannabis. Under Mi Sensi has become an iconic track in the reggae genre and has been sampled and covered by many artists. Its laid-back vibe and catchy chorus make it a perennial favorite for fans of reggae and weed culture alike.

5. She’s Mine

“She’s Mine” is a romantic reggae ballad by Jamaican singer Barrington Levy. Released in 1985, the song is a tribute to the power of love and the beauty of a woman. The track features Levy’s soulful vocals, which are backed by a simple yet powerful melody. The lyrics are heartfelt and passionate, as Levy sings about his love for a special woman in his life. The song is a perfect example of Levy’s ability to convey deep emotions through his music, and it remains a favorite among reggae fans around the world.

6. Too Experienced

Too Experienced is a classic reggae track by Jamaican singer, Barrington Levy. The song has a smooth and groovy rhythm and features Levy’s soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. The lyrics describe the pain and heartbreak of a failed relationship and the difficulty of moving on. Levy’s delivery is filled with emotion and vulnerability, conveying the rawness and honesty of the lyrics. Too Experienced has become an iconic track in the reggae genre and has been covered and sampled by many artists. Its timeless message of love and loss resonates with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

7. Living Dangerously

Living Dangerously is a high-energy dancehall track by Jamaican artists, Bounty Killer and Barrington Levy. The song has a fast-paced rhythm and features the two artists trading verses over a catchy beat. The lyrics celebrate the excitement and thrill of living life on the edge, with references to violence and danger. The song’s chorus, with its repetition of the phrase “living dangerously,” reinforces the theme of risk-taking and adventure. Living Dangerously is a standout track in the dancehall genre and showcases the talents of both Bounty Killer and Barrington Levy. Its infectious energy and rebellious spirit make it a favorite among fans of dancehall and reggae music.

8. Work

“Work” is a classic reggae track by Jamaican singer Barrington Levy. Released in 1988, the song is an upbeat call to action for people to work hard and achieve their dreams. The track features Levy’s signature smooth vocals, which are backed by a catchy melody and a driving rhythm section. The lyrics are inspiring and motivational, encouraging listeners to take control of their lives and strive for success. The song is a testament to Levy’s talent for writing uplifting music that speaks to the struggles and aspirations of ordinary people.

9. Poor Man Style

Poor Man Style is a classic reggae track by Jamaican singer, Barrington Levy. The song has a relaxed and groovy rhythm and features Levy’s smooth vocals and uplifting lyrics. The lyrics describe the struggles and hardships of poverty and the determination to rise above it. Levy’s delivery is filled with optimism and hope, conveying the message that even in the toughest of times, one can find strength and resilience. Poor Man Style has become an iconic track in the reggae genre and has been sampled and covered by many artists. Its positive message and catchy chorus make it a favorite among fans of reggae music.

10. Be Strong

“Be Strong” is a powerful reggae ballad by Jamaican singer Barrington Levy. Released in 1991, the song is a tribute to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. The track features Levy’s soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a simple yet powerful melody. The lyrics are deeply emotional and heartfelt, offering words of comfort and encouragement to those going through difficult times. The song is a perfect example of Levy’s ability to connect with his audience on a personal level, and it remains a favorite among fans of reggae music. “Be Strong” is a timeless classic that reminds us of the power of hope and the importance of never giving up in the face of adversity.