Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Movie Single, ‘The Star’ + Trailer

Everyone knows Mariah Carey is the “Queen of Christmas,” as she holds the title has having written and performed the most famous, original holiday single ” All I Want For Christmas Is You.” She continues her reign as “Christmas queen” with the announcement of a new Christmas single titled “The Star” that’ coincides with a Christmas film of the same name.

The animated film will humorously tell the nativity story and feature voice-overs from Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Tyler Perry, Tracy Morgan, and more.

Watch Mariah introduce the film’s first trailer below.

Very excited to share a tease for the new movie #TheStarMovie which will be out in theaters in time for Christmas! #NewSong #TheStar pic.twitter.com/uRhGKugC8k — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 26, 2017

Don’t confuse this Christmas project with another one Carey is also involved with, a movie based on her hit single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which was announced earlier this year.

It looks like it’s going to be another Mariah-filled, holiday season this year!