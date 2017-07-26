Connect with us

Mariah Carey Announces Christmas Movie Single, ‘The Star’ + Trailer

Everyone knows Mariah Carey is the “Queen of Christmas,” as she holds the title has having written and performed the most famous, original holiday single ” All I Want For Christmas Is You.” She continues her reign as “Christmas queen” with the announcement of a new Christmas single titled “The Star” that’ coincides with a Christmas film of the same name.

The animated film will humorously tell the nativity story and feature voice-overs from Oprah Winfrey,  Kelly Clarkson, Tyler Perry, Tracy Morgan, and more.

Watch Mariah introduce the film’s first trailer below.

 

Don’t confuse this Christmas project with another one Carey is also involved with, a movie based on her hit single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which was announced earlier this year.

It looks like it’s going to be another Mariah-filled, holiday season this year!

 

