Mariah Carey’s Holiday Classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Set For Animated Movie

If you thought Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” could get any bigger, then you are mistaken. The classic holiday record will be transformed into an animated film.

“My song is becoming a movie! You’re the first to hear about this exciting news,” Carey tweeted. The announcement was also accompanied by a video, which gave more details about the upcoming picture.

Production is on the way with a voice cast that includes Henry Winkler, Lacey Chabert, Breanna Yde, Phil Morris, Laya Hayes, and Keiko Agena. Carey will executive produce along with her manager Stella Bulochnikov.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families,” said Carey in a statement.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has been a staple on everyone’s holiday playlist since its release in 1994. The song also makes an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, annually, and is repeatedly a chart-topper on the Billboard Holiday clip.