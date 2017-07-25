Guess What R. Kelly and Bill Cosby Have in Common?

The Internet is going to have their way with this one.

Damaged R&B star R. Kelly has hired attorney Monique Pressley to combat allegations surrounding claims he is holding women against their will in a “cult.”

The other side to this story is Pressley is Bill Cosby’s former counsel in his sexual assault case. She was one of the lawyers on the legendary actor’s legal team before she called it quits in August.

As previously reported, Kelly is accused of brainwashing women in a cult as part of an investigative report by BuzzFeed News, which cites interviews with former members of the Pied Piper’s inner circle.

The R&B star denied the claims via his attorney Lina Mensch. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” said Mensch. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who is allegedly being held against her will, has also denied the allegations. “I mainly want to say that I’m in a happy place with my life,” she told TMZ. “I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It just came to a point where it’s definitely gotten out of hand. I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I am totally fine. Everything is okay with me.”

“I’ve never been feeling hostage or anything like that, in that nature,” she added. “Never.”