Lalah Hathaway – I Can’t Wait

The vocal beast, known to many as Lalah Hathaway, returns with the hard-hitting new single, I Can’t Wait, the first offering from her forthcoming album, ‘Honestly.’ The bouncy track is elevated to new heights by Lalah’s powerful delivery and eargasmic tone.

“I really want to express to people, since there is so much dark sh*t happening right now, that music is truly this train that you can hop on to transport yourself to having a good time,” Hathaway says in a statement. “This song is intended to make people feel good and that is not something to be neglected in this moment.”

Lalah Hathaway Wins Grammy For “Best Traditional R&B Performance” and “Best R&B Album”

Lalah’s upcoming album, ‘Honestly,’ scheduled for release this fall, will continue to showcase her real life experiences and will be “a personal journey that is intimate, disruptive and, time-appropriately, honest.”

The new LP will be released via a new distribution partnership with independent label Caroline.

“I’m so excited about partnering with Caroline to explore this part of my business,” Hathaway said. “The music is a given, now I’m looking forward to the entrepreneurial side of my music experience and presenting new music and new artists to the world.”

Later this month, Hathaway will hit the road with Mary J. Blige on the “Strength of a Woman Tour.”

“I Can’t Wait” is available for purchase here