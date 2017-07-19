Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Calvin Richardson sets the stage for his next studio album by releasing the brand new single, “Treat Her Right.”

On the new offering, The Soul Prince urges men to keep their women happy by giving her the simple things.

“‘Treat Her Right’ is the secret ingredient to any relationship! It is what every woman wants and needs from their mate,” says Calvin.

Calvin’s upcoming project, All Or Nothing, slated for arrival on September 29, 2017, keeps to his mantra of heartfelt soul music.

“This album touches on everything – soul, R&B and pop,” adds Calvin. “It has something for everyone – love, laughter, sex, dance and romance. Best one yet!”

‘All Or Nothing’ follows 2014’s ‘I Am Calvin.’

Calvin has written songs for many artists including Charlie Wilson, Angie Stone, Joe and Raphael Saadiq.

Purchase “Treat Her Right”