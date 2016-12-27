Lloyd Gifts Fans With Acoustic Video of ‘Tru’ Single

During his hiatus, R&B artist Lloyd improved his instrumentation talents and on Christmas Day, he showed off his guitar skills for the world to see.

The “You” hitmaker unwrapped footage of an acoustic live studio version of “Tru,” which appears on his EP of the same name.

In the video, Lloyd rocks plaid while mesmerizing fans with musicianship and soulful delivery.

The ‘Tru’ EP features appearances from Rick Ross (‘Heavenly Bodies’) and 2 Chainz on the remix of the title track. The project serves as the precursor to Lloyd’s forthcoming fifth studio album, currently titled Out My Window, due next year. His last LP was 2011’s King of Hearts.