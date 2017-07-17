Jagged Edge Surprises With New Album, ‘Layover’

Veteran R&B group Jagged Edge quenches the appetite of their dedicated fans by releasing the new album, Layover, available for streaming on Spotify and other platforms.

The project, the foursome’s ninth, features 16 grown and sexy songs, many being sensual and heartstrings pulling ballads. The LP arrives via their indie label Hard Case Records.

In an interview with The Root, the group says they’re happy with the final product. “It’s all Jagged Edge,” said J.E. member Richard Wingo. “It was a lot of big companies that made Jagged Edge a household name, but at this point in time it’s all Jagged Edge. It’s all black-owned.”

‘Layover’ also celebrates JE’s 20 years in music; They kicked off their illustrious career in 1997.