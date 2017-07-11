Remember when Keyshia Cole was dating Birdman back in 2014 and she another woman in the rap mogul’s Los Angeles penthouse, then a fight ensured and it was drama galore?

Well that woman, named Sabrina Mercadel, is suing Cole for alleged injuries she suffered from the melee, TMZ reports. Mercadel is suing the “You” singer for a cool $4 million. According to Mercadel, Cole attached her in a jealous rage.

The breakdown of the $4 million is as follows:

– $1.5 million, pain and suffering

– $500,000, emotional distress

– $2 million, loss of use of body part

– $200,000, future medical expenses

– $50,000, loss of earnings

– $300,000, future loss of earnings

It’s been about three years so it’s unclear what injuries are still present as valid evidence. Do you think Mercadel has a case, Roomies?