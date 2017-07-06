Released by NPG Records and Warner Bros. Records in new Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition formats last week, Prince’s Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning RIAA diamond-certified masterpiece Purple Rain now returns to the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 and bows at No. 4. Combining all versions, the album moved 52,000-plus cumulative units.

Additionally, it also captured #1 on the Top Soundtrack Albums Chart, #1 on the Top Vinyl Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Catalog Albums Chart. As soon as the Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition versions went live, the record became a mainstay in the Top 10 of iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart.

The Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition were preceded by the release of three previously unheard anthems-“Electric Intercourse,” “Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden,” and “Father’s Song.” In just a month, “Electric Intercourse” quickly surpassed 1 million Spotify streams.

The two-CD Purple Rain Deluxe set includes the official 2015 Paisley Park Remaster of the original tapes from the soundtrack, presenting an unheard vision of the album overseen and sanctioned by Prince himself. The From The Vault & Unreleased disc boasts eleven gems unearthed from the heart of Prince’s storied vault.

Below is the complete tracklist for both editions:

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

Let’s Go Crazy

Take Me With U

The Beautiful Ones

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m A Star

Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

The Dance Electric

Love and Sex

Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)

Electric Intercourse (studio)

Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

Possessed (1983 version)

Wonderful Ass

Velvet Kitty Cat

Katrina’s Paper Dolls

We Can Fuck