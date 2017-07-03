Deborah Cox – Let The World Be Ours Tonight

Grammy® Award-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox drops her brand new single, “Let the World Be Ours Tonight,” via Radikal Records.

Cox’s powerful vocal performance on “Let the World Be Ours Tonight” makes a strong statement about overcoming adversity. Produced by renowned UK production team Soulshaker (Mary J. Blige, Keri Hilson, Wiz Khalifa), the feel good song sees Cox taking the lead on worldly matters by giving hope to all.

Included with the offering are various interpretations of the single from some of today’s top producers including Stonebridge and Damien Hall, Diamm, and Soulshaker.

Cox is best known for her 1998 hit single “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here,” which held the record for the longest-running number one single on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Track Chart (14 weeks), a record held for nearly eight years. That single earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination, a Soul Train Award, A Lady Of Soul Award, Best Female Vocalist Juno Award nomination and a Billboard Music Award nomination for R&B Single of the Year. The songstress has achieved 12 number one hits on Billboard’s Hot Dance Club Songs Chart, and is looking for her 13th number one with “Let the World Be Ours Tonight.”

Throughout her career, Cox has become a beloved iconic figure in the LGBTQ community by spreading her message of acceptance, hope, and love. In 2015, she received the Out Music Pillar Award; she was honored by The Harvey Milk Foundation at Diversity Honors for her efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the LGBT community. In 2016, she was given the Liberty Bell and Proclamation in Philadelphia by Mayor Kenney to proclaim June 12th as LGBTQ Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival Day.