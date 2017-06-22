Connect with us

Former Destiny’s Child Member LaTavia Roberson Announces New EDM Track

We know what three of the original four Destiny’s Child members are up to nowadays: Beyonce (duh), Kelly’s been working on a book and other various business ventures, and LeToya ventured off into acting and just released an album. But what about LaTavia?

She revealed that she’s exploring a different sound with a new track titled “Best Time Of Your Life” which is slated to arrive on Friday (June 23). The song is being called a promo track and wont be available for sale. Listen to a snippet below:

Roberson writes in another IG post:

“Who would have thought that I would record an EDM track! Lovers, @bipolarbeatz and I had a kick ass time in the studio, doing something amazing.  Upcoming Promo track “Best Time of Your Life” will be released this Friday and available for streaming!!! ***LaTavia Roberson PROMO track to be released June 23rd, 2017. Produced by @bipolarbeatz. Will be for promotional use only and not sold or deemed a single.”

No vocals on this snippet, but what do you think of LaTavia’s new sound so far, Roomies?

