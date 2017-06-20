ATL-Based Vocalist Chrystel Is In A ‘Dangerous’ Situation

ATL-based singer/songwriter Chrystel wastes no time following the release of “Disciples” and returns with the BigPapito aka Papa Fall-produced cut “Dangerous.” The song was written for the dark at heart and inspired by that “je ne sais quoi” sentiment that new love interests can spark.

Throughout the song, she toys with the idea of knowing that any and everything can go wrong in this risky relationship, but she still proceeds.

“I freestyled the whole song the first time I heard the beat in the studio and ironically it’s my favorite out of all the records I’ve released. The song reminds me of all of the African music I heard growing up. It has a very nostalgic bass line,” Chrystel explains.

