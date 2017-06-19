Connect with us

Chicago-born, Houston-raised hip-hop artist Lyric Michelle drops a soulful offering “Like Me,” a song on which she explores abuse, self-esteem, and black girl magic.

Produced by Chris Rockaway and appearing on Lyric’s fall release Free Thoughts, the song explores the power of sexuality and the often hefty price tag that goes with it.

“This song is about a time in my life that I realized as a black woman my physical appearance would be valued over my voice,” Lyric tells The Houston Chronicle.

@IAmLyric

