Today (June 16), multi-platinum R&B superstar Mario releases a new single entitled “Pain is the New Pleasure.”

Produced by the artist known as Pham, “Pain is the New Pleasure” is Mario’s most transparent release to date and touches on some of his personal experiences including his extremely public relationship with his mother, who unfortunately, passed away a couple of weeks ago. Although “Pain is the New Pleasure” was produced and completed before her passing, Mario’s mother never had the chance to hear the new single. The song also lightly discusses politics, self-love, and making the most of one’s experiences despite any unfortunate circumstances.

“Gets worse before it gets better,” a simple yet powerful lyric found in the new single is a testament to the fact that struggle in life breeds the utmost character and when coupled with artistry can produce timeless music that will reach the audience’s soul.

Speaking to Billboard, Mario had this to say about the new single:

“The song deals with my thoughts and feelings towards self-sabotage, self-love and the experience in relation to the material world we live in. The song is really about finding true happiness and I feel like that’s something that can only come from within. The record represents finding that space where you choose to finally love yourself and choose to make better decisions.”

Stream below:

Purchase “Pain Is The New Pleasure” on iTunes HERE.

@OHYESMARIO