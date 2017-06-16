K. Michelle Appears On Trina’s New Single ‘If It Ain’t Me’

Trina enlists outspoken soulstress K. Michelle for their collab “If It Ain’t You.”

Over the intriguing track which samples Patti LaBelle’s classic 1991 hit “Somebody Loves You Baby,” Trina goes in on an ex who took her for granted by cheating.

“Somebody loves you baby, and you know who it is / If it ain’t me then who?” Michelle croons on the hook.

